UN 'urgently' needs $13 million for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees, including 30,000 who fled Syria after war erupted in 2011, according to UNRWA. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

UN 'urgently' needs $13 million for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
  • Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees
AFP

BEIRUT: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) appealed Friday for $13 million in funding to support Palestinians in Lebanon, as the country reels from an unprecedented economic crisis.
“Palestine refugees, living in overcrowded camps... are at the end of their rope,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, adding that “almost every Palestine refugee in Lebanon lives in poverty.”
He said UNRWA was “urgently appealing for $13 million” in funding for cash assistance to families, primary health care services and to keep the agency’s schools open until the end of this year.
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are “often unable to even scrape by,” he said, adding: “Our assistance is a drop in an ocean of despair.”
For the past three years, Lebanon has been in the throes of one of the worst economic crises in recent global history, according to the World Bank.
“Unprecedented levels of poverty, skyrocketing unemployment rates and increasing despair are... severely hitting the Lebanese people and Syrian and Palestine refugees,” Lazzarini said.
Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees, including 30,000 who fled Syria after war erupted in 2011, according to UNRWA.
It also hosts more than one million Syrian refugees.
Most Palestinians live in 12 official refugee camps in squalid conditions, worsened by Lebanon’s financial meltdown, and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on their employment.
According to the UN agency, 93 percent of all Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are poor.
The situation has pushed hundreds to attempt perilous sea journeys in hope of reaching Europe.
Palestinians were among the more than 100 dead after a migrant boat that left from Lebanon’s north sank off neighboring Syria, in one of the deadliest such shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Dying from poverty will not be much different from dying at sea,” said a mother of three identified as Iman, who lives in Beirut’s Mar Elias Palestinian refugee camp.
“Life in Lebanon has become unbearable,” she said, according to the UNRWA statement.

Qatar Airways sued by 5 women over invasive searches

Qatar Airways sued by 5 women over invasive searches
Arab News

Qatar Airways sued by 5 women over invasive searches
  • Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations”
Arab News

LONDON: Five Australian women who were forced to undergo intimate medical examinations and searches at Doha Airport have sued Qatar Airways for assault and battery, according to reports on Friday.

Women were forcibly removed by armed guards from several aircraft at the Qatari airport on Oct. 2 in 2020 as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in a toilet at the terminal.

Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations” and were subjected to “unlawful physical contact,” The Guardian reported.

Of 18 Australian women subjected to the examinations, five are taking action to the New South Wales Supreme Court, having failed to win compensation from the Qatari government by other means.

“Each of the applications has suffered … from anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorders and other psychological effects,” a statement read.

The women incurred medical expenses, and some “suffered economic loss as a result of needing to take medical leave from work due to the effects of the events on … mental health,” it added.

Papers were served to Qatar Airways at its Melbourne offices on Thursday, but the airline has declined to comment.

The women were not contacted by the airline or the Qatari government since the incident that sparked international outrage.

However, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani admitted that standard security protocols were not followed, and expressed his “sincerest apology for what some female travelers went through.”

He added: “We regret the unacceptable treatment of the female passengers.”

Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine  

Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine  
Mohammed Najib

Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine  
  • MP Mustafa Barghouti urges Palestinian Authority to support resistance against attacks
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Since the beginning of the olive harvest two weeks ago, there has been a significant increase in assaults by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.

These attacks come at a time when candidates for the upcoming Israeli elections are campaigning for the votes of settlers living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The Palestinian Authority must stand by its people and immediately stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation,” Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News on Friday.

He added: “It is not possible to stop settlements and settlers’ attacks without confronting the occupation and settlements through resistance in all its forms.”

Palestinian sources said the Israeli army attacked olive pickers near the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank on Friday.

Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, was also beaten and sprayed with tear gas, according to a statement from the commission, which claimed Shaaban, members of staff, and activists from the popular resistance are being subjected to an “unprecedented” Israeli campaign of incitement through social media.

Many settlers — including women and children — have participated in attacks against the Palestinians. Those settlers criticize Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz for not providing them with security in the West Bank and have called on voters not to re-elect him.

Munir Kadous, a researcher at the Israeli organization Yesh Din: Volunteers for Human Rights, described the recent attacks by settlers against Palestinian citizens as “horrific and terrifying.” 

He said: “After limiting their attacks to homes and farms located on the outskirts of Palestinian towns and villages, they now attack any target they want in the center of those towns without fear, (under) the protection of the Israeli army.”

Younis Arar, director of the International Relations Unit at the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said the settlers would not have dared to attack in such a way without the protection of the Israeli army.

“They attack citizens and their property in broad daylight and shoot at people without hesitation or fear, enjoying the protection of the Israeli army, which does not interfere to prevent them from carrying out their attacks against Palestinians and their property,” said Arar.

Around 700,000 settlers live in the West Bank in 130 settlements and outposts, all of which are illegal under international law because they are built on occupied land. 

Palestinians unanimously agree that the danger posed by settlers to their lives and property is equal to, if not greater than, that posed by the Israeli army. They also see the illegal settlements as the greatest obstacle to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Abdullah Odeh, 50, from Hawara in southern Nablus, where he owns a transportation company and a tourist resort, told Arab News that settlers have attacked his commercial properties on 22 occasions since the beginning of the year. But while previous attacks had been limited to vandalism, on Oct. 13 settlers from nearby Yitzhar set fire to two of his trucks and some of his property, resulting in damage that he estimates at $140,000. This was followed by another attack on his property on Friday afternoon.

Palestinian sources told Arabs News that there have been more than 100 such attacks during the last 10 days.

“I complained to the Palestinian and Israeli police and the Palestinian-Israeli military liaison, and they did nothing,” Odeh told Arab News.

He added that the settlers’ repeated attacks on his tourist resort have resulted in a significant drop in visitor numbers. This week, Odeh plans to start construction of a fence around his 10-acre resort. 

Also on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians participated in the funeral of 19-year-old Salah Braiki in Jenin. The teenager was killed by the Israeli army during a raid on the city at dawn on Friday.

The mourners chanted slogans condemning ongoing Israeli aggression. At least 124 Palestinians, including several children, have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

Braiki’s father said that his son was riding his motorcycle with friends when the army stormed the city and shot Braiki.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 64 civilians who were injured in clashes in Nablus. Two young men had suffered eye and head injuries after being attacked in Burin, south of Nablus, it added.

Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal

Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal
Reuters

Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal
  • Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked Al-Dhabba oil terminal
Reuters

ADEN: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said on Friday its forces had intercepted armed drones launched on a southern oil terminal in Hadramout province by Houthi militants as an oil tanker was preparing to dock.
A Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked Al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the southern town of Al-Shihr, as Nissos oil tanker was preparing to enter the terminal.
Nissos was scheduled to load 2 million barrels of crude from the terminal, the official said, adding that there was no damage to the port and the tanker. The office of Hadramout’s governor Mabkhout bin Madi confirmed the attack to Reuters.
The incident is the first major escalation since the Iran-backed Houthi militia and the Yemeni government failed to renew a UN-brokered truce earlier this month, amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates Yemen has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it was aware of reports of an incident in the vicinity of Al-Shihr and that vessel and crew are safe.
Nissos KEA oil tanker was moving “within zone” on Friday outside Al-Dhabba in the Gulf of Aden, Refinitiv data showed.
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg said he would continue to push for an extended and expanded deal between the warring parties, both under intense international pressure to come to an agreement.
The truce has largely succeeded in stopping the violence across Yemen as well as allowing some fuel ships into Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from Sanaa, both held by the Houthis.

Jordan in diplomatic row over Dutch ambassador’s stance

Jordan in diplomatic row over Dutch ambassador's stance
Arab News

Jordan in diplomatic row over Dutch ambassador's stance
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates voices objections to statement
  • Amman’s foreign policy based on respect for sovereignty and independence of other countries
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has objected to a statement by Dutch Ambassador Harry Verweij, labelling it a violation of diplomatic norms, international laws and UN charters.
The Jordan News Agency reported on Friday that Verweij’s statement, which was made after a meeting with State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Al-Shboul, also constituted a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Jordan.
The ministry registered its objections following a courtesy meeting with Al-Shboul, saying it was astonished at Verweij’s interference in a radio license application for a non-Jordanian and a non-Dutch person.
It said it was “incomprehensible” that an ambassador representing a friendly country had interfered in a case governed by laws and regulations, and with full transparency.
The ministry added that Jordan is always open to frank dialogue with all partners and friendly countries through diplomatic channels, but that it does not accept interference in its internal affairs.

A dozen bodies found in Syria mass grave: state media

A dozen bodies found in Syria mass grave: state media
AFP

A dozen bodies found in Syria mass grave: state media
  • Twelve bodies were recovered and taken to hospital to be identified using DNA testing
  • Daesh used the ancient Roman theatre as a venue for execution-style killings
AFP

DAMADCUS: Syrian authorities discovered a mass grave in Palmyra, state media said, unearthing 12 bodies in the ancient city that had been overrun by Daesh group fighters for two years.
“Authorities found the remains of a number of civilians and soldiers in a mass grave near Palmyra’s archaeological theater,” Syria’s official news agency SANA said.
Twelve bodies were recovered and taken to hospital to be identified using DNA testing, SANA said.
Daesh seized Palmyra twice between 2015 and 2017, when it launched campaigns to systematically destroy and loot the UNESCO world heritage site’s monuments and temples.
The group used the ancient Roman theater as a venue for execution-style killings and beheaded Palmyra’s 82-year-old retired chief archaeologist Khaled Al-Assaad after he refused to leave the city.
In 2016, the jihadists executed at least 280 people in Palmyra, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
The jihadists also blew up the tetrapylon monument and part of the Roman theater before they were driven out by the Syrian army with Russian backing in 2017.
Dozens of mass graves have been found in Iraq and Syria but the identification process is slow, costly and complicated.
One of the biggest alleged Daesh mass graves contained 200 bodies and was discovered in 2019 near Raqqa, the group’s former de-facto capital in Syria.
Daesh seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and killing thousands before they were territorially defeated.
Rights groups have repeatedly called on authorities to investigate the fate of thousands who went missing during Daesh rule.
Syria’s war, which erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

