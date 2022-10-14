You are here

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia
Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said there was solidarity between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ali Aldhahri)
Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia
Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said there was solidarity between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ali Aldhahri)
Lama Alhamawi

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia
  • Nigerian and Saudi foreign ministers agree business council and diplomat exchange scheme
  • Geoffrey Onyeama says he wants to boost already strong bonds between nations
RIYADH: Nigeria’s foreign minister has said that he hopes trade with Saudi Arabia blossoms after the creation of new business and diplomacy initiatives during a visit to Riyadh.

Geoffrey Onyeama and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan agreed to the creation of a joint-business council and a diplomatic corps exchange program to boost cooperation and deepen relations.

“We both agreed that we already have good relations between the two countries, in particular good political relations. We have shared values,” Onyeama told Arab News.

“But we felt like we can make a big improvement in the level of trade in particular. We have similar economic profiles as we are both oil-producing and exporting countries so the energy sector is one that we are both very strong in,” he said.

Prince Faisal and Onyeama reviewed bilateral cooperations and discussed opportunities that will further enhance security, trade, energy and economy.

“We highlighted the importance of enabling investments in each other’s countries, and the importance of making that real through concrete measures,” Onyeama said of the new council.

He said the initiative would have 10 people on each side — “prominent entrepreneurs, public and private sector, and also some of the institutional stakeholders like the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and so forth.

“We want it to be an institutional mechanism for concrete trade promotion,” he added, saying he hoped to see a spark in economic cooperation.

The second initiative will enable junior diplomats from both countries to meet regularly to create a better understanding and strengthen relations.

“What we are doing is laying that solid bond between them so as they grow up in the system, their careers as foreign service officers they will have this familiarity with each other and know how each side ticks and make it much easier to forge what we want to be a special relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Junior diplomats will exchange visits every other year for two to three weeks and look at global issues facing their regions.

“We think that these two institutional mechanisms that we are putting in place will see the relationship even closer five to seven years down the line,” said Onyeama.

Relations between the two countries are already strong. Nigeria was one of the first countries to extend its support in the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Onyeama said that he and Prince Faisal reviewed areas where they can promote corporations including energy, inclusivity, and security and stability.

“Saudi Arabia … has made great strides in the areas of renewables so that was something we focused on,” he said.

“We are also two countries seeking to diversify our economies and much more in areas such as agriculture, in particular, renewable energy.”

He added that the two ministers also discussed hoped-for reforms of multinational bodies such as the UN, “to make them more inclusive and more representative of the world of today” so that they can tackle issues “that are of importance to developing countries such as ourselves and Saudi Arabia.”

The ministers also looked at various key global issues in their regions including Libya, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, and the terrorism crises in West Africa. 

“There are challenges, we recognized security and terrorism and its urgencies, especially in the West African regions and also the terrorist challenges you also face in your regions and how we can cooperate in these areas,” he said.

Onyeama also recognized the financial support Nigeria has received from Saudi Arabia and the efforts to organize a donor conference to assist in the humanitarian crises that have been caused by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The two ministers then went on to discuss the management of climate action. “It’s interesting to learn of the progress that is being made by Saudi Arabia in the clean energy realm, solar energy and wind energy in particular and we felt that these are areas in which Nigeria can learn from and benefit from investments from Saudi Arabia.”

Onyeama said that there were many strong bonds between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“The people-to-people contact is there, the religious contact is there and then the solidarity that has been built up as oil-producing exporting countries has also been there,” he added.

“The largest number of Nigerians outside of Nigeria will be found in Saudi Arabia, Nigerians have been coming to Saudi Arabia for generations now, three, four, five generations.”

During the visit to the Kingdom, Onyeama also toured the birthplace of the first Saudi State, Diriyah, where he discussed the cultural heritage of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi-Nigerian ties Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Crown Prince for Saudi position on annexed territories

Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Crown Prince for Saudi position on annexed territories
Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Crown Prince for Saudi position on annexed territories

Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Crown Prince for Saudi position on annexed territories
  • Saudi Arabia recently voted in favor of a UN resolution not to recognize the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia
RIYADH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the call, the president said he thanked the crown prince and Saudi prime minister for the Kingdom’s position in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia recently voted in favor of a UN resolution not to recognize the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia during the eight-month long conflict.

 

 

Zelensky also said that he and Prince Mohammed agreed to continue communication in order to release more prisoners of war.

Last month, the crown prince mediated to release ten prisoners from various countries as part of a prisoner exchange process between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also said he and the crown prince agreed on the provision of macro-financial aid from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Tribute to Egyptian legend Abdul Halim Hafez at Ithra in Dhahran

Tribute to Egyptian legend Abdul Halim Hafez at Ithra in Dhahran
Tribute to Egyptian legend Abdul Halim Hafez at Ithra in Dhahran

Tribute to Egyptian legend Abdul Halim Hafez at Ithra in Dhahran
  • Abdul Halim would have likely enjoyed the performances because he was a fan of live shows
DHAHRAN: The nostalgic sounds of Cairo have elegantly reverberated across the Dhahran stage during Abdul Halim tribute concerts this week.

Since Oct. 11, Ithra Theater has been transporting audiences to Cairo in a special collaboration with Baalbek International Festival, featuring 50 musicians and conducted by Hisham Gabr. Mohamed Shawky moved the crowd as he sang 12 classics by Egyptian legend Abdul Halim Hafez, including Gana El Hawa, Ahwak and Wehyat Alby.

Abdul Halim would have likely enjoyed the performances because he was a fan of live shows.

He rarely released studio albums during his lifetime, and it was known that he preferred performing his material in front of a live audience. His shows were always sold out — similarly, this theater was full.

Although he died 45 years ago, people still turned up to watch Abdul Halim’s image on a screen as clips from his repertoire of more than 30 films played and live performances took place. One man, wearing a thobe and a shemagh, maintained a stoic pose throughout one of the concerts. He didn’t seem to clap or react at all, but at the very end he softly announced to nobody in particular: “May he rest In peace, but this singer on stage now has a better voice than Abdul Halim!”

Audience members ranged from Gen Z to Boomers.

Leena Aljaber, a senior in college, came to the show an hour early. As the theater line started to grow, she became more excited. She was happy to learn that so many people — many of whom were young — had come to honor one of her favorite artists, a legend in the Arab world. She recalls spending summers in Cairo with her grandfather, who has since died, and her visit to the tribute concert at Ithra was in his memory.

“I always grew up listening to Abdul Halim, so it’s a special memory in my mind because every time I traveled to Egypt — we have a big group with my family — and I always remember sitting in the balcony with my grandfather. My grandfather would turn on Abdul Halim, and we would just sit and watch the view, overlooking the Nile,” Aljaber told Arab News. “And that’s just stuck in my head. This is a memory that I can hold on to for life. I love Abdul Halim as a singer, as an actor and as a songwriter — he has so much passion. His voice is amazing. I don’t think I have ever heard a voice like his.”

Reem, a young woman from the area, came to the venue after a long day at work.

“This is the first time I have attended a concert in my life! To be honest with you, I liked how people dressed formally, which is something we’re not used to outside in places like that. I just didn’t like that people didn’t memorize the songs before they came!” she told Arab News.

She arrived with her relatives, and a friend, all of whom excitedly sang along and soaked up the atmosphere. Before the show they visited Zooba, the recently opened restaurant straight out of Cairo which serves Egyptian favorites with a modern twist. The restaurant provided every ticket holder with a coupon for a free dish of rice pudding to sweeten the night.

The tribute concert starts at 8:00 p.m. and runs for about 1.5 hours. The last show will be on Oct. 15.

Tickets are SR250 ($66) and can be purchased via the Ithra website, app or on-site.

Saudi vote 'clearly supports' Kyiv's sovereignty, Ukrainian ambassador tells Arab News

Saudi vote ‘clearly supports’ Kyiv’s sovereignty, Ukrainian ambassador tells Arab News
Saudi vote ‘clearly supports’ Kyiv’s sovereignty, Ukrainian ambassador tells Arab News

Saudi vote ‘clearly supports’ Kyiv’s sovereignty, Ukrainian ambassador tells Arab News
  • Kingdom’s position is a strong testimony to the principles of international law and leadership wisdom, says Ukraine ambassador
RIYADH: “I’m very proud to recognize that Saudi Arabia recently voted in favor of the latest United Nations General Assembly resolution, clearly supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” Ukraine Ambassador to the Kingdom, Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia’s recent vote in favor of UN resolution not to recognize the four regions annexed by Russia.

Ambassador Petrenko, added, “Secondly, this position is the strong testimony of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the principles and essential provisions of international law, and wisdom of your political leadership and true friendship of Saudi people and their passion for Ukraine.”

Since the beginning of the war, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly expressed its support for alleviating the humanitarian effects of the conflict and will continue to mediate between all parties, resulting in the release of 300 prisoners in September.

In an interview with Arab News, President Zelensky personally thanked the Crown Prince’s mediation efforts which resulted in “brilliant results.”

Petrenko believes this move is a powerful example, “And I also believe this is a very powerful example for many Gulf countries and for many countries in the world.”

In August, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center pledged $10 million to help fund emergency health and shelter projects for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Ambassador Petrenko expressed that, “this resolution represents solid foundations to proceed with our much needed and beneficial economic operation and all forms of humanitarian partnership, because we have to recognize that our people do have reciprocal sympathy to each other. All of that will be based always on consistent political solidarity and viable diplomacy that Ukraine is committed to continue.”

Topics: Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council has affirmed its friendly relations with all parties in the Russia and Ukraine crisis. It said that the best way to avoid negative repercussions was to settle the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means in a way that met the interests of all parties.

This came in a statement delivered by the permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, on behalf of the member states of the GCC, during the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly vote this week on the draft resolution, “Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Al-Wasil said: “GCC countries have been following the situation in Ukraine with great concern since its inception, and therefore the GCC countries urge all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and adhere to peaceful ways to settle the conflict.”

He said that the GCC’s vote in favor of the resolution came within the framework of its support for commitment to the well-established principles of international law and the UN Charter and its emphasis on respect for the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighborliness, non-use or threat of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Al-Wasil expressed the hope that the GCC would continue working to reach a satisfactory solution for all parties and to avoid the negative repercussions of the crisis at the human, political and economic levels.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghanim

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghanim, professor of political science at Kuwait University, told Arab News that the GCC countries must maintain their objective position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, pointing to the Gulf position based on neutrality, pushing for a peaceful solution, and being a supportive party to the agreements, thereby revitalizing negotiations between the parties.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh, director of studies and research at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, said coordination between GCC countries on external issues had “begun to harmonize somewhat,” particularly recently. This harmony would help to develop relations between the GCC states and other organizations and countries, and strengthen the Gulf’s position.

Ayedh expected Gulf moves to “play a role” in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the visit of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed was likely to have positive results in supporting the Gulf position and strengthening the Gulf states’ influence on international issues.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh

He said that Saudi efforts to contain the crisis were “a win for Saudi Arabia in particular and the Cooperation Council in general.” He called the Saudi role in economic issues “pivotal, important and influential,” and said that this role was reflected positively in political decisions.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
RIYADH: The Austrian Embassy recently hosted in Riyadh a lecture by Professor Marta Luciani titled Revealing Arabia’s Mega-Sites: The Joint Heritage Commission-University of Vienna Discoveries in Qurayyah.

The embassy invited Luciani to highlight some of the discoveries made by her and the Saudi Heritage Commission during their partnered excavations.

“Qurayyah was a very ancient mega site, an urban oasis that was created in that location because of the Celtic landscape that was very important for the people. So they decided to develop a city or an urban oasis in this location. It was a key major settlement in the Bronze and the Iron Ages,” Luciani told Arab News.

“We have done six excavation campaigns, and every campaign is one-month long with students … This is a cooperation between the Heritage Commission and the University of Vienna,” Luciani said.

The professor added that the team comprised 20-25 Austrian students and Heritage Commission professionals who had worked for a full month on rotations every year for the past six years.

Luciani said that soon she will take the seventh group of students to the excavation site.

The professor said that the information during her lecture was made possible through the partnered excavations via the university and heritage commission, sharing insight and historical information and knowledge together.

“This has been ongoing since 2015, and we have been very lucky in some sense that we found some situations that were quite distinctive. We have had very good results even in comparatively little time,” Luciani said.

“There was a whole local culture (in the desert) that developed very early in the Bronze Age that we are discovering now, but we did not know until last year, and until two years ago, we did not know that it was so relevant,” she said.

Austrian Ambassador Georg Postinger explained that the mission of hosting an event such as this in the embassy was to spread awareness, share the Kingdom’s history and spark a revival of archaeology for new generations through partnerships with experts.

“Saudi Arabia has a fantastic heritage, a lot of it is hidden under the ground, and with one of our experts who is leading the Austrian-Saudi team who is partnering in Qurayyah, we could have wonderful insights into how important these sights really are,” Postinger said.

“For us Austrians, it’s not that we want to come here and say, ‘Well, it’s Austria who makes these findings.’ What we want is to continue to a certain extent a tradition that existed in Saudi Arabia before. As far as I’m concerned from professor Marta Luciani is that you (Saudi Arabia) had a very solid generation of very good archaeologists now to revive the whole thing, and to get new people and new generations it’s always good to rely on someone who has a long history in these things,” Postinger said.

The lecture highlighted archaeological findings that detailed the autonomy of the mega-site of Qurayyah and its inhabitants’ cultural and urban practices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

