BANGKOK: Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh has discussed enhancing financial and economic cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and Qatar with his Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

The two, who met on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group’s annual meetings in Bangkok, also talked about Qatar’s support of recovery and development efforts in the country.

The Ministry of Finance said Barnieh expressed the Syrian government’s appreciation of Qatar’s support and assistance in advancing financial reforms and development projects. The minister stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the coming phase in line with national priorities, contributing to improved public services and living conditions for citizens.

FAST FACT The talks also addressed support for the multi-donor trust fund for Syria’s reconstruction, in cooperation with the World Bank, aimed at supporting the recovery plan.

The talks also addressed support for the multi-donor trust fund for Syria’s reconstruction, in cooperation with the World Bank, aimed at supporting the recovery plan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the two countries and of further efforts to develop areas of support and priority projects in a way that advanced economic recovery and development and helped improve basic services in Syria.

Meanwhile, Barnieh also discussed ways to boost cooperation and support recovery efforts in Syria with Norway’s Minister of International Development, Asmund Aukrust, and his delegation on the sidelines of the meetings

The two sides reviewed Norway’s participation in the multi-donor trust fund, with the Norwegian side expressing interest in contributing to the fund and providing support, focusing on the healthcare sector.

They also talked about the poverty reduction strategy being prepared by the Syrian government in cooperation with relevant ministries. The Norwegian side expressed interest in the strategy and its proposed programs, including contributing to efforts aimed at reducing poverty rates.