MOSCOW: Alexander Beglov, the governor of Russia’s St. Petersburg, said on Sunday that one person was killed and five others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack targeting the city. He added that fires broke out at the St. Petersburg oil terminal, an oil depot, and industrial warehouses. Russian e-commerce company Ozon said its logistics center in St. Petersburg caught fire, while Russian Internet company VK said one of its data centers in the Leningrad region was attacked by drones, adding that its services remain normally available to users. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that air defense units shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight.