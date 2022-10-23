You are here

  • Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees

Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees

Saudi ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, UNRWA’s Under-Secretary-General, Philippe Lazzarini and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization sign MoU in Amman. (Abdulrahman Shalhoub/ Arab News)
Saudi ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, UNRWA’s Under-Secretary-General, Philippe Lazzarini and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization sign MoU in Amman. (Abdulrahman Shalhoub/ Arab News)
Saudi ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi (C), UNRWA’s Under-Secretary-General, Philippe Lazzarini (R) and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization sign MoU in Amman. (Abdulrahman Shalhoub/ Arab News)
Saudi ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, UNRWA’s Under-Secretary-General, Philippe Lazzarini and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization sign MoU in Amman. (Abdulrahman Shalhoub/ Arab News)
Saudi ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, UNRWA’s Under-Secretary-General, Philippe Lazzarini and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization sign MoU in Amman. (Abdulrahman Shalhoub/ Arab News)
Rawan Radwan

  • Contribution is part of a larger pledge by the Kingdom to help Palestine
Rawan Radwan

AMMAN: Saudi Arabia on Sunday donated $27 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to be used in support of the organization’s operations in the Palestinian territories.

The donation came in a memorandum of understanding that was signed by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and Dr. Ahmad Abu Holie, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and head of the Department of Refugee Affairs. 

The contribution is part of a larger pledge by the Kingdom, which has been one of the top donors for decades, to help the agency continue to provide critical services to 5.6 million Palestine refugees in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestinians UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

KSRelief sends 96 trucks with aid to Yemen with food, aid 

KSRelief sends 96 trucks with aid to Yemen with food, aid 
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent a convoy of 96 trucks, carrying food and aid to Yemen from September 19 to October 16, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. 

The relief trucks were loaded with 1,000 tons and 861 kilograms of food baskets, 15 tons and 330 kilograms of shelter materials, and nine tons and 16 kilograms of medical aid, as well as 16,200 cartons of dates, according to SPA. 

The trucks delivered the supplies to people in Marib, Hajjah, Hadhramaut, Shabwa, and Taiz.
The aid is part of the Kingdom’s mission to provide humanitarian relief to the Yemeni people through KSRelief, SPA reported. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen KSRelief

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Algeria’s PM discuss bilateral ties in phone call 

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Algeria’s PM discuss bilateral ties in phone call 
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Prime Minister of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. 

The two discussed bilateral relations between their countries and opportunities for joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Algeria in various fields, as well as ways to develop them, SPA reported. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note

AlUla Dates Festival ends on a sweet note
Jasmine Bager

  • Event witnesses record-breaking date auction
  • Bestselling varieties were mabroom, sagai, medjool and ambar
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: The end of the AlUla Dates Festival this weekend saw an array of cultural activities, a record-breaking auction and a showcase of the special Al-Shannah date preservation method unique to AlUla.

At 7 a.m. sharp, the final morning auction of the festival involved farmers and attendees bartering over date prices. As the sun started to rise in the sky, the prized dates, stored in cartons, proved to be the most valuable commodity of the show.

Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the event returned with a record-breaking auction on the final weekend of the festival, with dates selling for SR51 ($13.50) per kilo.

Farmers and attendees clapped enthusiastically at the end of the bidding.

In its first week this year, the event sold 96 tons of dates, in the second, 142, and in the third, 149, for a total price of more than SR3 million — without factoring in the final day’s sale.

In comparison, 2021’s event saw date sales of about SR1 million.

On four weekends between Sept. 30 and Oct. 22, the auction is one of the main attractions in the area.

In a strategically located open space near the intersection of the main travel routes to nearby Tabuk and conveniently situated near stretches of local farms, the local auctioneer rapidly shouts out prices to start the bidding.

He continues the auction based on the head gestures of interested buyers. The event’s auctioneer is originally from Madinah, but arrives to inspect the date collection each night before an auction in order to decide starting bid prices.

Farmer Turki Al-Uneizi told Arab News that the gift of witnessing the date auction is a “treat for all.”

He added: “The difference between AlUla dates and other areas is, first, the water. It is good water — there is no salt. And the soil and the climate and things like that. It has low humidity.”

The bestselling dates are the mabroom, sagai, medjool and ambar varieties.

In the evening, local vendors offer handicrafts, products and entertainment with live music and snacks.

The Saudi Post offered a station that allows attendees to conveniently ship date purchases to friends or family in other cities, or to their own homes elsewhere in the Kingdom.

The Al-Shannah special event is unique to AlUla. It showcases a date preservation process inherited from generations of locals in the region. The harvested dates are wrapped in a hardened and cleaned shell made from dried goat or sheep skin. The technique is used to preserve the flavor and color of the dates for up to one year.

Vendors such as Abeer Soap, which is headed by women entrepreneurs from a local group of artists, sold natural and organic soaps derived from local dates at the festival.

Lamia Hamdan, owner of Be Alive brand, sold kombucha produced from dates. Her love of combining local ingredients makes for a unique blend of flavors and benefits.

“What makes my product unique is it’s a mix between Japanese culture and Saudi Arabian culture. It is all Saudi handmade,” Hamdan told Arab News.

Her fermented date vinegar aids in gut health while maintaining the integrity of traditional methods and local ingredients.

Hamdan uses dried rose petals to add a pop of color and adds sesame seeds and zataar to another mix — which is her bestseller — to add a little pizazz to a yogurt breakfast or sprinkled atop a salad.

Topics: AlUla Dates Festival AlUla

Who’s Who: Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City

Who’s Who: Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City
Arab News

Arab News

Majid Abdullah Matbouly is the head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City.

A seasoned leader with more than 15 years of experience in industrial, real estate and healthcare consultancy services and regulations development, Matbouly leverages his deep industry knowledge and expertise across multiple sectors to drive the growth and development of the 55 square kilometer industrial and logistics hub.

Guided by his visionary stewardship, the Industrial Valley has attracted more than 120 leading pharmaceuticals, food, logistics, automotive, construction, and packaging companies. The hub also hosts reputed names such as Pfizer, Mars, IKEA, Bin Zager, Tota, and Lucid Motors. It plays a crucial role in driving Saudi Arabia’s prosperity through job creation and economic development.

Before joining KAEC, Matbouly served as chief strategy officer for the W1 Cluster in the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health. He also held the post of managing director for the Saudi operations of Vezeeta, a digital platform that connects patients with healthcare providers.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with Elixir Management Consultancy and Royal Haskoning DHV, an engineering consultancy firm.

Matbouly is a member of the Misk Foundation’s 2030 Leaders Program, an intensive program designed to equip experienced and influential leaders to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

He is also a member of various socially rooted organizations involved in youth marriage and voluntary institutions focused on supporting children from underprivileged families.

Matbouly earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in engineering management from the University of South Florida. In addition, he holds an MBA from the Mohammed bin Salman College in collaboration with Babson College of Entrepreneurship and a diploma in Leadership from TIAS Business School in the Netherlands.

Topics: Who's Who

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards

Riyadh’s Toqa Cafe takes honor at Restaurant & Bar Design Awards
Afshan Aziz

  • Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: “Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic.”
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based Toqa Cafe has triumphed at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.
Its accolade, in the Middle East and Africa cafe category, recognizes the world’s most creative spaces and the people behind them.
Founder and CEO of Toqa Group Sara Alsaadi said: “We are humbled by the recognition and are delighted to be the winner.
“Toqa Cafe has a truly unique concept and a distinctive aesthetic. Being an entrepreneur, I have always been passionate about building and creating unique spaces in Saudi Arabia, while giving attention to our culture and heritage in every concept detail.”
The awards, now in their 14th year, are based in London, and Alsaadi added: “There were around 66 countries applying for this award, and more than 1,200 concepts were submitted worldwide.
“It’s a professional dream come true to win the most competitive award and to be among the design heroes from across the world.”
Alsaadi’s philosophy is based on distinction and exclusivity, building a concept of international standard and infusing it with Saudi culture in a modern way.
Toqa Cafe represents the simplicity and sophistication of Saudi culture, which is reflected in the venue’s layout and decor.
She added: “It wasn’t easy to design but we worked hard in transporting the concept with a twist so that it feels modern and exciting.
“The space perfectly represents Saudi Arabia and I am proud to present our country’s exclusive culture to the world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Toqa Cafe

