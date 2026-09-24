LONDON: English cricket player Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape, police in London say.

The 24-year-old Das, who plays for county team Essex, was arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, following an investigation into reports that a woman was raped in Brixton in London on March 30, 2024, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The police force said Das was charged with two counts of rape on July 23 this year. He attended Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 11 and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Oct. 9, the force said.

“The victim-survivor continues to be supported by specialist officers as legal proceedings continue,” the Metropolitan Police said in its statement.

Essex said in a statement published Wednesday that a “male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities” and that he was the subject of “an immediate and ongoing suspension.”

The team didn’t name Das in the statement.

Das is a right-handed batter who made his debut for the club in 2020 at the age of 18.

According to the Cricinfo website, his last match for Essex was on July 21 against Middlesex in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. He was charged by police two days later.