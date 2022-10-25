KSRelief ramps up medical aid in Yemen and Lebanon

A source in the prime minister’s office told Arab News that the Saudi message of congratulations “was among the first to arrive, right after Meloni was sworn in.”
The source said Italy’s new government is “keen to maintain the excellent relationship with Saudi Arabia, a relationship that has been satisfactory for both countries for a very long time.”
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Italy.
A few days ago, Ambassador Faisal bin Sattam Abdulaziz Al-Saud outlined to the Secretary-General of Italy’s Foreign Ministry Ettore Sequi several initiatives that the Saudi Embassy in Rome is planning to organize to celebrate the occasion.
Saudi Arabia cements commitment to Palestinian refugees with UNRWA contribution 25 times the amount it pledged
The Kingdom has gone over and above its $2 million pledge, giving $50 million this year alone
International community prioritizing other crises over Palestinian plight, says UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini
Updated 25 October 2022
Rawan Radwan
AMMAN: For decades, Saudi Arabia has been among the biggest donors to Palestinian refugees, helping camps in the occupied territories and across the wider Middle East with money, and boosting the coffers of relief agencies working in the region.
Since Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, millions of Palestinians have been left dependent on aid provided by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
This week, UNRWA acknowledged a $27 million contribution from Saudi Arabia to support programs in the region, taking the Kingdom’s total donations to the $50 million pledge it made this year.
Over the past 20 years, the Kingdom has donated more than $1 billion to the agency, making it one of the largest donor states. The latest donations will help support the more than two million Palestinians in need of humanitarian aid.
Established in 1949, UNRWA’s initial mandate was to provide assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight.
Over the years, however, it has evolved to include the provision of emergency services for those affected by the 1967 occupation, including the millions of refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.
Saudi Arabia has also actively contributed to 108 aid projects in various sectors, from food security and camp coordination to education and health, donating more than $5 billion over the past 20 years through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
“Saudi Arabia has been a leading supporter of the Palestinian people on Palestinian territory and the region. It’s important that countries that pledged funds commit to their pledges agreed upon,” Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, told Arab News.
“They see the Kingdom as a nation that sticks to its commitments and leads the humanitarian efforts. This could add indirect pressure to other countries to follow suit.”
Saudi Arabia’s stated annual commitment to UNRWA is $2 million, meaning it has donated 25 times that amount this year alone. Al-Sudairy says this demonstrates the Kingdom’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people.
UNRWA suffered a significant funding setback in 2018 when the US government suspended contributions, which were only restored in 2021. This loss of support came on the back of falling international interest in the Palestinian plight.
“The financial challenges we are facing today started about 10 years ago,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Arab News.
“It came at a time when the Israel-Palestine conflict started to be deprioritized, a new emerging political dynamic (appeared), at a time when the attention of this part of the world started to decrease and UNRWA became a collateral of this environment.
INNUMBERS
• 2m Palestinian refugees in need of aid
• 53% Gaza households facing food insecurity
• $1.6bn UNRWA’s annual budget
• $50m Saudi donations to UNRWA this year
“We continued to deliver services, education, primary health, social protection to millions of Palestine refugees as it is expected as per the mandate given to the agency.”
However, due to a host of new challenges, including price inflation, “resources have stubbornly stagnated,” he added.
Since June 1967, an elaborate system of laws and regulations has hit all aspects of Palestinian life in the occupied territories, from the fragmenting of the economy to the destruction of homes, agriculture and cultural life.
Owing in part to the loss of foreign aid support and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Palestinians living below the poverty line has skyrocketed, reaching 53 percent in Gaza, according to the World Bank.
Its May 2022 Economic Monitoring Report said that during the pandemic, income fell in 72 percent of households in the West Bank and 57 percent of households in Gaza. Meanwhile, food insecurity increased from 9 percent to 23 percent in the West Bank and 50 percent to 53 percent in Gaza.
“The deterioration in economic and political conditions fostered a deep fiscal crisis characterized by a steep decline in donor aid, a large financing gap and the build-up of potentially destabilizing domestic debt and arrears to the private sector and pension fund,” the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in a report in August.
UNRWA says $1.6 billion are needed to fully fund vital services for millions of Palestinians across the Middle East. Of this, $806 million are required to support education, health, relief, and social services and protection, and $406 million for emergency assistance in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
A further $365 million are needed for the emergency humanitarian response in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, where Palestinian refugees are hit by overlapping crises, including the protracted Syria conflict, COVID-19, and the political and economic crises facing Lebanon.
Lazzarini says the unpredictability of donations is a significant obstacle, owing to a lack of consistent interest from the international community.
“All this is taking place at a time where there is very little political horizon,” said Lazzarini. “I’m convinced that the lack of funding can easily be overcome if there’s proper political attention and proper political will.
“Sometimes funding can be decreased due to political considerations; at times we receive less from some donors that are not prioritizing this region anymore, or because they had to decrease their overseas budget, and this affects us here in the region.”
The Kingdom’s donations will contribute to UNRWA’s global mobilization to address an unprecedented shortfall this year.
With Saudi Arabia’s support of other partners, the agency has been able to open the 711 schools for 530,000 children in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria on time.
Meanwhile, 140 health centers have remained open, providing crucial primary health care to 3 million patients.
“I believe the Kingdom’s stance towards the Palestinian humanitarian cause goes parallel to its stance politically,” said Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Al-Sudairi.
“The Kingdom is the only nation in the world that has proposed two peace initiatives based on UN Resolution 242, the first in Fez presented by King Fahad and the second by then-Crown Prince Abdullah in Beirut.”
Last month, during his address before the UN General Assembly, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah confirmed that the Kingdom considers the Palestinian cause a priority, and will continue to do so.
Support for Palestine has been among its primary foreign policies since the establishment of the Kingdom, he added.
Prince Faisal told the UN body: “Security and stability in the Middle East requires a just and global solution for the Palestinian question.”
Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News
An experienced business adviser with a demonstrated history of working in the government administration industry, Najla Alotaibi is the director of corporate communications at the food and grocery delivery app, Hungerstation.
She leads the executive communication strategy for Hungerstation, besides developing the corporate social responsibility strategy and overseeing key stakeholder communication.
Skilled in strategy, negotiation, sales, product development, marketing, branding, public relations, market research and management, Alotaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
She later enrolled for a master’s degree in business administration at Lynn University in Florida, US. She also holds certificates in small and medium enterprise development and marketing.
Alotaibi worked as a business development manager with over 10 years of experience in marketing and communication. Her expertise is helping organizations reach and engage their target audience through effective PR, marketing, branding and communication.
She is also the founder of three brands in the health food sector. In just 10 months, she transformed a two-person health food project into a successful business with top investors from the industry participating in the fete.
Alotaibi is also an adviser in the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, and a committee member in the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in sustainable development, trade and food supply.
Alotaibi dedicates her mission to helping Saudi youth pursue a healthy lifestyle and make the Kingdom a healthy society in all aspects, from food to attitude.
Sides discuss cooperation on energy, environment, climate change
Updated 24 October 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday met the Middle East and Gulf Working Group of the European Council, headed by Dr. Till Blume and Calin Mitri.
During the meeting, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, Al-Jubeir, who is also climate affairs envoy, reviewed the strategic relations and cooperation between the two sides in various fields, including energy, the environment and climate change.
The officials also discussed regional and international conditions, and the efforts being made to establish security and stability.
The meeting was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to the EU Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, EU Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Simonnet and other key officials.
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
Arab News caught up with the celebrities at Comic Con Arabia
Updated 24 October 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: International stars from global hit series united at Comic Con Arabia in Jeddah over the weekend to meet their fans and talk about their work.
The Arab News team had the opportunity to speak to some of the celebrities at the convention, including Georgia Hirst and Alexander Ludwig, who are known for playing characters Maiden Torvi and Bjorn Ironside in the historical drama series “Vikings.”
Speaking about her visit, Hirst said that “everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”
She added: “You kind of forget that people actually watch you…until you meet fans on this side of the world. It is a much more real experience to meet fans face-to-face than to talk to them on Instagram or over social media.”
Talking about her future roles, the actress said that she has been intentionally taking on roles that will show viewers her acting range. “You don’t want to be pigeonholed in just one role,” she said.
Ludwig, who was also a part of the wildly popular movie series “The Hunger Games,” said that he was stunned by the fact that “Vikings” was illegally streamed by 270 million people.
“I don’t care how you watch the show. It’s just so great to know…that we can reach people that don’t even have access to some of these platforms,” he said. “To be a part of a show that transcends borders is the dream.”
He said that the show is an even bigger hit internationally than it is in his own country.
The actor described his experience working on the show as akin to finding a family. “People say you meet your best friends in college,” Ludwig said. “‘Vikings’ was that college for me.”
The actor said that he has also been dabbling in country music. “Country music is what reminds me about the important things in life. Especially in my business, (where) you are surrounded by this glitz and glam…and the idea of what a celebrity is, this form of music reminds me why I am doing this and what kind of actor and person I want to be.”
Luka Peros and Itizar Ituno, who portrayed the characters of Marseille and Raquel Murillo in the hit crime series “Money Heist,” were also in attendance.
Ituno, who speaks Spanish, said that most of the time she could not communicate with her fans because she could not speak English. “However, it is obvious in their faces, all the feelings are shown in the way they approach me,” she said.
The Spanish actress added that she felt fortunate to work on a big project like “Money Heist.”
Peros, for his part, joined the show when it was already globally hit. “A big accomplishment for me is to make a living as an actor. It is a very difficult job, and it is rewarding when we do get to work on our passion,” he said.
Weapon master for “Games of Thrones” and professional armorer Tommy Dunne was also present at the event.
Dunne said it was a fortunate accident that he got into weapons designing for movies, and it all started with “Braveheart.”
“Making these weapons was also a feat of engineering for me because they had to work as well. So, when I make a weapon, I make it work…We make sure that it physically looks like it works, and it does,” he said.