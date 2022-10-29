You are here

Lulu opens new hypermarket in Saihat
The latest store from Lulu was officially inaugurated by Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Gov. of Qatif, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group in Saihat. (Supplied)
UAE-based Lulu Group has opened its latest Hypermarket in the Eastern Province of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.  The latest store from Lulu was officially inaugurated by Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Gov. of Qatif, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group in Saihat.

The 133,000-square-foot store, which is also 28th in the country, is located in Saihat in the Al-Muntazah district of the Eastern Province, and features all the top buys that customers have come to expect from Lulu, an extensive supermarket, fresh food, department store, the BLSH (cosmetics) and Lulu Connect (Digital  and Electronics).

Customers will have excellent ease of shopping with 30 checkout counters and 400 dedicated parking spaces.

The store has been designed with a modern layout that makes it easy for shoppers to navigate.

 “The opening of this new store in Al-Muntazah district of the Eastern Province helps Lulu to align its future growth with the opportunities that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made available to investors,” said Yusuff Ali.

 “The leadership of Saudi Arabia has taken bold steps to empower its youth and invest in new areas such as agri-business and local food – not only is this vital for food security but it also gives nationals a sense of identity and pride in their country.

“The Lulu Group will do everything possible to support this and use its retail footprint to excellent effect for this purpose,” he added.

 Special features in-store include an emphasis on healthy and diet food choices, an extensive range of “Free From” foods, pet foods, a seafood section that also extends to freshly made sushi and grilled fish, premium meats and an expansive imported product range.

There will also be a wide choice of freshly made items, from fresh-squeezed juices to fresh-baked breads and cakes.

 The store will continue Lulu’s tradition of carrying Saudi-grown and made goods, such as Saudi Catch fish, locally grown lamb in the meat section, a focus on fruits and vegetables proudly grown in Saudi Arabia, specialty Saudi coffee and foods made in Saudi Arabia.

 There will also be a large selection of health and hygiene products for families to choose from. As announced recently, the Saihat store will also offer shoppers the environmentally sound and technologically advanced service of an e-receipt for every purchase which will go as an SMS message to their phone upon payment at the checkout counter.

Officials present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of Lulu Group; Shehim Mohammed, director, Lulu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia; and, Moiz Nuruddin, regional director LuLu Hypermarket Eastern Province among others.

