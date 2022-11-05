England reach T20 WCup semifinals, Australia eliminated

You are here

England’s Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes celebrate after winning their T20 World Cup Super 12 cricket match against Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday. (Reuters)
AP

  • New Zealand, England and Australia all finished with seven points from five matches in Group 1
  • The Kiwis topped the group with a healthy net run-rate of 2.113
SYDNEY: England advanced to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and eliminated host Australia on net run-rate after their last over four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.
New Zealand, England and Australia all finished with seven points from five matches in Group 1 but the Kiwis topped the group with a healthy net run-rate of 2.113.
Australia paid the price for a heavy loss to New Zealand in the opening game and finished with at a net run-rate of -0.173. England had a net run-rate of 0.473.
Ben Stokes kept his composure and made an unbeaten 42 off 36 balls as England reached 144-6 in 19.4 overs after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Sri Lanka could not have advanced even if they had beaten England but the islanders squandered a blistering start of 52-1 in five overs before ending up at a disappointing 141-8.
“We knew we had to find a way to win the game coming here today, so thankfully we did that,” England skipper Jos Buttler said.
England will face the Group 2 winner in the semifinals at Adelaide next Thursday. New Zealand will play the Group 2 runner-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
“We go there (Adelaide) looking forward to whoever we play at what is one of the best stadiums in the world,” Buttler said.
Opening batter Pathum Nissanka braved pain on his twisted ankle and made 67 before England hit back through their spinners. Adil Rashid was 1-16 and fast bowler Mark Wood picked up 3-26 after being smacked for two sixes by Nissanka in his first over.
England sank Sri Lanka in the death overs when Nissanka holed out to long on in the 16th over and then Wood claimed three wickets in his return spell, allowing the islanders to score only 25 in the last five overs.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa was one of the Sri Lanka batters to reach double figures before falling for run-a-ball 22 and offered a tame catch at mid-on in Wood’s last over.
“It was an amazing fight but still we could have done better in the batting part,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said as Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with two wins and three defeats.
“We played good cricket in patches but we started with a few injuries so it cost us a good tournament. If the injuries were not there, we could have done better.”
England had an injury scare when Dawid Malan limped off the field after sustaining groin injury during the fielding.
But England didn’t feel Malan’s absence with Alex Hales (47) and Jos Buttler (28) racking up 70 runs in the first six overs.
Sri Lankan premier spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga (2-23) ignited the collapse by removing both batters in his successive overs. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone then fell cheaply and Moeen Ali offered a tame catch against the offspin of Dhananjaya de Silva (2-24) in the covers as England slipped to 111-5 in the 15th over.
But Stokes, promoted at No. 3 in place of injured Malan, kept cool with wickets falling around him and carried England home with two balls to spare.
The semifinalists from Group 2 will be determined on Sunday when all six teams will be in action. At Adelaide, South Africa needs a win against the Netherlands while Pakistan, whose progress depends on the results of other games, will be up against Bangladesh. India will then meet Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Topics: T20 World Cup England Australia Cricket Sri Lanka

  • Chilwell limped off during Chelsea's Champions League group stage victory against Dinamo Zagreb
  • Chelsea confirmed on Saturday that he will not be fit in time for the World Cup
LONDON: Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will miss England’s World Cup campaign after suffering a “significant” hamstring injury.
Chilwell limped off during Chelsea’s Champions League group stage victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old left-back went for scans on his injury and Chelsea confirmed on Saturday that he will not be fit in time for the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on November 20.
“Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring,” the Chelsea statement said.
“Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.
“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”
Chilwell has made 17 England appearances and was expected to compete with Luke Shaw for the starting left-back role in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions team.
He was part of the England squad that finished as European Championship runners-up in 2021, although he did not make an appearance during the tournament.
Chilwell has returned to his best form this season after recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament in November last year that ruled him out until May.
“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support,” Chilwell wrote on Twitter.
Southgate is due to name England’s World Cup squad on Thursday, with their first group match coming against Iran on November 21.
Chilwell’s injury is the latest blow for both Chelsea and England, with Blues right-back Reece James facing a race against time to prove his fitness after suffering a knee injury.
Southgate also has injury concerns over Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who has had groin surgery, while City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has hardly played this season after dislocating his shoulder.

Topics: Chelsea England Ben Chillwell 2022 Qatar World Cup

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh
Updated 05 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh
  • Wrestling titans return to the Saudi capital on Nov. 5 with clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Updated 05 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: WWE superstars made special appearances at a WWE press conference at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on Nov. 4 ahead of their big fights at the stadium on Saturday night.

Fans eagerly watched as Braun Strowman, Omos, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, as well as female wrestlers Bayley and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, made special appearances, flexing their muscles in the lead-up to their respective matches.

This year’s contests mark the eighth WWE event in Saudi Arabia, and this time the affair is an even grander occasion, featuring a village constructed around the stadium with food and entertainment kiosks for fans.

Part of Riyadh Season, which runs until Dec. 22, the WWE Crown Jewel is staged under the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, formerly the General Authority for Entertainment, set up by royal decree in May 2016 in tandem with Saudi Vision 2030 to regulate and develop Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the GEA, told the press conference that entertainment in the Kingdom has become the focus of the world’s attention due to hosting the best international shows.

Riyadh Season’s diverse international activities bring fun to all, he added.

“Welcome to the WWE launch conference in Riyadh Season 2022. The international competitions of WWE have become part of Riyadh Season, and this sport is followed by hundreds of millions of people with enthusiasm and enjoyment around the world,” Al-Sheikh said.

“We are thrilled to be here, especially as part of Riyadh Season, and to showcase in this beautiful country,” Stephanie McMahon, chairwoman and joint CEO of WWE, told the conference.

“WWE wants to sincerely thank the king, the crown prince, his excellency and all of the wonderful teams here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their continued partnership and friendship.”

In the fight lineup, Bayley will face Belair for a Last Women Standing contest title, a match that Belair discussed in a previous interview on the “Mayman Show” for Arab News.

“It’s an honor to be here and be a part of the Last Woman Standing match. I’m going against Bailey, I’ll be defending my title. We’ve been having this feud for basically going on two years. So it will be exciting to see who the last woman standing is, and finally, hopefully, put an end to this. But I’m just excited to do it here in Saudi Arabia in front of the crowd,” Belair told the press conference.

Two of the most powerful wrestlers, Braun Strowman and Osmos, will go head to head; and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions the Usos will face off against the Brawling Brutes, with the latter aiming to capture the title belts after close misses in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Usos seek to maintain the dominance of the Bloodline, the stable led by Roman Reigns and featuring real-life cousins the Usos and Solo Sikoa.

But the headline match will see Reigns, who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with WWE, adding more spark to the event as he defends the Undisputed Universal Championship against the clever Logan Paul in a fans’ favorite showdown.

Fans will be watching in Riyadh and around the world as these WWE superstars go head to head in pivotal fights that could make or break their standing.

Paul told Arab News: “Honestly, like it just doesn’t feel real. I look around and I’m seeing my mug listed on this giant screen and my picture facing the face of the WWE and the pillars that are columns all around. It’s insane.”

The wrestler will have his brother Jake, a boxer and social media personality, in his corner.

“I will have the person who I love most in the world in my corner for the biggest moment of my life,” Paul said.

“This is surreal. I cannot believe this is real life. I’m going make the most of it, man. And you can bet your bottom dollar, I’m coming for that title.”

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel

Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling

Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling

Nets win without Irving, Bucks keep rolling
  • Kevin Durant comes up just shy of a triple double, delivering 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists
  • The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start in franchise history
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Brooklyn Nets shook off controversy and eased to a 128-86 NBA victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday in their first game since star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended.

Kevin Durant came up just shy of a triple double, delivering 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who notched just their third victory of a young season that has already seen plenty of turmoil.

The Nets sacked head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, and suspended Irving for at least five games on Friday — a week after he sparked a firestorm with a social media post featuring a link to a film widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

Hours after the suspension was announced Irving did apologize via Instagram, but the fallout continued Friday as Nike suspended its relationship with him and canceled the upcoming launch of his Kyrie 8 signature shoe.

“Let’s put the joy back in basketball,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said in a tweet after the victory.

Durant certainly did all he could in that direction, shining in his hometown of Washington where the margin of defeat was the largest at home in Wizards history.

Up by 12 at halftime, the Nets roared out of the gate in the third quarter and outscored the Wizards 59-29 in the second half.

“We just continued to move the basketball all night. Everybody touched it, everybody got to the paint and was able to generate some good offense,” Durant said.

“That’s how we want to play moving forward,” added Durant, whose highlights included a wicked crossover dribble that brought Wizards center Daniel Gaffort to the floor in the first quarter.

A change of look didn’t change the fortunes of reigning NBA champions Golden State, who fell 114-105 to the Pelicans in New Orleans for a fifth straight defeat.

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all sat out as Warriors coach Steve Kerr made good on his assertion that he was “willing to play anybody” in a bid to turn things around.

Youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome kept it close, but couldn’t get over the hump against a Pelicans team led by Brandon Ingram’s 26 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers also lost again as Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points to lead the surprising Utah Jazz to a 130-116 victory.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points and Kelly Olynyk scored 18 for the Jazz, who improved to 7-3.

Russell Westbrook had 28 points and six assists off the bench for Los Angeles, who fell to 2-6. LeBron James, who has been battling flu and a sore left foot, had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called the game a “huge step backward,” pointing to lackluster defense that saw the Jazz score 75 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks kept rolling, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start in franchise history.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 30th career triple double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and Jrue Holiday scored 29 points for the Bucks, the only unbeaten team remaining.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 35 points as the Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors 111-110.

The Serbian star notched his eighth straight game and joined NBA great Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30 or more in eight or more straight games to start a season.

Chamberlain did it twice — including his run of 23 games with 30 or more to start the 1962-63 season.

The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers also pulled out narrow victories. The Knicks edged the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-104, the Pacers held off the Miami Heat 101-99 and the Blazers downed the Phoenix Suns 108-106.

Despite the absence of ailing Joel Embiid and injured James Harden, the Sixers led by 12 early in the fourth quarter but they couldn’t resist the Knicks rally.

Portland’s Jerami Grant was the hero in Phoenix, where his season-high 30 points included the buzzer-beating game winner.

Topics: basketball NBA

Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Ons Jabeur eliminated

Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Ons Jabeur eliminated
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Ons Jabeur eliminated

Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Ons Jabeur eliminated
  • Sabalenka, who improved to 4-1 against Pegula, took charge early and took full advantage of four first-set double faults from Pegula
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

FORTH WORTH, TEXAS: Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals as second-ranked Tunisian Ons Jabeur was eliminated.

Greece’s Maria Sakkari, ranked fifth, beat Jabeur 6-2, 6-3 on Friday night to finish unbeaten in round-robin play.

Her victory assured Sabalenka of second place in the Nancy Richey Group and a berth in the knockout stages.

Seventh-ranked Sabalenka had done her part with the victory over third-ranked Pegula.

With so much on the line, Sabalenka was dialed in from the start.

“I’m just happy that I was really focused from the beginning to the end and I was able to finish this match in two sets,” she said.

Sabalenka, who improved to 4-1 against Pegula, took charge early and took full advantage of four first-set double faults from Pegula.

The second set was a more tightly contested affair, Pegula quickly erasing an early break as Sabalenka suddenly found herself struggling on serve.

Despite seven double faults in the second set, Sabalenka managed to keep it close and broke for a 5-3 lead to pile the pressure back on Pegula.

Pegula, who secured her spot in the elite season-ending event with her triumph at Guadalajara in October, responded with a service break of her own and leveled the set at 5-5, Sabalenka digging deep to win the last two games and polish it off in two sets.

“It’s tough but that’s tennis,” Pegula said. “You have one good week, and then you’re right back at it the next. There’s a lot of really high highs and low lows.

“You end the year well and then I come here, lose all my matches,” added Pegula, who noted the number of her defeats this week in Fort Worth was the same as she’d endured in “like three months.”

Jabeur, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, could have still sneaked into the semis with a straight-sets win over Sakkari.

But she didn’t get a look in as a “fearless” Sakkari wrapped up a victory in just 69 minutes.

As group winner, Sakkari guaranteed she won’t have to take on No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Instead she’ll face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina, who clash on Saturday with second place in the Tracy Austin Group on the line.

“I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Sakkari said in an on-court interview. “I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court.”

Sabalenka will have the unenviable task of taking on Swiatek in the semifinals. The Polish star, whose eight titles this year include the French Open and US Open, has reigned at No. 1 for 30 weeks.

Swiatek has won the last four of their five career meetings, including a US Open semifinal in September.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka

As World Cup break looms, Howe won’t be drawn on Newcastle’s transfer window plans

As World Cup break looms, Howe won’t be drawn on Newcastle’s transfer window plans
Updated 05 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

As World Cup break looms, Howe won’t be drawn on Newcastle’s transfer window plans

As World Cup break looms, Howe won’t be drawn on Newcastle’s transfer window plans
  • I’m not trying to dodge your question but I will because we haven’t had discussions on January yet,’ said the head coach
Updated 05 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe refuses to be drawn on whether Newcastle United plans to dip into the transfer market come January.

The Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20, slap bang in the middle of the Premier League season, looks set to punctuate what has been an incredible start to the top-flight campaign for the Magpies.

Sitting comfortably in the top-six mix after 13 games, in fourth spot with 24 points from a possible 39, things could barely have gone much better for United.

Despite a net spend of more than $200million so far during the two transfer windows since the majority takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Howe has been credited with squeezing the absolute maximum performance out of what is largely the same core group of players who struggled with relegation trouble during the early part of last season.

Six of United’s 10 outfielders who took to the pitch in the 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa last weekend were at St James’ Park prior to the buyout last October. However, the impressive start to the season has not silenced speculation about possible new signings when the trading window opens after the World Cup.

While Howe is understood, as might be expected, to be keeping one eye on options for the window, he is in no mood to reveal his plans to anyone outside of the club.

“I’m not trying to dodge your question but I will because we haven’t had discussions on January yet,” he said when asked whether he would be actively looking for new signings at the turn of the year.

“We haven’t had internal discussions in terms of finances and how we look in the market. That’ll be a question for another day.

“At the moment, our focus is on the three games (that remain before the World Cup break). During the break, we’ll look to January to see what our options are.”

Already this season is shaping up to be a tale of expectations exceeded by United. Some might have expected that a place in the top 10, maybe even the top eight, would be a realistic target during the first full season under PIF ownership, but only the most optimistic could have imagined that a top-four finish might be possible. Yet things continue to develop apace on Tyneside.

“I don’t know, it depends on who is setting those expectations,” Howe said. “For me, I’ve always said we plan to win. That’s our expectation, so if we don’t do that we fall below what we want to do.

“I’ve just been very pleased with the consistency of our training and performances. All I ask is we continue that to the best of our ability.

“I try to stay very detached from the emotion because I don’t think that helps me in my preparation and trying to get the team focused on the next challenge. All I want to do is to try and get the team performing at the highest level it can with the potential inside the squad and not really focus too much on results or targets, just try and drive the team in the way I think is best.”

As Newcastle prepare for a visit to Southampton on Sunday, Callum Wilson is expected to start the game at Saint Mary’s having come through an illness.

“I think he’s OK; he’s had a little cold. It’s funny how everything gets around, especially when you’re doing a podcast, but fingers crossed he’ll be OK,” said Howe, referring to Wilson’s appearance on a BBC podcast earlier in the week.

“New (injury) problems? No. I think we’ve had, as we always do, a few bumps and bruises but nothing too bad.

“We’ve come through with Allan (Saint-Maximin) OK after his little cameo. Jonjo (Shelvey) is OK after his little cameo, too, so the strength of the group is slowly returning.

“We have Emil (Krafth), Alex (Isak) and Matt Ritchie still out but, apart from that, I think we’re in a good place.”

One player who will definitely not be making the trip to the south coast of England this weekend is Joelinton. The Brazilian picked up his fifth booking of the season during the victory over Villa and therefore picked up a one-game suspension.

“I think Joe’s been fantastic again this season,” said Howe. “He’s been a model of consistency. Really pleased to see him score last week. I felt he needed that for himself and he was very pleased to get that goal.

“But again, I asked him to play in a slightly different position and he did it selflessly for the team. As always with Joe, I think he’s got that steadiness and work ethic and determination that the team needs. When we are playing at our best, he epitomizes that.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United Eddie Howe 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup

