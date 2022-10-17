You are here

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has cleared three applications for initial public offerings in the midst of the current boom in bourse listings in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues

Saudi market regulator approves 3 IPOs as listing boom continues
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has cleared three applications for initial public offerings in the midst of the current boom in bourse listings in the Kingdom.

The stock market regulator approved the application of Saudi cable producer Riyadh Cables Group, with 33 million shares to be offered on the main stock exchange, representing 22 percent of the firm’s capital.

Real estate developer Al Ramz Real Estate Co. will also offer over 3 million shares on Nomu-Parallel Market, amounting to 10 percent of its total capital, the CMA said in a statement. 

Eying to be also listed on Nomu, Nofoth Food Products Co. will offer over 288,000 shares, equivalent to 12 percent of its total capital.

Topics: Saudi CMA Listing IPO

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries

Saudi Arabia to attract $1bn investments to localize the food industries
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, has partnered with an undisclosed food company to attract investments worth up to SR4 billion ($1 billion).

The joint cooperation aims to enhance food security in Saudi Arabia, create new job opportunities and contribute to increasing the local content, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, this comes within the framework of MODON’s strategy to empower the industry and diversify the national economy. 

The new partnership includes allocating an industrial land plot spanning 50,000 sq. m. in Dammam 2nd Industrial City, to establish a factory with investments of over SR500 million, MODON’s spokesman said.

Qusai Al-Abdul Karim noted that MODON includes nearly 1,000 factories for food and beverage products, the majority of which are located in the western sector, with about 490 factories.

Topics: Saudi Food localization Investment

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell

Saudi stocks in green as investors’ fears ease: Closing bell
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI recovered some of its losses on Monday as investors eased their concerns about high inflation in the country while they await the release of further earnings results.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.41 percent to end at 11,566, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.25 percent to finish at 19,794.

The gain was led by a 0.57 percent leap in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, and a 0.7 percent gain in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.66 percent, while Saudi British Bank surged 4.35 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, climbed 2.08 percent, while Alinma Bank was up 0.85 percent.

Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC rose 1 percent, after it announced the start of commercial operations at United Ethylene Glycol Plant 3.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. gained 1.52 percent, after it posted a 39 percent jump in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR170 million ($45 million).

Saudi Ceramic Co. fell 0.37 percent,  following a 29 percent drop in profits for the first nine months of the year to SR132 million.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged down  0.78 percent, having appointed Abdullah Ghazi Al-Ghamdi as its CEO.

ACWA Power Co. added 5.60 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 3.09 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns

SISCO appoints new CEO as Mohammed Al-Mudarres resigns
Updated 26 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. has appointed Khalid Suleimani as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

The decision was made following the resignation of Mohammed Al-Mudarres from his position as CEO “due to his desire to move to his own business”, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Mudarres, however, will remain a consultant to SISCO’s subsidiaries and associate companies, as well as a special advisor to the company's board, the company said.
 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Saudi developer Ajdan kicks off $66.5m ‘Bayfront’ project in Alkhobar

Saudi developer Ajdan kicks off $66.5m ‘Bayfront’ project in Alkhobar
Updated 32 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Ajdan kicks off $66.5m ‘Bayfront’ project in Alkhobar

Saudi developer Ajdan kicks off $66.5m ‘Bayfront’ project in Alkhobar
Updated 32 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ajdan Real Estate Development has announced the launch of the "Bayfront" project worth SR250 million ($66.5 million), to be located in the Alkhobar region in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

Under a signed contract with Saudi-based Al-Muhaidib Group, Ajdan will develop, market, and operate what is set to be Saudi Arabia’s first-of-its-kind Blue Flag-certified beach.

The project, which will cover an area of 100,000 sq. m. from the shore and a 1,600 sq. m. island, will be home to several retail stores, casual and fine-dining restaurants, leisure and recreational features, among others.

Bayfront aims to transform Alkhobar into one of the leading 100 cities worldwide in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the company said. 

“We will follow the Blue Flag requirements to increase the quality of services in the project's facilities and enhance the region's beach experience by developing an extraordinary destination to attract visitors to Al-Khobar,” said the CEO of the firm, Mohammed Al-Otaibi, in a statement.

The Blue Flag requirements include global technical and environmental standards that complement the Kingdom regarding safety measures and promoting tourism in the country.

Topics: Saudi real estate Projects AL-KHOBAR

MENA Project Tracker — Saudi Arabia to inject $186bn in vital development projects over 10 years

MENA Project Tracker — Saudi Arabia to inject $186bn in vital development projects over 10 years
Updated 17 October 2022
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker — Saudi Arabia to inject $186bn in vital development projects over 10 years

MENA Project Tracker — Saudi Arabia to inject $186bn in vital development projects over 10 years
Updated 17 October 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to make major investments over the next ten years to strengthen its infrastructure and transform the Kingdom into a global transportation and logistics hub. Saudi Electricity Co. has given Saudi-Jordan link bidders more time as it further pushed the tender closing date for the project. Meanwhile, the value of project contracts in the Gulf Cooperation Council has plunged severely in the third quarter when compared to a year earlier amid high inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Saudi Arabia is injecting as much as SR700 billion ($186 billion) in the coming 10 years across several vital development projects amid plans to bolster infrastructure in the Kingdom and make it a global transportation and logistics hub, Trade Arabia reported, citing King Salman bin Abdulaziz. While SR200 billion will be dedicated to diverse projects for key sectors such as transport, water, and energy, the remaining SR500 billion will be pumped into the construction of airports, seaports, rail, and others. 
  • Saudi Electricity Co. has pushed the tender closing date for the contract for the construction of an electricity interconnection network between Saudi Arabia and Jordan once again from Sep. 29 to the end of November, MEED reported. The project, which covers the Saudi segment of the electricity interconnection line, is projected to allow for the exchange of as much as 500 MW of electricity between both countries in its preliminary stage and could hit 1,000 MW in the phases to follow. 
  • The value of project contracts in the GCC region has dropped 40.8 percent to reach SR41.7 billion during the third quarter of 2022, down from SR70.6 billion a year ago, Trade Arabia reported, citing Kuwait-based asset management company Kamco Invest. This comes amid several global economic challenges including high inflation and the prolonged supply chain issues which come as a result of the strict Chinese COVID-19 restrictions and the sanctions on Russia.
Topics: Saudi Investment GCC

