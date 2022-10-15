Iraq’s Sadrist camp refuses to take part in next government

BAGHDAD: Iraqi firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr’s movement on Saturday announced its refusal to join a new government being formed by prime minister-designate Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani.
“We stress our firm and clear refusal for any of our affiliates to participate... in this government formation led by the current candidate,” Mohammed Saleh Al-Iraqi, a close associate of Sadr’s, said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president
Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies
"Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator," said protester Henda Ben Ali
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters
TUNIS: Two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against President Kais Saied on Saturday, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.
Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies in adjacent areas of the capital, Tunis, accusing Saied of economic mismanagement and of an anti-democratic coup.
“Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator. He has set us back for many years. The game’s over. Get out,” said protester Henda Ben Ali.
Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution passed in a July referendum, has said the measures were needed to save Tunisia from years of crisis.
In a speech on Saturday to commemorate the departure of French troops upon Tunisia’s 1956 independence, he demanded the departure today of “all who want to undermine independence” — an apparent allusion to his political foes.
Saied’s opponents say his actions have undermined the democracy secured through a 2011 revolution that ousted autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab spring.
Ennahda and the Free Constitutional Party have long been bitter foes, but both are now more focused on their struggle against Saied.
Tunisians are meanwhile struggling to make ends meet as a crisis in state finances has contributed to shortages of subsidised goods including petrol, sugar and milk on top of years of economic malaise and entrenched unemployment.
The president, who has blamed hoarders and speculators for the shortages, appears to retain broad support among many Tunisians, but the growing hardships are causing frustration and increasing the flow of illegal migrants to Europe.
In the southern town of Zarzis this week, residents protested over the burial in unmarked graves of local people who had died in one of the many shipwrecks of migrants trying to reach Italy.
“While our youth are dying at sea in boats to escape from hell, Saied is only interested in gathering power,” said Monia Hajji, a protester.
In Tunis, there have been some isolated clashes this week in poor districts between police and protesting youths, and there was a heavy police presence in the city on Saturday.
The Free Constitutional Party leader Abir Moussi, a supporter of the pre-revolution autocracy, criticized the stringent security arrangements in a speech to protesters, asking Saied: “Why are you afraid?.”
At both rallies, protesters chanted “the people want the fall of the regime,” the slogan of the 2011 revolution.
“The situation is about to explode and is dangerous for the future,” said the Ennahda former prime minister Ali Larayedh.
Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine
Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP
TEHRAN:Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons “to be used in the war in Ukraine,” its foreign ministry said Saturday.
Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. The topic is expected to be discussed by European Union foreign ministers in a meeting in Luxemburg on Monday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “emphasised that the Islamic republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.
“We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.”
In a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s official stance of neutrality over the war that started nearly eight months ago.
“We have defense cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, stopping the war and ending the displacement of people,” he said.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alledged arms deliveries to Russia.
Iran said the decision was “driven by baseless information provided by foreign media propaganda.”
In September, the United States slapped sanctions on a company it accused of helping deliver Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Houthis responsible for death of over 18 children injected with expired chemotherapy: Minister
The children were receiving treatment for leukemia at a hospital in the city under the militia’s siege
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militia are responsible for the death of more than 18 children who were injected with expired chemotherapy in Yemen’s Sanaa, the country’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said on Friday.
The children – who were receiving treatment for leukemia at a hospital in the city under the militia’s siege – were injected with doses that were stored in the Houthis warehouses months after they were contaminated, according to the minister.
In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Al-Eryani confirmed that the Houthis had distributed the chemotherapy injections that had been donated to Yemen by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations to hospitals.
The Houthis then sold some of the doses to people who desperately needed it and stored other doses for long periods of time before delivering them to the hospitals, SABA quoted the minister as saying.
On his official Twitter account, Al-Eryani said: “We warn against [the] Houthi militia’s impeding access to medicines freely provided by [international organizations] to treat incurable diseases, including cancer, and sell them on [the] black market to make huge profits, and allow for smuggled drugs companies owned by Houthi, which exacerbated patient suffering.”
4- We urge intl community, UN &intl orgs, namely WHO to investigate the incident, prosecute &hold involved accountable, & stop the restrictions & manipulation by Houthi militia with donated drugs, &smuggling corrupt &expired medicines through companies owned by their leaders.
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
Tunisian Red Crescent says most of the dead were part of a group of 18 young Tunisians, rom the Zarzis region who had sailed for Europe in a makeshift boat
Updated 15 October 2022
AP
TUNIS: Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the coast guard said Friday.
A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. It said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa.
Because of its proximity to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Mahdia is frequently a starting point for migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to escape poverty, conflict and persecution.
In a separate incident Monday, the coast guard recovered the bodies of eight migrants off Tunisia’s southern port town of Zarzis, near the Libyan border.
The Tunisian Red Crescent said they were part of a group of 18 young Tunisians, mostly aged 16-18, from the Zarzis region who had sailed for Europe on Sept. 26 in a makeshift boat.
Rescuers were still seeking other survivors Friday.
Residents of Zarzis accuse authorities of moving slowly to start the search and rescue operation, and staged a protest this week shouting: “Bring our children back to us.” Demonstrators burnt tires and blocked traffic on the city’s main road.
Faced with bleak economic prospects and a protracted political crisis, Tunisians are increasingly risking their lives in search of a better life in Europe.
The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, an NGO that closely monitors migration, says 507 Tunisian migrants have died or gone missing so far in 2022 in the Mediterranean.
According to National Guard spokesman Houssameddine Jebabli, the coast guard thwarted more than 1,500 attempts at illegal migration to Italy from January to September 2022, involving entire families including nearly 2,500 children.
Last weekend alone, nearly 200 migrants, including eight children, were intercepted at sea, the defense ministry said.
As Iran activists call for new protests, Khamenei likens theocratic regime to a ‘mighty tree’ that cannot be uprooted
Iran's Islamic Republic cannot be uprooted, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says
Nationwide protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in the hands of religious police
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP Reuters
PARIS/DUBAI: Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered a fifth week on Friday despite a crackdown that has killed dozens.
But Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic.
Khamenei compared the Islamic Republic to an unshakeable tree. “That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it,” he said on state TV.
Outrage over the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police, has fueled the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for years.
Young women have been on the front line of the protests, shouting anti-government slogans, removing their headscarves and facing off with security forces in the streets.
At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 more have died in separate clashes in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an “unrelenting brutal crackdown” that included an “all-out attack on child protesters” — leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
There were fewer reports of people taking to the streets over Amini’s death on Friday, but hundreds of men were seen protesting after weekly prayers in Zahedan, in online videos verified by AFP.
Despite blocked access to Internet services and platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, activists issued an online appeal for a huge turnout on Saturday for protests under the catchcry “The beginning of the end!.”
They have called on people across Iran to show up at spots where the security forces are not present and to chant “Death to the dictator.”
“We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street,” they declared, referring to virtual private networks used to skirt Internet restrictions.
In response, one of Iran’s main revolutionary bodies, the Islamic Development Coordination Council, has called on people to join a counter-demonstration after evening prayers on Saturday to “express their revolutionary anger against sedition and rioters.”
The bloody crackdown has drawn international condemnation and new sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.
Khamenei has accused the country’s enemies, including the US and Israel, of fomenting the “riots.”
On Friday, his government condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for remarks in which he expressed solidarity with the protests sparked over Amini’s death.
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Macron’s remarks served to encourage “violent people and law breakers.”
He said it was “surprising” that France was condemning Iran’s security forces for dealing with “violent people and rioters” when it was threatening to use force in response to “labor strikes in the oil and gas sector” at home.
“This is clear hypocrisy,” he said.
Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the mass protests in Iran as he met activists originally from the Islamic republic.
Blinken praised the “remarkable displays of courage throughout Iran as women, young people and many others continue to stand up for the fundamental rights that continue to be denied them by the Iranian regime.”
This week, a call went out to “retirees” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for them to gather on Saturday given “the current sensitive situation,” according to a journalist at Shargh newspaper.
In response to the protests, the security forces have carried out a campaign of mass arrests that has netted young activists, journalists, students and even minors.
Schoolchildren have been arrested inside classrooms and ended up in “psychological centers,” Education Minister Yousef Nouri said this week, quoted by Shargh.
In a rare show of accountability, the Tehran police department said Friday that it will investigate the conduct of an officer following allegations of harassment during the arrest of a woman protesting Amini’s death.
It came after a video showed a male officer appearing to grope the woman from behind while arresting her, before she was eventually allowed to leave.
Some voices of support for the protesters have come from inside the country.
In an open letter published on its front page on Thursday, reformist newspaper Etemad called on Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, to stop arrests being made under “pretenses that are sometimes false.”
The Iranian authorities have organized their own rallies attended by women clad in black chadors, garments that cover their heads and bodies.
A bid to show they had the support of famous women unraveled overnight, after a photomontage of dozens wearing the hijab disappeared from a Tehran billboard within 24 hours of being erected as it featured some personalities known to oppose the headscarf.