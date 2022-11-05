Egypt releases book on Islam and the environment ahead of COP27

You are here

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference shows the illumination of Khafre Pyramid, one of the three ancient pyramids of Giza, on November 5, 2022. (AFP)
Mohammad Shamaa

  • Religion ‘set regulations aimed at achieving ecological balance and stability,’ academic says
  • UN Climate Change Conference 2022 opens in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday
CAIRO: As Egypt gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference, the Ministry of Awqaf on Saturday issued a book on the relationship between the environment and Islam.

Titled “Protecting the Environment Between Legislative and Human Responsibility,” the publication sheds light on Islam’s interest in the natural world and the need to preserve it as a public asset.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa and several scholars contributed to the book, which details how Islamic Shariah gives special attention to protecting the environment on the grounds that anything that helps achieve the interests of the country and its people is at the core of the religion.

“Our religion is concerned with the issue of the environment and the need to deal with it as a public property,” Gomaa said in his introduction to the text.

He added that the dangers of encroachment on the environment had multiplied and accelerated in a way that threatened all of humanity.

Among the research contained in the book is a study by MohamMed Al-Jabali, head of the jurisprudence department at Al-Azhar University, in which he said: “Islam paid special attention to the environment and the universe and set regulations aimed at achieving ecological balance and stability.”

He added: “The legal texts warn against harming the elements of the environment. What the scholars agreed upon is the preservation of the essentials of life, such as religion, soul, offspring, reason, money and homeland.”

In a separate study on afforestation, Ahmed Abbas, director general of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, said: “The call to plant gardens and parks, and even the rooftops of schools, universities and government institutions is a matter worthy of attention because it achieves environmental, health, agricultural, social, development and economic goals.”

He added that Egypt’s “Be Prepared for Green” initiative sought to spread environmental awareness, change wrong behaviors and encourage citizens to participate in preserving the environment for the benefit of future generations.

Yemeni push forces Al-Qaeda out of Abyan valley hideout

Yemeni push forces Al-Qaeda out of Abyan valley hideout
Updated 05 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni push forces Al-Qaeda out of Abyan valley hideout

Yemeni push forces Al-Qaeda out of Abyan valley hideout
  • Children hurt in Houthi mortar strikes on villages near southern city of Taiz
Updated 05 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni military forces have advanced into a large valley in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan to dislodge Al-Qaeda militants who have long used the area for recruiting, storing arms and staging deadly attacks against government-controlled areas, a military spokesperson told Arab News on Saturday.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands the military operations, said that forces pushed into Al-Khealah valley, south of Al-Mahfad district, to flush out Al-Qaeda militants who had taken refuge there after being forced out of other strongholds in the past two months.

A lengthy column of armed vehicles carrying dozens of soldiers was seen heading into rugged mountainous terrain, meeting little resistance from Al-Qaeda militants who fled before the military arrived.

Militants placed explosive devices on roads in an attempt to halt the troops’ advance.

Three soldiers were killed and four others injured on Friday when their vehicle was destroyed by a roadside bomb, Al-Naqeeb said.

A total of 46 government troops have been killed and and 136 wounded since the start of the East Arrow military operations against Al-Qaeda in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces two months ago.

Fleeing Al-Qaeda fighters sought sanctuary in the rocky highlands that link Abyan, Al-Bayda and Shabwa, while some hid in Wadi Hadramout, and others crept into Abyan’s urban areas, creating “sleeper cells” responsible for killing security and military officials, and laying IEDs.

Security authorities in Al-Mahfad have enforced a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to restrict Al-Qaeda militants’ activities and stop fighters infiltrating urban areas.

“We are dealing with a stealthy, mobile and camouflaged enemy employing insurgent methods,” Al-Naqeeb said.

In September, the pro-independence security and military groups launched a coordinated military operation in Abyan and Shabwa provinces to eject Al-Qaeda militants from isolated mountainous areas and valleys that have long served as hiding spots.

Yemeni forces have pushed Al-Qaeda out of Lawder, Moudia and Al-Mahfad in Abyan, as well as the Omaran Valley in Abyan, and have also dislodged militants from Al-Mousenah in Shabwa.

Separately, Yemen’s state news agency said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthis launched mortar rounds at two villages controlled by the Yemeni government in the southern city of Taiz, wounding five people.

Two children and a pregnant woman were among those hurt when the mortar barrage struck Salo and Dhabab, south and west of Taiz.

Yemen’s army said on Friday that three Houthis were killed and many more injured in clashes west of Taiz as the militants attempted to storm government positions.

Since April 2, when the UN-brokered truce came into force, dozens of civilians and combatants have been killed or injured in Houthi ground operations and bombardments in and around the besieged city.

 

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says

International collaboration vital to protect Red Sea, Jordanian royal says
  • Effective development is foundation for stability, Prince El-Hassan bin Talal tells conference
  • Red Sea is strategic corridor for global economy, head of Jordan’s science council says
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

AQABA, Jordan: Regional and international cooperation is key to protecting the Red Sea ecosystem and advancing scientific research, a senior member of the Jordanian royal family said on Saturday.
Speaking at the “First International Conference on the Red Sea Ecosphere: Conservation and Management of the Red Sea Marine Environment,” Prince El-Hassan bin Talal, stressed the importance of developing the Great Rift Valley and addressing disparities in order to empower its people, Jordan News Agency reported.
He said that scientific and effective development based on common interests was the foundation for stability, and that planning and the exchange of knowledge, experience and data were vital in tackling climate change.
The conference was organized by Jordan’s Higher Council for Science and Technology — of which the prince is chairman — in collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University. Held in line with the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, its aim is to highlight the role colleges, research institutions and governmental and nongovernmental organizations play in understanding and preserving the Red Sea environment.
HCST Secretary-General Abdullah al-Moussa said the Red Sea was a strategic corridor for the global economy, not just nations along its shores, and emphasized the need to protect its marine ecosystem and the environments of cities along its coast.
Nayef al-Bakheet, chief commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, said the event hoped to produce recommendations that would benefit Aqaba’s marine environment. The Aqaba Marine Reserve is seeking to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Khaled Toukan, head of the HCST’s fellowship advisory team, said that hundreds of ships passed through the Red Sea every day, affecting its environment, and that the purpose of the conference was to present ideas based on real data regarding sea level and temperature, waste, marine life and the preservation of coral reefs.
Costas Papanikolas, an adviser on climate change to the president of Cyprus, said it was vital to develop an action plan to tackle regional challenges, while noting there had been a decline in international and regional funding for climate change research.
 

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
  • State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier
  • Iranian state TV did not immediately show any footage of the launch
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force’s space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country.
State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier. Iranian state TV did not immediately show any footage of the launch. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 80 kg (176 pounds) into orbit some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Earth.
Gen. Amir Ali Hajjizadeh, the commander of the Guard’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit.
Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The US and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.
The announcement came amid protests that have embroiled the country for seven weeks calling for overthrowing the clerical rule. Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing some 300 people, according to rights groups.

Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon

Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon

Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon
  • Many Syrian refugees decide to go back home after being affected by Lebanon’s historic economic meltdown
  • Returnees represent just a tiny fraction of the massive population of refugees who remain in Lebanon
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Scores of Syrian refugees headed home Saturday from eastern Lebanon in the second convoy in less than two weeks as Beirut attempts to organize a mass refugee return to the war-torn country.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the “voluntary return” Saturday included 330 Syrians who left from the eastern Bekaa Valley to Syria’s western Qalamoun region. Qalamoun borders Lebanon and years ago witnessed some of the worst fighting of Syria’s 11-year conflict.
On Oct. 26, some 500 refugees returned to Syria, becoming the first group to return home in more than two years.
After living in Lebanon for years, many Syrian refugees have decided to go back home after being affected by the country’s historic three-year economic meltdown that pushed three-quarters of Lebanese into poverty. Since the economic crisis began in late 2019, some Lebanese politicians have blamed the refugees for the crisis.
Lebanon has given shelter to more than 1 million Syrian refugees but many claim the number is far higher. The UN refugee agency has registered about 825,000 Syrians but stopped counting them in 2015 at the request of Lebanese authorities. Earlier this year, officials touted a plan to return 15,000 refugees a month, which has so far failed to materialize.
In 2018, Lebanon began organizing “voluntary return” trips. Syrians would register to go back, then the list would be run by Syrian security officials to see if anyone on it was wanted for arrest or deemed a security threat to Damascus. Those names would be rejected and the original list whittled down to final names.
The returnees represent just a tiny fraction of the massive population of refugees who remain in Lebanon as the United Nations maintains that Syria is not safe for mass returns.
“The returnees have received guarantees from the Lebanese and Syrian authorities to return,” Lebanon’s caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar told reporters near the Syrian border on Saturday. He added that the international community should encourage such returns and if not then they “should be neutral in this case.”
The trips back were halted in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, some 21,000 refugees had returned to Syria this way, according to Lebanese officials. UNHCR says at least 76,500 Syrian refugees returned voluntarily from Lebanon since 2016, some in government-organized trips and some on their own.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

‘No choice’ but cholera water for Lebanon’s poor

‘No choice’ but cholera water for Lebanon’s poor
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

‘No choice’ but cholera water for Lebanon’s poor

‘No choice’ but cholera water for Lebanon’s poor
  • The WHO warns the waterborne disease is spreading ‘rapidly’ in Lebanon
  • Over a quarter of the country’s more than 400 recorded cases are from Bebnine
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

BEBNINE, Lebanon: Marwa Khaled’s teenage son was hospitalized with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon’s impoverished north — yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford.
“People know (the water is contaminated), but they don’t have any other choice,” said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
“Everyone will end up with cholera.”
Last month Lebanon recorded its first cholera case since 1993, in the nearby Syrian refugee camp of Rihaniye — weeks after an outbreak in Syria, which lies about 20 kilometers away.
Now the World Health Organization warns the waterborne disease is spreading “rapidly” as Lebanon struggles with crumbling infrastructure, poor sanitation and limited access to clean water following three years of economic meltdown.
Over a quarter of the country’s more than 400 recorded cases are from Khaled’s hometown of Bebnine, where people resort to unsafe water sources as the state fails to provide clean water.
The actual number of cases could be much higher, with the health ministry recording more than 2,400 suspected and confirmed infections.
The mother-of-six and her family drink contaminated water, trucked to their home from nearby wells and water sources, because they lack access to running water and cannot afford bottled water.
Like much of Lebanon’s marginalized north, Bebnine suffers from dilapidated infrastructure and government neglect.
A quarter of the town’s residents are Syrian refugees living in squalid conditions.
Only 500 of Bebnine’s households are registered with the state water network, in an overcrowded town of 80,000 people, according to engineer Tareq Hammoud of the North Lebanon Water Establishment.
But even these do not receive round-the-clock water supply.
A branch of the sewage-polluted Nahr Al-Bared river flows through the town and has been contaminated with cholera, infecting nearby wells and water sources, field hospital director Nahed Saadeddine said.
Around 450 patients attend the hospital for treatments every day, she said.
The contaminated stream “provides water for all the crops in the area... There are wells, tanks, and springs pulling water from it, even water filtration sites,” Saadeddine said.
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can also spread in residential areas lacking proper sewerage and drinking water systems.
“The infrastructure must be changed, the wells and water sources improved” to eradicate the disease, Saadeddine said.
“We want a long-term solution. Otherwise, we will see a lot more disasters.”
The disease can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the WHO, but many of those infected will have no or mild symptoms.
It can be easily treated with oral rehydration solution, but more severe cases may require intravenous fluids and antibiotics.
Some patients at the hospital have contracted the disease more than once, among them Rana Ajaj’s nine-year-old daughter.
“Five of us are sick at home. Even after the treatment, we will be sick again from drinking the same water,” the 43-year-old said, passing a cup of water to her 17-year-old daughter who lay in bed, while her younger daughter sat close by.
In the next bed, 10-year-old Malek Hamad was struggling to drink his medicine, exhausted from losing 15 kilograms after two weeks of illness.
His mother is terrified that her 10 other children may also be infected.
Outside the hospital, school supervisor Sabira Ali walked along the banks of the polluted stream, gazing at the water.
“Coronavirus didn’t scare me as much as cholera,” said the 44-year-old who lost two members of her family to cholera last month.
Bebnine resident Jamal Al-Sabsabi, 25, blamed local authorities for failing to act as disease struck the town.
“What is the municipality doing?” he asked.
“Sewage water, diapers, waste... everything gets dumped into the stream,” Al-Sabsabi said, pointing to the murky brook running a few meters (yards) from his home.
“No wonder the disease is spreading.”

