Arsenal held as Armstrong rescues draw for Southampton

Arsenal held as Armstrong rescues draw for Southampton
Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal against Arsenal at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 23, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal held as Armstrong rescues draw for Southampton

Arsenal held as Armstrong rescues draw for Southampton
  • Stuart Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances to increase their advantage
  • The end of Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in all competitions leaves them two points clear of second-placed Manchester City
AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong’s equalizer forced the Premier League leaders to settle for a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side went in front through Granit Xhaka’s first-half strike at St. Mary’s.
But Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances to increase their advantage.
It was a rare slip from the Gunners, who had won nine of their 10 previous league games this season, with their only defeat coming at Manchester United.
The end of Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in all competitions leaves them two points clear of second-placed Manchester City with both having played 11 games.
While Arteta will be frustrated that Arsenal squandered the lead given to them by Swiss midfielder Xhaka, it is a tribute to his team’s unexpected rise this season that failing to take maximum points ranks as a disappointment.
Arsenal have already proved they are a force to be reckoned with as they chase a first title since 2004 and they started in vibrant mood on the south coast.
Bukayo Saka’s cross was inches away from Gabriel Magalhaes before Gabriel Martinelli caused havoc in the Southampton defense with a direct run that ended with Xhaka’s powerful drive repelled by Gavin Bazunu.
Xhaka turned provider moments later when he teed up Martin Odegaard for a low strike that whistled wide from the edge of the area.
Arsenal were in complete control and Xhaka delivered the goal their pressure merited in the 11th minute.
It was a smooth move as Saka’s backheel sent Ben White away down the right flank and his cross reached Xhaka, who crashed a blistering strike into the roof of the net from 12 yards.
Arsenal had never lost when Xhaka scored, a sequence stretching to 17 games.
Gabriel Jesus was inches away from doubling Arsenal’s lead when he shot into the side-netting from Odegaard’s pass.
Bazunu left Jesus frustrated again just before half-time as the Brazilian reached Odegaard’s lofted pass for a volley that the Saints keeper blocked at point-blank range.
Mohamed Elyounoussi’s last-ditch tackle stopped Jesus in his tracks after the Arsenal striker sprinted clear on goal.
But, for all their territorial dominance, Arteta’s team couldn’t land the knockout blow an they were hit with a sucker punch in the 65th minute.
Elyounoussi slipped a clever reverse pass through the heart of the Arsenal defense and Armstrong timed his run perfectly to slot a composed finish past Aaron Ramsdale.
With Southampton suddenly in the ascendancy, Joe Aribo tested Ramsdale with a low shot and Romain Perraud swivelled to drill wide.
Odegaard thought he had won it in the 79th minute when the Dane smashed home from Kieran Tierney’s cross but the goal was disallowed because the ball had run out of play.

Virat Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan at T20 World Cup
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Victory was critical in a group that also includes South Africa, Bangladesh and qualifiers Zimbabwe and the Netherlands

Virat Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan at T20 World Cup
  • Victory was critical in a group that also includes South Africa, Bangladesh and qualifiers Zimbabwe and the Netherlands
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

MELBOURNE: An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero.
It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.
But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.
Victory was critical in a group that also includes South Africa, Bangladesh and qualifiers Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, with only the top two making the semifinals.
India have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but had lost two of their three previous clashes including by 10 wickets in the group phase at last year’s T20 World Cup and the recent Asia Cup.
But India had been in good recent form, winning home series against Australia and South Africa, riding on the success of their batting line-up.
Few sporting rivalries match the passion of India-Pakistan and the atmosphere was electric as Pakistan got off to a stuttering start after being sent in to bat with captain Babar Azam out lbw for a golden duck to Arshdeep Singh.
Azam reviewed, but it was plumb in front, with Singh’s swing causing more carnage in his next over when Mohammad Rizwan (4) top-edged a rising ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.
Masood survived a narrow run out appeal as he and Ahmed worked to rebuild the innings.
They reached 60-2 at the halfway mark then Ahmed flicked a switch when the slow bowlers came on, hitting Ravi Ashwin for six then plundering three more in one over from Axar Patel.
Ahmed reached his half-century before Mohammed Shami trapped him lbw, sparking a collapse with Pandya snaring Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the space of 19 runs.
India also had a horror start with KL Rahul out in the first over to Naseem Shah, dragging the ball onto his stumps, then Ahmed took a blinding catch at slip to remove skipper Rohit Sharma (4) off Haris Rauf.
That brought Suryakumar Yadav, arguably the best T20 batsman in the world, to the crease but he only lasted eight balls, caught behind for a whirlwind 16 off Rauf as the Pakistan fans roared in celebration.
When Patel was run out in the next over, India were reeling at 31-4.
Kohli started slowly but finally found his groove and with Pandya started launching a fightback, hitting three sixes in one over off Nawaz.
They still needed 60 runs with five overs remaining. With 28 needed off eight balls Kohli smashed two sixes off Haris Rauf to leave 16 from the final over.
In a chaotic, breathless final over, Kohli hit another six off a no-ball, then ran three after being bowled off the following free hit.
With two runs needed Dinesh Karthik was stumped down the leg side, a wide then levelled the scores and Ashwin hit the winning run off the final ball.

Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz

  • Dietrich Mateschitz was a savvy marketing man who popularised the Red Bull brand by associating it with sport
  • The Red Bull drink was born when Mateschitz was served a sweet beverage in a luxury bar in Hong Kong
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

VIENNA: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen led the tributes on Sunday to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who turned the energy drink into a worldwide success and pumped money into a title-winning F1 team and several football clubs.
Mateschitz died on Saturday at the age of 78 after a long illness, having amassed a fortune estimated by Forbes at $27.4 billion (27.8 billion euros), making him Austria’s richest person.
He took a sweet drink that was already popular in Asia for its apparent energy-giving properties and adapted it to Western tastes.
Mateschitz was a savvy marketing man who popularised the Red Bull brand by associating it with sport, investing heavily in Formula One, football and extreme pursuits.
Red Bull now employs 13,000 people in 172 countries with an annual turnover of around eight billion euros. It sells nearly 10 billion cans of the drink a year.
Verstappen, who two weeks ago won his second consecutive world drivers’ title at the wheel of a Red Bull car, said he was determined to deliver a strong performance in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix as a tribute to Mateschitz.
“It’s been hard news for everyone, for Red Bull and for the sport and for me in general, in my career and in my life,” the Dutchman said.
“It is a very tough day. We missed out in qualifying by a little bit, but there is a race tomorrow and we’ll try to do it for him... we are going to make him proud.”
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said Mateschitz had led a “simply breathtaking life.”
“Dietrich Mateschitz built up a world-famous and successful company, and we have lost a great supporter of top-class sport and extreme sports,” the president tweeted.
Apart from its substantial investment in the F1 team, Red Bull bought the football club of the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2005, then in 2009 acquired Leipzig when the German team were languishing in the fifth division.
German law bans the use of a company title in a club’s name, so the Leipzig board of directors called their club RasenBallsport Leipzig — literally “lawn ball sport” Leipzig — whose initials “RB” mirror those of Red Bull.
From 2016, the club were promoted to the Bundesliga top flight and one season later qualified for the Champions League after finishing second in the table.
The Austrian company also captured the New York MetroStars franchise in the United States in 2006, turning them into the New York Red Bulls.
Red Bull has also branched out into extreme sports, sponsoring events such as air acrobatics and cliff diving.
When Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner jumped to earth from a helium balloon in 2012, his suit was plastered with the Red Bull logo.
But it is in Formula One that the company has really made its mark in the world of sport.
The head of the Red Bull F1 team, Christian Horner, said “thankfully” Mateschitz lived to see Verstappen clinch his second title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this month.
Horner said Mateschitz was “a great man, one of few of a kind” who had “proved you can make a difference. He was a passionate supporter and the backbone of all we do.”
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz secured pole position for the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, but his thoughts were with his former team.
“I can’t be too happy after the loss of Dietrich Mateschitz. My condolences to his family, friends and the entire Red Bull family,” Sainz said on Twitter.
Red Bull are currently facing accusations from rival teams that they have cheated by breaching Formula One’s cost cap regulations.
The Red Bull drink was born during one of Mateschitz’s many business trips as marketing director of a German cosmetics company when he was served a sweet beverage common in Asia in a luxury bar in Hong Kong.
He was immediately fond of it and was impressed by the drink’s apparent ability to help him overcome his jet lag.
He decided to partner with the drink’s developer Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya and the two men founded Red Bull in 1984.

Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema

Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema

Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with football legends Mohammed Salah and Karim Benzema
  • The year’s season is scheduled to host major sporting events, including a match between Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh season 2022 kicked off with an impressive line-up of celebrities and football stars.

General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh revealed the star-studded promotional video of this year’s sports festival featuring the Egyptian Liverpool legend Mohammed Salah and the French Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

This year’s season is scheduled to host major sporting events, including a match between Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr.

The clip, captioned “Riyadh season, beyond the imagination,” also includes appearances from producer DJ Khaled, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, actress Nadine Njeim, and Iraqi singer and composer Majed Al-Mohandes.

This year’s event boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.

5 things we learned from Saudi's friendly win over North Macedonia

5 things we learned from Saudi’s friendly win over North Macedonia
Updated 23 October 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi’s friendly win over North Macedonia

5 things we learned from Saudi’s friendly win over North Macedonia
  • The 1-0 victory came in the first of 5 matches Herve Renard’s team will play during their last World Cup training camp in Abu Dhabi
Updated 23 October 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia kicked off their last major training camp before the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win against North Macedonia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Here are five things we learned from the whole event.

1. It was Renard, not us, who will have done the learning

The game took place behind closed doors with no fans or media in attendance and no Argentine, Mexican or Polish spies. This was at the request of coach Herve Renard who wants to keep his World Cup cards very close to his chest with just a month to go before the opening game with Argentina.

According to a few comments in the North Macedonian media it was a close contest with both teams having chances. It was not the most intense game of football that has ever been played. It was also not against the strongest opposition, as most of North Macedonia’s usual starters were playing for their clubs in Europe, but that gave an opportunity for domestic-based players to impress and stake their claims.

For Saudi Arabia, there is a lot more to come in the coming weeks and there is no point going all out now and peaking too soon. This is how Renard tried to do things as coach of Zambia and Ivory Coast and it is obviously a strategy he likes. The hope is that it works in Saudi Arabia and that we get to see it very soon.

 

2. A win is welcome

This game was obviously a low-key and early warmup but victory was important and not just for confidence. After the impressive World Cup qualification campaign, the Green Falcons had not won a single match.

There were two defeats against Venezuela and Colombia and then goalless draws with Ecuador and the US. Had there been another failure to win it would have become an issue for Renard to eventually address.

Now that is off the agenda and the coach can go forward without having to worry too much about results, though a couple more victories in the coming friendly games will be welcome.

 

3. Al-Shehri is back

One of the biggest issues facing the team is obvious: A lack of firepower in front of goal.

All the four friendlies since clinching qualification have ended up with no Saudi Arabia goals with the saving grace that there have only been two conceded.

But with just a few minutes remaining, the returning Saleh Al-Shehri scored. It was significant because, as mentioned above, the Green Falcons had been struggling to find the net of late but perhaps more important is that the Al-Hilal striker is back to being fit and back to scoring goals. An Achilles tendon injury had meant that the 28-year-old’s involvement in the World Cup had been in serious doubt.

Not any longer. He may not have played much for his club of late but with Saudi Arabia desperate for players who can put the ball in the back of the net, he will be heading to Qatar and may well be the starting striker.

 

4. Still some worrying injury issues

There have been some major absences in recent weeks but there is still time to get ready before the opening game against Argentina.

Of course, there are the long-term injuries that have seen Al-Hilal pair Abdulelah Al-Malki and Al-Shehri on the sidelines for months. They are now back playing and have a chance to show Renard that they are on the way back to match sharpness with Al-Shehri in particular doing just that on Saturday.

And then there is Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia’s best attacking player but who recently had his appendix removed. The Al-Hilal star is on the mend but it remains to be seen how much playing time he is going to get before the meeting with Argentina, if at all. If the Green Falcons are to have any chance of success in Qatar they need Al-Dawsari and his club colleague Salman Al-Faraj.

Renard had already talked about this and said that in the first two games the focus would be on seeing where players were and not putting too much stress on them at this stage.

“We will play with 11 players for 60 minutes, and we will play with 11 players and others for 30 minutes.” He was true to his word.

 

5. This is just the start of an excellent preparation period

The likes of England, France and Spain would love Saudi Arabia’s World Cup preparation plans. The big European leagues will stop for the tournament barely a week before it all kicks off. They are arriving in Qatar just days before it starts with little or no time to play warmup games.

It gives Saudi Arabia a major advantage over every other team, with the exception of Qatar, as they have a month to get ready. These friendlies coming over the next weeks is something to be welcomed and will cause some jealousy among other teams.

Saudi's Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
  • Teams take up UN sustainable aims for healthy society
  • Contest promotes the participation of girls and women
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Team Oasis football team has qualified for the 2023 Global Goals World Finals in Prague after winning first place in the local competition in Dammam, the Saudi Sports for All Federation announced on Saturday.

The tournament was held on Oct. 21 and 22 is part of the Kingdom’s initiative to transform the country into a global sports hub with world-class infrastructure.

The Global Goals World Cup was first launched in 2015 and is dubbed the “World Cup for Societal Good.”

The tournament aims to bring together women from all over the world who wish to combine their passion for sports with social development initiatives.

This year saw the participation of 42 football and 10 basketball teams from 13 regions across the country.

The qualifying round for the Saudi version of the finals was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk and Jouf from Aug. 27 to Sept. 26.

In addition to the sporting competition in the tournament, each participating team presented a community based initiative that stems from the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to the federation.

The initiatives demonstrate that sports can be used to promote the SDGs by helping individuals live healthy lives and having a positive impact on society.

The competition is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to promote various sporting activities.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation has been working closely with all physical activity sectors across Saudi Arabia and internationally through the Ministry of Sports.

“The federation is committed to empowering talented youth across both genders and maximizing their potential. The talent in the Kingdom motivates us to host many sporting tournaments to achieve the Kingdom’s aspiration for a healthy community and a global sports center,” Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director at the federation, said.

