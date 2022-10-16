Dubai South unveils opening of DB Schenker’s third mega logistics facility

You are here

The inauguration was attended by senior executives from Dubai South and DB Schenker. (Supplied)
Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, has announced that DB Schenker launched its third mega logistics center in the Logistics District.

The inauguration was attended by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District, Dubai South; Christian Drenthen, board member, land transport/contract logistics of DB Schenker; Christopher Smith, CEO, Middle East Africa of DB Schenker; Ako Djaf, vice president, contract logistics at SCM Middle East and Africa DB Schenker; and other senior executives from both companies.

The solar system placed on the roof of both facilities will meet the energy demand of the 74,000 sq m of warehouse space and 5,000 sq m of office buildings, saving 4,000 tonnes of C02 emissions annually — the equivalent of planting more than 400,000 trees.

The green logistics hub will provide a sustainable ecosystem for bonded and non-bonded operations and an end-to-end integrated suite of goods and customized services for customers. The new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a distribution hub for the Gulf Cooperation Council, will be a single source for all logistical requirements.

The third facility, which is also temperature-controlled, offers a total space of 90,000 Euro pallets providing warehousing solutions for different industries, including dangerous-goods storage and B2C e-commerce delivery services, leveraging its ideal connectivity to land, sea and air freight transportation modes. The facility also has a 5,000 sq m mezzanine floor exclusively designed for various value-added service activities.

Ahmad said: “DB Schenker’s new facility will strengthen the entire ecosystem of the Logistics District, thanks to its innovative solutions and best sustainable practices, all of which are a testament to its progressive business strategy. We will spare no effort to consolidate DB Schenker’s prominence and offer sustainable logistics solutions in line with the UAE Net-Zero 2050 strategic initiative. Global and regional players benefit from Dubai South’s customer-centric processes and the seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air, and sea transportation. As part of boosting Dubai’s global position, we are committed to establish a progressive ecosystem to build a global logistics and e-commerce hub that caters to the evolving demands of our existing and potential clients.

Djaf said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our third facility on Dubai South grounds toward strengthening the logistics industry and meeting the changing needs of our valued customers. As with the second facility, the new center will further cement our sustainability commitment and agenda, and the construction of this expansive green logistics center will elevate our capacity and network.

“The three-phase growth plan we established in 2015, with our facilities in proximity to Al-Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali port — one of the most important transportation hubs globally — was an important strategic decision. Dubai South’s strategic location, as well as its revolutionary infrastructure and exceptional business facilitation, will enable us to sustain our growth in this competitive landscape. By designing models comprising catalysts anchored in sustainable best practices, DB Schenker aspires to facilitate the industry by leapfrogging the barriers toward net-zero targets.”

DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa region facilitated the market entry of many international companies to expand their footprints across the globe in this high-potential market. This has made the company one of the fastest-growing logistics service providers in the region expanding the total area of its operated logistics centers from 40,000 to 325,000 square meters in the past seven years.

KIA launched the all-new Kia Carens in the western region of Saudi Arabia at the KIA flagship showroom in Jeddah in the presence of media representatives, renowned influencers and partners of success.

Designed for modern Saudi families, the Kia Carens is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The RV is built extraordinarily safe for drivers and their families with 10 robust safety features including six airbags, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors available across all Carens variants.

The top-grade option includes the additional front thorax and curtain airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles on the market.

Hassan Shamrani, CEO of the National Marketing Company, said: “The Carens embodies Kia’s design philosophy and is creating a new industry benchmark for family vehicles.”

He added: “It successfully combines a bold design with a sophisticated personality and style, unique aesthetics, and safety for the whole family. We are certain that the Kia Carens will fulfill the needs of the modern family in Saudi Arabia whatever their day brings. We would like to invite all drivers and passengers across the Kingdom to experience the new Kia Carens in our state-of-the-art showrooms in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Jazan, Najran, Abha, and Taif in the third quarter of 2022.”

“The Kia Carens, with its bold design, leaves an everlasting impression on onlookers,” said Abdallah Allam, KIA brand manager at the National Marketing Company, said: “The Kia Carens, with its bold design, leaves an everlasting impression on onlookers. Its dynamic shape gives it an SUV-like presence while incorporating versatility in the interior. The Carens will excite KSA customers with choice, offering both petrol and turbo engine powertrains combined with multiple transmission options.”

From flexible seating options and thoughtful innovations such as the retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle and device holder in the third row, the Kia Carens redefines automotive practicality.

Class-leading features include BOSE Premium Sound System with eight speakers, cabin surround 64 color ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats, drive mode select (sport/eco/normal), rearview monitor, rain sensors, wireless charger, smart key, moonroof, mood lamp, second-row seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble,” and skylight sunroof.

It also features crown jewel headlamps with star map DRL, star map LED tail lamps, 16” dual tone crystal cut alloy wheels, two-tone side door garnish, chrome rear bumper garnish with diamond knurling pattern, and rear skid plate. The wide and unique lamps emphasize this graphic by using a bar-type rear garnish.

Solid surfaces give the car a sporty and light feel. It comes in three new colors: The mysterious imperial blue inspired by Azurite minerals; a low saturation moss brown; and sparkling silver with metal particles that give the paint a sense of vitality.

The interior is based on the Kia design pillar “Joy for Reason,” which creates happiness for the whole family through a warm and relaxing aesthetic.

In partnership with Oman Air and The British School of Excellence, the Muscat Hospitality Academy announced a unique opportunity for Omani female students to enroll in preparatory cabin crew training.

The six-month program will encompass academic and practical training with world-class experts and coaches, who will provide students with the necessary credentials to secure a guaranteed job from Oman Air.

The training program includes specialized courses covering in-flight service, the tools and equipment used on board, industry terms and phrases, and the rules and regulations governing air service operations.

Participants will also receive world-class training, which will incorporate workplace safety, grooming, deportment and etiquette, mindset and emotional intelligence, communication skills, service excellence, food and beverage service, aviation knowledge, and English speaking skills.

Upon successful graduation, the students will receive official certification from the MHA and The British School of Excellence, qualifying them to work for Oman Air.

Entry requirements for the program include a high school certificate and English language proficiency — both spoken and written. Applicants must be aged between 21 and 28 with a minimum height of 157 cm and must have the ability to swim unaided as well.

The MHA is part of Heart of Hospitality, a subsidiary of the Muscat Investment House. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the MHA focuses on driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development by placing Omani nationals in the frontline of hospitality and providing skilled labor for investors and operators.

 As the MHA continues to impart education and training programs to support the sultanate’s Omanization policy, the latest program for cabin crew training comes at a time when aviation is well positioned for a strong recovery. 

 Hilal Al-Siyabi, senior vice president of people at Oman Air, said: “At Oman Air we are proud to have the best and brightest Omani talent and are committed to continuing our Omanization drive, which now stands at 94 percent, with the exception of our female cabin crew. This is something we are working hard to improve. Being a cabin crew member is a highly respected and sought-after role, offering an unparalleled opportunity to travel the world along with many other benefits. Our cabin crew teams are not only the face of our brand but are our international ambassadors for Oman. Therefore, we strive to ensure that they receive world-class training that reflects our unmatched traditions of hospitality. Meanwhile, we continue to develop a sustainable, highly skilled workforce that can support the future growth of Oman’s aviation sector and strengthen the national economy.”

Amina Al-Zadjali, general manager for the MHA, said: “As we all know, there is a rising demand for Omani professionals across all sectors, more so in tourism and related fields ... We are persistent to leave no stone unturned to bring the best of the world to nurture the best, here within Oman. Nothing enthralls us more than our students achieving tremendous success in their chosen field of career.”

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., announced the appointment of Adel Al-Juraid, a Saudi national, as the new CEO for the Kingdom.

In this new role, Al-Juraid leads the operations of Mitsubishi Power in the Kingdom and drives business expansion with a focus on localization and energy transition in line with Vision 2030.

Building on the company’s 50-year heritage in the Kingdom, Al-Juraid will focus on expanding Mitsubishi Power’s presence in power, oil and gas, and other key industrial sectors, aligning the company’s strategic initiatives with the Saudi national goals of energy sustainability, human capital development, and economic growth.

Javier Cavada, president and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, said: “We are proud to partner with the Kingdom to deliver on the Saudi Vision 2030 and achieve its ambitious goal as a global energy hub for green and clean energy, with an empowered, active and skilled workforce. Under Adel’s leadership, and with his experience and track record in forging growth and localization initiatives, we will continue to expand our private and public sector partnerships in the country, providing our future-ready technology and high quality services to meet the Kingdom’s energy sustainability goals across the energy transition value chain. With our growing local investments powered by our Saudi service and repair centers, we will continue to create jobs for Saudi talent and share our knowledge to further support the rapid transformation of the country’s power supply.”

Al-Juraid said: “This is one of the defining moments in the Kingdom’s development, as the country experiences one of the fastest growing economies worldwide, with investments in new and emerging technologies. As a Saudi national, I am especially proud to support this growth with Mitsubishi Power’s industry-leading innovation and power technology solutions, grounded in our strong localization drive.”

SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, hosted its first-ever kids fashion show to foster greater inclusivity for children with autism.

The event was hosted in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Maharat Learning Center, the UAE’s first institute for Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy, as part of an ongoing CSR campaign under the umbrella of “Powered by Love”.

The evening of fun and fashion aimed to promote positive self-image for the children, empowering them with increased confidence as they modeled the latest looks from SHEIN’s all-new kidswear collection.

Three distinct themes from the collection were on display: "The Artist in You," featuring creative pieces in collaboration with inspiring artists from across the world; "Trendsetter," with chic and trendy styles perfect for the cooler season; and "Family Twinning," for the whole family to match in fashionable style. Each category featured a variety of designs in neutral and soft tones. Check out the collection here.

Children found creative ways to incorporate their unique personalities into their runway performances, amid applause from a cheering audience of leading influencers and social media personalities. Guests also enjoyed a thrilling magic show, exciting dance routines, and live musical concerts.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, for its first-ever Kids Fashion Show as part of the Dubai Fashion Season – Fall/Winter collection campaign. The highly-awaited fashion show, which featured three newly designed collections showcased by 23 models and children of determination, was an exciting and integral element of our event program. SHEIN’s belief that everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion, reflected in their Powered by Love initiative that increases awareness of autism, fits perfectly in the inclusive nature of the Dubai Fashion Season. We look forward to the further development of our partnership.”

Dr. Hebah Shata, CEO of Maharat Learning Center, said: “Early intervention for children facing autism is the key to improving their learning, communication, social skills, and brain development. It is the most effective method of treatment, especially in the first six years of a child’s life. I thank SHEIN for their support in spreading awareness about autism. Partnerships like this are crucial to building a cohesive, safe, and inclusive society.”

The initiative is aligned with SHEIN’s ongoing partnership with Maharat Learning Center, with the objective to equip children facing autism spectrum disorder, as well as their parents and caregivers, with the tools, knowledge, and platforms they need to achieve their full potential and better integrate within the wider community.

Highlights from the show will be featured in a community social media drive, inviting followers to “like” the photos from Oct. 13-30 to show their support as SHEIN donates $ 40,000 to the center.

Autism spectrum disorder is prevalent across the region, with the UAE Ministry of Community Development registering more than 4,500 cases. According to the World Population Review, the wider GCC recorded autism rates above 100 per 10,000 people. Awareness, education, and early intervention services are key to improving the lives of the affected children and their families, a vision that unites SHEIN and the Maharat Learning Center.

The opening of 6thStreet.com’s new office in Riyadh Gallery Mall was attended by CEO, Dharmin Ved, management, and media representatives.

6thStreet.com is a leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce player expanding its footprint in the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, and hence, a new bigger office was necessary.

Since the opening of its first office in Kingdom, 6thStreet.com’s employment has increased 25-30 percent annually with a focus on hiring and empowering local talent.

6thStreet.com initially opened an office to extend its operations to Saudi Arabia and cement its position in the country’s ever-evolving e-commerce industry.

As part of Apparel Group, the company aspires to be a part of e-commerce growth and expansion in line with the Ministry of Commerce’s strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of accelerating digital transformation and increasing the contribution of e-commerce in the retail sector.

6thStreet.com is an omni-channel fashion e-commerce destination that offers high-street fashion; beauty brands in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

Being one of the largest destinations for footwear in the GCC region, 6thStreet.com offers the latest collections from over 1000+ international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Dune London, Charles & Keith, ALDO, Crocs, Birkenstock, Skechers, Levi’s, Nike, Adidas, Rituals, Inglot and many more.

The online platform also provides free 100-day returns for both in-store and online, cash on delivery, and the option for click and collect.

