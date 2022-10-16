Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser.

He was speaking at the opening of the two-day annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference taking place in Riyadh. He said these zones will enable the Kingdom to play and regional and global role.

A total of 18 industrial zones were chosen to expand their business scope to become a logistical industrial hub, the minister added.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil spoke on behalf of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

He said the ministry is working, in cooperation with government agencies and the private sector, to ensure the development of local supply chains and activate the role of small and medium enterprises and their integration with large strategic industries to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Zamil also revealed the launch of the Local Supply Chain Development Initiative, which aims to achieve clarity in industrial supply chains, and develop industrial value chains for products.