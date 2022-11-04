Rolls-Royce switches on six mega power units to run the Middle East’s largest supercomputer   

RIYADH: British firm Rolls-Royce has fired up the first six Kinetic PowerPacks to provide an energy supply for the Middle East’s largest supercomputer facility located in King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

The firm has shipped 12 of the huge batteries, known as maximum transmission units, to KAUST from its factory in Liege, Belgium, in order to aid its Scientific Computing Data upgrade and power the supercomputer known as Shaheen III.

A maximum transmission unit sets the amount of data that can be transmitted in bytes over a network.

The devices have a power output of 1.6 MW each, and should a power outage occur, the systems – which are designed for humid conditions and temperatures as much as 50 degrees Celsius - will secure critical load and ensure the starting of the diesel engine via their continuously rotating sturdy kinetic energy accumulators.

The first six are now switched on, with the remaining switch to be activated at a later date.

“The mtu Kinetic PowerPacks are state-of-the-art, uninterruptible electrical power systems that are designed for operating in extreme environments and provide the highest reliability of back-up power for the most critical and essential systems,” the statement said, citing the Vice President of Facilities for KAUST, Matthew Early.

The systems include healthcare facilities, airports, data centers, and Shaheen III.

Projected to be the Middle East’s most powerful supercomputer, Shaheen III will enable KAUST to further enhance its ability for scientific discovery and artificial intelligence innovation, the vice president added.

Shaheen III is set to be operational in 2023, and is set to be 20 times faster than KAUST’s current existing system.

Earlier this year, KAUST partnered with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to increase human capacity and innovation in the field of AI in Saudi Arabia and the region.

“The SDAIA-KAUST Center of Excellence in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will focus on educational development and upskilling the new generation of Saudi citizens in AI,” KAUST President Tony Chan said.