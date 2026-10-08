RIYADH: A kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh were damaged on Thursday by falling debris from a Houthi ballistic missile intercepted and destroyed over the Saudi capital, Saudi Civil Defense said.

The agency said emergency teams responded to the incident after fragments from the intercepted missile struck the two facilities, causing material damage.

Civil Defense said the missile had been launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen and that authorities had carried out the standard procedures for such incidents.

The statement did not specific if there were any casualties.

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and another aimed at Khamis Mushait.

The latest escalation follows attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport earlier this week, which killed three people and injured 36, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities.

The attacks come as fighting intensifies between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, particularly around Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and the strategically important Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.