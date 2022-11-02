You are here

Saudi Venture Capital invests $10m to develop Kingdom's healthcare sector

Saudi Venture Capital invests $10m to develop Kingdom’s healthcare sector
Saudi Venture Capital has announced its investment of $10 million in TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund. It will help in the growth of innovative companies in the Saudi healthcare sector.

The subscription agreement was signed by Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC, and Dr. Helmut Schuehsler, chairman and CEO at TVM Capital Healthcare. The signing ceremony was attended by Mazin Al-Ghunaim, CEO of Saudi SME Bank.

TVM Capital Healthcare is a specialized healthcare expansion and growth capital private equity firm, operating out of Riyadh and Dubai in the Middle East, as well as Singapore in the Southeast Asia region.

Commenting on the investment, Al-Ghunaim said that SVC’s mandate is to develop the venture capital and private equity ecosystems in the Kingdom, and to increase investment opportunities in startups and SMEs, thus supporting their success rate and continuous growth to successfully contribute toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Koshak said: “The investment in TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund is part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program, which is a continuation of the company’s series of investments and an implementation of its strategy related to developing and sustaining financing for startups and SMEs, especially in strategic sectors, such as healthcare.”

Dr. Schuehsler said: “We are raising this fund to finance innovative healthcare companies in the country and selectively bring highly innovative foreign companies into the Kingdom.”

The signing ceremony was also attended by Nora Alsarhan, chief investment officer at SVC, and Haifa Bahaian, chief legal officer at SVC. TVM Capital Healthcare’s managing partners Tristan de Boysson and Orhan Osmansoy, and operating partner Othman Abahussein were also present.

Amazon.sa recently opened its new office in Riyadh, housing employees from various sectors of the company’s operations in the Kingdom.

The company’s new offices in Riyadh will support Amazon’s commitment to bringing world-class e-commerce and logistics expertise to Saudi Arabia, delighting customers, empowering independent sellers, and nurturing an environment for the Kingdom’s talent to learn new skills. 

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shed light on Amazon’s ongoing expansion and investment in Saudi Arabia’s growing digital economy to support the Kingdom’s social and economic progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Mouchawar said: “Our new offices at the Riyadh Front Tower are equipped to accommodate more than 350 employees, paving the way for local talents to join the team across various areas of the business from retail, Amazon Payment Services, Alexa and devices, to Amazon Advertising, and more, increasing innovation and solutions for our customers. Together, we will continue to build an integrated system that provides the best level of service to our customers in Saudi.”

Since launching Amazon.sa’s operations in Saudi Arabia in 2020, Amazon has continued to invest across the Kingdom and expanded its activities in various business sectors by creating job opportunities and employing over 3,000 individuals for permanent and seasonal roles.

“This was further reinforced when Amazon.sa signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Investment and Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) with the aim of empowering 40,000 small and medium-sized enterprises by 2025, providing support to sell their products to millions of customers across the Kingdom,” he added.

Recently, Amazon.sa also launched, in collaboration with Monsha’at, the delivery service partner program that empowers local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their logistics businesses delivering Amazon.sa packages.

“Saudi Arabia is the first country in the MENA region to host this flagship global program which aims to establish more than 30 new local start-ups and create hundreds of job opportunities within the logistics sector during the program’s first three years, further solidifying our commitment to supporting SMEs,” said the vice president.

“Regarding logistics, we doubled our network to provide customers with a fast and guaranteed delivery service by launching three new stations during the past year through our subsidiaries and partners across the Kingdom.”

According to the vice president, Amazon.sa today, has “reached 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population within two days, starting from  Arar to Jizan and from Makkah to Dammam.”

The White Friday sale is just around the corner, and even since its launch in 2014, consumers have enjoyed great deals from Amazon.sa.  

“This year’s sale is set to provide massive discounts across millions of products across local, regional, and international brands whose brand values are aligned with the aspirations of customers across the Kingdom, ensuring an exceptional customer service experience. As the sales season also coincides with the World Cup, Amazon.sa will offer great deals across sporting products to all participating teams,” he said.

He added: There is a lot to be announced in the coming weeks, but I can share for now is that Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy a really exciting experience and will have access to additional perks during the upcoming shopping season. Our team is working diligently to prepare the best offers and deals to delight customers across the Kingdom, all available under one roof.”

Amazon.sa’s selling partners are essential to our business in order to provide customers with great selection and low prices. Amazon.sa hosted a one-day Seller Summit in Riyadh with hundreds of sellers and entrepreneurs in attendance, with the aim of empowering innovators and enabling start-ups across the Kingdom to fuel their business growth ahead of White Friday, the biggest shopping season for customers. During the Summit, selling partners were able to gain insight and advice from local and regional Amazon leaders to support  local businesses to grow, succeed, and efficiently reach millions of customers across Saudi Arabia during the sale season.

In addition to that, and to facilitate Amazon.sa customers' support for local businesses in the Kingdom during the sales event, we launched a "Shop Local" storefront on www.amazon.sa/shoplocal to connect customers with local Saudi sellers. Customers can explore local businesses through relevant categories and learn about local brands.

Amazon Prime is the only membership program in the Kingdom that offers a variety of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits such as free same-day delivery in Riyadh and Jeddah, free one-day delivery in major cities, as well as exclusive offers for members during big events including White Friday and Prime Day, which was held earlier this year for the second time in Saudi Arabia. This is in addition to numerous entertainment benefits such as the streaming of thousands of award-winning movies and series on Prime Video, including Amazon Originals such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was launched on September 2, and exclusive in-game loot and free games on Prime Gaming, all at a cost of SAR 16 per month.

The ecommerce is booming in the Kingdom and continues to strengthen its position to become a source of growth for the retail sector in Saudi Arabia, and across the wider Middle East and North Africa region. We continue to see exciting potential and growth opportunities in this geographic space, and according to the latest studies, the e-commerce sector in Saudi Arabia will continue to show growth reaching over SAR 57 billion by 2025.

Looking ahead, we are excited to continue playing a pivotal role in supporting local Saudi businesses to grow their presence and customer reach online. Amazon.sa enables SMEs to invest in their capabilities and contribute to the growth of the digital economy of the Kingdom. We will continue our commitment to innovate on behalf of our customers, offering them the best experience possible through new and improved products and services.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled its revolutionary EVlink Smart Charger for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the region at this year’s EV Auto Show in Riyadh, the leading exhibition promoting electric mobility.

Schneider Electric is participating alongside its strategic partner Abunayyan Trading Corporation, one of the most trusted names in the energy and water space in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in the electric vehicles space and is seeking to manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars by 2026. Schneider Electric’s EVlink Smart Charger is on display at the exhibition to highlight the benefits of managing heavy EV energy load and prioritize renewable energy sources.

Through a host of innovative solutions, Schneider Electric is responding to an uptake in EV chargers, with a view to help customers make more sustainable lifestyle choices to reduce their carbon emissions.

Mohamed Shaheen, cluster president, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Schneider Electric, said: “EVs have the potential to revolutionize the transport sector; Saudi Arabia has already set ambitions to become a major regional and global manufacturing base for the next generation of electric vehicles. Building on the momentum witnessed in 2021 for EV sales globally, Saudi Arabia, with a growing choice of new electric car brands, is expected to witness corresponding growth in the future, underpinned by the government’s dedicated focus on the sector.”

Throughout the event, Schneider Electric is highlighting its portfolio of EVlink chargers, including its latest EVlink Smart Wallbox charging stations, which work to increase energy efficiency while optimizing electrical costs with smart features that provide added convenience and an enhanced charging experience for both the station owners and drivers. The company will also demonstrate its “EcoStruxure for eMobility” solution, an innovative and comprehensive solution for an efficient EV charging experience, which goes beyond the charging station and availability of safe and reliable EV chargers.

The end-to-end smart EV solutions connect the entire EV ecosystem to achieve a resilient, affordable, efficient, and sustainable EV charging experience for public and private owners or operators, and individual EV drivers.

Schneider Electric works to provide suitable e-mobility strategies for its customers and partners, setting the path for the efficient planning and execution of projects. These solutions highlight the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that contribute toward Saudi Arabia’s goal of leveraging EV to realize its Vision 2030 target to transition toward clean technology and sustainable energy sources.

“Sustainability and electric vehicles are among the fastest growing segments in Saudi Arabia. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric, we are combining synergies to tap into the growing demand for integrated electric vehicle charging networks in the Kingdom,” said Azzam Almudaiheem, president at Abunayyan Trading Corporation.

Founded in 1953, Abunayyan Trading Corporation is one of the longest-active companies in the power and water business in Saudi Arabia, designing integrated solutions and supplying equipment and products across various sectors.

Qawafel Company, a B2B marketplace that specializes in linking wholesalers and points of sale in the confectionery sector in Saudi Arabia, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Rewaa, a provider of cloud software that serves the retail sector.

The agreement was signed to provide point-of-sale, inventory and payment systems to Qawafel customers and link them with suppliers through Qawafel Market. The primary purpose of this agreement is to facilitate the selling process through multiple channels through one tool.

Under this agreement, Rewaa will provide sales systems and the attached systems in line with the requirements of the Zakat and Income Authority for the next stage. This is in addition to the many advantages that the system provides for inventory management and financial flow. The agreement also improves the mechanism for selecting products and helps raise sales based on the stores’ information to keep track of the most demanded products in the market.

Moreover, this agreement will provide more options for linking purchase orders to inventory, to efficiently address any shortage, as well as analyze data by managing and reviewing purchases.

As the supplier market, Qawafel was keen to develop payment operations and achieve an integrated plan to support suppliers and customers in its market. The agreement includes the provision of postpaid solutions to points of sale, linking postpaid payment with loyalty packages, and their access to benefits and discounts, which would enable them to enhance the promotion of their products.

Turki Al-Ayyad, CEO of Qawafel, said: “From the beginning, Qawafel has been seeking to upgrade the wholesale sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by understanding the behavior of all parties in the wholesale market and offering technical solutions that suit them.

“Today, the agreement comes with Rewaa, which specializes in developing platforms for inventory management and sales, in translating the vision of convoys from the beginning into a reality that achieves gains for all and imposes new standards in the wholesale sector in Saudi Arabia“

He added: “These efforts also align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to support local production by supporting digital platforms, smart logistics solutions, and modern e-commerce technologies.”

COO of Rewaa Abdullah Al-Jadhai said: “Rewaa is proud to serve thousands of companies in the retail sector and is looking forward to a productive partnership with Qawafel. By providing points of sale and inventory management for Qawafel customers, and enabling them to connect Rewaa with Qawafel, the agreement will enable them to manage their operations with high efficiency.”

Alrajhi bank announced the launch of its Tier 1 Sukuk denominated in Saudi Riyals on Oct.30. 

Alrajhi Capital, was appointed as the financial advisor and lead manager in connection with the offering, post receiving the Capital Markets Authority approval for the public offering on Oct.20. 

On the back of the bank's successful previous private issuance in January 2022 and the significant turnout by investors at that time, Alrajhi Bank decided to make this a public subscription. 

Due to this, it will be listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), and hence investors will be able to actively trade and invest in Sukuk. This will create liquidity for Sukuk and provide a greater opportunity for investors in general and retail investors in particular.

The bank determined a minimum investment amount of Saudi Riyals 5,000, representing the value of five Sukuks, with each unit having a face value of Saudi Riyals 1,000 and set the annual return on the Sukuk at 5.50 %. 

According to the bank, Sukuk profits will be distributed to investors on a quarterly basis (every three months). The Tier 1 Sukuk shares many characteristics with equity instruments, such as ordinary shares in companies, including Zakat. 

Sukuk subscriptions and offerings began on Oct.30 and will end on Nov.10. 

Investors will be able to subscribe to Sukuk during this time period using the means available through the receiving banks, including their digital channels. 

Alrajhi bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Alinma Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Aljazira Capital, Arab National Bank, and Bank Albilad are among the recipients.

It is also worth noting that the Tier 1 Sukuk is Shariah-compliant, with no maturity date (perpetual), and callable in five years by the bank. The purpose of issuing the  Sukuk is to improve the bank’s ability to expand its business. Moreover, Sukuk is one of the main investment instruments for generating consistent income on a regular basis for investors.

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has announced the start of regional deliveries of its high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura, in the Middle East and Africa region.

All new from the ground up, and built on brand-new vehicle architecture, this next-generation supercar is set to drive future growth for the company and is expected to contribute about 50 percent of the brand’s regional sales in 2023.

Celebrating the start of deliveries of the McLaren Artura, an exciting track-driving event for McLaren customers and enthusiasts, as well as key automotive and technology media, was held at the iconic Dubai Autodrome and provided VIP guests with an opportunity to test drive the first series high-performance hybrid supercar from McLaren Automotive.

“We are thrilled to start the regional deliveries of the all-new McLaren Artura, a car that will spearhead McLaren into the new era of supercar technology and performance. The Artura has been very well received by the customers and enthusiasts in the Middle East and Africa region, and we are excited for them to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in this beautiful supercar,” said Mohammed Fawzi, market director, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive.

The first regional deliveries are set to commence in the UAE, and will be managed by the new McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., part of the Khalifa Juma Al-Nabooda Group of Companies.

This latest regional retail partner operates from a transitionary sales facility, backed by a dedicated service center operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. The new service center, which is brand’s largest in the Middle East, focuses on providing a seamless customer-experience to support the sustainable growth of the brand in the UAE market.  The brand new and state-of-the-art McLaren Dubai showroom, currently under construction, is set to open doors for business in 2023.

“We are honored to conclude our first successful year of operations as McLaren Dubai with first customer deliveries of the all-new Artura. Having driven the car, I can testify that it represents an all-new chapter for McLaren Automotive and we are tremendously excited to have it in our offering. I am confident that we can match its engineering excellence with a customer-centric ownership proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele in Dubai and northern emirates,” said Juma Khalifa Al-Nabooda, board member, Khalifa Juma Al-Nabooda Group of Companies

The new McLaren Artura is a result of more than half a century of McLaren’s racing and road car experience and know-how. This revolutionary supercar is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions, and the ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain. It is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture, which sets new standards for advanced chassis design and features a wealth of weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg.

At the heart of the Artura is an all-new lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720S Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne*, as well as truly breath-taking performance figures. The Artura’s top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds* and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds*.

Available to order now from McLaren retailers, the McLaren Artura comes with a standard three-year service plan, five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. For more information on the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com.

