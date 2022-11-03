You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Iran plans to supply Russia with arms 'unacceptable': NATO chief

Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief

Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief
  • Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Iran of supplying drones to Russia
  • Kyiv has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Iran’s plans to supply Russia with weapons including drones and ballistic missiles in its war against Ukraine are “unacceptable,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Iran of supplying drones to Russia.
“We see Iran offering drones and considering ballistic missile deliveries to Russia,” Stoltenberg told a news conference in Istanbul.
“This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war.”
Kyiv has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and Moscow has ordered around 2,000.
Tehran has rejected the allegation.
Stoltenberg added Russian President Vladimir Putin was failing in Ukraine, but “responding with more brutality.”
“In recent weeks, we have seen dozens of drone and missile strikes across Ukraine. Including on critical infrastructure,” he added.
Russia is “cruelly and deliberately depriving Ukrainian civilians of heating, water and electricity at the outset of winter,” Stoltenberg said.

Parliament decides caretaker government can run Lebanon

Parliament decides caretaker government can run Lebanon
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Parliament decides caretaker government can run Lebanon

Parliament decides caretaker government can run Lebanon
  • Former President Michel Aoun sent a letter to parliament on Sunday, 24 hours before the end of his term, asking MPs to withdraw confidence in Mikati’s government
  • Mikati said during the session that if his government fails to carry out its responsibilities, including in caretaker mode, it would be subject to constitutional accountability
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Parliament has decided that the caretaker government headed by Najib Mikati can be handed the powers of the presidency amid the leadership vacuum, according to constitutional principles.

Former President Michel Aoun sent a letter to parliament on Sunday, 24 hours before the end of his term, asking MPs to withdraw confidence in Mikati’s government. He argued that it has no legitimacy and should not assume the duties of the presidency.

Parliament held a session to discuss the letter on Thursday. Some MPs believed that the correspondence was pointless given that the Lebanese constitution gives the government, even a caretaker one, the right to run the country in the light of a presidential vacuum. They stressed that the priority is to elect a president, not discuss governments.

Other MPs, including Aoun’s bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement, said that the letter would transfer the dispute between Aoun and Mikati to parliament.

Many representatives warned against such conflict provoking sectarian strife between the Maronite and Sunni sects.

After Aoun’s letter was read, reformist MPs, the Kataeb Party, and MP Michel Mouawad walked out of the assembly hall on the grounds that “according to Article 75, parliament is now an electoral body only and not entitled to perform any other function.”

Mikati said during the session that if his government fails to carry out its responsibilities, including in caretaker mode, it would be subject to constitutional accountability for violating its duties as explicitly stipulated in Article 70.

Mouawad said: “This is an attempt to create sectarian tension to justify the power vacuum. Those who want to defend the president’s powers ought to abide by the constitution and elect a president.”

Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, said: “Aoun’s letter aims to create tension and stir up sectarian conflicts among the Lebanese.

“If the goal is to drag parliament into strife, there is no need to hold this session because our mission is to elect a president.”

The reformist MPs said that electing a head of state should be prioritized over other matters and that holding a session to read and discuss a letter was wrong at this time.

MP Bilal Al-Hashimi said: “We do not want to discuss issues that are now in the past. We need to elect a president because the people can no longer bear the miserable economic and social situation.”

MP Ghassan Hasbani, of the Lebanese Forces, said that the priority is to elect a president without being distracted by side issues.

The session, which was held without the media’s presence, ended with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's recommendation that any change in the status quo requires a constitutional amendment, and that now is not the time.

A heated debate took place between Strida Geagea, of Lebanese Forces, and Free Patriotic Movement’s head Gebran Bassil, over the next president’s popular representation. Geagea said her husband, Samir Geagea, had the strongest Christian base in terms of popularity.

Bassil defended Aoun’s letter after the session, accusing Mikati of not having wanted to form a government before the end of Aoun’s term and deliberately leading the country into a power vacuum.

Berri withdrew the call for dialogue he had made to agree on a candidate for the presidency, citing objections by the LF and FPM on such discussion between blocs.

The constitutional deadline for electing a new president ended with Aoun’s term, and parliament has so far failed, after four voting sessions, to deliver any candidate.

Hezbollah and its allies deliberately disrupt quorum, cast blank votes, refrain from naming a candidate and accuse other candidates of being provocative.

Berri, who set Nov. 10 as a new date to vote, said: “Starting next week, we will hold a weekly voting session until a president is finally elected.”

Mikati said in his speech at the Arab Summit on Wednesday: “The beacon of light has gone out; the port that was considered the gateway to the East has suffered an explosion; and the lights of the airport, which should be a connection platform, are out due to lack of fuel.

“The Lebanese are facing the worst economic crisis in the history of Lebanon. We pin hopes on our Arab brothers to help our country, so do not leave us alone.”

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria

King Abdullah receives Russian FM, stresses need to stabilize southern Syria
  • Jordan’s ruler highlights the need to safeguard Syria’s unity and territorial integrity
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday called for intensified efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria.
Receiving Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Amman, Jordan’s ruler highlighted the importance of stabilising Syria, especially southern areas of the country, the Jordan News Agency reported.
During their meeting he also noted the need to safeguard Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, while guaranteeing the safe and voluntary return of refugees.
The meeting covered the challenges facing Jordan due to the Syrian crisis, including organized drug-smuggling attempts.
King Abdullah and Lavrov discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments of mutual concern.
Discussions also covered the Palestinian cause, and efforts to resume serious and active negotiations to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
King Abdullah said Jordan will continue its efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.
The meeting covered efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and address its implications.

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call

Blinken congratulates Iraq PM on government formation during phone call
  • The secretary of state reaffirmed US commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of Daesh
  • He welcomed the prime minister’s call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Iraq’s prime minister on the formation of a government during a phone call on Thursday.

Blinken told Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani that the US is eager to work with the government that was formed on Oct. 27 to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq’s energy independence, and address the climate crisis.

The secretary of state reaffirmed US commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of Daesh and welcomed the prime minister’s call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption.

The officials also discussed their mutual commitment to the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran's Quds Force

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force

US imposes new sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran’s Quds Force
  • The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled
  • The Treasury said the network designated on Thursday included key individuals, front companies and vessels
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it accused of supporting Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under US sanctions.
The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
The Treasury said the network designated on Thursday included key individuals, front companies and vessels it accused of being involved in blending oil to conceal the Iranian origins of the shipments and exporting it around the world in support of the Quds Force and Hezbollah.
“Market participants should be vigilant of Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF’s attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling to enable their terrorist activities around the world,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in the statement.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The sanctions against dozens of people, companies and tankers freezes any of their US assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with those designated also risk being hit with sanctions.
The move targeted a network of individuals and companies that the Treasury said as of mid-2022 were blending and exporting Iranian oil. The network blended products of Indian origin with Iranian oil to obfuscate the origin, Washington said.
The companies modified or created counterfeit certificates of origin and quality for the oil, which was then transferred for sale abroad, the Treasury said. Some oil sales were planned to Asia buyers as of late 2021.

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties

Israeli Arabs frustrated over poor showing of their parties
  • Political analyst Faleh Habib: The Arab parties will be a weak, crumbling opposition in the Knesset, making it easier for Netanyahu to implement his program and plans without obstruction
  • Arab leaders are trading accusations, with some blaming the Joint List (Tajamu), headed by Sami Abu Shehadeh, which they hold responsible for the loss of 130,000 votes
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Over 1.8 million Palestinian citizens of Israel have expressed deep anguish and frustration over their four parties’ poor performance in the elections held on Nov. 1.

While the leaders blamed citizens for not voting, the latter blamed the former, who preferred to go to the polls divided after rejecting calls to unite their ranks.

Results showed that the role of Arab MPs in the next Israeli parliament would be insignificant.

Political analyst Faleh Habib from the Israeli region of Taibeh told Arab News that the results have disappointed both Arab party leaders and the Arab community in Israel, who wanted to keep Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu out of power but whose fragmentation and lack of unity in the election led to his return.

“The Arab parties will be a weak, crumbling opposition in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), making it easier for Netanyahu to implement his program and plans without obstruction,” Habib told Arab News, adding that all the Arab parties have lost their influence as Netanyahu will not need their confidence votes to form his government.

Arab leaders are trading accusations, with some blaming the Joint List (Tajamu), headed by Sami Abu Shehadeh, which they hold responsible for the loss of 130,000 votes, a significant number that paved the way for Netanyahu to form a stable coalition.

Although Tajamu did not reach the electoral threshold, Habib said that if they had stayed with the Al-Jabha party, they could have strengthened Arab representation in the Knesset.

The United List, headed by Mansour Abbas, won five seats.

The Islamic Movement, headed by Raed Salah and Kamal Khatib, had called on Palestinian citizens of Israel not to participate in the elections for religious reasons, which helped reduce the voting percentage among Palestinians to 55-58. In contrast, the voting rate in Israeli society reached 71.3 percent.

Jordan had urged the leaders of the Islamic Movement to retract the edict, fearing that it would help Netanyahu’s return.

Two months ago, Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, head of the intelligence services of the Palestinian Authority, hosted a meeting of Arab party leaders in Ramallah to unify them, but his efforts failed.

Jalal Bana, a political analyst from the Israeli city of Acre, told Arab News that the failure of Arab party leaders would negatively affect their political future as the frustration of Arab voters would lead to a significant drop in voter turnout in any upcoming elections.

When the Arabs hoped for an authentic representation in the Knesset, they voted broadly for the Joint List, which enabled them to obtain 15 seats in 2029, Bana said.

“In these elections, the Arab parties did not present a project, vision or a clear program; rather, they resorted to intimidating voters about Netanyahu’s return, and this is a failed strategy,” Bana added.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in East Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.

Also on Thursday, Israel said it was removing checkpoints in and out of the city of Nablus. Israel had imposed restrictions weeks ago, clamping down on the city in response to a new militant group known as the Lions’ Den. The military has conducted repeated operations in the city in recent weeks, killing or arresting the group’s top commanders.

Economists say that the sudden and prolonged siege of Nablus has resulted in losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, accompanied by a delegation of foreign ambassadors, toured Nablus on Thursday to determine the impact of the Israeli siege.

