Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA

Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA
Saudi Arabia had 752,560 SMEs by the end of the first quarter of 2022. (Reuters)
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA

Saudi microcredit surges 62 percent as Kingdom bolsters MSMEs: SAMA
  • Saudi Arabia’s startup sector has been booming thanks to the government and the private sector’s efforts to grow this prominent part of the economy
Updated 14 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Saudi microenterprises credit surged 62.2 percent to SR18.1 billion ($4.82 billion) in the second quarter this year compared to SR11.2 billion in the same period last year, revealed the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The SAMA report further pointed out that banks disbursed 82.5 percent of the credit or SR14.9 billion to the microenterprises, while finance companies doled out the remaining SR3.2 billion.

Moreover, the total loans extended to small enterprises increased 25.4 percent to SR63 billion in the April-June quarter compared to SR50.3 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

Midsize company loans rose 2.26 percent to SR139.9 billion in the second quarter from SR136.8 billion in the same period last year.

Banks were also the predominant lenders to the small and medium enterprises, disbursing SR55.8 billion to small firms and SR134.9 billion to medium-sized companies.

On the other hand, financial institutions lend SR7.3 billion to small companies and SR5 billion to their midsize counterparts.

Saudi Arabia’s startup sector has been booming thanks to the government and the private sector’s efforts to grow this prominent part of the economy.

According to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises or Monsha’at, the Kingdom had 752,560 SMEs by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The number of SMEs in the Kingdom increased 14.6 percent from 650,550 in the same period last year.

Monsha’at facilitated funding worth SR 64.6 billion in secured loans to entrepreneurs through its Kafalah program, providing bank guarantees that support SMEs by reducing lending risk.

It disbursed SR12.3 billion in loans through its Tamweel platform, an online portal that brought together SMEs and licensed financing agencies.

“SMEs need streamlined bureaucracy, lower fees, and the ability to compete in the market,” said Monsha’at Governor Saleh Ibrahim Al-Rasheed in a press statement.

The Kingdom has also held numerous events to synergize SMEs with the global investment community.

In March 2022, Riyadh hosted the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, a mega event that brought together leading voices in entrepreneurship, including innovators, regulators and financiers.

The four-day event facilitated deals worth SR51.8 billion and over 10 rounds of financing for Saudi startups, the Monshaa’t said in a statement.

“We are ensuring that SMEs get the support they need and that growth is transformed into sustainable business models,” added Al-Rasheed.

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA

IRL to soon become talking point in MENA
  • Company valued at $1.17 billion is keen on establishing regional partnerships
Updated 9 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: IRL, or In Real Life, the US-based messaging social network company, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East and North African region in a few weeks, following its partnership with global mixed martial arts promotion company UFC.

Valued at $1.17 billion, IRL is a leading group messaging social network unicorn that brings people together through groups, events and community engagement.

In finance, a unicorn is a privately held startup company with a current valuation of $1 billion or more.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Egyptian entrepreneur and founder of IRL Abraham Shafi said that the UFC is planning multiple events in Abu Dhabi, and IRL will help promote these fights through its messaging platform as part of its foray into the region.

“We are targeting the whole region, starting with a few cities to get our playbook right and making sure we support everything, including one of the activations happening in Abu Dhabi,” Shafi told Arab News.

He added that IRL is also expanding into Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt and is keen on establishing regional partnerships.

“I’m deeply interested in the region. We’re actively working in Qatar for the World Cup. I think there’s a ton of opportunity in Saudi Arabia, and I’m pumped up about the overall region,” he said.

The company is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s tourism and culture ministries and multiple fintech companies to boost expansion.

“I’m hoping to get as many incredible opportunities as possible. There are so many great partnerships, and people are so open and excited to deepen consumer tech with their culture and communities,” he added.

Shafi also added that the company is planning to open an office in Abu Dhabi before the end of the year to help strengthen its presence in the region.

Born in Egypt and raised in the US, Shafi harbored dreams of becoming an entrepreneur by watching his father and brothers set up a successful technology company in America.

“The big thing here is that I wanted to work on something that helps me keep a healthy relationship with friends and family and the world around me. I realized social media was just all about media and wasn’t about real human social interaction,” he said.

The company currently has over 20 million users on its platform, with more than 12 million monthly active users. In 2021, IRL managed to secure $170 million in a series C funding round led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2.

Getting the sum total of human knowledge in a blink

DUBAI: In the next five to 10 years, people will be able to use the internet through their contact lenses, says Michio Kaku, professor of theoretical physics and co-founder of the string field theory.

Michio Kaku told Arab News on the sidelines of Dubai Future Forum that individuals could go online simply by blinking.

He said that people could view the biography of someone across from them with these contact lenses.

“If they speak to you in Chinese, it’ll translate Chinese into whatever language you want,” he added.

According to him, people wearing those lenses will always know what and who they are looking at. He said that individuals will have “the sum total of human knowledge by blinking.”

Although Kaku has traveled the world, he has never seen a country like the UAE with the foresight, imagination, and vision to create the future, he said.

“Only in the UAE do we see leaders, visionaries, people that say that this is the way for the future of the country, the destiny of the area itself,” he added.

In collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Museum of the Future, Kaku promotes the idea that science contributes to wealth, prosperity, enlightenment and education.

He added that the key to this is to motivate young people to get interested in science, create new industries, and develop new theories since science is ultimately the source of all wealth.

“The prosperity of society depends on science,” he said.

The scientist also participated in a panel discussion with the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Gergawi on the future predictions of the world.

In the discussion, Kaku described some scenarios in which computers will be replaced by chips embedded in the brains of individuals in the next 50 years.

“We will communicate telepathically, and we will be able to record our memories and emotions. Television will disappear, too, and the internet will be neurologically wired. We’ll be using quantum computers faster and more powerful than anything we’ve seen before,” he said.

As for energy, healthcare and entertainment, he warned the world to prepare for “major transformations.”

“We will be able to treat diseases like Parkinson’s and cancer at the molecular level, curing cancer as easily as we treat the common cold,” he said.

He added that people could detect cancer years before a tumor forms. “In upcoming sessions of the Dubai Future Forum, we must focus on future sources of wealth such as science, innovation, and technology to ensure the best future for humanity,” he concluded.

The Dubai Future Forum held at the MOTF featured over 45 international institutions and more than 400 experts striving to shape the future.

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment

Saudi Arabia, South Africa sign 11 deals to promote investment
  • The deals were signed in the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics, and aerial survey services  
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and South Africa on Saturday signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding in the government and private sectors, aimed at promoting their developing investment sectors.

The deals, which were signed at the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah, covered the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics and aerial survey services.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, was attended on the South African side by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel and others.

 

 

Saudi attendees included Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef.

In his address at the forum, Al-Falih praised Saudi-South African relations, including economic and trade cooperation spanning more than three decades.

“Our nations share many traits. The Kingdom is the largest economy in the Middle East and in the Arab world, and holds a leading political and economic role in the region,” he said.

 

 

“Meanwhile, South Africa is the second-largest economy in Africa and the most diverse and technologically advanced economy on the African continent, with great market potential, well-developed infrastructure and a competitive private sector,” he added.

“These circumstances present an invaluable opportunity to strengthen our cooperation, which can be seen as an exceptional South-to-South exchange, especially given the timing, with the world undergoing tremendous shifts and challenges.”

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia is growing at the fastest rate among the G20 economies, as it enjoys a strategic location linking three continents, and has a coastline of 1,200 km along the Red Sea, through which about 15 percent of global trade travels.

 

 

He added that Saudi-South African trade is constantly growing, has increased from $4.6 billion in 2019 to around $4.8 billion last year, and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion in 2022.

He said these numbers could increase further by activating the great commercial and logistical capabilities of the two countries.

Al-Falih underscored priority areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, mining, agriculture and food processing, manufacturing, defense and aerospace industries, tourism, communications and information technology.

 

 

He said South Africa represents a major access point to Africa, while Saudi Arabia is an important gateway to the Middle East and a link between East and West.

The forum’s agenda included sessions on major projects in the Kingdom, mining, agriculture, food, tourism and energy.

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time

OAPEC secretary general: OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct, comes at right time
  • OPEC and its allies lowered production target by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said on Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC secretary general Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia and the UAE.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries

Oil prices fall about 3 percent on recession worries
Updated 14 October 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the supply target of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures were down $2.52, or 2.7 percent, at $92.05 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.97, or 3.3 percent, to $86.14.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but were down for the week by 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

US core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession. The next US interest rate decision is due on Nov. 1-2.

US consumer sentiment continued to improve steadily in October, but households’ inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, a survey released on Friday showed.

The improvement in consumer sentiment “is being viewed as a negative because it means the Fed needs to break the spirit of the consumers and slow the economy down more and that’s caused an increase in the dollar and downward pressure on the oil market,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The US dollar index rose 0.7 percent on Friday. A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting COVID flare-ups after a week-long holiday. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-COVID-19 policy that is weighing heavily on economic activity and thus oil demand.

The International Energy Agency  on Thursday cut its oil demand forecast for this and next year, warning of a potential global recession.

The market is still digesting a decision last week from OPEC+ when they announced a 2 million barrel per day cut to oil production targets.

Underproduction among the group means this will probably translate to a 1 million bpd cut, the IEA estimates.

Saudi Arabia and the United States, meanwhile, have clashed over the decision.​ 

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Related

Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks
Business & Economy
Oil edges up on weaker dollar, low US diesel stocks

