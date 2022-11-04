Global coalition vows to defeat political Islamism in the West
Global coalition vows to defeat political Islamism in the West/node/2193936/world
Global coalition vows to defeat political Islamism in the West
Coalition members vowed to continue their collaboration, strengthening a global movement to ‘combat efforts to manipulate muslims in the west by spewing hatred within the muslim communities.’ (Supplied)
SALZBURG: A global coalition formed to counter the spread of Islamist extremism in the West has held its first conference in the Austrian city of Salzburg.
The Champions for Liberty Against the Reality of Islamist Tyranny, or CLARITy Coalition, was set up by former Muslims, Muslim reformers, activists and writers dedicated to combating Islamic extremists.
The three-day forum, which was held on the shores of lake Leopoldskroner Weiher in the historic city, set out to “push back against the ideology of Islamist extremism, which seeks to elevate antiquated religious understandings of people and society above universal human rights and secular governance.”
HIGHLIGHT
The group reiterated its embrace of democratic values founded in reason, critical debate, and the fundamental freedoms outlined in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.
Daniel Pipes, US historian and president of the Middle East Forum, told Arab News that a global coalition is needed to encounter the spread of extremism.
“The Islamists are impressively well-organized. Time has come for anti-Islamists to emulate them. The Salzburg meeting got us off to a great start,” he said.
According to its website, the coalition “stands for peace, democracy, liberty and secular governance,” and is “deeply concerned by the continuing threat posed to these values by the actions and demands of Islamists in various places around the world.”
Participants in the forum, which ended on Oct. 30, agreed that radical Islamists’ influence is increasing in North America and Western Europe through infiltration of local and central governments.
Wasiq Wasiq, a UK-based academic and trustee for Muslims Against Antisemitism, told Arab News: “The issue of Islamism in Western society cannot be ignored by academics, activists, policymakers and the government. It is encouraging that CLARITy is leading the approach against an ideology that seeks to reshape the West into a Shariah-compliant society. I am proud to be part of this endeavor.”
The group warned that Islamists are targeting different ethnicities and faiths, including moderate Muslims who want to integrate into Western society, and live in peace and prosperity.
Eran Shayshon, CEO of the Reut Institute, pointed out the similarities between antisemitism and Muslim hatred in the West.
“Both communities feel that others frame their narrative. In the case of moderate Muslims, it would be the Islamists who pretend to represent them. Interfaith activities and Jewish-Muslim cooperation are not new. Still, now with the Abraham Accords in the background, there may be an opportunity to build strong bridges against hate,” Shayshon told Arab News.
In a panel discussion on promoting a counter-Islamist narrative in the media, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, founder of the AHA Foundation and a campaigner for women’s rights, welcomed the social reforms in Saudi Arabia, and highlighted the importance of supporting a progressive movement in the Middle East.
Evelyn Marcus, of Never Again Is Now, expressed support for this “fight,” telling Arab News: “Muslim reformers fight for individual rights in the Muslim community. For freedom of conscience, love and movement of each individual in that community; for the sovereignty of individuals over their own bodies.”
Coalition founding members and guests vowed to continue their collaboration, strengthening a global movement to “combat Islamist ideology, and efforts to manipulate Muslims in the West by spewing hatred and fear within the Muslim communities.”
The group reiterated its embrace of democratic values founded in reason, critical debate, and the fundamental freedoms outlined in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.
Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the US said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
The 38 North project, which monitors North Korean developments, said it was the first time such a train movement had been observed on the route in several years, although Russia’s veterinary service reported on Wednesday that a train had crossed the border into North Korea carrying horses.
“It is impossible to determine the purpose of the train from the imagery, but the crossing comes amid reports of arms sales from North Korea to Russia and a general expectation of the resumption of trade between the two countries,” 38 North said.
It said North Korea closed the 800-meter (yard) Tumangang Friendship Bridge (Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge), the only land link between the countries, in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report said that at 10:24 a.m. local time (0124 GMT) a three-car set of enclosed railcars was visible on the Korean side of the border, and by 1:10 p.m. local time (0410 GMT) it appeared to be in Russia behind a locomotive, about 200 meters (yards) from the end of the railway bridge.
At 2:29 p.m. (0529 GMT) the locomotive and three railcars were visible on tracks at Russia’s Khasan Station, approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) from the border, and three smaller covered railcars, or possible containers on flatcars, were parked alongside the newly arrived train on an adjacent track.
“Whether a transfer of material was in progress could not be determined, and the parked locations of these train sets may have been unrelated,” the report said.
The White House said on Wednesday that Washington had information indicating North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine and was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so.
According to a statement from Russia’s state veterinary service on Wednesday, Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since the pandemic with a cargo of 30 grey thoroughbred “Orlov Trotter” horses into North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is known as a keen horseman. He was shown in 2019 by North Korean media trekking through mountain snows astride a white stallion. Russian customs data shows North Korea has spent thousands of dollars on thoroughbred horses from Russia in previous years.
Pakistan govt, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker
In footage released by police, suspect said he wanted to kill Khan for ‘misleading people’ and had acted alone
Interior minister: ‘Extremely regrettable’ that Khan accused top civilian, military leaders of planning attack
Updated 05 November 2022
SHAHJAHAN KHURRAM & AAMIR SAEED
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party called on Friday for an investigation into the release of a confessional video of the suspect behind the attack on ex-premier Imran Khan.
Khan was shot in the leg and injured in an apparent assassination attempt as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container. He was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government to announce early elections.
Within an hour of the attack, police released a video statement of the suspect, in which he said that he had acted alone and wanted to kill Khan for “misleading the people.”
Leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party have questioned the confession, asking why police released the video before an investigation was completed. More than a dozen people were injured in the attack and many eyewitnesses have said that shots were fired from multiple points, raising questions about whether more than one shooter was involved.
“In which police station was the video recorded? What was the need for the video? This, in itself, deserves to be investigated separately,” Mohammad Zubair, spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, told Arab News in a phone interview.
“I mean, the whole thing is laughable, that his confession was released within half an hour (of the attack) ... where does something like this ever happen in the world? The place should have been taken over, the witnesses should have been secured,” Zubair added, raising questions about the ability of the government and investigators in Punjab, where Khan’s PTI party is in power, to preserve the crime scene and evidence.
Responding to PTI’s allegations that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence director-general for counter-intelligence Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer were responsible for the attack on Khan, Zubair said that demands that the three officials resign were “premature.”
Zubair’s remarks came as Khan’s supporters began gathering early on Friday at the spot of the apparent assassination attempt and in cities across Pakistan, calling on the former prime minister to restart his march on Islamabad.
At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged Khan and his aides to review and beef up his security.
Addressing the allegations against him, PM Sharif and ISI’s Naseer, Sanaullah described the claims by Khan’s aides as an “incitement to violence” and “extremely regrettable,” warning that the three top officials had been accused “without investigation and without evidence.”
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Khan in his speeches had crossed the “red lines of religion,” which was why he had been targeted.
“The language the former prime minister (Imran Khan) used time and again … he crossed red lines of religion due to which a fanatic attacked,” Asif said on the floor of Pakistan’s Parliament.
“I think the incident that unfolded yesterday, the videos of the accused, show that religious fanaticism is behind this,” he said, referring to confessional statements by the suspect.
He added that those behind the assault must be brought to justice, but that the incident should not be used for political gain.
Thailand, Saudi Arabia to launch coordination council amid relations thaw
Ties between the kingdoms were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze
Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month
Updated 05 November 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat
BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing to set up a coordination council with Saudi Arabia to boost newly restored relations, including in trade and investment, a top official from the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
Ties between the two kingdoms stalled in the 1980s and were renewed in late January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh, which was the first top leadership meeting between the two countries in more than three decades.
During the visit, the Kingdom and Thailand discussed a road map for their bilateral relations.
The Southeast Asian nation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai said last month that the road map would be made official during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
FASTFACTS
• Ties between the counties were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze.
• Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month.
The crown prince has been invited as a special guest by the Thai leadership to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Nov. 18-19.
The coordination council to implement the relationship road map is expected to be established during the visit, Umaporn Futrakul, director of the Bureau of Asia, Africa and Middle East of the Department of Trade Negotiations at the Thai Ministry of Commerce, told Arab News.
“When the crown prince visits, there will be an announcement on the details of the coordination council,” she said.
“The coordination council will consist of committees, and one of those will be trade and economy which, it has been agreed, the ministries of commerce from both sides will co-chair.”
Since the restoration of bilateral ties, many agreements and official visits have already followed. The two governments have also signed a series of cooperation deals and the volume of trade between them has already significantly increased.
Between February and September 2022, bilateral trade volume between Thailand and Saudi Arabia reached $7.2 billion, compared with $4.5 billion in the same period last year, according to Ministry of Commerce data.
In the same timeframe, Thai exports to Saudi Arabia were $1.3 billion, up 23 percent, while imports were $5.9 billion, posting an increase of more than 72 percent.
“The resumption of ties has made the relationship better in the big picture,” Futrakul said.
“After the two sides started their interaction and resumed their ties in different dimensions, it led to more visits from top executives from both sides than before … these frequent visits lead to more trade and investment.”
The top Thai exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 were automobiles, spare parts, accessories, as well as wood products, household appliances, electric devices and processed seafood.
The key imports from Saudi Arabia were crude oil, fertilizers, natural gas and metal products.
A further boost in trade is expected soon as the cooperation council will come with frameworks to advance economic relations on both ends.
“A mechanism will be established as a basis for discussing the ways of promoting trade and investment,” Futrakul said. “Having a platform will make a lot of things happen.”
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka
Belarusian border guards help migrants cross the border to Poland
Updated 04 November 2022
AP
TALLINN, Estonia: The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland.
In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka, with 65 others detained the previous day. Belarusian border officials declined to comment.
Last week, the Polish border service released an Oct. 26 video that appears to show Belarusian border guards near the border with Poland, leading a group of migrants and trying to hide their faces from the camera. It said Belarusian border guards help migrants cross the border to Poland, with most migrants now traveling first to Russia and then taking organized transport to Belarus.
“Belarusian servicemen are actively involved in organizing the illegal crossing of the Polish-Belarusian border, bringing people who want to illegally enter European countries to it,” the Polish border service said.
The increase comes a year after thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, appeared in Belarus and attempted to breach the EU border, creating a crisis that saw thousands stranded in the border area in dire conditions.
At the time, Western governments accused Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-country bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on his government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Belarus denied the accusation.
Poland has since built a $330 million wall along its border with Belarus that was completed in June. In recent months Poland’s Border Guard have reported dozens of migrants being apprehended after scaling the wall or passing through tunnels under it. On some days, the number has risen to 130 or more.
Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.
Arab Brazilians count on Lula to heal divisions, forge closer ties with Middle East nations
Campaign left community members torn between business interests and ties to their heritage
Businessmen supported Bolsonaro; intellectuals, educators and artists likely voted for his rival
Updated 04 November 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: On Oct. 30, Brazilians elected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after a highly polarized campaign against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
The divide in the South American country was reflected in the outcome: Lula received 50.9 percent of votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1 percent.
The large Brazilian-Arab community, estimated at more than 10 million people, was also divided.
This could be seen, for example, in Foz do Iguacu, a city on the border with Paraguay and Argentina where thousands of Arab Brazilians live.
In August, part of the community organized a dinner with Lula, but as soon as the invitation was publicized on social media, Arab supporters of Bolsonaro began to protest. The dinner ended up being canceled.
That kind of controversy has been quite common in Brazil’s politically charged atmosphere over the past few months, and it has been no different with the Arab community, analysts say.
The first aspect to consider is that the community does not constitute an organized group of influence, said Tufy Kairuz, a researcher with a PhD in history from York University in Canada.
“Lebanese and Syrian immigrants began to arrive in Brazil at the end of the 19th century. Europeans in Brazil were usually Mediterranean, so Arabs were always considered to be white here. They adapted well,” Kairuz told Arab News, adding that as white, Christian people and members of an economic elite, Arab Brazilians tend to vote like the non-Arab Brazilian elite.
That is why many in the community voted for Bolsonaro, said Murched Omar Taha, president of the Institute for Arab Culture.
“Many Arab Brazilians are businessmen, and businessmen are among the segments who in general supported Bolsonaro,” Taha told Arab News.
At the same time, he said, among Brazilian Arabs there are many intellectuals, educators and artists — groups that tended to vote for Lula.
Mamede Jarouche, the son of Lebanese immigrants and a professor of Arab literature at the University of Sao Paulo, said a large part of the Arab community is completely integrated in Brazilian society, so Arab heritage does not play a role when it comes to voting.
“Descendants of the first waves of immigrants usually don’t feel much connected to their roots,” Jarouche told Arab News.
He added, however, that first- or second-generation Brazilian Arabs tend to follow Middle Eastern politics and feel closer to the Arab world.
“Most of the Muslim people who are concerned with the Palestinian cause oppose Bolsonaro,” he said.
Since the 2018 presidential campaign, Bolsonaro had pledged to move the Brazilian Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
He was greatly supported by the Brazilian-Israeli community, and the idea of the embassy move was discussed with it.
THE IRAN FACTOR
A March 11, 2021 report by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit examined Brazil’s role as an important strategic trade partner for Iran in Latin America.
The report’s author Hamdan Al-Shehri noted that relations between Iran and Brazil have passed through several distinct phases in recent decades, sometimes reflecting general shifts in the latter’s foreign policy, at other times resembling an ill-defined relationship based primarily on mutual trade interests.
He said: “The dynamic of the relationship has also been influenced by the personalities of successive leaders of both states, their ideological leanings, and their perceptions of the West.”
As president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “placed a high value on the relationship with Iran because he wanted to move the focus of his foreign policy away from the countries of North America and Europe and toward the developing nations of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.”
By contrast, Al-Shehri added: “The warmth went missing from the relationship after Dilma Rousseff became president of Brazil between 2011 and 2016.
Read the full report on Arab News Research & Studies by clicking here
“The election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 did little to improve ties. The right-wing president aligned himself closely with former US President Donald Trump, becoming one of the few world leaders to openly back the elimination on Jan. 3, 2020, of Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ extraterritorial Quds Force.”
As opposed to its diplomatic accomplishments, Iran, currently being rocked by anti-government protests, has had limited success in winning over the publics of Latin America.
According to 2015 poll data from the Pew Research Center, involving 45,435 respondents across 40 countries, some 79 percent of Brazilians said they held a negative view of Iran, while just 11 percent looked upon the country favorably.
Al-Shehri said: “Relationships with Latin American nations remain primarily the Iranian regime’s way of countering the impact of international sanctions and diversifying its means of survival.
“Through these connections, Iran hopes to project the image of a global power, overcome diplomatic isolation, win support for its nuclear program, and potentially respond to US pressure from close proximity.”
He pointed out that the Brazil-Iran trade surplus in 2018 reached $2.2 billion in favor of the former.
“Regardless of who is in power, economic and commercial interests have and will remain a consistent driver of bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in oil, gas, mineral exploration, and agriculture,” he added.
But “he had to give up on that idea after he suffered great pressure from Arab nations, which are important commercial partners for Brazil,” Taha said.
Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of halal meat and poultry. The agribusiness sector, which massively supported Bolsonaro, also pressured him not to move the embassy to Jerusalem, Taha added, “but if he had four more years, maybe he’d do it.”
Bolsonaro’s pro-Israel rhetoric, which displeased many Brazilian Arabs, was amplified by his evangelical allies.
His wife Michelle is a member of a Baptist church and is usually seen wearing the colors of the Israeli flag. On Oct. 30, she was photographed voting with a T-shirt with the Israeli flag.
“As a sheikh, I thought she lacked sensitivity and common sense. It was really a provocation,” Jihad Hammadeh told Arab News, adding that the photos immediately went viral.
“Many people who hadn’t decided yet ended up voting for Lula after that. Many felt it as an insult.”
Hammadeh said many Brazilian Arabs remember that Lula had close relations with Arab countries and played a central role in supporting the Palestinians. In 2010, shortly before leaving the presidency, he recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.
Domestically, Lula has also showed more openness toward Muslims than Bolsonaro has, said Hammadeh.
“When the president himself opens the doors for you and establishes a dialogue, you feel more comfortable,” he added.
“In Bolsonaro’s administration, we didn’t have the same closeness with the president than we used to have with Lula.”
Kairuz, the researcher, predicts that in his second term, Lula will work to strengthen Brazil’s ties with Arab and Muslim nations. “Lula has a solid reputation in these countries,” he said.
“That’s why many of them, immediately after the election result was publicized on Oct. 30, sent messages to congratulate him.”
On Nov. 1, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable to Lula in which he “expressed sincere felicitations to the president-elect, wishing him every success and the government and friendly people of Brazil steady progress and prosperity.”