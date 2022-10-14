You are here

Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Renewable energy projects in the Gulf region are facing “significant delays” that could further slow down the production and export of green hydrogen, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A new report by the firm warns that while countries are working on producing zero-carbon green hydrogen, as well as low-carbon blue hydrogen, achieving this on a large scale will be “challenging” in the next few years.

The firm highlighted Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE as particularly well-placed to produce and export these energy sources, given their access to cheap renewables, such as solar power, and expertise in water desalination.

It stated: “Auctioning processes for renewable energy projects in the GCC still face significant delays, which derail production targets. 

“The development of the renewable energy sources that would power the production of green hydrogen also faces hurdles.”

The report flagged up increases in raw material, commodity, freight and energy prices following the economic recovery in 2021, as pushing up renewable energy prices.

“In addition, more severe and frequent weather events because of climate change could further disrupt production and damage assets,” it said,

The report did highlight the progress being made in green hydrogen projects in the region, including the Helios Green Fuels Project in Saudi Arabia, which has 2 gigawatt electrolyser capacity, and the Neom Green Hydrogen Company, in collaboration with ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd, which aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based ammonia per year based on 650 tons of green hydrogen from 4GW of renewable energy. 

The document also expressed concerns that while green hydrogen production could “mitigate the negative economic and fiscal impact of lower global oil demand and prices”, it will take time.

“Only green hydrogen will also somewhat reduce GCC countries’ heavy reliance on hydrocarbons and as such their underlying credit exposure to longer-term carbon transition risks. Reducing the economic and fiscal dominance of the hydrocarbon sector in the GCC will only be a gradual process,” said the report.

Topics: Green hydrogen NEOM Moody’s Investor Service

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn

UK Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as prime minister plans U-turn
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan, Associated Press reported.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure comes after just over a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

Kwarteng tweeted his departure letter to Truss, saying “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.”

He defended the government’s economic plan, saying the country faces an “incredibly difficult” situation and “following the status quo was not an option.”

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the UK's new Chancellor. 

Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the £43 billion ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Senior members of the Conservative Party were publicly advising the government to take action. The pound rose as much as 1.7 percent against the dollar on Thursday and bond markets stabilized amid expectations that Truss would revise the economic growth plan.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

Analysts suggest the most likely change in her program would be to abandon a promise to halt her predecessor’s plan to increase corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent. That would reduce the bill for her program by about £18 billion a year.

James Athey, the investment director at abrdn, said that it now seemed certain that the government “is about to U-turn on its decision not to U-turn on its profligate tax-cutting policies.” The rumors are calming markets, he said.

“The risk now is that investors have forgotten that there are significantly more problems than just an ill-advised and ill-timed fiscal easing to deal with,” he said. “Inflation is at multi-decade highs, government borrowing is huge as is the current account deficit. The housing market is likely to suffer a hammer blow from the jump in mortgage rates and the war in Ukraine rumbles on. We may well be through the worst of the volatility but I fear that the UK is nowhere near out of the woods.”

Conservative lawmakers are agonizing over whether to try to oust their second leader this year. Truss was elected last month to replace Boris Johnson, who was forced out in July. Some reports suggest senior Conservatives are plotting to replace Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, her two closest rivals in the summer contest for leadership of the party, though it’s unclear how that could be achieved.

Topics: Kwasi Kwarteng Prime Minister Liz Truss UK treasury

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake

QatarEnergy acquires solar power Siraj Energy stake
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: QatarEnergy, formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Qatar Electricity & Water Co.'s state-backed solar power entity Siraj Energy.

This transaction is set to result in Siraj Energy being absorbed within QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, the state energy firm’s renewable investments arm.

QatarEnergy previously stated that QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions will handle all of the country's renewables investments.

Siraj Energy has a 60 percent interest in Siraj 1, the project company that owns and will operate the 800MW Al-Kharsaah solar photovoltaic independent power project in Qatar.

The remaining 40 percent stake is owned by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation and France’s Total, the developer team, which won the contract in 2020 to develop the Al-Kharsaah solar IPP.

QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract to South Korea's Samsung C&T for two solar PV plants with a total combined capacity of 875MW, in August.

One of the solar plants with a capacity of 458MW, will be located in Ras Laffan while the other plant will be located in Mesaieed with a capacity of 417MW.

Expected to complete by the end of 2024, the electricity generated by the two plants will be partly used for QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas production expansion.

The 2.3 billion qatari riyal ($632m) contract aligns with Qatar's goal to generate up to 5,000MW of solar power by 2035.

Bids for the two contracts were submitted in March, MEED previously reported.

Topics: qatarenergy Siraj Energy

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion

UAE’s social app VUZ raises $20m Series B to fund expansion
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based content library app VUZ has secured $20 million in series B funding to fuel its expansion plans.

As well as launching new products, the moves also include scaling into eight additional new international markets, following its partnership and integration with Telecom Operators globally, MAGNiTT reported.

VUZ, which covers entertainment, creators, and sports segments, is also planning to further scale its Los Angeles office and scale with creators and content in the USA, Asia, and Europe.

“Our plans for the future are 10X stronger than what we have been building for the past six years. We have built the base and now we are ready for sustainable scalability and growth at a scale-up stage,” Khaled Zaatarah, the founder of VUZ said in a statement.

The round was led by Caruso Ventures, Vision Ventures VC Fund, and strategic investors e& capital, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and Webit Investment Network. 

Strategic funds from Europe including WIN, Elbert Capital, and Yasta Partners. Additional Investors included Faith Capital, Panthera Capital also participated in the round.

The UAE has been leading the VC ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa region, raising over $840 million in the first nine months of the year, according to MAGNiTT's UAE Q3 2022 Venture Investment Report. 

The funding share for $20 million plus rounds dipped slightly this year and was also reflected in the decline in the mean round sizes in the UAE, MAGNiTT said. 

Topics: VUZ series B

Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m

Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m

Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than SR1 billion ($266.1 million) of deals and agreements were signed at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Expo as 10,000 visitors descended on the event from Oct. 10 to 13.

Representatives from the public sector and private companies attended the expo, which also played host to a range of workshops and speeches.

Saudi-based Al Bilad Bank was one of those to strike deals at the event, signing cooperation agreements with a range of real estate developers, including Asala Residence, First Projects Co. and Awali Real Estate Co..

One speaker at the event was Abdullah Al-Budair, vice minister at the ministry of municipal, rural affairs and housing. 

He told attendees that Saudi Arabia is keen to develop the real estate sector in the Kingdom, as it is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy.

He also noted that real estate activities accounted for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom during the second quarter, and the housing sector currently contributes SR115 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product, creating 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Other topics under discussion at workshops included “The Ownership Journey”, “An Introduction to Real Estate Brokerage”, “Real Estate Evaluation, Regulation and Development”, “The impact of the Ejar network on the real estate rental market and its relationship to improving the investment environment”, and others.

Speakers focused on issues such as the ethics of the real estate broker’s profession and introducing the network and the unified lease contract, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Real estate appraisal, improving the investment environment in real estate, the principles of the real estate registration system and its registration procedures, were also discussed.

Speakers also mentioned in the workshops the digital transformation in the adoption of schemes and integration with authorities and the fee income of SR2.2 billion allocated to increase housing supply, which was spent on developing infrastructure and delivering services for more than 85 housing projects around the Kingdom.

During one workshop, an official from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing set out the department’s plan to raise the number of real estate developers.

Attendees were also told that some 17,597 housing units had been completed through a scheme that allows developers to apply for projects with an area space up to 10,000 sq. m..

Topics: Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Exhibition

Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor

Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor

Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor
Updated 14 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Stabilizing the price of the Egyptian pound is not a goal for the North African country, an advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt has claimed while speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

Hisham Ezz Al-Arab, who is also CEO of HE Advisory, suggested Egypt should instead be focusing on generating revenue to cover its debts.

He said that Egypt's debt represents 80 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, which is a low percentage compared to the global level, where the world's debt represents 3 times the GDP.

Egypt’s currency was pegged to the dollar until 2016, and Ezz Al-Arab warned that every 10 percent increase in the dollar's exchange rate against the pound translates to a 4 percent rise in inflation in Egypt, while the dollar's 10 percent decline against the pound reduces inflation by 0.5 percent.

The consumer price inflation in Egyptian cities rose to 15 percent on an annual basis in September, compared to 14.6 percent in the previous month — the highest rate since November 2018, when it reached 15.7 percent.

Reflecting on the central bank’s attempts to get a grip on inflation, Ezz Al-Arab told Al Arabiya: “One of the things that changed in the way the CBE looks at the currency price is that stabilizing the currency rate is not a goal; currency rate, reserve size or interest rate are tools and not goals.” 

He added: “As soon as you think of it as goals, you lose the basic one which is price stability.”

Ezz Al-Arab went on to argue that the most important question facing the country’s central bank is: “Do we have the ability to generate revenue that will cover this debt?”

“In my personal opinion, in Egypt we always look at the obligations of the state and not at the assets; in any balance sheet, you should look at liabilities and assets, not liabilities and cash flow,” he explained.

Egypt owns many assets and is a rich country, and there is no fear of default, the advisor said.

Ezz Al-Arab also stressed that the optimal use of the government's assets will contribute to improving the level of debt and changing the future outlook for Egypt.

On monetary policy, Ezz Al-Arab said that the decision-maker has tools that can be used, including the decision of the CBE to raise the mandatory reserve ratio for banks as one of the means of withdrawing liquidity from the markets.

He added that the decision to raise interest rates in Egypt differs in its impact compared to other economies.

He explained that raising interest increases the debt service burdens on the Ministry of Finance and leads to a slowdown in the economy, while inflation is not coming from the demand side but from other reasons, including an increase in money supply, and therefore the decision to raise the mandatory reserve ratio was a right one, to reduce liquidity.

 

The local currency has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar this year, due to a combination of local economic pressures, global economic repercussions from the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the dollar's appreciation against almost all major global currencies.

 

The CBE, during an extraordinary meeting on March 19, decided to devalue the pound by 15.9 percent, and the pound has continued to decline gradually since then.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

