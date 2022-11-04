You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
The Kingdom’s trade balance rose to SR72.7 billion ($19.3 billion) in August (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8vwb

Updated 35 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Updated 35 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth of real Gross Domestic Product among G20 countries in the third quarter of 2022, with a rate of 8.6 percent, official data showed. 

This coincides with a moderate inflation rate at 2.9 percent, which is among the lowest rates among the G20 countries. 

According to a new report by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the real non-oil GDP growth expanded by 5.9 percent after six consecutive quarters. 

The manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels, construction and transportation were among the main contributors of the Saudi non-oil sector in the third quarter of 2022, the report said. 

The Kingdom’s trade balance rose to SR72.7 billion ($19.3 billion) in August, with a growth rate of 87 percent compared to the same period of last year, despite the continuous bottlenecks in supply chains that impede global trade. 

Exports to China, Japan and the US increased, while India and South Korea doubled their imports of Saudi goods on an annual basis, with the Kingdom strengthening its vital role in the international arena. 

“Looking into the future, our growth prospects remain strong, and investors should be optimistic about the economy's performance in the near term, supported by the improvement of the non-oil sector, and the Kingdom's increasing ability to attract talent, develop tourism, and invest,” Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, said. 

Al-Ibrahim noted that they will support the resilience of the economy. 

Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022 and 3.7 percent in 2023, according to International Monetary Fund estimates in The World Economic Outlook Report, issued in October. 

The World Bank forecasts higher growth in 2022 than the IMF, coming in at 8.3 percent, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia GDP Ministry of Economy and Planning

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.6 percent in Q3 driven by increase in oil activities
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.6 percent in Q3 driven by increase in oil activities

Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco

Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco

Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

REUTERS: Saudi Arabia lowered the December official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco said on Friday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for December and to the United States at $6.35 versus ASCI.

Late last month, trade sources said the country could cut the prices of most crude grades to Asia in December as weaker-than-expected fuel consumption in China amid its strict COVID-19 rules put a lid on regional demand.

 

 November December Change

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

      
Super Light +9.15 +9.15 0.00

Extra Light

 +6.35 +6.45 +0.10

Light

 +5.85 +5.45 -0.40

Medium

 +4.00 +3.20 -0.80
Heavy +2.45 +1.25 -1.20
       

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

      

Extra Light

 +2.70 +3.40 +0.70

Light

+0.90

 +1.70 +0.80

Medium

 -1.30 -1.30 0.00
Heavy -5.70 -4.90 +0.80
       

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set against ASCI:

      

Extra Light

 +8.20 +8.20 0.00

Light

 +6.35 +6.35 0.00

Medium

 +6.15 +6.15 0.00
Heavy +5.70 +5.70 0.00
       

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

      

Extra Light

 +3.00 +3.50 +0.50

Light

 +0.90 +1.40 +0.50

Medium

 -1.20 -1.00 +0.20
Heavy -5.90 -5.40 +0.50
Topics: Saudi Arabia Aramco Oil OPEC Brent

Related

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Update Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Business & Economy
Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn

Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push

Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
Saudi Mining Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push

Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Saudi Arabia is considering setting up a new metals and mining stock exchange index as it looks to expand its resources sector to diversify away from hydrocarbons, a senior government official said on Friday.

Mining Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef told Reuters in an interview in Sydney that his team met with Australian counterparts to learn more about a mining index, similar to Australia’s ASX 300 Metals & Mining sub-index that lists metals and mining firms including producers of gold, steel and precious metals.

“It is something we are studying ... but we have not made up our mind if it would be successful,” Al-Khorayef told Reuters.

“We have a secondary stock market in Saudi...its still evolving. We want to see if its better to have something for mining,” he said.

He did not say how many companies would potentially be included in the index.

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange consists of the Tadawul main market and a parallel market that companies can join with fewer reporting requirements.

Riyadh’s efforts to build an economy that is not dependent on oil include a shift toward mining to explore the country’s untapped reserves of resources from copper to phosphate and gold.

The minister is at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney this week to drum up investment interest. He said on Wednesday that the kingdom plans to award over a dozen mining exploration licenses to international investors.

Al-Khorayef said the separate index for mining would help put more focus on Saudi’s mining industry, and will enable them to benchmark it with markets like Australia, the UK and others.

“The idea is to help the sector grow faster. We definitely see a need for small and medium firms in the sector to access capital through capital markets,” he said.

Saudi’s stock markets are currently dominated by real estate, energy and trading firms, while there are a just a small number of mining companies with the state miner Saudi Arabian Mining Co, the Gulf’s largest miner, leading the pack.

“The whole idea (of a mining index) is to ensure that we have something that financing companies or financial institutions like banks can have good visibility on,” he said.

SEEKING PARTNERSHIPS

The Saudi government believes it has unused mineral resources worth about $1.33 trillion, with vast quantities of aluminum, phosphate, gold, copper and uranium, Al-Khorayef said.

Al-Khorayef said he held discussions with several mining companies in Sydney this week, including global mining giants like BHP Group, about collaborating on the exchange of knowledge, expertise and the adoption of their successful business model.

“In terms of ability to finance a lot of projects, Saudi Arabia is quite good. But we are always seeking partnerships because we are a great believer that it’s through collaboration that we can succeed,” he said.

“We want to encourage people who offer services to mining companies to come to Saudi either directly or through partnering with some local people. Everyone out there should be looking at Saudi as a potential market,” he said.

Saudi is hosting the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh in January, where it hopes to announce more details of its plans for the mining sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining economy

Related

Exploration license contenders for Saudi mining site down to final 3
Business & Economy
Exploration license contenders for Saudi mining site down to final 3
Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Business & Economy
Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains

Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand fears keep a lid on gains
  • Brent, WTI claw back some losses
  • Looming European ban on Russian crude supports market
  • More rate hikes, recession fears weigh on market
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Oil prices turned higher on Friday as the dollar eased, but gains were capped by recession fears and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

Brent crude oil reached $95.67 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude oil reached $89.30 per barrel at 08:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, 0.7 percent, to $95.32 a barrel at 04:55 a.m. Saudi time. The contract was on track to end the week down just 0.5 percent.

US WTI crude futures climbed 66 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $88.83 a barrel putting the contract on course for a weekly gain of 1 percent.

Both contracts fell in early trade as the dollar moved higher then turned around when the dollar index slipped 0.3 percent to 112.67. A weaker dollar boosts oil demand as it makes the commodity cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Analysts said while demand concerns are weighing on the market, supply is still expected to be tight, putting a floor under oil prices, with Europe’s embargo on Russian crude starting on Dec. 5 and US crude stockpiles falling.

“We are not at levels that will encourage oil bulls to admit defeat just yet,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Fears of a recession in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, grew on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was “very premature” to be thinking about pausing interest rate hikes.

“The spectre of further rate hikes dimmed hopes of a pick-up in demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Adding to the gloom, the Bank of England warned on Thursday that it thinks Britain has entered a recession and the economy might not grow for another two years.

ANZ analysts pointed to signs of weaker demand in Europe and the United States with people driving less and Amazon warning of weaker sales, which could dampen demand for distillate for its deliveries.

Underscoring demand concerns, Saudi Arabia lowered December official selling prices for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by 40 cents to a premium of $5.45 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average.

The cut was in line with trade sources’ forecasts, which were based on a weaker outlook for Chinese demand.

China stuck to its strict COVID-19 curbs as cases rose on Thursday to their highest since August. Investors earlier in the week had thought the world’s largest oil importer may be moving toward easing restrictions to boost the economy. 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia China Europe

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
Business & Economy
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts

Saudi energy minister to boost cooperation with Indonesian, Portuguese counterparts
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with his Indonesian counterpart Arifin Tasrif, where they stressed the importance of bilateral relations in all fields, noting that the Kingdom is a reliable partner and a major exporter of crude oil and refined petroleum products supplies to Indonesia.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries in the energy sector, including joint work to develop investment opportunities in refining, petrochemicals, electricity, and renewable energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

They also discussed efforts to raise the efficiency of energy production and consumption, and raise awareness and knowledge of the circular carbon economy approach, its technologies and applications.

Prince Abdulaziz also held a meeting with Portuguese Minister of Environment and Climate Action Duarte Cordero, during which they stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries, and the need to ensure the security of energy supplies.

They affirmed their keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation by announcing they would sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy in the near future.

During the meeting, which was held remotely, “the two parties indicated that the Kingdom is a reliable partner and one of the countries exporting crude oil to Portugal, stressing the importance of cooperation in many energy fields, such as clean hydrogen and renewable energy, including the integration of electricity produced from renewable energy into grids, the security and reliability of electrical systems, and their international trade and interconnectivity,” SPA reported.
 
The two ministers said energy transition is important in addressing energy and climate challenges, which will be discussed more broadly at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy Portugal Indonesia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Saudi minister of state holds talks with EU envoys in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state holds talks with EU envoys in Riyadh
Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
Business & Economy
Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
  • Construction will be carried out entirely within in the Kingdom by a Saudi-Japanese team, the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation said
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation will announce on Saturday the full details of a construction contract for an integrated reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant.

The plant will be only the second of its kind outside of Japan and the first in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The construction of the plant will take place entirely within in the Kingdom, carried out by a Saudi-Japanese team in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, and the Government Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority.

More details of the construction contract will be revealed during the press conference in Riyadh on Nov. 5, along with other relevant information, most notably about the extraction of minerals from brine, which will constitute a significant economic resource in efforts to achieve sustainability by reducing the concentration of brine returned to the sea.

The SWCC is working to localize the desalination industry as part of efforts to promote and empower local employment initiatives through the creation of new industries. It aims to do this by establishing factories for international corporations in the Kingdom and improving spending efficiency through the provision of highly efficient and reliable sustainable local products, while also developing them by conducting research and working with partners to develop innovative solutions to challenges.

Topics: business economy Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) desalinaiton Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to globally share desalination expertise via training scheme
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to globally share desalination expertise via training scheme
Saudi water company highlights innovative desalination technologies, solutions during UK tour video
Business & Economy
Saudi water company highlights innovative desalination technologies, solutions during UK tour

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Twitter to start layoffs on Friday – internal email
Twitter to start layoffs on Friday – internal email
UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
Saudi Arabia lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.