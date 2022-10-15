You are here

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival

Anime fans get taste of Japan at Riyadh festival
  Saudi Anime Exhibition features set to launch on Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone
  The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which which starts on Oct. 21
RIYADH: Saudi fans of Japanese anime are being promised costume competitions, film screenings and the chance to meet genre stars at a three-day celebration in Riyadh.

The Saudi Anime Exhibition, featuring more than 30 of the best anime shows, will be launched on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Riyadh Front zone. 

The event offers daily shows, including the latest films, live theater and discussions with producers and voice actors, as well as various cosplay shows and competitions.

Fans can enjoy a taste of Japan at cafes and restaurants serving the country’s specialities and pick up the latest merchandise from an anime store.

The three-day exhibition will open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition is part of Riyadh Season 2022, which starts on Oct. 21 and features thousands of activities and experiences in 15 zones, each of which has a special entertainment character. 

The celebration will feature daily fireworks, eight international shows and more than 150 concerts. Festivalgoers can enjoy the choice of 252 restaurants and cafes, and 240 stores. 

The zones of Riyadh Season 2022 are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

 

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo's 'Turathna'

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
  Traditional textiles, wicker baskets, beadwork displayed
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has been celebrating the country’s rich history at the fourth Turathna exhibition of handmade crafts in Cairo, Egypt, with a variety of locally made textiles, beadwork and baskets.

The exhibition, meaning “heritage,” which will conclude on Oct. 15, was organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In the Kingdom’s pavilion, the institute showcased traditional textile arts such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Khos-braided (with palm fronds) wicker baskets, and beadwork.

There was a considerable number of visitors to the pavilion, many of whom praised the Kingdom for protecting these ancient practices as part of the country’s Vision 2030 program.

Through its exhibits, the royal institute focuses on the Kingdom’s history and culture, and assists practitioners to make a living.

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago

DUBAI: The deputy ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, has paid a visit to the Saudi pavilion in the GITEX Technology Week 2022 in Dubai that concluded on Oct. 14, 2022. 

The Saudi Ministry of Interior set up the pavilion under the theme “Absher for A Safe Homeland" for the 8th time through a unified platform that brings together the security and service bodies in the ministry.

The five themes included the impact of “Absher” in achieving digital transformation at the level of ministry, enhancing security and reducing all forms of crime, enhancing civil and traffic safety, and services for Hajj and Umrah performers, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at GITEX 2022 presented a performance of the Saudi Ardah in a video clip on Thursday. (SPA)

The themes also aimed to highlight the successes and achievements of the Ministry of Interior in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi pavilion presented a performance of the traditional dance Ardah in a video clip during the closing day Thursday. 

Appreciative visitors took photos and recorded the show, which was presented in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Culture. 

The traditional dance is on UNESCO’s World Intangible Heritage list.
 

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
SPA

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister

Saudi diplomat meets Gambian minister
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila met Minister of Interior of the Republic of Gambia Seyaka Sonko at the mission’s headquarters on Friday in Geneva.

The minister was accompanied by the permanent representative of the Republic of The Gambia, Ambassador Prof. Muhammadou M.O. Kah.

They reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them within the framework of international organizations.

In August, Khothaila met the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Geneva.

The pair discussed the importance of the partnership between the Kingdom and the global organization, as well as ways to enhance their cooperation in all aspects of humanitarian work.

 
 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
  3-day final qualifiers held at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13
  Winners will represent KSA in the November world championship in Dortmund, Germany
Updated 43 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 200 students and 90 trainers participated in the World Robot Olympiad final qualifiers for 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The three-day final qualifiers was organized by the Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation and Robot at the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh from Oct. 11-13. 

Themed “My Robot, My Friend,” children aged between 9-19 showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills. 

Through participating and representing the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education aims to develop students’ skills in five areas. 

In the Future Innovator and Robot Tasks categories, participants had to build smart robotic solutions, and design and program smart robots to perform random tasks respectively. 

In the RoboSport’s category, robots competed against teams in tennis. 

In the Future Engineer category, participants combined engineering design, programming skills and artificial intelligence to build a self-driving car model. 

The Virtual Robot Challenge aims to develop students’ technical skills through robot programming.

The participants will represent the Kingdom in the world championship, which will take place in November in Germany with competitors from more than 90 countries.

The ministry seeks to keep pace with the advancements of virtual robot challenges in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a globally competitive generation.

Topics: Saudi Wireless Sports and Remote Control Sports Federation World Robot Olympiad King Salman Science Oasis Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones

Saudi artist with a disability creates a business by drawing on stones
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi artist Basma Al-Nahdi picks up her brush dipped in vibrant colors to paint abstract shapes and designs on rocks for her small business on Instagram. 

But, the 42-year-old is a unique artist. Al-Nahdi has a very rare systemic syndrome called tuberous sclerosis, an organic brain disease that causes intellectual and multiple psychiatric challenges. She only has one kidney and lives on an oxygen device. 

Al-Nahi loved to drawing and art but was lonely. To combat isolation, Al-Nahdi’s mother, Souad Kandiel, thought of an activity to integrate her daughter in society. 

“I wanted to give the best quality of life to my daughter, who struggles with eyesight and has a breathing problem. She was very confused and depressed because she had nothing to do," Kandiel told Arab News. 

The earliest manmade art form is rock painting that tells stories of civilizations. The mother and daughter duo made dominos, tic-tac-toe games, funky characters, and heritage inspired drawings on stones — to tell the world thier stories. 

“We first started giving birthday gifts to friends who requested more of our artwork. I was surprised at people’s reactions, so we opened ‘Desert Stones’ on Instagram (in June),” she said. 

Basma Al-Nahdi, 42, has a very rare systemic syndrome. She only has one kidney and lives on an oxygen device. But nothing has stopped her from creating stone masterpieces that show unlimited positivity. (Supplied)

“The fact that you are touching a piece of nature, feeling a connection to it, and getting a sense of grounding makes this experience therapeutic as well,” Kandiel said.  

They then joined a local bazar to promote and sell their artwork. “What surprised me was the number of orders that we got for Halloween and the heritage collection. But, we faced a production problem because we were only two working on this project. Luckily, volunteers helped to make it happen.”

Al-Nahdi now also gives rock painting workshops at Arty Cafe Jeddah for people with disabilities and for children who “enjoyed them.”

Kandiel believes that this could be “a local industry for people with disabilities that could grant them jobs for them. For example: Some can draw while others can paint."

She looks forward to collaborating with other Saudi artists and hopes to be supported by Saudi Tourism Authority or Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to take their project to the next level. 

“My daughter and I want to expand this business,” she said. “It would be nice if we could collect stones from around the Kingdom so we could draw on them and gift them to tourists.”
 

