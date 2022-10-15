Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival

RIYADH: Saudi fans of Japanese anime are being promised costume competitions, film screenings and the chance to meet genre stars at a three-day celebration in Riyadh.

The Saudi Anime Exhibition, featuring more than 30 of the best anime shows, will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone.

The event offers daily shows, including the latest films, live theater and discussions with producers and voice actors, as well as various cosplay shows and competitions.

Fans can enjoy a taste of Japan at cafes and restaurants serving the country’s specialities and pick up the latest merchandise from an anime store.

The three-day exhibition will open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which starts on Oct. 21 and features thousands of activities and experiences in 15 zones, each of which has a special entertainment character.

The celebration will feature daily fireworks, eight international shows and more than 150 concerts. Festivalgoers can enjoy the choice of 252 restaurants and cafes, and 240 stores.

The zones of Riyadh Season 2022 are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.