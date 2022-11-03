You are here

Lynn Zovighian

Lebanon needs a true election to find its next president

Parliament decides caretaker government can run Lebanon

Lebanese PM Najib Mikati speaks to reporters during the closing ceremony of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria's capital Algiers on November 2, 2022. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Former President Michel Aoun sent a letter to parliament on Sunday, 24 hours before the end of his term, asking MPs to withdraw confidence in Mikati’s government
  • Mikati said during the session that if his government fails to carry out its responsibilities, including in caretaker mode, it would be subject to constitutional accountability
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Parliament has decided that the caretaker government headed by Najib Mikati can be handed the powers of the presidency amid the leadership vacuum, according to constitutional principles.

Former President Michel Aoun sent a letter to parliament on Sunday, 24 hours before the end of his term, asking MPs to withdraw confidence in Mikati’s government. He argued that it has no legitimacy and should not assume the duties of the presidency.

Parliament held a session to discuss the letter on Thursday. Some MPs believed that the correspondence was pointless given that the Lebanese constitution gives the government, even a caretaker one, the right to run the country in the light of a presidential vacuum. They stressed that the priority is to elect a president, not discuss governments.

Other MPs, including Aoun’s bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement, said that the letter would transfer the dispute between Aoun and Mikati to parliament.

Many representatives warned against such conflict provoking sectarian strife between the Maronite and Sunni sects.

After Aoun’s letter was read, reformist MPs, the Kataeb Party, and MP Michel Mouawad walked out of the assembly hall on the grounds that “according to Article 75, parliament is now an electoral body only and not entitled to perform any other function.”

Mikati said during the session that if his government fails to carry out its responsibilities, including in caretaker mode, it would be subject to constitutional accountability for violating its duties as explicitly stipulated in Article 70.

Mouawad said: “This is an attempt to create sectarian tension to justify the power vacuum. Those who want to defend the president’s powers ought to abide by the constitution and elect a president.”

Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, said: “Aoun’s letter aims to create tension and stir up sectarian conflicts among the Lebanese.

“If the goal is to drag parliament into strife, there is no need to hold this session because our mission is to elect a president.”

The reformist MPs said that electing a head of state should be prioritized over other matters and that holding a session to read and discuss a letter was wrong at this time.

MP Bilal Al-Hashimi said: “We do not want to discuss issues that are now in the past. We need to elect a president because the people can no longer bear the miserable economic and social situation.”

MP Ghassan Hasbani, of the Lebanese Forces, said that the priority is to elect a president without being distracted by side issues.

The session, which was held without the media’s presence, ended with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's recommendation that any change in the status quo requires a constitutional amendment, and that now is not the time.

A heated debate took place between Strida Geagea, of Lebanese Forces, and Free Patriotic Movement’s head Gebran Bassil, over the next president’s popular representation. Geagea said her husband, Samir Geagea, had the strongest Christian base in terms of popularity.

Bassil defended Aoun’s letter after the session, accusing Mikati of not having wanted to form a government before the end of Aoun’s term and deliberately leading the country into a power vacuum.

Berri withdrew the call for dialogue he had made to agree on a candidate for the presidency, citing objections by the LF and FPM on such discussion between blocs.

The constitutional deadline for electing a new president ended with Aoun’s term, and parliament has so far failed, after four voting sessions, to deliver any candidate.

Hezbollah and its allies deliberately disrupt quorum, cast blank votes, refrain from naming a candidate and accuse other candidates of being provocative.

Berri, who set Nov. 10 as a new date to vote, said: “Starting next week, we will hold a weekly voting session until a president is finally elected.”

Mikati said in his speech at the Arab Summit on Wednesday: “The beacon of light has gone out; the port that was considered the gateway to the East has suffered an explosion; and the lights of the airport, which should be a connection platform, are out due to lack of fuel.

“The Lebanese are facing the worst economic crisis in the history of Lebanon. We pin hopes on our Arab brothers to help our country, so do not leave us alone.”

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Michel Aoun

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria
  • Jordan’s ruler highlights the need to safeguard Syria’s unity and territorial integrity
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday called for intensified efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria.
Receiving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Amman, Jordan’s ruler highlighted the importance of stabilising Syria, especially southern areas of the country, the Jordan News Agency reported.
During their meeting he also noted the need to safeguard Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, while guaranteeing the safe and voluntary return of refugees.
The meeting covered the challenges facing Jordan due to the Syrian crisis, including organized drug-smuggling attempts.
King Abdullah and Lavrov discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments of mutual concern.
Discussions also covered the Palestinian cause, and efforts to resume serious and active negotiations to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
King Abdullah said Jordan will continue its efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.
The meeting covered efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and address its implications.

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov Syria

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call
  • The secretary of state reaffirmed US commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of Daesh
  • He welcomed the prime minister’s call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Iraq’s prime minister on the formation of a government during a phone call on Thursday.

Blinken told Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani that the US is eager to work with the government that was formed on Oct. 27 to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq’s energy independence, and address the climate crisis.

The secretary of state reaffirmed US commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of Daesh and welcomed the prime minister’s call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption.

The officials also discussed their mutual commitment to the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.

Topics: Iraq US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran's Quds Force

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force
  • The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled
  • The Treasury said the network designated on Thursday included key individuals, front companies and vessels
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it accused of supporting Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under US sanctions.
The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
The Treasury said the network designated on Thursday included key individuals, front companies and vessels it accused of being involved in blending oil to conceal the Iranian origins of the shipments and exporting it around the world in support of the Quds Force and Hezbollah.
“Market participants should be vigilant of Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF’s attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling to enable their terrorist activities around the world,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in the statement.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The sanctions against dozens of people, companies and tankers freezes any of their US assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with those designated also risk being hit with sanctions.
The move targeted a network of individuals and companies that the Treasury said as of mid-2022 were blending and exporting Iranian oil. The network blended products of Indian origin with Iranian oil to obfuscate the origin, Washington said.
The companies modified or created counterfeit certificates of origin and quality for the oil, which was then transferred for sale abroad, the Treasury said. Some oil sales were planned to Asia buyers as of late 2021.

Topics: Iran Hezbollah Quds Force Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties
  • Political analyst Faleh Habib: The Arab parties will be a weak, crumbling opposition in the Knesset, making it easier for Netanyahu to implement his program and plans without obstruction
  • Arab leaders are trading accusations, with some blaming the Joint List (Tajamu), headed by Sami Abu Shehadeh, which they hold responsible for the loss of 130,000 votes
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Over 1.8 million Palestinian citizens of Israel have expressed deep anguish and frustration over their four parties’ poor performance in the elections held on Nov. 1.

While the leaders blamed citizens for not voting, the latter blamed the former, who preferred to go to the polls divided after rejecting calls to unite their ranks.

Results showed that the role of Arab MPs in the next Israeli parliament would be insignificant.

Political analyst Faleh Habib from the Israeli region of Taibeh told Arab News that the results have disappointed both Arab party leaders and the Arab community in Israel, who wanted to keep Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu out of power but whose fragmentation and lack of unity in the election led to his return.

“The Arab parties will be a weak, crumbling opposition in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), making it easier for Netanyahu to implement his program and plans without obstruction,” Habib told Arab News, adding that all the Arab parties have lost their influence as Netanyahu will not need their confidence votes to form his government.

Arab leaders are trading accusations, with some blaming the Joint List (Tajamu), headed by Sami Abu Shehadeh, which they hold responsible for the loss of 130,000 votes, a significant number that paved the way for Netanyahu to form a stable coalition.

Although Tajamu did not reach the electoral threshold, Habib said that if they had stayed with the Al-Jabha party, they could have strengthened Arab representation in the Knesset.

The United List, headed by Mansour Abbas, won five seats.

The Islamic Movement, headed by Raed Salah and Kamal Khatib, had called on Palestinian citizens of Israel not to participate in the elections for religious reasons, which helped reduce the voting percentage among Palestinians to 55-58. In contrast, the voting rate in Israeli society reached 71.3 percent.

Jordan had urged the leaders of the Islamic Movement to retract the edict, fearing that it would help Netanyahu’s return.

Two months ago, Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, head of the intelligence services of the Palestinian Authority, hosted a meeting of Arab party leaders in Ramallah to unify them, but his efforts failed.

Jalal Bana, a political analyst from the Israeli city of Acre, told Arab News that the failure of Arab party leaders would negatively affect their political future as the frustration of Arab voters would lead to a significant drop in voter turnout in any upcoming elections.

When the Arabs hoped for an authentic representation in the Knesset, they voted broadly for the Joint List, which enabled them to obtain 15 seats in 2029, Bana said.

“In these elections, the Arab parties did not present a project, vision or a clear program; rather, they resorted to intimidating voters about Netanyahu’s return, and this is a failed strategy,” Bana added.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in East Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.

Also on Thursday, Israel said it was removing checkpoints in and out of the city of Nablus. Israel had imposed restrictions weeks ago, clamping down on the city in response to a new militant group known as the Lions’ Den. The military has conducted repeated operations in the city in recent weeks, killing or arresting the group’s top commanders.

Economists say that the sudden and prolonged siege of Nablus has resulted in losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, accompanied by a delegation of foreign ambassadors, toured Nablus on Thursday to determine the impact of the Israeli siege.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Benjamin Netanyahu Sami Abu Shehadeh Mansour Abbas

Lebanese president snubs budget, delays new exchange rate

Lebanese president snubs budget, delays new exchange rate
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

Lebanese president snubs budget, delays new exchange rate

Lebanese president snubs budget, delays new exchange rate
  • Passing the 2022 state budget and unifying Lebanon’s several exchange rates are some of the prerequisite reforms needed to reach an IMF-approved recovery plan
  • The government has adopted several exchange rates for different services outside of the official
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon is unable to put its new exchange rate into effect after its outgoing president declared the state budget unconstitutional and refused to sign off on it, officials said Thursday.
The Finance Ministry in late September announced that Lebanon would change its pegged exchange rate to the dollar from 1,500 pounds to 15,000 starting Nov. 1, which they called a “necessary corrective action.” Parliament passed the cash-strapped country’s 2022 national budget in September, which included the amended rate. However, it took at least another week of bureaucracy before reaching President Michel Aoun’s office.
Passing the 2022 state budget and unifying Lebanon’s several exchange rates are some of the prerequisite reforms needed to reach an International Monetary Fund-approved recovery plan to make the country viable again.
The government has adopted several exchange rates for different services outside of the official rate, most recently for phone and Internet bills, while an opaque parallel — or black — market rate has been the dominant exchange rate, resulting in further chaos in the country’s economy.
The Lebanese pound was pegged at just over 1,500 pounds to the dollar in 1997 to encourage investor confidence and to stall hyperinflation after its 15-year civil war. The economy has since struggled following years of political paralysis and turmoil.
By late 2019, the country started to spiral into what the World Bank says is one of the worst economic crises in over a century. Three-quarters of the population have plunged into poverty and the Lebanese pound lost around 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market.
Aoun’s six-year term ended on Oct. 31. His refusal to sign off on the budget means it will automatically pass and go into effect later this month. Government and economic advisers familiar with the matter say Aoun’s inaction was intentional.
An adviser familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Aoun did not approve several elements of the state budget that went through the government and parliament. Speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations, the adviser added that the final accounts from last year were not completed to close the books under the country’s constitution. They said Aoun did not want to sign off legislation that he deemed unconstitutional.
Spokespeople from the Finance Ministry and central bank told the AP that they did not modify their decrees that put forth the new currency peg, but they cannot go into effect unless the budget does as well.
Another adviser added that Aoun did not see the budget law as meeting The International Monetary Fund’s expectations, but didn’t want Lebanon to be without a budget. Speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak the press, they added that the delay would allow budget to pass but without the president’s endorsement.
Lebanon’s deeply-divided parliament since late September has failed on several occasions to vote in a successor. Lebanon is also without a full-fledged government, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government functioning in a limited caretaker capacity.

Topics: Lebanon budget dollar rate

