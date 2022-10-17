You are here

  • Home
  • Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
Floods brought by Typhoon Nesat submerged villages and farmlands in the northern Philippines on Sunday (October 16), forcing hundreds of families to evacuate from their homes in the province of Cagayan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6s2uv

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: A tropical storm that made landfall early on Sunday in the northern Philippines has intensified into a typhoon, the weather bureau said, bringing moderate to heavy rains that submerged villages and farmlands.
Nearly a thousand people were preemptively evacuated to safer ground, according to the disaster monitoring agency.
A video shared by a resident of Claveria town in Cagayan province, about 600 km (380 miles) north of the capital Manila, showed widespread flooding and a partially submerged home, with trees blown by strong winds.
Nesat, packing winds of 120 km (75 miles) per hour, may further intensify while moving toward the South China Sea, the weather bureau said.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Twitter government assistance was on the way to the affected communities. 

Topics: Philippines Cagayan Valley Typhoon Nesat

Related

Typhoon havoc triggers calls for urgent climate action in Philippines
World
Typhoon havoc triggers calls for urgent climate action in Philippines
Special Power cuts, heavy floods in northern Philippines after powerful typhoon
World
Power cuts, heavy floods in northern Philippines after powerful typhoon

Turkey calls Greek claims on migrant mistreatment fake news

Turkey calls Greek claims on migrant mistreatment fake news
Updated 16 October 2022
AP

Turkey calls Greek claims on migrant mistreatment fake news

Turkey calls Greek claims on migrant mistreatment fake news
  • Greek police said that police officers found the migrants stark naked, ‘some with bodily injuries’
  • Turkey regularly accuses Greece of pushing back migrants entering the country by land and sea
Updated 16 October 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish officials on Sunday shot back at Greek allegations that Turkey forced 92 naked migrants into Greece, calling it “fake news” and accusing Greece of the mistreatment.
Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi was “sharing false information” after the official tweeted a photo of the naked migrants on Saturday and blamed Turkey, said Fahrettin Altun, the communications director of Turkey’s president.
Altun tweeted in Turkish, Greek and English that this was to “cast suspicion on our country,” while calling on Athens to abandon its “harsh treatment of refugees.”
“Greece has shown once again to the entire world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by posting these oppressed people’s pictures it has deported after extorting their personal possessions,” he said.
Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli tweeted that the photo showed Greece’s cruelty. “Spend your time to obey human rights, not for manipulations & dishonesty!“
Greek police said Saturday that police officers found the migrants stark naked on Friday, “some with bodily injuries” who had entered the country using plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a border between the two countries.
Relations between the two neighboring countries have been tense over a variety of issues, including migration.
Turkey regularly accuses Greece of violently pushing back migrants entering the country by land and sea. Turkey’s coast guard frequently shares videos of such pushbacks.
Greece accuses Turkey, which hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, of “pushing forward” migrants to put pressure on the EU.
The UN refugee agency said it was “deeply distressed by the shocking reports,” condemning the “degrading treatment” and calling for an investigation.

Topics: Turkey Greece migrants Evros River

Related

Update At least 22 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island
World
At least 22 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greek island
Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey
Middle-East
Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest

World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest

World’s teenage students tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
  • Nearly all the 180-odd teams, from countries across the world, had had months to prepare their robots
Updated 17 October 2022
AP

GENEVA: For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem.

With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs officers careful about incoming merchandise, the group only received a base kit of gadgetry on the day they were set to leave for the event in Geneva.

That set off a mad scramble to assemble their robot for the latest edition of the “First Global” contest, a three-day affair that opened on Friday, in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Nearly all the 180-odd teams, from countries across the world, had had months to prepare their robots.

“We couldn’t back down because we were really determined to compete here and to give our country a good result — because it really needs it right now,” said Danylo Gladkyi, a member of Ukraine’s team. He and his teammates are too young to be eligible for Ukraine’s national call-up of all men over 18 to take part in the war effort.

Gladkyi said an international package delivery company wasn’t delivering into Ukraine, and reliance on a smaller private company to ship the kit from Poland into Ukraine got tangled up with customs officials. That logjam got cleared last Sunday, forcing the team to dash to get their robot ready with adaptations they had planned — only days before the contest began.

The event, launched in 2017 with backing from American innovator Dean Kamen, encourages young people from all corners of the globe to put their technical smarts and mechanical knowhow to challenges that represent symbolic solutions to global problems.

This year’s theme is carbon capture, a nascent technology in which excess heat-trapping CO2 in the atmosphere is sucked out of the skies and sequestered, often underground, to help fight global warming.

Teams use game controllers like those attached to consoles in millions of households worldwide to direct their self-designed robots to zip around pits, or “fields,” to scoop up hollow plastic balls with holes in them that symbolically represent carbon.

Each round starts by emptying a clear rectangular box filled with the balls into the field, prompting a whirring, hissing scramble to pick them up.

The initial goal is to fill a tower topped by a funnel in the center of the field with as many balls as possible. Teams can do that in one of two ways: Either by directing the robots to feed the balls into corner pockets, where team members can pluck them out and toss them by hand into the funnel or by having the robots catapult the balls up into the funnels themselves.

By meshing competition with common interest, the “First Global” initiative aims to offer a tonic to a troubled world, where kids look past politics to help solve problems that face everybody.

Past winners of such robotics competitions include “Team Hope” — refugees and stateless others — and a team of Afghan girls.

Topics: robotics Ukrainian teens robots

Related

Japan’s Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman
Business & Economy
Japan’s Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman
India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup

UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims

UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims
Updated 16 October 2022

UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims

UAE-based Pakistani mechanic becomes millionaire overnight, pledges to help flood victims
  • Deadly floods submerged huge swathes of Pakistan, displacing over 33 million people
  • Saad Sultan won 10 million dirhams in Mahzooz lucky draw this month
Updated 16 October 2022
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani mechanic, who recently won 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in a lucky draw, told Arab News he would spend a portion of it to help the victims of devastating floods which have wreaked havoc in his home country.

The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country since mid-June and killed over 1,700 people, most of them women and children.

The resulting devastation displaced over 33 million people — about 15 percent of the country’s population — as a third of the country was left under water.

Saad Sultan, a 32-year-old from Abbottabad in Pakistan’s northeast, moved to work in the Gulf nine years ago and has been frequently participating in Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in the UAE.

Earlier this month, he was lucky enough to become its 29th millionaire.

Working as a machine mechanic and operator in an aluminum factory, Sultan would make 2,000 dirhams a month, from which he would sustain his family back home. As the Mahzooz win has dramatically changed his life, he now also wants to bring a change to the lives of others.

“I didn’t have money to donate to flood victims earlier,” he told Arab News. “But now I want to make a difference in their lives.”

Initially, he did not believe his luck. He recalled how he had gone out with his cousin for a drive at night when he logged into his Mahzooz account to watch the draw.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he said. “Then I asked my cousin to stop the car on the side. We celebrated and also thanked God.”

Sultan is not the only Pakistani to win the prize money. In October last year, Junaid Rana, a 36-year-old driver in Dubai, won the biggest amount in the lucky draw’s history.

“The biggest ever prize in the Middle East of 50 million dirhams was also won by a Pakistani, Junaid, who was a driver,” Farid Samji, the top official of EWINGS, which operates Mahzooz, said as he announced Sultan’s win.

“We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan.”

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pakistan Saad Sultan Mahzooz

Related

After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations
World
After deadly floods, Pakistan plans to increase 10 times number of early warning stations

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
Updated 16 October 2022
Reuters

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia
Updated 16 October 2022
Reuters

NAIROBI: The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks.
AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray with grave concern.
"The chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services," the AU said in a statement.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane, Redwan Hussein, national security advisor to the prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Abiy's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray forces, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Ethiopian government and its allies have been battling Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The violence has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions.
African Union-led peace talks proposed for earlier this month were delayed for logistical reasons.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the conflict.

Topics: Tigray Ehtiopia

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home
Updated 16 October 2022

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home

For Indians, UAE’s new temples bring feeling of home away from home
  • New temple in Dubai was inaugurated by UAE tolerance minister this month
  • The largest Hindu temple in UAE is currently under construction in Abu Dhabi
Updated 16 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As works are underway on the largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and another one was just inaugurated in Dubai, India’s ambassador and expats living in the UAE say they are a “shining example of tolerance” that makes them feel at home.

India-UAE ties reached new highs in May, with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

About 3.5 million Indians are living and working in the UAE. The first Hindu temple built for this community was opened in Dubai in the 1950s. Recently expanded to 15 acres of land donated by local authorities, in a style blending Indian and Islamic architecture, it was reinaugurated earlier this month by UAE Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

“The presence of Sheikh Nahyan as chief guest and the fact that the Dubai government has provided the land for the Hindu temple shows how proactive the government of the UAE is in making sure that the Indian community here is comfortable,” India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir told Arab News.

“The temple is very symbolic of the fact that the Indian community here feels very much at home.”

Besides serving religious purposes, it also has a knowledge center dedicated to Hindu heritage and is open to people of all faiths.

For Raju Shroff, whose family was involved in managing the first temple and who now serves as a committee member of the new one, its opening will help strengthen cultural ties between India and the Gulf state.

“India and the UAE have always had close ties, whether business or political. Now, they will also be cultural,” he said.

“Ties between the two nations have become even deeper as they are opening up different avenues, not only commercial ones. Now there will be a greater sharing of culture and ideas.”

More such exchanges are likely to come when another temple, the largest in the UAE and currently under construction, will be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi.

Developed on 27 acres of land, its groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of three UAE ministers in 2019, proclaimed by the government as the Year of Tolerance.

“The level of support and respect that the local government has given us has moved us and encouraged us to take this message to community members in India,” Pranav Harikrishan Desai, member of the temple’s committee, told Arab News.

“The UAE is a shining example of tolerance and coexistence.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple religious tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak

Related

Update Newest Hindu temple officially opens its doors to UAE residents
Middle-East
Newest Hindu temple officially opens its doors to UAE residents
New Dubai Hindu temple goes digital with QR-coded bookings
Offbeat
New Dubai Hindu temple goes digital with QR-coded bookings

Latest updates

Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
Typhoon submerges villages, farmlands in northern Philippines
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beat Barcelona
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beat Barcelona
Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille
Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
What We Are Reading Today: ‘How to Argue With a Racist’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘How to Argue With a Racist’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.