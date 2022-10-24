You are here

  • Home
  • Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’

Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’

Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4r27

Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’

Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’
  • Turkey stalled Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO over concerns that the two countries — Sweden in particular — had become a safe haven for members of the PKK and affiliated groups
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s center-right government will fulfill all requirements under a deal with Turkey to join NATO and will concentrate external relations to its immediate neighborhood while dropping the previous administration’s “feminist foreign policy,” the country’s top diplomat said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the new government shares Turkey’s concern about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the US.

“There will be no nonsense from the Swedish government when it comes to the PKK,” Billstrom told the Associated Press in an interview.

“We are fully behind a policy which means that terrorist organizations don’t have a right to function on Swedish territory.”

Turkey stalled Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO over concerns that the two countries — Sweden in particular — had become a safe haven for members of the PKK and affiliated groups.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by Sweden’s previous left-leaning government at a NATO summit in June, Sweden and Finland committed to not support Kurdish groups in Syria that Turkey says are affiliated
with the PKK and to lift arms embargoes on Turkey imposed after its incursion in northern Syria in 2019.

They also agreed to “address pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects,” which has proven more complicated due the broad definition of terrorism in Turkey, where anti-terror laws have been used to crack down on opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Everything which is written into the trilateral memorandum, and which has been agreed upon by all three parties, should be fulfilled, needs to be fulfilled by all the three parties,” Billstrom said, adding that “everything also has to be done in a legally safe way.”

The PKK has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has since resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said the new government may have an advantage over the previous Social Democratic government in dealing with Turkey because it does not have the same links to the Kurdish diaspora in Sweden.

However, the independence of the authorities and the courts in Sweden “sets limits to what is possible, and so does international law,” Levin said.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries which have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, traditionally non-aligned countries which rushed to apply for membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Like most European countries, Sweden has clearly taken Ukraine’s side in the war, supplying its armed forces with anti-tank weapons, assault rifles and anti-ship missiles.

Ukraine has also asked Sweden to provide the Archer artillery system and RBS-70 portable air defense system. Billstrom said the new government has not yet decided on those requests.

“We are ready to try and give as much aid as possible to the Ukrainian government in its heroic struggle against the Russian forces,” Billstrom said.

“We shall see when we have made the proper assessments about these matters.”

A former migration minister, Billstrom is a senior member of the conservative Moderate Party, which formed a coalition government last week with the center-right Liberals and Christian Democrats.

The new government relies on support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats with whom it has drafted a joint policy platform that includes sharp restrictions on immigration and a crackdown on organized crime.

Billstrom also pledged a shift in Sweden’s foreign relations, with emphasis on northern Europe.

Traditionally Sweden has sought to project itself internationally as a “humanitarian superpower” with relatively generous support for developing countries around the globe and a strong commitment to the United Nations.

“This is not to say that we won’t be interested in the rest of the world, far from it,” Billstrom said, noting that he had given a speech earlier at celebration for UN Day, which marks the anniversary of the 1945 UN charter.

“But when it comes to these recalibrations that we are aiming at, it is true that there will be a shift of focus,” he said. “And the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and the EU will be the three legs on which we will base this recalibration.”

In addition, the new government will give up the “feminist foreign policy” which the previous government established in 2014. The label has since been used by other countries, including Canada, France, Spain and Germany.

“We believe that equal rights between men and women is important, but to use the expression ‘feminist foreign policy’ means that you sometimes divert the interest away from what is really important. You put more emphasis upon the label than about the actual content,” Billstrom said.

Topics: Sweden Turkey NATO

Related

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
Middle-East
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions
World
NATO holds ‘routine’ nuclear drill amid Russia tensions

Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas: Twitter

Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas: Twitter
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas: Twitter

Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas: Twitter
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Schoolgirls at a Tehran High School were beaten by officials on Monday following their refusal to be strip-searched and hand over their mobile phones, according to social media videos published on Twitter.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos, others of which showed security forces using tear gas to disperse parents who had gathered in front of the school.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Tehran Mahsa Amini school girls tear gas

Related

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Middle-East
Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Zelensky says Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran
World
Zelensky says Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
  • Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period
  • Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that Israel would sign an “historic” agreement with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime border between the countries in three days from now.
“On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon,” the Israeli premier told his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte of the US-brokered deal that appears set to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on the deal.
An Israeli court on Sunday cleared the way for its signing after rejecting petitions demanding the approval of parliament.
Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote.
“Israel will become in the near future a major supplier of gas to Europe,” Lapid told Rutte in a meeting on energy cooperation between Israel and Europe, in remarks relayed by Lapid’s office.
“And in the meantime, we have to work together to find medium-term and long-term solutions for green energy and renewable energy,” he said.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production imminently.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.

Topics: Israel Lebanon Maritime border deal

Related

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Middle-East
Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal
Middle-East
Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
  • The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent football fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries
  • Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

MADRID: A Spanish man who was documenting his ambitious journey by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest.
The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent football fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and extensively sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.
Sánchez’s family says his daily WhatsApp updates stopped that day as well. Weeks later, they fear the worst.
“​​We are deeply worried, we can’t stop crying, my husband and I,” his mother, Celia Cogedor, told The Associated Press.
Sánchez’s parents have reported him as missing to Spain’s national police and the Foreign Ministry.
But Spanish authorities say they have no information about his whereabouts, adding that the Spanish ambassador to Tehran was handling the matter.
Calls to the Iranian Foreign Ministry seeking comment were not immediately returned on Monday.
Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic in the largest antigovernment movement in over a decade. The demonstrations erupted on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Tehran has violently cracked down and blamed foreign enemies and Kurdish groups in Iraq for fomenting the unrest, without offering evidence. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said authorities had arrested nine foreigners, mostly Europeans, over their alleged links to the protests last month. Westerners and dual nationals have increasingly become pawns in Iran’s internal political struggles and in tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, analysts say, with at least a dozen dual nationals arrested in recent years on disputed spying charges.
Sánchez arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan in late September, after trekking thousands of kilometers (miles) carrying a small suitcase in a wheeled cart, packed with little more than a tent, water purification tablets and a gas stove for his 11 months on the road. He said he wanted to learn how others lived by living among them before reaching Qatar, the first World Cup host country in the Arab world, in time for Spain’s first match on Nov. 23.
“The idea of the journey is to motivate and inspire other people to show that they can go very far with very little,” he told the AP from Sulaymaniyah, a Kurdish city in northeastern Iraq. “You can go a long way walking.”
The day before he disappeared, Sánchez had breakfast with a guide in Sulaymaniyah. The guide, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said he tried to warn Sánchez about the dangerous political situation in Iran as they parted ways.
Protests in Iran’s Kurdish region after Amini’s death kindled the nationwide unrest still roiling Iran. In response, Iranian forces have unleashed drone and artillery attacks targeting Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq.
But Sánchez was undeterred and confident, the guide said.
“He didn’t look nervous at all. He told me, ‘I sorted out everything, don’t worry,’” he said. They communicated through Google Translate, as Sánchez only speaks Spanish.
Sánchez, the guide added, planned to meet an Iranian family in the Kurdish town of Marivan — a scene of recent antigovernment protests. The family, delighted by Sánchez’s Instagram posts, had reached out and offered to host him.
After Sánchez crossed the border on Oct. 1, his messages became sparse and cryptic, the guide said. Sánchez told him that things were “very different” in Iran from Sulaymaniyah, the Iraqi metropolis filled with parks and cafes.
“It’s been a long story,” his last message read.
Sánchez’s parents said he had warned them he’d temporarily lose Internet access after reaching Iran.
“The country is ‘hot,’ and there are no communications,” Sánchez told his father in his last message on Oct. 1, possibly a reference to the turmoil in Iran’s Kurdish region and the government’s disruption of Internet and popular communications applications used by protesters.
His parents tried not to fret when their messages didn’t deliver. But their worries grew as the weeks passed.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry said it had registered Sánchez’s border crossing into Iran and was not ruling out any possibilities.
In his last Instagram update, the night before he crossed the Iranian border, he posted images of his emotional farewell to Iraq and told of a Kurdish family’s generosity. He had planned to camp on a mountain, but the owner of a nearby farm took him in, giving him a bed, shower and a hearty dinner.
Pictures on Instagram show him eating bread and chicken soup, smiling and posing with young boys from the village and drinking tea over an open fire.
“Conclusion:” he wrote, “Lose yourself to find yourself.”

Topics: Iran Spain Santiago Sánchez Qatar 22

Related

Family of American missing in Iran plans Florida demonstration
World
Family of American missing in Iran plans Florida demonstration
Austrian arrested in Iran, Austrian foreign ministry says
Middle-East
Austrian arrested in Iran, Austrian foreign ministry says

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
  • Syrian soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israel struck the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, injuring one soldier, the Syrian defense ministry said, days after a similar strike.
“The Israeli enemy carried out airstrikes from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting sites near Damascus,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
Israel, which rarely comments on individual strikes but has acknowledged carrying out hundreds, usually launches air strikes on Syria overnight.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus hear loud noises as rockets fell near the capital.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside, where Iran-backed groups and the Syrian military operate.
An Israeli strike on Friday targeted Syrian military sites near Damascus International Airport and in the southern countryside of the capital, according to the Britain-based war monitor.
In September, five soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike around Damascus, and Israeli airstrikes in June put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.
Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
Israel has said its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
Syria’s war, which erupted after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Syria Israel Israel attacks Syria

Related

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Middle-East
Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus, state media
Middle-East
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus, state media

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
  • The Kremlin accuses the West of seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Tehran on Monday rejected US allegations that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Russian-occupied Crimea to help Moscow carry out drone attacks in Ukraine.
“We strongly reject this news,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters, when asked about the White House claim.
On Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Iranian forces are “on the ground in Crimea” to assist Russia in its operations, adding that the personnel are trainers and tech support workers.
In response, Kanani on Monday said that Washington “aims to deviate the public opinion from the destructive role they have in the Ukraine war by standing on one side of the conflict and heavily exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine.”
The United States, as well as Britain and the European Union, has already imposed sanctions on Iran as they, alongside Kyiv, accuse Iran of providing drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war.
Kirby said that “Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”
Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, and the Kremlin has accused the West of seeking to put “pressure” on Tehran with the allegations.
“The Islamic republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that it is not a party to the war in Ukraine,” Kanani added.
“We are not exporting weapons to any side of the conflict for war in Ukraine.”
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Topics: Iran Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
World
Western powers see Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation

Latest updates

Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’
Sweden ‘will fulfill deal with Turkey on NATO’
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
Saudi education technology opens far more opportunities for startups
Saudi education technology opens far more opportunities for startups
People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.