Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains
  • Brent, WTI claw back some losses
  • Looming European ban on Russian crude supports market
  • More rate hikes, recession fears weigh on market
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Oil prices turned higher on Friday as the dollar eased, but gains were capped by recession fears and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

Brent crude oil reached $95.67 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude oil reached $89.30 per barrel at 08:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, 0.7 percent, to $95.32 a barrel at 04:55 a.m. Saudi time. The contract was on track to end the week down just 0.5 percent.

US WTI crude futures climbed 66 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $88.83 a barrel putting the contract on course for a weekly gain of 1 percent.

Both contracts fell in early trade as the dollar moved higher then turned around when the dollar index slipped 0.3 percent to 112.67. A weaker dollar boosts oil demand as it makes the commodity cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Analysts said while demand concerns are weighing on the market, supply is still expected to be tight, putting a floor under oil prices, with Europe’s embargo on Russian crude starting on Dec. 5 and US crude stockpiles falling.

“We are not at levels that will encourage oil bulls to admit defeat just yet,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Fears of a recession in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, grew on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was “very premature” to be thinking about pausing interest rate hikes.

“The spectre of further rate hikes dimmed hopes of a pick-up in demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Adding to the gloom, the Bank of England warned on Thursday that it thinks Britain has entered a recession and the economy might not grow for another two years.

ANZ analysts pointed to signs of weaker demand in Europe and the United States with people driving less and Amazon warning of weaker sales, which could dampen demand for distillate for its deliveries.

Underscoring demand concerns, Saudi Arabia lowered December official selling prices for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by 40 cents to a premium of $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average.

The cut was in line with trade sources’ forecasts, which were based on a weaker outlook for Chinese demand.

China stuck to its strict COVID-19 curbs as cases rose on Thursday to their highest since August. Investors earlier in the week had thought the world’s largest oil importer may be moving toward easing restrictions to boost the economy. 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia China Europe

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with his Indonesian counterpart Arifin Tasrif, where they stressed the importance of bilateral relations in all fields, noting that the Kingdom is a reliable partner and a major exporter of crude oil and refined petroleum products supplies to Indonesia.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries in the energy sector, including joint work to develop investment opportunities in refining, petrochemicals, electricity, and renewable energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

They also discussed efforts to raise the efficiency of energy production and consumption, and raise awareness and knowledge of the circular carbon economy approach, its technologies and applications.

Prince Abdulaziz also held a meeting with Portuguese Minister of Environment and Climate Action Duarte Cordero, during which they stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries, and the need to ensure the security of energy supplies.

They affirmed their keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation by announcing they would sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy in the near future.

During the meeting, which was held remotely, “the two parties indicated that the Kingdom is a reliable partner and one of the countries exporting crude oil to Portugal, stressing the importance of cooperation in many energy fields, such as clean hydrogen and renewable energy, including the integration of electricity produced from renewable energy into grids, the security and reliability of electrical systems, and their international trade and interconnectivity,” SPA reported.
 
The two ministers said energy transition is important in addressing energy and climate challenges, which will be discussed more broadly at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy Portugal Indonesia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
  • Construction will be carried out entirely within in the Kingdom by a Saudi-Japanese team, the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation said
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation will announce on Saturday the full details of a construction contract for an integrated reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant.

The plant will be only the second of its kind outside of Japan and the first in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The construction of the plant will take place entirely within in the Kingdom, carried out by a Saudi-Japanese team in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, and the Government Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority.

More details of the construction contract will be revealed during the press conference in Riyadh on Nov. 5, along with other relevant information, most notably about the extraction of minerals from brine, which will constitute a significant economic resource in efforts to achieve sustainability by reducing the concentration of brine returned to the sea.

The SWCC is working to localize the desalination industry as part of efforts to promote and empower local employment initiatives through the creation of new industries. It aims to do this by establishing factories for international corporations in the Kingdom and improving spending efficiency through the provision of highly efficient and reliable sustainable local products, while also developing them by conducting research and working with partners to develop innovative solutions to challenges.

Topics: business economy Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) desalinaiton Saudi Arabia

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., known as SISCO, posted a 69 percent drop in profit for the first nine months of 2022 as a result of ports and water sector revenues drop. 

Profits of SISCO, which is a strategic investor in ports, terminals and logistics parks, have dropped to SR18.3 million ($4.9 million), down from SR58.7 million, according to a bourse filing.  

The drop was attributed to a decline in the ports segments revenues during the first half of 2022, as well as the decrease in water segment revenues due to an unplanned plant shutdown. 

This came despite an increase in income from associates by 18.3 percent compared to the nine months period of 2021. 

In October, SISCO appointed Khalid Suleimani as CEO, effective Nov. 1. 

The decision was made following the resignation of Mohammed Al-Mudarres from his position as CEO “due to his desire to move to his own business”, according to a bourse filing. 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 
Updated 03 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 
Updated 03 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has announced its business unit has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Bolloré Logistics to acquire 40 percent of the share capital of their joint venture, Bahri Bolloré Logistics.  

According to a press release, Bahri Bolloré Logistics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahri and will be renamed Bahri Logistics after the proposed transaction.  

“Since its establishment in 2017, Bahri Bolloré Logistics has grown into a strong player in freight forwarding services, building on the unique strengths of Bahri and Bolloré,” said Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri.  

He added: “We are pleased that the signing of the agreement to acquire our remaining stake in the company will pave the way for greater integration and help realize synergies. Furthermore, the joint venture’s transition to a fully owned subsidiary under Bahri Logistics marks the start of the next phase of its growth and expansion.”  

The press release further added that Bahri Logistics and Bolloré Logistics will continue their partnership under a global agency agreement to continue serving existing and future clients.  

Bahri Bolloré Logistics is headquartered in Riyadh, and offers integrated global logistics and supply chain management services for local and international firms operating in Saudi Arabia. The company also runs a container yard and offers value-added warehousing services in Jeddah. 

In October, it was reported that Bahri saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion). 

The firm, which is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed. 

Topics: Bahri Logistics Bahri

Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global

Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global

Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Egypt’s non-oil economy continues to be under strain amid sliding business sentiment as the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 47.7 in October, slightly up from 47.6 in September, according to the latest report from S&P Global.

The rating agency considers a PMI score above 50 marks as growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

The trend stretches the current sequence of deterioration to just under two years as the headline index was still below its long-run average despite ticking up to the highest since February, the report added.

This comes as Egypt’s business optimism among non-oil firms slid to its lowest in over a decade of survey data in October, as only 4 percent of firms gave a positive outlook for the next 12 months.

S&P Global noted that rising prices, supply problems and weak global demand also served to drive new business and activity lower.

“Egypt remains heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine, particularly in the tourism sector, as well as industries constricted by the government’s import ban in place since March in a bid to conserve US dollar reserves,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “Several businesses reported that import restrictions had pushed material prices even higher, adding to upticks in energy and food commodity prices recorded since the war began.”

The inability of firms to acquire inputs, in addition to the rise of the costs of raw materials and the lack of new orders, contributed to the decrease in output and the contraction in purchasing activity in October, despite it being a softer drop than the month before.  

On the other hand, suppliers’ delivery times witnessed an improvement for the first time in a year showing the economy’s modest recovery since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.  

As for Egypt’s foreign reserves, the country’s saw an increase by $214 million month-on-month at the start of the third quarter compared to a $56 million increase the month before, according to the Central Bank of Egypt. 

Egypt’s foreign reserves reached $33.4 billion in October up from $33.197 billion in September marking the first increase since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, noted the CBE.

Topics: Egypt PMI economy non-oil

