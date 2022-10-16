You are here

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production

Saudi Chemanol signs $133m agreement with GDI for chemical production
The partnership aims to identify other chemical materials in order to explore the possibility of producing them. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Methanol Chemicals Co. has signed a strategic agreement of SR500 million ($133 million) with Global Co. for Downstream Industries to produce specialty chemicals.

The partnership aims to identify other chemical materials in order to explore the possibility of producing them, Chemanol said in a bourse filing.

The agreement enhances Chemanol’s long-term plans for strategic transformation into an industry leader in specialty petrochemical production, it added.

The two companies are currently working on preparing the economic and technical feasibility studies for future projects, coordinating with the competent authorities for approvals and licenses, identifying global technology providers and identifying sources of funding.

The financial impact will be assessed once all studies are complete and market changes are taken into consideration, said the company.

On Feb. 13, Chemanol signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries in order to explore potential collaborations.

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has issued insurance policies, totaling $100 million so far this year, to support the Kingdom’s exports to South Africa, the lender’s CEO said. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah on Oct. 16, Saad Alkhalb added that the bank has plans to increase that amount further, in addition to supporting Saudi investors in South Africa. 

He explained that the most prominent sectors that the bank supports are fertilizers and petrochemicals, and some financial sectors.

He noted that the bank signed a cooperation agreement with the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa on Saturday to raise the value of exports and imports between both countries. 

In May, Saudi EXIM launched its five-year strategic plan, from 2022 to 2026.

The strategy seeks to facilitate Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks. 

It focuses on maximizing the economic impact of the bank’s activities and improving customer experience, as well as ensuring financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the report said. 

It is part of the bank’s efforts to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing Saudi non-oil exports.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian utility firm ACWA Power is eyeing to invest $10 billion in renewables including green hydrogen in South Africa over the next five years, revealed its CEO. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi-South African Investment Forum in Jeddah on Oct. 16, Paddy Padmanathan said that the company can increase the pace of investments to $25 billion by 2030 if the South African government facilitates the opportunity.

“We're happy to invest over 5 billion in renewables and we're happy to invest another $5 billion in hydrogen, or $10 billion…no issue. These are within the next five years. By 2030, for sure, 25 billion, it's very doable,” said Padmanathan. 

He further noted that South Africa needs to move faster in terms of opening up and delivering these projects. 

“We are very happy with the competitive tendering environment. It is just that the government must be followed through quickly and process the projects,” he added. 

During the talk, Padmanathan added that ACWA Power has been operating in South Africa for the past 12 years with an investment portfolio worth $1.4 billion.

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has launched sales for the second phase of its first development SEDRA, located in Riyadh. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company plans to build as many as 2,172 homes as part of the second phase of its landmark project. 

SEDRA’s second phase also falls in line with Saudi-listed ROSHN’s sustainability objectives of putting nature at the heart of the community, the company said in a press release.

Spread over more than 3.4 km, the homes in SEDRA’s second phase are deemed as highly efficient as they are projected to account for an estimated 18 percent drop in energy costs as well as a 17 percent decline in the cost of water.

“Residents of SEDRA will enjoy access to the full range of amenities that have become a trademark of ROSHN developments,” said ROSHN Group CEO David Grover.

The project promises to have good features including pedestrian-friendly streets, a network of green and open spaces, long-term maintenance and management frameworks.

RIYADH: Saudi Company for Hardware, also known as SACO, has appointed Abdel Salam Badir as the new CEO to be effective in early January 2023, according to a bourse filing.

This comes as the Riyadh-based home solution provider’s board of directors accepted the resignation of current CEO Haitham Al-Hamidi on Oct. 13, 2022.  

Despite this, Al-Hamidi will continue to be part of the firm’s board of directors as well as a non-executive member as of January 2023, according to SACO. 

Moreover, up until Badir takes over in early January, Al-Hamidi will continue with his duties to ensure a smooth transition to the new CEO. 

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, Badir has 28 years of experience in the consumer goods sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East, according to SACO. He was CEO of several listed companies and has been involved in the management of corporate business transformations.

RIYADH: Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab has hailed the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to slash output by 2 million barrels per day. 

Calling the move “historic,” Arkab noted that the decision was taken to stabilize the global oil market, Ennahar TV reported. 

According to the report, both Arkab and OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais expressed their full confidence in the organization's decision. 

Al-Ghais also added that the oil market has been going through a stage of great fluctuation, and noted that OPEC and producers outside the organization are trying to maintain market stability. 

The decision to cut oil output received widespread criticism from western countries including the US, as they claim that the slash will tighten the market further. 

The International Energy Agency also slammed the decision, and warned that the oil output cut could push the global economy into recession. 

“The relentless deterioration of the economy and higher prices sparked by an OPEC+ plan to cut supply are slowing world oil demand. With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” said IEA in the report. 

Meanwhile, Ali bin Sabt, secretary-general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OAPEC, said that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil production target is correct, and was taken at the right time, Reuters reported. 

He also added that the decision was made in line with the successful approach taken by OPEC+ in taking effective and proactive steps to avoid oil market imbalances, especially on the demand and supply sides. 

On Oct.11, a report released by rating agency Fitch noted that the output slash from November will have a muted impact on the global oil market, as the actual output cuts will be smaller. 

According to the report,  Saudi Arabia and the UAE will have to make the largest actual cuts to production, while other OPEC+ countries including Nigeria will have some room under their quotas to hike output. 

“The recent increases in global oil inventories suggest that the market is in a production surplus,” said Fitch in its report. 

The report added: “We expect OPEC+ to target a broad balance in the oil market by changing production quotas and available crude supplies, although it may become increasingly difficult to achieve a consensus among the members due to demand uncertainties and the recession in large developed markets.”

