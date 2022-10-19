AD Ports group conducts workshop on marine ecosystems

You are here

Through field assessments and extensive research, the AD Ports Group team seeks to understand the marine ecology of the Red Sea and how infrastructure could enhance marine biodiversity in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Enhancing commitment to exploring the marine ecosystem of the Red Sea, specifically its coastal coral reefs, representatives of AD Ports Group, a global facilitator of trade and logistics, recently conducted a capacity-building workshop entitled “Coastal defense infrastructure: Barren rocks or novel ecosystems?” in Aqaba.

The workshop, which was attended by the environmental department of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority  and professors from the Marine Science Station, an interuniversity research institute owned by the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University, explored the latest research carried out by New York University Abu Dhabi and MSS on the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea for a better understanding of the current status of Aqaba’s marine environment.

On a similar note, through current field assessments and extensive research, the AD Ports Group team seeks to understand the marine ecology of the Red Sea and how infrastructure could enhance marine biodiversity in the Gulf of Aqaba.

This step underscores AD Ports Group’s unwavering commitment to protecting marine life in Aqaba and mitigating the environmental impact of coastal developments, including its Aqaba Cruise Terminal, which is currently underway as one of five strategic megaprojects agreed upon with Aqaba Development Corporation in December 2021 to advance the coastal city’s tourism, logistics, transport, and digital infrastructure sectors. 

As part of the process, AD Ports Group is collaborating with local institutions, namely ASEZA and MSS, to access relevant research undertaken within the Red Sea.

David Gatward, chief engineering and technical services officer, AD Ports Group, said: “Driving sustainable and environmentally responsible operations where our projects are located is at the forefront of our priorities. For this reason, the joint NYUAD-MSS-ASEZA collaborative capacity-building workshop is a vital learning exercise that will guide how we design, construct and operate ports and marinas. It also facilitates close collaboration with our local partners, raises awareness of the Red Sea’s remarkable coral reef system and ensures the preservation of these biologically and economically valuable resources. By combining global best practices for coral relocation with the successful project at Khalifa Port, our expert team stands ready to build the capacities of local cadres and equip them with pioneering and innovative methods and techniques to safeguard Aqaba’s marine wildlife ecosystems for future generations.”

Dr. John A. Burt, program head for environmental studies and associate professor of biology, NYUAD, said: “The Gulf of Aqaba is home to a thriving marine life with hundreds of coral and fish species inhabiting its waters. Creating an environment where this marine life can continue to survive, if not prosper, as coastal development in Aqaba expands is paramount. Our recent visit gave us an excellent opportunity to assess the Red Sea’s marine ecology first-hand, as well as meet with local specialists to share our experiences in the Arabian Gulf and gather insights specific to the Red Sea that will support conservation and sustainable development moving forward.”

In addition to the Aqaba Cruise Terminal — a world-class facility for international cruise passengers looking to tour Jordan, specifically Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum — AD Ports Group’s strategic agreements with Aqaba Development Corporation also include Marsa Zayed, Maqta Ayla for the development and operation of an advanced Ports Community System, Aqaba Multipurpose Port and the rehabilitation of King Hussein International Airport, which will help position Aqaba as a major regional destination, as well as a catalyst for job creation in the long term, investment attraction and economic development.

Logitech recently released the results of its hybrid meeting survey, revealing that hybrid meetings may be creating uneven playing fields for meeting participants.

Polling more than 500 white-collar workers in the UAE, the survey examines the state of current working arrangements, impact of hybrid work on meetings, and the challenges that business leaders and employees face in this new way of working.

 Despite organizations welcoming employees back into physical office spaces, the report revealed that more than five in 10 respondents (55 percent) would prefer to work either in a hybrid or a fully remote work arrangement.

 “There’s no going back to how work used to happen as employers and workers have gotten used to hybrid working,” said Loubna Imenchal, head of enterprise business at Logitech, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia.

“This is exactly why businesses need to embrace this change and provide their workforce with the right tools and resources to manage the set of challenges and pressure that arise.”

Organizations have adapted to new ways of collaborating to accommodate the varying working arrangements of their workers. Hybrid meetings, which have a mix of virtual and in-office participants in different locations, are becoming more common.

The hybrid meeting survey revealed that 51 percent of respondents who have joined a hybrid meeting virtually felt that they had fewer opportunities to build rapport amongst meeting participants. Additionally, 58 percent agreed that their input would be valued more if they were attending the meeting physically instead of virtually, and 47 percent felt less included as compared to in-person meeting participants.

Interpersonal issues such as participants not paying attention (37 percent), poor video quality (36 percent), participants being late (32 percent) and getting talked over by other participants during meetings (31 percent) were also cited as challenges in hybrid meetings.

To address these pain points, organizations will have to ensure that employees have access to critical technology, including string network connectivity and video conferencing devices.

Logitech sees meeting room devices, personal headsets and webcams as critical elements for the overall quality and experience of video meetings. In today’s increasingly hybrid work environment, there are several key aspects companies must consider to enable seamless collaboration, foster engagement, and place virtual meeting participants on equal footing with their counterparts in the conference room.

The mix of remote and in-person participants, especially in hybrid work arrangements, create unique challenges for companies wanting to run inclusive and participative meetings. Nevertheless, modern video conference technologies such as those from Logitech allow meeting organizers to make the world of work more equitable and productive.

Logitech surveyed 500 white-collar employees in the UAE, to gain an understanding of their preferences, perceptions, challenges, and behaviors as they navigate the hybrid work environment. The survey was conducted online in September.

e& partnered with Ericsson through its telecom arm Etisalat by e&, the brand representing the UAE’s telecom pillar of e&, on a major expansion project to improve network energy efficiency through the deployment of the latest Ericsson Radio System portfolio across the service provider’s network.

The two-year project is in line with e&’s Sustainability Strategy, which was launched in July 2022.  The initial deployment phase saw a substantial reduction in energy consumption of up to 52 percent with Ericsson’s dual-band Radio 6626 compared to prior deployed radios.

The reduction in energy consumption is equivalent to 7.6 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per site per year for the sites configured with four LTE carriers.

Moreover, the deployment of Ericsson’s state-of-the-art 5G mid-band radios for 5G network expansion has resulted in 20 percent improved energy efficiency compared to the previous radio generation.

The expansion will help etisalat by e& evolve its radio access network (RAN) and support efforts to break the energy curve, which is key to reducing its carbon footprint across the region.

Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer, Etisalat UAE, said: “Building a brighter digital future for all begins with placing our people, customers, and the environment at the heart of our business. We have remained committed to our sustainability aspirations with resilience despite the changes witnessed on the ever-evolving business landscape over the last few years. We are focused on minimizing the environmental impact of our network by pursuing environmentally sustainable solutions that elevate performance quality. The energy consumption reduction witnessed by deploying the enhanced Ericsson Radio System is part of our strategy to build a more sustainable infrastructure across the country.”

Ekow Nelson, vice president and head of global customer unit e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Sustainability is central to our purpose, and being at the forefront of network innovations, we are actively supporting the broader telecom industry in reducing energy consumption and minimizing the carbon footprint. Our proven and tested innovative radios will enable etisalat by e& to offer optimal network performance to end users as they evolve their infrastructure to be more sustainable. Moreover, the energy reduction in our radios will aid etisalat by e& in significantly cutting down operational expenditure and make significant contributions to our net zero targets.”

The Boston-based non-profit Mass General Brigham, the number one in hospital research in the US, is keen to collaborate with new or established hospitals, healthcare systems, and health-oriented projects in the Kingdom.

Giles W. L. Boland, president of the Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization (BWPO) and vice president of Mass General Brigham, said: “We have partnered with a leading hospital in Saudi Arabia and worked with their clinical experts on initiatives/build new service line in the cancer/radiology field to help improve efficiency and quality standards.” 

“We focus on highlighting our clinical, research, and training expertise and how collaboration benefits patients and our partners,” he added. 

He pointed out that the MGB and its hospitals have been involved in Gulf healthcare development for the past 20 years to support the health sector's transformation in the region. The focus has been on education and training, the Gulf healthcare system’s integration initiatives, and knowledge exchange. He said that MGB collaborates with various organizations, including new or established hospitals, healthcare systems, as well as health-oriented projects. 

Boland said that “the MGB involves projects in almost all areas of healthcare operations and management, building greenfield hospitals, designing a new clinical program, developing ambulatory strategies of the future, developing digital health or population health strategy, and many more”. 

Speaking about the operation of Mass General Brigham, Boland said Brigham’s history can be dated back to two centuries ago. It consists of medical progress and many world’s first discoveries that impacted the patients around the world. MGB is dedicated to enhancing patient care, teaching, and research by spending about $2 billion annually.  “In fact, the $2 billion in annual research funding fuels 2,700 clinical trials across 452 research labs and clinical departments bringing new treatments to the patients and the world,” he added.

He pointed out that the MGB hospitals provide medical treatment and care for patients from more than 140 countries annually. In addition, the MGB has been a trusted collaborator to organizations in over 40 countries for the past 25 years to support and build local healthcare capacity and drive transformative, sustainable improvements. “At Mass General Brigham, we believe that everyone, everywhere, deserves world-class health care,” said Boland. 

Boland said that thousands of MGB’s physicians are Harvard Medical School professors, teaching the next generation of clinical, research, and administrative leaders around the world. To this end, it is also important to note that Mass General Brigham Global Advisory is designed to extend MGB hospitals’ capabilities and knowledge globally and aims to drive the innovative future of clinical and educational collaborations worldwide.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated the “Proudly South African” food festival at LuLu Hypermarket in Al-Rawabi in Jeddah on Oct.15. 

The grand function was held in the presence of Saudi Minister for Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets welcomed the president, the Saudi minister, and a delegation of four South African ministers and businessmen. 

The inauguration was also attended by prominent South African ministers: Ibrahim Patel, minister of Trade Industry and Competition; Naledi Pander, minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Thoko Didiza, minister of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development; and Thandi Modize, minister of Defense and Military Veterans. 

The visit of the president is seen as a recognition of the retail giant’s stellar role in promoting South African goods globally and nurturing commercial ties between South Africa and Saudi Arabia. 

President Ramaphosa praised the LuLu Group for its leading role in nurturing meaningful commercial and friendly ties with South Africa. He welcomed the suggestion of LuLu Group executive director for a logistics hub in his country and indicated that the government of South Africa would work with LuLu to make this a reality by 2024. 

His warm words of friendship with Saudi Arabia were welcomed by Al-Khateeb.

The “Proudly South African” Festival will run till Oct. 22, showcasing a range of juicy and wholesome food on the shelves from South Africa including fruits and vegetables, exotic antipasti condiments made from South African peppers, juices, and high-quality canned fruit. 

Products from top South African brands such as Nando’s, Westphalia, Blue Diamond Almond Milk, Rooibos Tea, Dew lands Juices and Cape Herb & Spice among others are also available.   

More than 433 varieties of South African grocery goods and 40 varieties of fruits and vegetables from South Africa, including apples, citrus, berries, stone fruits, and baby vegetables among others are available on special promotion.

“LuLu Group has recognized the range and quality of South African products and you will find more and more of them on our shelves,” said  Mohammed. 

“The bounty of South African produce at our LuLu festival is symbolic of our increasing ties with Africa where the LuLu Group has been exploring supply chain possibilities and agribusiness options!”

The fourth Mai Dubai City Half Marathon  is all set for a thrilling return on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Dubai International Financial Centre, one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations.

It provides long-distance runners and fitness enthusiasts with a chance to compete in the classic 5km, a flat-and-fast 10km, and the ultimate 21-km challenge.

With this year’s special, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon will be held during the first weekend of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge, encouraging all participants to end this month with one of the best runs in town.

Alexander van ’t Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “We have always supported athletic endeavors, and we are happy to have the opportunity to continue encouraging healthy lifestyles through such sporting events. Now in its fourth year, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is returning to encourage the running community in the UAE and inspire all those who embrace healthy living with the best and safest outdoor event. Our brand has quickly gained recognition across the UAE because of our continued efforts to stay in contact with sports enthusiasts. We are confident of a high turnout this year, with an expectation of surpassing our previous record in terms of the number of participants.”

Saleh Al Akrabi, CEO at DIFC Property Management, said: “As the official venue partner for this year’s Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, we are thrilled to welcome athletes and runners to our world-class business and lifestyle destination. Such sporting events are important for us, as Dubai continues to race ahead to become one of the most active cities in the world. With the support of Dubai Sports Council, together with Promoseven Sports Marketing and partners, the picturesque views and architectural marvels are bound to make the run a memorable one for all.” 

Steven Matthijs from Promoseven Sports Marketing, said: “With numbers expected to double this year, we are really looking forward to working on this event with our partners; venue partner, DIFC; and all of our sponsors, including our Title Partner, Mai Dubai. We have seen year-on-year improvements in the event and that is a collective effort. Thanks again to everyone involved and not least the runners who we very much look forward to welcoming to the event on October 30th.”

Like the previous editions, the race route will start and finish in front of the Gate Building. The runners will loop around the picturesque DIFC and will be able to enjoy the breathtaking views.

 The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is taking place in partnership with Mai Dubai as the Title Partner; DIFC as the Official Venue Partner; Medcare as the Official Medical Partner;  Hayatna as the Official Nutrition Partner; Parachute as the Official E-commerce Partner; and Up and Running as the Official Performance Partner. 

The event is under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council and is organized by Promoseven Sports Marketing.

