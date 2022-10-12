You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death
Protests in Iran continue to escalate despite deadly regime's crackdown with demands to overthrow the repressive regime. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death

Gunfire at Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death
  • The chants of protesters were interrupted by the crack of gunfire in the cities off Isfahan and Karaj and in Amini’s hometown Saqez
  • “Death to the dictator,” shouted female students who had defiantly taken off their mandatory hijab headscarves
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Gunshots were fired as Iranian security forces confronted protests Wednesday over Mahsa Amini’s death in a crackdown that rights groups say has already cost at least 108 lives with many children among the dead.
The chants of protesters were interrupted by the crack of gunfire in the cities off Isfahan and Karaj and in Amini’s hometown Saqez, in videos shared by two Norway-based human rights organizations.
“Death to the dictator,” shouted female students who had defiantly taken off their mandatory hijab headscarves as they marched down a Tehran street, in a video verified by AFP.
Shots were heard in Isfahan amid the “nationwide protests and strikes,” Iran Human Rights said of a video it tweeted, and in Saqez, according to the Kurdish rights group Hengaw, which reported that later “the security forces fled.”
Amini, 22, died on September 16 after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Young women, university students and even schoolgirls have since taken off their hijabs and faced off with security forces in the biggest wave of social unrest to grip Iran in almost three years.
At least 28 children have been killed and hundreds more detained and held mostly in adult prisons, rights groups said.
Deadly unrest has rocked especially Sanandaj in Amini’s western home province of Kurdistan — but also Zahedan in Iran’s far southeast, where demonstrations erupted on September 30 over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday again accused Iran’s “enemies” of stoking “street riots.”
“The actions of the enemy, such as propaganda, trying to influence minds, creating excitement, encouraging and even teaching the manufacture of incendiary devices are now completely clear,” he said.
Activists in Tehran called for protesters to turn out “in solidarity with the people of Sanandaj and the heroic people of Zahedan.”
“We don’t want spectators. Come and join us,” sang a group of mainly young women outside Tehran’s Azad University, in IHR footage verified by AFP.
The protest slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” was spray-painted on the wall of the former US embassy — abandoned in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and subsequent hostage crisis — but later painted over, an image obtained by AFP showed.
Shops were shuttered in Sanandaj and people also rallied in Shiraz and Mashhad, in other online footage.
A man who asked not to be identified told the BBC: “The atmosphere is quite tense and yet it is exciting. People are hopeful this time and we hope that a real change is just around the corner. I don’t think people are willing to give up this time.
“You can hear some sort of protest everywhere, almost every night. That feels good, that feels really good.”
IHR said the security forces had so far killed at least 108 people, and at least another 93 people in Zahedan, while warning of an “impending bloody crackdown” in Kurdistan.
It also said workers had joined protest strikes this week at the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in the southwest, Abadan in the west and Bushehr in the south.
In its widening crackdown, Iran has blocked access to social media, including Instagram and WhatsApp, and launched a campaign of mass arrests.
Online monitor NetBlocks on Twitter reported a “major disruption to Internet traffic” Wednesday which was “likely to further limit the free flow of information.”
The Tehran-based Children’s Rights Protection Society, which reported the deaths of 28 minors, condemned security forces for violence against children.
It criticized “families being kept in the dark on their children’s whereabouts, cases proceeding without lawyers and a lack of children’s judges and police,” and said the government must be held accountable.
Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi told Iranian media on October 5 that the “average age of the detainees from many of the recent protests was 15.”
Human rights lawyer Hassan Raisi said around 300 people between the ages of 12 and 19 were in police custody, some of them in detention centers for adult drug offenders.
Iran’s judiciary said more than 100 people had been charged over the protests in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces alone.
An official Iranian forensic investigation found Amini had died of a longstanding illness rather than reported beatings.
Her parents have denied this and filed a complaint against the officers involved. One of her cousins, living in Iraq, has told AFP she died of “a violent blow to the head.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Egypt warns against travel to Ukraine, tells citizens to prepare to leave country

Egypt warns against travel to Ukraine, tells citizens to prepare to leave country
Updated 12 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt warns against travel to Ukraine, tells citizens to prepare to leave country

Egypt warns against travel to Ukraine, tells citizens to prepare to leave country
  • Citizens already in Ukraine were advised to reduce unnecessary movements, avoid danger zones, and prepare to return to their homeland in case of a deterioration in security
  • Ali Farouk, head of the Egyptian community in Ukraine, said that the situation was “unstable” but everyone in Kyiv was “fine”
Updated 12 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has warned its citizens against traveling to Ukraine due to “rapid political and security developments.”

The Foreign Ministry’s advice came as Russia intensified its bombing campaign on Monday. 

Citizens already in Ukraine were advised to reduce unnecessary movements, avoid danger zones, and prepare to return to their homeland in case of a deterioration in security.

Ali Farouk, head of the Egyptian community in Ukraine, said that the situation was “unstable” but everyone in Kyiv was “fine.” 

He noted that there were around 500 Egyptian families in Ukraine.

Russia targeted Ukrainian cities with large-scale missile strikes on Monday following an explosion that damaged the strategic Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

On Monday, Egypt denied sending observers to referendums on annexation in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt Ali Farouk Kerch Bridge

Iran sees 'major' Internet disruption amid renewed protests

Iran sees ‘major’ Internet disruption amid renewed protests
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Iran sees ‘major’ Internet disruption amid renewed protests

Iran sees ‘major’ Internet disruption amid renewed protests
  • The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy
  • Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran suffered a “major disruption” in Internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after Mahsa Amini’s death.
A 22-year-old woman, Amini, had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said.
The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab.
Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile Internet services.
NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s Internet traffic had dropped to some 25 percent compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
“The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests,” NetBlocks said.
Despite the disruption, witnesses saw at least one demonstration in Tehran by some 30 women who had removed their headscarves while chanting: “Death to the dictator!” Those cries, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, can result in a closed-door trial in the country’s Revolutionary Court with the threat of a death sentence.
Passing cars honked in support of the women despite the threats of security forces. Other women simply continued with their day not wearing the hijab in a silent protest, witnesses said. Demonstrations also occurred on university campuses in Tehran as well, online videos purported to show.
Lawyers also peacefully demonstrated in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in Tehran, chanting: “Woman, life, freedom” — a slogan of the demonstrations so far. The video corresponded to known features of the association’s building. A later video posted by activists purported to show them fleeing after security forces fired tear gas at them.
Videos also purported to show demonstrations Wednesday in Baharestan, just southeast of the city of Isfahan, as well as in the southern city of Shiraz and northern city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea. Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult amid the Internet restrictions and the arrests of at least 40 journalists in the country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Subsequent videos have shown security forces beating and shoving female protesters, including women who have torn off their hijabs.
Khamenei, speaking Wednesday to the country’s Expediency Council, again claimed Iran’s foreign enemies had fomented what he dismissed as “scattered” demonstrations.
“Some of these persons are elements of enemy and if they are not, they are in direction of the enemy,” Khamenei said.
Iranian state television, long controlled by the country’s hard-liners, aired footage it described as women protesting in support of the mandatory hijab across Iran. Only Afghanistan and Iran mandate the hijab in law and by force.
Anger has been particularly acute in western Iran’s Kurdish regions, as Amini was Kurdish. On Wednesday, a Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights showed images of closed shops and empty streets in some areas, describing it as a strike by shopkeepers. The group also posted a video it said came from Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, which showed truckloads of riot police moving through the city.
While the demonstrations have focused on Amini’s death, anger has been simmering in Iran for years over the country’s cratering economy. Sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program have seen a collapse in the country’s rial currency, wiping out the savings of many.
It remains unclear how many people have been killed or arrested so far in the protests.
An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimated Wednesday that at least 201 people have been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed by security forces in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan amid demonstrations against a police officer accused of rape in a separate case. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence as involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.
Numerous videos have emerged of riot police shooting into crowds, with some likely using live fire. Apparently feeling the pressure from the public, Iran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Ashtari, claimed on state television Wednesday without providing evidence that “counterrevolutionary groups abroad” wore police uniforms and fired into the crowds. He claimed his officers had made arrests of some of those people.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Education Minister Yousof Nouri offered the first confirmation that school-age children had been arrested amid the protests. He declined to offer a figure for those arrest, the pro-reform newspaper Shargh reported, only saying those detained had been put “in a psychiatric center,” not in jail.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Internet

Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups' fears

Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups’ fears
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups’ fears

Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups’ fears
  • Syrian refugees in Lebanon will start being returned at the end of next week
  • Lebanon hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon will start sending Syrian refugees back to their home country at the end of next week, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday, despite rights groups’ fears for their safety.
Lebanon hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. The government estimates that the country’s population of over 6 million includes roughly 1.5 million refugees from neighboring Syria, though well under 1 million are registered with the UNHCR.
An official source said that the returns would only include those who had voluntarily signed up to go back with Lebanon’s General Security agency, in coordination with the country’s social affairs ministry, and would not be forced to leave.
General Security and social affairs ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lebanon’s minister for displaced people, Issam Charafeddine, in July announced a plan that he said would seek to return some 15,000 refugees to Syria per month, basing his move on a claim that Syria had become largely safe after more than a decade of war.
The plan would not involve the UNHCR, which maintains that conditions in Syria do not allow for the large-scale return of refugees.
The UNHCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in July that “Syria is anything but safe for returnees.”
“Syrian refugees who returned between 2017 and 2021 from Lebanon and Jordan faced grave human rights abuses and persecution at the hands of the Syrian government and affiliated militias,” Lama Fakih, director of HRW’s Middle East Division, wrote in a post.
Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a sweeping amnesty earlier this year for a range of crimes which says it includes those committed by Syrians who fled their country during the 11-year conflict.
Syrian authorities have also said they have eased measures for those who have fled their compulsory military service, a major push factor for young men fleeing Syria, including to Lebanon.
But rights groups and diplomats have warned that those guarantees are not sufficient.
In its September report, the United Nations’ Syria commission said the country was still not safe for returnees. 

Topics: Syrian refugees Lebanon refugees

Palestinians strike over Israeli manhunt in Jerusalem camp

Palestinians strike over Israeli manhunt in Jerusalem camp
Updated 12 October 2022
AFP

Palestinians strike over Israeli manhunt in Jerusalem camp

Palestinians strike over Israeli manhunt in Jerusalem camp
  • Businesses were shuttered in the Old City and along the main commercial street of the city’s eastern sector
  • The strike follows the killing of an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp
Updated 12 October 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinians launched a rare strike in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem Wednesday over a days-long operation by Israeli security forces in a refugee camp after a soldier was shot dead.
Businesses were shuttered in the Old City and along the main commercial street of the city’s eastern sector, which is usually bustling with shoppers and traffic.
The strike follows the killing on Saturday of an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp, which prompted a massive manhunt for the suspected attacker, who remains on the run.
Entrances to the refugee camp have been mostly shut, while the raids have affected schools and health care.
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Nawal Jodeh said her daughter lives in the camp with her family.
“When I talked to her, she said the situation is bad there,” the 50-year-old told AFP.
“I heard the sound of shooting and teargas canisters,” she added.
Heavily armed security personnel have clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians in the camp.
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said the violence and extra checkpoints had prompted it to close its schools and health care center in the camp.
“The situation is really tense there on the ground,” spokesman Kazem Abu Khalaf told AFP, adding that tons of uncollected garbage are piling up.
During a visit to the camp on Tuesday, Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi said the armed forces operation amounted to “collective punishment.”
“Sick people are not able to get outside to be treated, bakeries are empty, some physicians and doctors and nurses were not able to get in,” he told AFP.
The strike across Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem came as thousands of Jewish residents gathered in the city to mark the week-long Sukkot holiday.
Israeli police have deployed reinforcements for the holiday amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence.
A second Israeli soldier was shot dead Tuesday in an attack near Nablus in the northern West Bank.
The Israeli military said Wednesday it had blocked roads leading to the city, where Palestinians were also observing the strike.
Israeli forces have launched near daily raids in the West Bank in recent months, sparked by deadly attacks on Israelis.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, including fighters and civilians.
Four Palestinian teenagers have been shot dead in the West Bank since Friday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Additionally, a 12-year-old boy shot in an earlier Israeli raid died from his wounds on Monday.
Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognized by most of the international community.

Topics: Palestine Israel Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Jerusalem

US-brokered deal is 'permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute' between Israel, Lebanon

US-brokered deal is ‘permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute’ between Israel, Lebanon
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters
AP

US-brokered deal is ‘permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute’ between Israel, Lebanon

US-brokered deal is ‘permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute’ between Israel, Lebanon
  • It will enter into force once Lebanon and Israel send letters to the United States indicating their agreement
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters AP

BEIRUT: The US-brokered deal delineating the maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon is intended to be a lasting resolution to their longtime dispute, the draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
It will enter into force once Lebanon and Israel send letters to the United States indicating their agreement, after which the United States will issue a notice to both officially announcing the deal is in place.
On the day Washington sends that notice, Lebanon and Israel will then simultaneously send identical coordinates to the United Nations laying out the location of the maritime boundary.

Israel’s Security Cabinet voted in favor of the the deal, the first of several procedural hurdles before the agreement is formally adopted.
The snap vote by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s senior ministers came a day after he announced that Israel agreed to the terms of the landmark deal between the two countries that have formally been in a state of war since 1948.
Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. At stake are rights over exploiting those undersea resources.
Under the agreement, the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the strategic “Qana” natural gas field.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the Security Cabinet voted unanimously in favor of ratifying the agreement, with one minister abstaining, setting up a vote by the full Cabinet.
Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiraling economic crisis. Israel also hopes to exploit gas reserves while also easing tensions with its northern neighbor.
But the deal still faces numerous hurdles, including legal and political challenges in Israel.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition to freeze the deal because of its approval just weeks before Israel goes to its fifth elections in just under four years on Nov. 1.

Topics: Lebanon Israel maritime boundary

