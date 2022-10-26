You are here

US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

The Iranian national flag is seen outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters during the agency's Board of Governors meeting in Vienna. (File/AFP)
The Iranian national flag is seen outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters during the agency’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death

US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini’s death
  • US imposes sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others
  • The sanctions come 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

 WASHINGTON: The US placed over a dozen Iranian officials on its sanctions blacklist Wednesday for the crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while being held by the morality police.
The sanctions were announced as security forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who massed in Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since her death, according to Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights group.
Sanctions were placed on Mohammad Kazemi, the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, the location of some of the worst violence triggered by the recent protests.
Two other IRGC officials were blacklisted, as were the police chief of Isfahan and seven national and regional prison officials.
Since becoming head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization in June, “Kazemi has overseen a heightened crackdown on civil society across the country,” the US Treasury said in a statement.
“The IRGC and its Basij militia have used lethal force against protesters and is an essential element of the regime’s aggressive use of violence against the Iranian people,” it said.
As Sistan and Baluchistan governor, Khiabani was responsible for an incident on September 30 when security forces killed at least 80 in Zahedan, the provincial capital.
The Treasury and State Department also placed sanctions on two Iranian intelligence officials who allegedly operate an academy to train and recruit hackers, and a company involved in Internet censorship for the government.
“It has been 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s so-called ‘Morality Police,’ and we join her family and the Iranian people for a day of mourning and reflection,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
“The United States is committed to supporting the Iranian people and ensuring that those responsible for the brutal crackdown on the ongoing nationwide protests in Iran are held accountable,” he said.

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini United States iran sanctions Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on Shiite shrine in Iran

Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on Shiite shrine in Iran
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Armed men attacked a Shiite Muslim shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, state news agency IRNA said, as security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.
IRNA described the attackers as “takfiri terrorists,” a label used by officials in predominantly Shiite Muslim Iran to refer to hard-line, armed Sunni Islamist groups.
The attackers were in a car and shot at pilgrims and staff at the entrance to the shrine of Shah Cheragh, the agency quoted witnesses as saying. Police arrested two of the three “terrorists” and were looking for the third.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said several women and children were among the dead.
The attack took place on the same day that Iranian security forces opened fire at mourners who gathered in Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez, according to a witness.
“Riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested,” the witness said. Iranian authorities were not available to comment.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the Internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.
Videos on social media showed thousands of Iranians marching toward the cemetery where Amini is buried despite the heavy presence of riot police. Activists had called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died after being detained for “inappropriate attire.”
Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old’s death in the custody of Iran’s morality police on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.
A wide range of Iranians have come out on to the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and chanting “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei.”
A witness said “men and women have gathered around Amini’s grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’.” Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police.
“But people from all around the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa’s death together.”
Fearing the 40-day anniversary of Amini’s death would fuel further violent protests, security police had warned her family not to hold a memorial procession or “their son will be arrested,” rights groups said.
However, the governor of Kurdistan Zarei Kusha denied any state limitation for holding a memorial service, adding that “it was the decision of her family not to hold a gathering,” according to state media.

Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines

Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines

Egypt, Algeria to boost cooperation in fields of gas, oil, mines
  • Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Mohammed Arkab, Algeria’s minister of energy and mines, signed the documents
  • The deal covers cooperation in the marketing of petroleum products, especially butane, and in the research, exploration and production of oil and gas
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt and Algeria on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of gas, oil and mines.

Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Mohammed Arkab, Algeria’s minister of energy and mines, signed the documents.

The deal covers cooperation in the marketing of petroleum products, especially butane, and in the research, exploration and production of oil and gas.

It also lays the groundwork for collaboration in the establishment of a company — whose scope of activity covers all of Africa —  to carry out joint studies and projects, in the conversion of conventionally fueled cars into natural gas-powered vehicles and in the exchange of expertise in national strategies for improving the hydrogen industry.

The two sides also agreed to form a joint team to execute the activities outlined in the MoU.

El-Molla said the two countries are also aiming to establish a company to work on projects for the petroleum industry.

Meanwhile, Arkab said Algeria is working to build on its relations with Egypt and invest in the country, pointing to the successes achieved by Egyptian companies in Algeria, such as Petrojet. He added that there are areas of cooperation that can be expedited, such as petrochemical projects.

In February, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during a phone call with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmedjid Tebboune, reaffirmed the fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as Cairo’s aspiration to advance bilateral cooperation at various levels.

El-Sisi said Egypt sought to expand trade and investment with Algeria, as well as strengthen security and military ties.

Topics: Egypt Algeria Tarek El-Molla Mohammed Arkab

Egypt extends British king 'open invitation' to climate summit

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit
Updated 42 min ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit
  • Chief climate negotiator Mohamed Nasr urged Rishi Sunak, Truss’ replacement as PM, not to abandon the UK’s leadership on climate change
  • John Kerry, the US climate envoy, said that Charles should reconsider; he added that he did not consider advocating for action on climate change to be a political act
Updated 42 min ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has said it hopes British King Charles III will attend the COP27 climate summit next month in Sharm El-Sheikh following the resignation of the UK prime minister who objected to the idea.

Chief climate negotiator Mohamed Nasr made clear there was “an open invitation” to the British monarch. “We still hope he can come to Sharm El-Sheikh,” he said, adding that Charles was “a strong advocate for climate action and a role model.”

Nasr’s comments came after the resignation of Liz Truss, who lasted 44 days as prime minister after crashing the UK economy with a disastrous low tax, fossil-fuel driven budget. 

She had objected to the king’s attendance at COP27 on the basis it was a “political” event. As new king, Charles is subject to rules obliging him to be politically neutral. 

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, meanwhile told the BBC that Charles should reconsider. He added that he did not consider advocating for action on climate change to be a political act. 

Nasr urged Rishi Sunak, Truss’ replacement as PM, not to abandon the UK’s leadership on climate change and its aid pledges.

“We know that there are economic challenges facing the UK and other countries, but we hope that these challenges will not lead to a backslide on commitments,” he said.

He added that the UK was one of the “leading countries” in pledging foreign aid to help developing countries respond to climate change.

Nasr, the director of the environment, climate, and sustainable development department at Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, noted that more than 90 heads of state and government, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society, would be attending the summit.

Nasr also pointed out that he hoped China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden would be there, saying that their involvement and partnership was crucial.

Topics: Egypt Charles III COP27 Mohamed Nasr John Kerry

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria
  • Gallagher began his trip to Algeria with a visit to the Martyrs' Monument in Algiers
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Vatican envoy has visited Algeria to mark half a century of diplomatic relations.
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s secretary for relations with states and international organizations, arrived on Tuesday, according to the Vatican News website.
Gallagher began his trip to Algeria with a visit to the Martyrs’ Monument in Algiers, which commemorates victims of the country’s war of liberation.
He held meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Interior Minister Brahim Merad, and Religious Affairs Minister Youcef Belmehdi, along with the Rector of the Great Mosque of Algiers Mohamed Mamoune El-Kacimi El-Hassani.
On Wednesday he visited Tibhirine Monastery, the home of a group of Trappist monks who were killed in 1996. The monks were beatified in 2018, along with 12 other people killed in the country between 1994 and 1996.
The archbishop then met members of the diplomatic corps and civil authorities as well as members of a local church before returning to Rome.

Topics: Algeria Vatican Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
  • The arrest comes a day after six Palestinians were killed in Nablus
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS, Palestine: Israel on Wednesday detained three alleged members of the Lions’ Den militant group in the occupied West Bank, the army said, including the brother of a key Palestinian militant.
The arrest of Muhammad Al-Nabulsi and two others in Nablus comes a day after five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military operation in the city.
“Muhammad Al-Nabulsi was suspected of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosive devices and involvement in the ‘Lions’ Den’ terrorist group,” the army said in a statement.
His brother Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, nicknamed “The Lion of Nablus,” was shot dead by Israeli forces in August and has since become a folk hero among Palestinian youth.
The Lions’ Den has emerged in recent months alongside a sharp rise in raids by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.
The three arrests on Wednesday follow the killing on Tuesday of Wadih Al-Houh, described by Israel as the head of the Lions’ Den, and four other Palestinians in Nablus.
A further 20 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli operation, the Palestinian health ministry said.
In addition to regular raids, the Israeli army has imposed additional checkpoints around Nablus over the past two weeks which have severely impeded daily life.
The closures follow the killing of an Israeli soldier in the area on October 11, three days after a military policewoman was shot dead in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
So far this month 25 Palestinians have been killed in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

