Oil Updates — Crude falls; OAPEC says OPEC+ move to cut output correct

Oil Updates — Crude falls; OAPEC says OPEC+ move to cut output correct
Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9 percent, to $85.61. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls; OAPEC says OPEC+ move to cut output correct

Oil Updates — Crude falls; OAPEC says OPEC+ move to cut output correct
Updated 16 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices plummeted more than 3 percent on Friday due to global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China. 

Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9 percent, to $85.61.

The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territory for much of Friday but fell for the week by 6.4 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

OAPEC official says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production correct

The secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Saturday that the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut its oil production target is correct, and was taken at the right time.

The decision took into account the uncertainty surrounding the performance of the global economy, and was in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking proactive steps to avoid any oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides, OAPEC Secretary General Ali bin Sabt added in a statement.

OAPEC comprises Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia and the UAE.

OPEC+  lowered their production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on Oct. 5.

CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries

The CGT union at the center of strikes at French oil major TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC ARab

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has launched sales for the second phase of its first development SEDRA, located in Riyadh. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company plans to build as many as 2,172 homes as part of the second phase of its landmark project. 

SEDRA’s second phase also falls in line with Saudi-listed ROSHN’s sustainability objectives of putting nature at the heart of the community, the company said in a press release.

Spread over more than 3.4 km, the homes in SEDRA’s second phase are deemed as highly efficient as they are projected to account for an estimated 18 percent drop in energy costs as well as a 17 percent decline in the cost of water.

“Residents of SEDRA will enjoy access to the full range of amenities that have become a trademark of ROSHN developments,” said ROSHN Group CEO David Grover.

The project promises to have good features including pedestrian-friendly streets, a network of green and open spaces, long-term maintenance and management frameworks.

Topics: real estate Riyadh Projects Investment

Saudi home solution provider SACO appoints Abdel Salam Badir as new CEO

Saudi home solution provider SACO appoints Abdel Salam Badir as new CEO
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi home solution provider SACO appoints Abdel Salam Badir as new CEO

Saudi home solution provider SACO appoints Abdel Salam Badir as new CEO
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Company for Hardware, also known as SACO, has appointed Abdel Salam Badir as the new CEO to be effective in early January 2023, according to a bourse filing.

This comes as the Riyadh-based home solution provider’s board of directors accepted the resignation of current CEO Haitham Al-Hamidi on Oct. 13, 2022.  

Despite this, Al-Hamidi will continue to be part of the firm’s board of directors as well as a non-executive member as of January 2023, according to SACO. 

Moreover, up until Badir takes over in early January, Al-Hamidi will continue with his duties to ensure a smooth transition to the new CEO. 

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, Badir has 28 years of experience in the consumer goods sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East, according to SACO. He was CEO of several listed companies and has been involved in the management of corporate business transformations.

Topics: Saudi SAGO investmnent

Algerian energy minister hails OPEC+ output cut decision, calls the move 'historic' 

Algerian energy minister hails OPEC+ output cut decision, calls the move 'historic' 
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Algerian energy minister hails OPEC+ output cut decision, calls the move 'historic' 

Algerian energy minister hails OPEC+ output cut decision, calls the move 'historic' 
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab has hailed the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to slash output by 2 million barrels per day. 

Calling the move “historic,” Arkab noted that the decision was taken to stabilize the global oil market, Ennahar TV reported. 

According to the report, both Arkab and OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais expressed their full confidence in the organization's decision. 

Al-Ghais also added that the oil market has been going through a stage of great fluctuation, and noted that OPEC and producers outside the organization are trying to maintain market stability. 

The decision to cut oil output received widespread criticism from western countries including the US, as they claim that the slash will tighten the market further. 

The International Energy Agency also slammed the decision, and warned that the oil output cut could push the global economy into recession. 

“The relentless deterioration of the economy and higher prices sparked by an OPEC+ plan to cut supply are slowing world oil demand. With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” said IEA in the report. 

Meanwhile, Ali bin Sabt, secretary-general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OAPEC, said that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct, and was taken at the right time, Reuters reported. 

He also added that the decision was made in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking effective and proactive steps to avoid oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides. 

On Oct.11, a report released by rating agency Fitch noted that the output slash from November will have a muted impact on the global oil market, as the actual output cuts will be smaller. 

According to the report,  Saudi Arabia and the UAE will have to make the largest actual cuts to production, while other OPEC+ countries including Nigeria will have some room under their quotas to hike output. 

“The recent increases in global oil inventories suggest that the market is in a production surplus,” said Fitch in its report. 

The report added: “We expect OPEC+ to target a broad balance in the oil market by changing production quotas and available crude supplies, although it may become increasingly difficult to achieve a consensus among the members due to demand uncertainties and the recession in large developed markets.”

Topics: Saudi Algeria OPEC Oil

UAE In-Focus — DIB uses facial recognition technology to open accounts remotely

UAE In-Focus — DIB uses facial recognition technology to open accounts remotely
Updated 16 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

UAE In-Focus — DIB uses facial recognition technology to open accounts remotely

UAE In-Focus — DIB uses facial recognition technology to open accounts remotely
Updated 16 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Dubai Islamic Bank, known as DIB, has collaborated with the UAE Ministry of Interior to enable the financial institution to digitize its Know Your Customer journey through a new-age facial recognition service.

The new technology will help customers to open an account with DIB remotely and digitally through face-matching verification, thus avoiding the hassle to visit the bank physically, it said. 

“The initiative is aligned with DIB’s digital transformation strategy and the UAE’s vision for a truly digital economy. The use of a facial recognition system is a key milestone in DIB’s journey towards becoming the most progressive Islamic financial institution in the world,” said DIB Group CEO Adnan Chilwan.

He added: “With an underlying aim to offer a more simplified, convenient and seamless banking experience for our customers, we are confident that these new and innovative solutions will help further affirm our commitment towards developing products, services, and other offerings tailored to the specific needs of our customers.” 

The UAE Ministry of Interior’s facial recognition project started in 2007, and aimed at developing a trusted and secure way to verify the identity of people remotely. In 2021, MoI launched its digital verification face gateway service which made use of sophisticated AI-based tools to verify the identity of individuals. 

Abu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties

A shift in strategy by Abu Dhabi to invest across the region using sovereign wealth fund ADQ reflects an effort by the Gulf oil producer to use economic diplomacy to build regional alliances, from Turkey to Israel and Egypt, Reuters reported citing three sources.

The change suggests greater use of soft power after years when Abu Dhabi, the richest emirate in the UAE federation, appeared to favor more hard-edged, even militarised ways to gain influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

ADQ, the smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth funds, began in 2018 as a vehicle for holding state assets.

But it has since expanded overseas. ADQ, estimated by Global SWF to manage $108 billion in assets, lined up 25 investments worth about $6.6 billion from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, making it among the most active dealmakers in the Middle East.

"The region is a priority. They want to have strong political ties with these countries," one of the three sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ADQ and the UAE foreign ministry did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: ADQ Investment UAE

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors

Saudi Arabia partners with South Africa to grow communication and IT sectors
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed a memorandum of cooperation with South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to enhance development in the fields of communications and information technology.

The memorandum of cooperation also aims to achieve technical development and expansion in the information and communication sectors markets in the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the memorandum was signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Amer Al-Sawah and Minister of Transport of South Africa, Fikile Mbalula, on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah.

As a part of the deal, the two countries will work together in a number of areas which include education, health, e-government, tourism, smart cities, fixed and wireless broadband, IP networks and data centers, internet applications and wireless services, including satellite communications.

According to the memorandum, they will also cooperate on several topics, including studies and research to facilitate joint investment projects in information communication technology infrastructure, digital communication and emerging technologies.

They will also work together to develop digital economy policies, research and development, innovation, and cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, cloud computing and digital government.

During the forum, Saudi Arabia and South Africa also signed 11 agreements and memorandum of understanding in the government and private sectors, aimed at promoting developments in the investment sector.

These deals covered the fields of energy, water, green hydrogen, waste diversion, logistics and aerial survey services.

During the forum, Saudi Arabian Investment Minister, Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom is growing at the fastest rate among the Group of 20 economies. It enjoys a strategic location linking three continents with a coastline of 1,200 km along the Red Sea, through which about 15 percent of global trade travels.

Al-Falih also noted that Saudi-South African trade is constantly growing. It has increased from $4.6 billion in 2019 to around $4.8 billion last year, and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion in 2022.

Topics: Saudi South Africa Communication IT MoU

