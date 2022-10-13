You are here

  Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
People work to remove debris from a damaged house after an overnight Russian shelling, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
  • Kyiv authorities could send Russians to the Hague-based court if trials could not take place in Ukraine for legal reasons
  • “Legally yes it wouldn’t represent an obstacle to our jurisdiction,” ICC chief prosecutor said
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Ukraine could extradite Russian war crimes suspects to the International Criminal Court (ICC) even though Moscow is not a member, the tribunal’s prosecutor said on Thursday.
Kyiv authorities could send Russians to the Hague-based court if trials could not take place in Ukraine for legal reasons, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, refused to join the ICC when the court was set up in 2002 to try people for offenses including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
“Legally yes it wouldn’t represent an obstacle to our jurisdiction,” Khan told a press conference at the headquarters of the EU’s judicial agency, Eurojust.
“Certainly if there was a need... and there was a reason why those trials could not take place in Ukraine, whether it’s because of some legal additional provisions that we have or not, I am sure that we would get the cooperation from Ukraine,” he added.
The ICC opened its own probe into the war in Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded, but has said it is keen for Ukraine to bring suspects to justice where possible.
Khan would not say when the ICC expects to file its own first charges, saying he would wait until the “evidence is sufficient.”
“We are moving forward, we have focus, but I will make announcements at the right time,” he said.
Kyiv has already convicted 10 people over crimes committed during Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told the news conference.
It has indicted a total of 186 people, mostly in absentia, and filed court papers for 45 people.
Ukraine will meanwhile file war crimes charges over Russia’s bombardment of Kyiv and other cities this week, said Kostin.
“All of the hits of every missile, every drone, every damage of civil infrastructure, every Ukrainian who was killed or wounded by these missile attacks, all of them are documented and criminal proceedings were opened,” he said.
Ukraine’s allies have pledged more powerful air defense systems after days of devastating Russian attacks that President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at a Crimean bridge.
Several Western leaders have described the Russian strikes as a war crime.
Romania meanwhile said it had joined an international investigation team probing war crimes along with Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia, along with Eurojust and the ICC.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Criminal Court The Hague war crimes

BBC journalist ducks Russian missiles during live broadcast from Kyiv
Media
BBC journalist ducks Russian missiles during live broadcast from Kyiv
Update One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
World
One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution
Updated 8 sec ago

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution

France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution
Updated 8 sec ago
PARIS: France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that any sale of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.
The ministry added that it was coordinating with its EU partners on how to respond.
Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine’s capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Updated 50 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
  • Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer for up to five minutes on Fridays
  • Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorized to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October
Updated 50 min 15 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s largest mosque will for the first time broadcast the call to prayer on Friday after city authorities in Cologne gave the go-ahead for a pilot project, under strict limits.
Cologne’s Central Mosque, an imposing building in the western city’s Ehrenfeld district, will be allowed to send out a single call to prayer over loudspeakers for up to five minutes on Fridays, between noon and 3:00 pm. The volume must not exceed 60 decibels.
The agreement, part of a two-year pilot project, was to be formally be signed by Cologne officials on Thursday.
Mosques in several cities in Germany have long been authorized to broadcast the call to prayer, but Cologne city only approved it from last October.
In majority-Muslim countries, the muezzin calls the faithful to prayer five times a day.
“We’re very happy,” Abdurrahman Atasoy, general secretary of the Turkish-Islamic Ditib organization which runs the mosque, told local media.
“The public call to prayer is a sign that Muslims are at home here.”
Cologne mayor Henriette Reker said allowing the call to prayer was “a sign of respect” for the city’s many Muslims.
But the project has not been without controversy, particularly because of the involvement of Ditib, which has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and manages more than 900 mosques in Germany.
Critics have accused the organization of spying on Turkish dissidents living in Germany.
Erdogan himself traveled to Cologne in 2018 to inaugurate the Central Mosque, sparking rival rallies by thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators.
The Central Mosque, a massive glass and concrete structure designed as a flower bud flanked by two minarets, has room for 1,200 worshippers.
Germany is home to more than five million Muslims, accounting for around six percent of the population.
The city of Cologne, famed for its towering Dom Cathedral, counts more than 100,000 Muslim residents.

Topics: Germany Cologne German Muslims

German Muslims reject call for banning face veil
World
German Muslims reject call for banning face veil
German Muslims call AfD Nazis
World
German Muslims call AfD Nazis

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International

Latvia engaged in ‘brutal’ pushback against migrants: Amnesty International
  • Iraqis subjected to beatings, arbitrary detention, naked marches in snow, organization told
  • ‘These actions have nothing to do with border protection and are brazen violations of international and EU law’
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in Latvia have “brutally treated” refugees and migrants trying to cross the Belarus border, Amnesty International reported, warning that human rights violations have been committed, including arbitrary detention and torture.

Amnesty interviewed several Iraqi migrants who said they were subjected to violence, including beatings and electric shocks using tasers.

Eve Geddie, Amnesty International European Institutions Office director, said: “Latvia has given refugees and migrants a cruel ultimatum: Accept to return ‘voluntarily’ to their country, or remain stranded at the border facing detention, unlawful returns and torture. In some cases, their arbitrary detention at the border may amount to enforced disappearance.

“The Latvian authorities have left men, women and children to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures, often stranded in forests or held in tents.

“They have violently pushed them back to Belarus, where they have no chance of seeking protection.

“These actions have nothing to do with border protection and are brazen violations of international and EU law.”

Amnesty’s findings come a year after Latvia introduced emergency measures to cut the number of people arriving from the Belarus border.

The rules mean that Latvian authorities can deny arrivals the right to seek asylum — a violation of EU and international law.

Under the state of emergency, which has been continuously extended since its implementation, Latvian guards, police and military officials have engaged in a deliberate policy to violently return refugees and asylum seekers to Belarus, Amnesty warned.

Zaki, an Iraqi who stayed on the Latvian border, told Amnesty that he had been denied entry more than 150 times over the course of a three-month period.

Another Iraqi, Hassan, said: “They forced us to be completely naked. Sometimes they beat us when naked and then they forced us to cross back to Belarus, sometimes having to cross a river which was very cold. They said they would shoot us if we didn’t cross.”

Hassan was repeatedly threatened during his ordeal, and warned by a Latvian commando that he would be killed if he returned.

Another man, Omar, said he was beaten by an officer, who forced him to sign return papers: “He held my hand and said you should do the signature, and then with force, he made me do the signature.”

Latvian authorities also used makeshift tents to arbitrarily detain migrants, forcing them to stay in winter conditions outdoors where temperatures fall as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

Adil, from Iraq, told Amnesty: “We used to sleep in the forest on the snow. We used to light fire to get warm, there were wolves, bears.”

Amnesty also found that Latvian authorities regularly confiscated the mobile phones of arriving refugees and asylum seekers.

The organization warned that the combined phone-confiscation tactic and use of arbitrary detention could amount to a deliberate policy of enforced disappearance.

Geddie said: “Latvia, Lithuania and Poland continue to commit grave abuses under the pretext of being under a ‘hybrid attack’ from Belarus.

“As winter approaches and movements at the border have resumed, the state of emergency continues to allow Latvian authorities to unlawfully return people to Belarus.

“Many more could be exposed to violence, arbitrary detention and other abuses, with limited or no independent oversight.

“Latvia’s shameful treatment of people arriving at its borders presents a vital test for European institutions, which must take urgent measures to ensure that Latvia ends the state of emergency and restores the right to asylum across the country for everyone seeking safety, irrespective of their origin or how they crossed the border.”

Topics: Latvia migrants Amnesty international

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Middle-East
Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants
World
Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage

Poland repairing oil pipeline, says no indication of sabotage
Updated 13 October 2022
Reuters

WARSAW: Repairs to a pipeline carrying Russian oil to Germany have begun and Poland does not think the incident was sabotage, the top Polish energy security official said on Thursday.
The discovery of a leak in the main route carrying oil to Germany, which operator PERN said it found on Tuesday evening, came with Europe on high alert over its energy security in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Everything points to natural causes, material fatigue, of course the fractured section will be examined. So at this moment we have no information that could point to sabotage,” Mateusz Berger, Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy infrastructure said in a telephone interview.
Berger said the leak was caused by a “relatively large” fracture along the Druzhba pipeline, adding that the repairs have already started. He declined to give further details.
PERN said late on Wednesday that it had located the site of the leak and that initial findings showed no signs of interference by third parties.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had earlier on Wednesday told public radio that it was too early to say whether the leak was accidental damage or caused by sabotage.

Topics: Poland

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Business & Economy
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Business & Economy
Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills
  • Live-fire exercises were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers
  • Military drills were the first large-scale exercise under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,
Updated 13 October 2022
AP

CAPAS, Philippines: Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and US stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky on Thursday in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.
The live-fire exercises at a gunnery and bombing range in a desolate valley in Capas town north of Manila were the highlight of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, which included mock amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 American and Philippine marines.
Howitzer artillery shots boomed across the dusty valley hemmed in by a mountain range and hills from US and Philippine marine fire positions, some concealed by camouflage tents.
Called Kamandag — a Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” — the military maneuvers ending on Friday were being held simultaneously with combat drills between US Marines and Japanese army forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that involve about 3,000 military personnel from the two sides, US military officials said.
US Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division has said the exercises were aimed at bolstering the defensive capabilities of the US alliance with the Philippines and Japan, and ensuring that “we are prepared to rapidly respond to crisis throughout the Indo-Pacific.”
“This exercise is an important opportunity to bring together US and Philippine capabilities and personnel to strengthen our combined readiness, proficiency and trust,” US Marine Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press.
America’s High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS rocket launchers, which have recently helped Ukraine gain momentum in its war with Russia, and F-35B supersonic fighter jets were showcased in the military exercises on Wednesday and Thursday.
The HIMARS launchers fire GPS-guided missiles. Depending on the munitions and system configuration, HIMARS are capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers away, Stahl said. The highly mobile launchers are hard for the enemy to spot and can quickly change position after firing to escape retaliatory airstrikes.
While it could deliver a precision strike against critical targets like a communications system or radar, HIMARS could also be used to stop an enemy force from gaining “on a contested piece of coastal terrain,” Stahl said.
F-35B jets also can play a significant role “in increasing battlefield awareness” between allied forces on the ground and in the air through a communication link, and providing details on positions of adversarial forces, he said.
Stahl echoed remarks by Philippine military officials that the regularly scheduled annual exercises were not directed against any country.
The combat maneuvers, however, were being held at a time when Washington has more sternly warned Beijing over its increasingly assertive actions against Taiwan and rival claimant states in the South China Sea.
US President Joe Biden has said American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade the self-ruled island, sparking angry protests from China.
The military drills were the first large-scale exercise between the treaty allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June after a landslide election victory.
His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of US security policies and nurtured closer ties with China and Russia.
Early in his presidency, Duterte threatened to sever ties with Washington and frowned on military exercises with American forces that he said could offend Beijing.
Duterte later attempted to end a key defense pact that allowed large number of American forces to visit the Philippines for combat exercises but walked back his threat.

Topics: US Philippines

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
World
US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drills
World
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drills

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: prosecutor
With Putin, Palestinian leader rules out US role as mediator
With Putin, Palestinian leader rules out US role as mediator
France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution
France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate UN Security council resolution
UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 
UAE In-Focus — TAQA to cut 25% of carbon emissions; Yellow Door Energy concludes $400m equity transaction 
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar

