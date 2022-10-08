Emboldened by Iran protests, Afghan women take to streets after deadly school attack

KABUL: Women’s demonstrations in Afghanistan have been on the rise since last week’s deadly bombing at an education center in Kabul, with activists saying that they are emboldened by ongoing protests in Iran.
The blast at the Kaaj education center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of the Afghan capital targeted teenage students taking a practice college exam.
At least 43 people were killed and 83 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a device in the exam hall where about 500 children were sitting. Most of the victims were girls from the Hazara community, which has often been targeted by militants.
Since the Sept. 30 attack, female activists have taken to the streets across the country, mobilizing to condemn the unrelenting violence as well as restrictions on women and minorities.
Although the protests have been dissolved by Taliban authorities — which since taking control in August 2021 have curbed women’s rights — dozens of demonstrators showed up in Kabul and the provinces of Herat, Bamyan, Balkh, Nangarhar and Ghazni in the past six days.
“I am glad women from different parts of the country are joining us in condemning the attack on Hazara female students in Kabul. I would request other sisters and brothers to do the same,” Razia Mohseni, a 34-year-old women’s rights activist from Kabul, told Arab News.
“The recent protests in Iran are inspiring to us as well. Women in Iran and here are suffering from almost the same problems. Women across the country and beyond should join hands to make their voices heard. Together we all win.”
In neighboring Iran, countrywide demonstrations, which began in mid-September, have been the largest manifestation of dissent in more than a decade.
Triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian morality police, the protests have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces, with ethnic and religious minorities joining in despite violent responses from authorities.
For Afghan women, the protests in Iran are a “symbol of resistance and awakening,” Zarmina Sharifi, a 26-year-old activist from Nangarhar, said.
“Our sisters were killed in an attack on Kaaj education center in Kabul while getting an education. While we condemn the cowardly attack, we stand with our sisters in solidarity. We ask the authorities to protect students and educational centers.”
While security forces disperse protesters, as since September last year permission from the Ministry of Justice has been required to organize protests in Afghanistan, women say that they have to raise their voices.
“We can’t remain silent about the killing of our sisters. We want protection and our rights. We are not doing anything wrong by raising our voices for the oppressed,” Hafiza Jami, a student of the University of Herat, told Arab News.
“Women in Iran and Afghanistan should be able to live their lives free of fear. That is what our protest is all about. At times like this, being together gives us strength.”
Death toll from migrant boat wrecks in Greek waters increases to 23
Five drowned when a boat with migrants mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan went down off Kythira island on Oct. 5
Another 18 people, most of them women, died when a boat carrying 40 people sank near the Aegean island of Lesbos
Updated 08 October 2022
AFP
ATHENS: The death toll from two migrant boat wrecks in Greek waters this week — one of which prompted a dramatic cliffside rescue — has climbed to at least 23, the coast guard said on Friday.
Five of the bodies were found at the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula, where a sailboat believed to have 95 people on board sank on Wednesday night, said a coast guard spokesman.
The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff and survivors — mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan — were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation amid gale-force winds early on Thursday.
Adverse weather conditions hampered the search for more survivors on on October 7.
Another 18 people, most of them women, died when a boat carrying 40 people sank near the Aegean island of Lesbos.
State TV ERT said the group were Somalis and only ten of them wore lifejackets.
Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the EU.
The Greek coast guard has said it has rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, up from below 600 last year.
Officials note that smugglers now often take the longer and more perilous route south, sailing out from Lebanon instead of Turkey to bypass EU patrols in the Aegean Sea and reach Italy.
In December, at least 30 people perished in three separate migrant boat sinkings in the Aegean.
The precise death toll is unknown as some bodies are never recovered, or drift ashore only weeks later.
Greece has rejected persistent claims from rights groups that many migrants are illegally pushed back to Turkey without being allowed to lodge asylum claims.
Southern European nations — Greece, Spain, Italy, Malta and Cyprus — expect 160,000 asylum seekers to arrive on their shores this year, Greek Migration Minister Mitarachi told reporters last month.
Sahel military coups only help terrorists, say security analysts
A new junta led by a young military officer seized power in Burkina Faso last week, the second such power grab since January amid extremist insecurity in the Sahel region
Updated 08 October 2022
AFP
PARIS: Burkina Faso’s new rulers say they seized power to better fight terrorists, but history in the Sahel suggests the coup will merely stoke turbulence and division, benefitting the insurgents, analysts say.
The poor, arid region has been wracked by extremist insecurity since 2012.
It began in northern Mali then in 2015 spread to its center and neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives and prompting more than two million people to flee their homes.
A new junta led by 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso last week, in the second such power grab since January blamed on failures to quell terror attacks.
It followed two similar coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021.
The latest takeover comes during a struggle for influence between France and Russia in the former French colonies, whose leaders appear to be increasingly turning to Moscow to help battle the terrorists.
But analyst Yvan Guichaoua said the coup would only serve the interests of the terrorists — the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the local branch of Daesh.
“The big winners are not the Russians or the French, but GSIM and Daesh,” said Guichaou, an expert at the Brussels School of International Studies. “What a disaster.”
Organizers of coups in the Sahel typically promise improved security, but these pledges are misleading, analysts say.
A putsch typically “destabilizes the army structure and divides members of the military into supporters and opponents of the coup,” said Djallil Lounnas at Morocco’s Al-Akhawayn University.
“It means instability, division and purges.”
Coups only compound problems in countries where the armed forces are already accused of inefficiency and mismanagement, and security forces are often under-equipped, he and others said.
Alain Antil, a Sahel expert at the French Institute of International Relations, gave the example of more than 50 Burkinabe gendarmes killed by jihadists in November last year.
Two weeks earlier, they had warned headquarters they were running short of supplies.
“They were hunting gazelles in the scrubland to eat,” he said, and were in no position to take on the insurgents.
“You can’t go and fight such determined adversaries with this kind of logistics problem.”
Disgruntled junior officers led by Traore forced out junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, whom they accused of failing his country.
Traore was declared president on Wednesday, three days after Damiba fled to neighbouring Togo following a prolonged standoff at the weekend.
But, said Antil, nothing indicates Traore will be any more successful.
“The myth of the enlightened military man able to fix problems ... very rarely holds up,” he said.
Soldiers are “often less well-equipped than the civilians they replace to understand” non-security aspects of a crisis.
GSIM this week mocked Burkina’s latest change of leader.
“Let the tyrants know that the repeated coups will not avail them,” it said in a statement.
Mauritanian journalist Lemine Ould Salem, who has written a book on jihadism, said political turmoil gives credibility to extremist talk that “delegitimises state institutions.”
“They say, ‘look, there is no democracy, no state, no constitution’,” he said.
Military coups in the Sahel have also weakened regional cooperation in the fight against the terrorists.
Since its takeover, Mali had a bustup with France, the country’s strongest foreign ally, which withdrew its last troops from the country in August.
The junta has brought in Russian operatives it describes as military trainers, but which western countries say are mercenaries from the Wagner group.
Mali has also quit a regional anti-jihadist force dubbed the G5 Sahel and antagonized its southern neighbor, Ivory Coast, by detaining 46 Ivorian soldiers in July.
Bamako “risks ruining all cooperation, including for security,” Antil said.
The Soufan Center think tank in a note this week said France had “served as somewhat of a ‘bogeyman,’ or an excuse to account for the growing strength of terrorists in Burkina Faso and the Sahel more broadly.”
Michael Shurkin, a US historian specialised in the French army, said there were also “many who believe in conspiracy theories according to which the French arm the terrorists.”
They “simplify a complex reality and enable people to avoid having to understand their own responsibility and find their own solutions,” he said.
MIRPURKHAS, Pakistan: Nasir Khan, a 40-year-old laborer from the southern Pakistani district of Mirpurkhas, Sindh province, stood outside the Civil Hospital last week, complaining of anxiety, and feelings of sadness and hopelessness.
In August, Khan’s home and livestock were washed away in deadly floods that have affected at least 33 million people in Pakistan since mid-June and killed almost 1,700.
The father of four has since been living with his family at a relief camp in Sindh, the province worst hit by the floods, where water and vector-borne diseases are now rampant and a return to normality is months, if not years, away.
Last year, the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London said that intensifying climate change impacts, from fiercer heatwaves to flooded homes, were driving a growing mental health crisis around the world.
“Before the floods, I did not have any psychiatric issues,” Khan told Arab News, describing sleepless nights spent swatting mosquitoes and days with little food. “Now, I feel scared for my and my family’s future.”
Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, has highlighted the need for urgent medical supplies to protect against fast-spreading water-borne diseases due to stagnant water, urging the developed world to accelerate funding for a disaster that she said has no parallel in known history.
But little to no attention is being paid to the psychological toll of the catastrophe.
Already, the damage from the floods is reflected in a jump in the number of people reporting mental health problems. Over 2,000 people came to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas between June and September this year to seek psychiatric treatment, at least a 10 percent increase from the past four months, according to data from the facility.
“At Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, the number of patients coming to the psychiatric outpatient department has increased by 10 percent as compared to the average number of patients in the previous four months,” Dr. Lakesh Khatri, the district psychiatrist, told Arab News.
“The increased number of cases are flood-affected people who have faced trauma due to the widespread devastation.”
Mental health patients, most of them male, were also arriving at the hospital from the nearby Sanghar and Umerkot districts, Khatri added. Diagnosed mental health problems were caused by financial stress, as well as a lost sense of security.
The Sindh Mental Health Authority said the surge in mental health cases was mostly due to uncertain and deteriorating socioeconomic conditions in the wake of the floods.
It would take months, according to the body, to quantify the exact damage to mental health in the province, where over 750 people have been killed, 2 million homes damaged and 435,000 livestock lost.
Officials say more than 2 million acres of agricultural land have been flooded countrywide, destroying most standing crops and preventing farmers from sowing new ones.
“This monsoon and floods affected farming communities’ dual crops, standing and upcoming. It also washed away their houses and uprooted them,” SMHA Chairman Dr. Karim Ahmed Khawaja told Arab News last week.
“At this stage quantifying the number of mental health patients related to Sindh flood devastation is difficult and the SMHA will conduct a study after the floodwaters recede close to the end of the year.”
Stagnant floodwater in agricultural fields means a large number of farmers are likely to miss the coming winter cultivation season, Khawaja said.
With the next cultivation season beginning in March 2023, many farmers will have no livelihood for at least the next six months, a worry that is triggering mental health problems.
Referring to a 2020 mental health study in Sindh focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Khawaja said the prevalence of depression was assessed at 42 percent, while 85 percent of the 1,494 people surveyed had anxiety.
Among the participants, 10 percent were reported to have received a psychiatric diagnosis.
“Since the COVID pandemic is still continuing and so are its impacts, the devastation from floods has added to the mental health impacts (already) present in the society,” the SMHA chairman said.
“Floods have caused depression and anxiety among survivors,” he added. “They find their future bleak because of poor health, economic and livelihood conditions.”
The province also faces a shortage of doctors to deal with the surge in mental health concerns, Khawaja said.
“Sindh has a total of 145 psychiatrists,” he said. “Out of 30 districts in the province, more than 20 districts do not even have a single psychiatrist.”
Canada to ban leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards from entry
Canada plans to expand targeted sanctions measures and establish a sanctions bureau
Updated 46 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
OTTAWA: Canada on Friday said it would ban the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from entering the country and promised more targeted sanctions over the treatment of women in Iran and the downing of a civilian airliner in 2020.
Iran has faced increasing international condemnation and nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. An Iranian coroner’s report on Friday denied she died due to blows to the head and limbs while in custody.
Ottawa is also still pressuring Iran over the Ukrainian International Airlines plane shot down in January 2020. As many as 138 of the 176 people killed on the flight had ties to Canada.
Canada plans to expand targeted sanctions measures and establish a sanctions bureau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland announced at a news conference on Friday.
The IRGC, a powerful faction that controls a business empire as well as elite armed and intelligence forces in Iran, has been accused by Western nations of carrying out a global terrorist campaign. Iran rejects that.
“The IRGC is a terrorist organization,” said Freeland, although the government stopped short of formally listing it as such.
The group will be classified under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a measure used by Canada against regimes accused of the most serious war crimes.
The move includes banning the top 50 percent of the IRGC leadership, more than 10,000 officers and senior members, from entering Canada.
“This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities,” said Trudeau.
Listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization would have been an act of the domestic criminal code, risking unintended consequences and would have been impractical, a government source told Reuters.
Trudeau’s administration has been attacked by the opposition Conservatives for not doing so.
“1,000 days ago, IRGC terrorists shot down a commercial flight killing more than 50 Canadians,” New Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday. “Trudeau Liberals still won’t officially list the IRGC as a terrorist group.”
Why gains from Ukraine grain deal will not end Middle East’s food security crisis
The Black Sea Grain Initiative freed up blockaded Ukrainian exports, but food prices remain stubbornly high
As the value of the US dollar has increased, the cost of food and fuel imports in poorer countries has risen
Updated 07 October 2022
Jumana Khamis
DUBAI: As food-insecure households in the Middle East, Africa and Asia continue to pay a high price for a war raging thousands of miles away, forces beyond the control of any single government or international authority are compounding the problem.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and the resultant blockade of the latter’s southern Black Sea ports, skyrocketing food prices raised the specter of increased hunger and malnutrition in many countries.
Despite an easing of that crisis following a four-way agreement in Istanbul on July 22, rising inflation worldwide and global supply-chain disruptions now pose a new threat.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in mid-September with the aim of bringing down the rate of inflation in the US. But in the process, the value of the dollar has soared, which is causing prices of food and fuel imports to rise in less-wealthy countries whose currencies are plunging.
These new pressures come at a time when food prices were supposed to be under control, in part thanks to an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to create a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three Ukrainian ports.
To implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a Joint Coordination Center was established in Istanbul that includes senior representatives from Russia and Ukraine, along with mediators from Turkey and the UN.
Implementation of the deal to resume exports of grain, foodstuffs, fertilizer and other commodities from the Black Sea basin — often referred to as Europe’s breadbasket — has been halting since it was signed in July.
Nevertheless, it has helped to lower the prices of staples such as bread and cooking oil in developing countries that had been pushed to the brink of debt default and starvation.
“In the month following the outbreak of the conflict, the price of wheat flour rose by 47 percent in Lebanon, 11 percent in Yemen, 15 percent in Libya, 14 percent in Palestine and 10 percent in Syria,” Abdel Mageed Yahia, the World Food Program’s country director in the UAE and representative for the GCC region, told Arab News.
“Global price fluctuations will not immediately dent domestic inflation in countries facing a toxic mix of tumbling currency values and high inflation. While there is no single solution to the food-security crisis in these countries and around the world, the (Black Sea grain deal) is an exceedingly positive development and a step in the right direction.”
Given that Ukraine was the world’s fifth-largest exporter of wheat prior to the conflict, the blockade of its ports was costing the country billions of dollars in lost revenues and, at the same time, pushing up global food prices to alarming levels.
Before the invasion, Ukraine exported about 6 million tons of food every month. That figure had fallen to an average of just 1 million tons a month before the Black Sea Grain Initiative took effect.
As a result many countries, such as those in the Middle East and North Africa that import more than 40 percent of their wheat and almost 25 percent of their vegetable oil from Russia and Ukraine, faced a double blow in the form of acute food shortages and soaring prices.
The grain deal, described at the time by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as “a victory for diplomacy,” is designed to maintain Ukrainian food exports of 5 million tons a month.
“There is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukraine’s food products and Russian food and fertilizers,” Guterres said during a visit to Ukraine in August.
The agreement has undoubtedly helped millions of people who were struggling with the rising cost of living, as well as Ukraine’s embattled farmers. But according to experts, it alone cannot solve the wider problems of famine and food insecurity, the causes of which are much more complex and range from drought and climate change to bad governance and state collapse.
More than two months after the grain deal was signed, famine continues to stalk the most food-insecure regions of the world, particularly Yemen and parts of East Africa, where commodity prices remain stubbornly high, hunger-relief operations face disruption and drought are destroying crops and livestock.
The prices of imported goods and commodities have been rising in the Middle East and North Africa region since early 2021, linked to growing demand as economies began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic food prices have risen by more than 15 percent in more than 50 countries, while inflation is running in triple digits in Lebanon, Venezuela, Sudan and Zimbabwe.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index, which measures monthly changes in the cost of a basket of key food items, prices hit an all-time high in March this year. By the end of April, the international price of some varieties of wheat had reached $477 a ton — an increase of 53 percent on 2021 figures.
“These rising global prices got transferred to local economies, particularly in import- and aid-dependent countries, compromising the access of already vulnerable populations to an affordable diet,” said Yahia.
A recent report from Deep Knowledge Analytics, titled Global Food Security Q2 2022, found that 868 million people in 25 countries are at “high risk and deteriorating,” based on an evaluation of their food systems and economic resilience.
INNUMBERS
* 345m people in 82 countries face acute food insecurity.
* 50m people in 45 countries are on the brink of famine.
Source: WFP
Among the lowest-ranking countries are Syria (148th) and Yemen (160th), both of which are in the grip of multiple, overlapping crises fueled by war.
The report also found that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a 25 percent increase in the number of countries that have restrictions on food exports in place.
By the end of March this year, about 53 new policies directly affecting the food trade had been adopted globally, of which 31 restricted exports in general and nine limited wheat exports specifically, contributing to a further spike in prices.
Simultaneously, the price of fertilizers has risen by 30 percent since the beginning of this year, contributing to reductions in crop yields worldwide.
Despite all these supply-side challenges, there are at least signs the supply of Black Sea grain is stabilizing.
“Since Aug. 1, more than 4.3 million metric tonnes of food have been moved, bound for 29 countries across three continents,” Amir Abdulla, the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, told Arab News.
Currently, the Black Sea Grain Initiative facilitates exports from three Ukrainian ports, feeding into the global food market while at the same time freeing up the country’s silos to accommodate the next harvest.
“Although the war had an impact on agricultural production, there is still a lot of grain, other foodstuffs and ammonia to be exported in the coming months,” said Abdulla.
Ukrainian grain silos held an estimated 20 million tons of grain in August this year. An additional 19.5 million tons of harvested wheat was expected over the remainder of the summer and 38.2 million metric tons of feed grain is expected in the fall.
“This means that storage and silos must be urgently emptied of last year’s harvest,” said Abdulla.
The grain initiative gives Ukrainian farmers restored access to export markets at competitive prices, as well as incentives to plan for the 2023 harvest, which will be critical in efforts to avoid another global grain shortage.
As of mid-September, about 140 vessels had sailed from Ukraine’s ports carrying more than 3 million tons of food, including critical grain supplies such as wheat, corn and barley, sunflower and other oilseed products, and soya beans.
Among them were four vessels chartered by the WFP to transport about 128,000 tons of grain destined for Afghanistan, Yemen and the Horn of Africa.
As an aid agency that sourced 40 percent of its emergency wheat supplies from Ukraine, the WFP’s humanitarian response was severely disrupted by the Russian invasion.
Understandably, therefore, the “WFP has supported the Black Sea Grain Initiative, providing expert advice on shipping and logistics during negotiations,” Yahia said.
The MV Brave Commander was the first ship chartered by the WFP under the initiative. It transported about 30,000 tons of wheat — enough to feed 1.5 million people for a month — to Ethiopia, where prolonged drought and civil conflict have pushed millions into acute food insecurity.
“In total, WFP has already procured some 300,000 metric tons of wheat grain from Ukrainian suppliers since the signing of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” said Yahia.
While the initiative has provided a much-needed respite, most indicators suggest the UN Sustainable Development Goal of achieving “zero hunger” will not be achieved by the end of the decade.
In fact, experts say much of the progress that had been made in this area in recent decades is being undone by unforeseen setbacks and crises.
Underlining this point, Yahia told Arab News: “The world is moving further away from its goal of ending hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms by 2030.
“And the crisis may not yet have reached its peak; 2023 could be worse if we do not get ahead of the situation.”