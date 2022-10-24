You are here

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
The sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan gives the car a strong visual presence. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

With a new look, an extensively modernized premium ambience and an advanced evolution in digitalization, the all-new BMW 3 Series has now arrived at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — the latest addition to the leading fleet available across the Kingdom.

Starting at an attractive price of only SR253,000 ($67,325), the latest evolution to the 3 Series comes with rejuvenated exteriors and interiors and includes targeted updates to the front and rear-end design, which shine an even brighter spotlight than ever on the sporting ability for which the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

With greater emphasis to the sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, the redesigned headlights and kidney grille give the car a strong visual presence. On the interior, the newly designed cockpit includes the BMW Operating System iDrive 8 and the BMW Curved Display, adding to an advanced drive experience. 

All variants of the new BMW 3 Series now come as standard with the newly designed eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel and a newly designed selector lever.

Heading the engine range for the BMW 3 Series is the Sedan model with ultra-sporty characteristics. This means the BMW 3 Series provides a powerful output range up to 374 hp.

Highly efficient internal combustion engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, and electrification in the form of plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid technology, strike an exceptionally fine balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy.

For more information on the thrilling new BMW 3 series and to book a test drive, customers can visit their nearest showroom across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or visit www.bmw-saudiarabia.com/.

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

The National Bank of Bahrain has recently announced its shift to 100 percent recycled plastic cards in partnership with Mastercard. This long-term initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to embed environmental sustainability within its daily operations.

In addition to the bank’s continuous strides towards implementing ESG practices, NBB will now produce all of its credit and prepaid cards with 100 percent recyclable material to reduce the bank’s environmental impact, plastic waste, and pollution.

The recent initiative will be implemented on all newly procured cards in line with NBB’s commitment to responsible banking.

Through the partnership, NBB aims to decrease its annual production of plastic after studies revealed that around 6 billion payment cards are produced annually and replaced every 3 to 5 years, resulting in an increase in harmful landfill waste across the world.

Subah Abdullatif Al-Zayani, chief executive retail banking at NBB, said: “Billions of bank cards are produced globally on an annual basis, which has an adverse impact on our environment. Alongside Mastercard, NBB’s approach to transitioning into 100 percent recycled cards aims to develop an effective life cycle strategy for eco-friendly products that helps minimize our impact on the environment. We have put the proper technology, processes and products in place to facilitate our shift to green cards as we aim to control our energy consumption, carbon footprint and plastic waste.”

Shadi Barakat, head of card business at NBB, said: “We are pleased to be launching our 100 percent recycled cards for all NBB cardholders, in partnership with Mastercard, enabling them to participate in our efforts to lower the negative effects of our products and services. NBB believes in reusing plastic waste, therefore we have ensured that our new sustainable product is made entirely out of recycled materials. This ongoing initiative is also part of our commitment to spread environmental awareness throughout the industry.”

Adam Jones, country general manager MENA Central, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionately committed to embedding sustainability in everything we do, and have been for a long time. We have an extensive track record in creating products, services, partnerships, and experiences that enable consumers to make sustainable consumption choices that are better for the planet – easily, intuitively, to their benefit.”

Maria Medvedeva, VP, country business development lead for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard said: “Our collaboration with NBB will play a significant role in removing the environmental impact of plastic waste. We know our customers are looking for ways to effect positive change in the world. Our technology, expertise and approach to partnership is advancing our mission to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where both people and the planet can thrive.”

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader

Our people drive our transformation, says business leader
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Dell Technologies is one of the world’s leading technology companies.

Mohammed Talaat, vice president, SELL, Dell Technologies, shared top insights on the impact of digital transformation on people, processes, and productivity.

Talking about how digital transformation has accelerated across all key sectors in Saudi Arabia, Talaat said: “For businesses across the globe, the past two years have been truly challenging yet transformative in its own ways. To better understand these shifts and their far-reaching impact, Dell Technologies commissioned a study where we spoke to 10,500 senior decision-makers, IT professionals, and knowledge workers across 40+ countries to determine how people are adapting to disruptive change and what organizations can do to unleash the innovator in all of us.”

He added: “The study revealed that in Saudi Arabia, 84 percent of business leaders regard their people as their greatest asset and close to half of the IT leaders (48 percent) say their organization knows what it takes to digitally transform a workforce.

“Subsequently, 72 percent of KSA respondents look forward to learning new skills and technologies, to help elevate their careers.

“However, while many businesses accelerated their digital transformation programs and the shift to remote work was incredible, it has taken its toll on the workforce.  

“The study reveals the recent period of rapid transformation is leaving businesses and their workforce in need of time to recharge, reflect, and refine before embarking on new or iterating on projects. Employees are now facing a challenge to keep up, with 55 percent in the Kingdom believing their organizations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning transformation programs.

To keep the workforce motivated and driven, Talaat said: “Technology is the enabler to human capacity, so businesses need to look at people, technology and processes as a whole, to be successful. True, sustainable breakthrough transformation happens at the intersection of people and technology. By building a culture that treats your people as the greatest source of innovation, Saudi businesses can capitalize on the opportunity in front of them.”

According to the vice president, businesses need to be able to trust that their people will leverage technology to connect securely and responsibly, collaborate as effectively as they would sitting side by side, and seek innovative solutions to business problems.

Additionally, businesses must make concerted efforts to delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and upskill their employees to focus on enriching higher-value work. To do all this, they need to create a culture that welcomes change. Businesses must work with a technology ally who is relentlessly focused on creating innovative solutions, so they can focus on their people and releasing the innovator in them, not just managing infrastructure.

On Saudi businesses embracing emerging technologies and transforming for the future, he said: “At Dell Technologies, we believe the route to releasing the innovator in all of us starts with breaking through across three frontiers of connectivity, productivity and empathy.

“Break through with connectivity: Companies must provide employees with consistent and secure work experiences, not defined by where they work. Almost 73 percent of respondents said they need their organizations to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to work from anywhere.

“Break through with productivity: Companies must elevate people’s roles and create new opportunities and experiences that excite them and drive productivity.

“Break through with empathy: At its heart, businesses must build a culture, modeled by empathetic leaders, that treats people as their greatest source of creativity and value. By applying empathy to everything business can drive transformational change.”

How remote healthcare technologies can tackle climate crisis

Digital and remote healthcare technologies are positively contributing to environmental change. (Supplied)
Digital and remote healthcare technologies are positively contributing to environmental change. (Supplied)
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

How remote healthcare technologies can tackle climate crisis

Digital and remote healthcare technologies are positively contributing to environmental change. (Supplied)
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

With the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is around the corner, the global healthcare community’s voices need to be heard at the climate negotiations.

Companies can – and must – play a crucial role to address climate change by fulfilling their purpose and following through on their ESG commitments. This has never been more important than it is right now with the growing threat of climate change, systemic inequality, and global health disparities posing a real threat to people, communities, and the planet.

The healthcare sector is responsible for 4.4-4.6 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. If the global health care sector were a country, it would be the fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet, according to a report by Health Care Without Harm in collaboration with Arup.

As such, it is imperative we turn our attention to healthcare technologies that can contribute to enabling earlier, better, and faster diagnosis and treatment for more people in need, while reducing or eliminating our impact on the environment.

One of the many ways to tackle the ongoing climate crisis is to improve access to healthcare globally, especially to the half of the world’s population that is underserved and cannot access essential health services through digital and remote healthcare solutions.

To support a more sustainable future in the healthcare sector, we must look for ways to help health systems improve efficiency and reduce waste. With staffing shortages and an increasing number of patients intensified by the pandemic, the healthcare industry must find ways to better use existing resources to deliver care to more patients.

Digital and remote healthcare technologies are positively contributing to environmental change by removing the “care miles” of patients traveling to and from healthcare facilities as well as reducing the need for single-use personal protective equipment that has a high global warming potential.

As a leading medical technology and diagnostics innovator, we are developing efficiency features and leveraging digital to turn even the largest pieces of medical equipment into devices that make a smaller mark on our planet.

We are supporting the Middle East’s healthcare industry with solutions that provide a real time, comprehensive view of patients' status across a selected care area, hospital, or the entire health system. By doing so, we are enabling the healthcare industry to reduce its carbon footprint and support countries to achieve their climate goals while also helping clinical teams to deliver responsive, timely, and compliant care.

In remote and rural hospitals of the Middle East, for example, ICU patients are benefiting from 24/7 monitoring with advanced software that gathers patient data from multiple sources and continually watches for signs the patient is in trouble.

If any deterioration is detected, an alert is sent to a specialized tele-ICU team, which contacts the hospital’s bedside team and supports them in immediately delivering the right care. This tele-ICU solution has been deployed in Saudi Arabia and is supporting the Kingdom to reach net zero by 2060. The remote consulting solution is also in use in other countries such as Qatar and Turkey.

From a maintenance and repair perspective, our existing remote service technologies kept healthcare equipment running throughout the pandemic and continues to do so today. Across the Middle East, Northeast Africa and Turkey, there are more than 250 GE Healthcare field service engineers supporting the growing demands of the region’s healthcare industry, who have resolved approximately one-third of service issues remotely.

In other instances, the power of remote monitoring can be seen in the case of cardiac patients being transported by ambulance to the hospital. An ECG exam can be done while on the road and immediately transmitted to the receiving facility and doctor, for quick evaluation of the patient’s condition, supporting decision-making on the appropriate treatment.

Remote solutions also address the issue of application training limitations, which played a critical role during the pandemic. Our Digital Expert solution, which is a new approach to application training with live and customized face-to-face sessions, was delivered through a mobile tablet that easily connected to the system.

For years, we have focused our efforts on developing medical equipment with best-in-class image quality and advanced software to increase diagnostic confidence, but we are challenging ourselves to be better.

One example is the development of a new magnetic resonance system, which is designed to lower the use of helium in the system, a scarce and non-renewable resource, by up to 67 percent. The current version of the magnet is 2 tons lighter than its predecessor. We have also enabled medical staff to easily decrease the power consumption of the MR and reduce scan time by up to 50 percent, saving both resources and improving the patient experience.

With emissions from the healthcare industry exacerbating climate change and its negative health impacts, it is important to find sustainable solutions and adopt more green initiatives to move the needle on climate change.

For healthcare systems to successfully become more sustainable, public and private sector collaboration must become the norm. Without this, the full potential of remote healthcare technologies cannot be realized.

At GE Healthcare, climate action is an integral part of our mission to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare providers and researchers around the world, and it is our responsibility to intensify our actions to further reduce our emissions.

To support the healthcare sector in the region to meet its sustainability ambitions, we have committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and setting ambitious Scope 1 and 2 targets for our own operations, in addition to developing Scope 3 targets that align with limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

With the ongoing pandemic and other health concerns continuing to impact the global healthcare industry, certain actions to protect people and the planet will take longer to realize. However, changing the way healthcare is currently delivered around the world will contribute to a more sustainable future for all. 

  • Ehab Zawaideh is the General Manager for Middle East, GE Healthcare. 

World's largest fun run will take over Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai

World’s largest fun run will take over Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

World’s largest fun run will take over Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai

World’s largest fun run will take over Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

The world’s largest free fun run and one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on Nov. 20. Runners of all ages and fitness abilities are invited to register and challenge themselves to go the distance.

The fourth edition of Dubai Run will see tens of thousands of people take to the city’s giant running track with two routes to choose from: The 5km route, suitable for families and runners of all abilities, or the 10km route for more experienced runners.

Both routes start near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 5km route passes by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, and is very flat, making it ideal for social runners and families with children. 

The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al-Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. This longer route is better suited to more experienced runners.

A Dubai Fitness Challenge flagship event, Dubai Run is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai’s crown prince and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and make it the world’s best city to live, work, and visit. 

 A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world. 

This year, even greater numbers are expected to join and there will plenty of opportunities for everyone to get ready and train including a family-friendly Halloween run at Dubai Festival City on Oct.29, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon on Oct.30, Expo CIty Dubai Run on Nov.12  and the Dubai Women’s Run on Nov.13 to name a few. 

Ahmed Al-Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Run is the perfect example of everything the Dubai Fitness Challenge represents — one community coming together for a fitter future for all. Running on Sheikh Zayed Road and around Dubai’s famous landmarks is a once-a-year chance that everyone should seize regardless of age or running prowess, as together we showcase Dubai as one of the most active cities in the world. I’m looking forward to seeing residents, and visitors at the starting line on 20 November.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Over the past few years we’ve seen the numbers of participants in Dubai Run grow significantly, reaching 146,000 last year. This is a truly remarkable achievement that demonstrates Dubai’s unquestionable spirit and ability to achieve. The annual calendar of activities for Dubai Fitness Challenge now includes the Dubai Run as a flagship event that welcomes fitness lovers of all ages and abilities as well as professional and amateur runners. I encourage everyone to get out there and join us on 20 November and move Dubai one step closer to ranking among the world’s most active cities.”

Alexander van ’t Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “It gives us great pride to be partnering with Dubai Run once again. This inspirational community event plays a key role in motivating and encouraging people to take action towards a healthier lifestyle. Through this partnership, Mai Dubai supports Dubai’s goal to inspire everyone to develop a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthier, active lifestyles. Throughout the event, we will provide water at various event sites and used bottles will be collected to be recycled in collaboration with our business partner DGrade. For comparison, last year, we managed to collect back 85 percent + of the bottles we have sampled and successfully recycled into T-shirts and bags.’”

Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President Brands – Sports,  GMG said: “As one of the most anticipated events on the DFC calendar, Sun and Sand Sports, part of GMG, is thrilled to be supporting Dubai Run for the second time in a row, as part of our three-year strategic partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. In line with GMG’s vision to enable a more active lifestyle, we are dedicated to playing our part in the UAE’s goal of fostering healthy communities.”

Bahrain's HEC encourages participation in Mentorship Forum

Bahrain’s HEC encourages participation in Mentorship Forum
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s HEC encourages participation in Mentorship Forum

Bahrain’s HEC encourages participation in Mentorship Forum
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Mentorship Forum Middle East announced, on Oct. 18, a high-level meeting with the Higher Education Council, headed by its Secretary General and Deputy Chairperson its Board of Trustees Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al-Khalifa.

Held at the Benefit Company headquarters, taking part were with the presidents and representatives of Higher Education Institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss and support participation in the Mentorship Forum Middle East’s third upcoming edition.

Taking place on Dec.6  as a hybrid event at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, the forum is being held this year under the patronage of Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al-Khalifa, member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain. The forum is organized by FinMark Communications and is supported by Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain.

At the meeting, the secretary general of HEC, emphasized the importance of cooperation and partnership between the HEI and the private sector, to reinforce professional mentorship programs and link them to education and training policies and the needs of labor market, which would help elevate local HEI to a higher level and increase their regional and international competitiveness.

She went on to call the presidents of HEI to join forces with the associated entities to provide appropriate mentoring and counseling for students during their undergraduate studies, thus, contributing to the refining of their personality and the development of their scientific and professional competences as well as increasing their chances of getting jobs that match their higher qualifications.

Zahraa Taher, managing director of FinMark Communications, the forum’s founder and organizer, said: “We are delighted that HEI is participating in the upcoming forum, where they will benefit from networking opportunities with experts and business sectors attending the forum, and explore how they can collaborate and support their professional mentoring programs.”

“As the importance of mentorship has increased more than ever as a result of the significant changes in the business environment and the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, participating in the forum will help mentorship professionals in HEI to develop necessary knowledge and tools to enable them to design and manage their programs more effectively and efficiently,” she added.

In its third edition, the MFME will focus on the role of mentorship in supporting and accelerating the career progression of young professionals and the sustainable growth of organizations, in addition to helping them more effectively meet their talent development objectives by leveraging the power of mentorship.

The forum will feature high-profile international and regional speakers. It will consist of a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge that participants can pass on and provide to their organizations to adopt or formalize mentorship.

Supporting the forum is National Bank of Bahrain as lead partner.

