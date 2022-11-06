You are here

  • Home
  • European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah
Several officials and dignitaries, including doctors and media representatives, toured the EMC’s headquarters in Jeddah’s Al-Rawda district.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wxvw

Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

The European Medical Centre invited several officials and dignitaries, including doctors and media representatives, to an inspection tour of its headquarters in Jeddah’s Al-Rawda district, where the group saw for themselves the center’s achievements and the latest medical devices it is home to.

The EMC is one of the latest medical complexes opening doors in Jeddah adopting value-based healthcare concepts with continuous improvement of outcomes.

The center also invited a number of patients who were treated at the hands of its doctors, which includes a group of senior doctors and surgeons with international expertise in various fields such as spine surgery, orthopedics, joints, sports injuries, neurology, cardiology, and family medicine.

The EMC adopts the principles of value-based healthcare. Therefore, it focuses on continuous improvement of the patient experience through follow-up and data analysis based on its core values of excellence in providing services to satisfy the patient through a “human-centered health service.” This system focuses on telemedicine, where technology plays an important role in supporting the realization of the digital health vision and implementing this effective strategy in creating the appropriate conditions to connect the ecosystem to the digital health program.

In this context, the center provides exceptional care through qualified medical professionals and the latest advanced technologies, to patients of all ages who suffer from conditions related to joint pain and the musculoskeletal system. The EMC also focuses on treating sports injuries and performing surgeries through endoscopic procedures. The EMC is a fully integrated facility that houses, along with its clinics, a radiology department, a laboratory, a physiotherapy department, emergency room and a fast-track urgent care.

“We guarantee that every patient will receive an integrated personal treatment plan, tailored to his/her specific needs from our medical team in order to achieve the best outcomes. Furthermore, each of our departments performs all necessary clinical examinations, and our services are provided in accordance with the highest international standards,” the center said in a statement.

The EMC has been keen to attract senior Saudi doctors to join its medical staff in the context of exchanging experiences and localizing medical services in the Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors to discover experiences at their own pace

Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors to discover experiences at their own pace
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors to discover experiences at their own pace

Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors to discover experiences at their own pace
  • Experience Abu Dhabi’s new campaign invites the world for a variety of memorable, enriching experiences, available 365 days and minutes apart.
  •  Emirati hospitality is at the heart of every moment that matters: A living culture that leaves visitors with a home-away-from-home feeling
  • With experiences that inspire, excite and restore, there is something for everyone to enjoy and experience at their own pace.
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled its latest campaign: Experience Abu Dhabi. Find Your Pace. The campaign shares the variety of experiences that inspire, excite and restore, welcoming the world to come and enjoy memorable moments that matter — in their own way, and at their own pace.

Experience Abu Dhabi shows the seamless connections between a wealth of cultural heritage, alongside exciting experiences. Yas Island welcomes the world with year-round theme park action and waterfront attractions, with events and entertainment for families and all ages. Only 15 minutes away, Saadiyat Island is ﬁlled with living culture, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s timeless inspiration and unforgettable architecture.

Located at the heart of the island, Saadiyat Cultural District hosts community events and exhibitions at Manarat Al-Saadiyat, alongside Berklee Abu Dhabi, the pre-eminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts. The district is also the future home of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and the immersive art of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Nearby, pristine beaches and coastal avenues are lined with cafes and dining options at Mamsha Al-Saadiyat, to enjoy over a breathtaking sunset.

Just over an hour from these remarkable island experiences, Experience Abu Dhabi invites visitors to ignite their curiosity by visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites in Al-Ain, experience adventure and tranquillity among the desert dunes, and embrace Abu Dhabi’s fascinating past with iconic museums and ancient forts.

Enriching experiences throughout the year

The campaign welcomes the world to enjoy Abu Dhabi’s enriching experiences at their own pace, with:

Cultural inspiration: Past, present and future

Explore the nation’s living memorial and the narrator of Abu Dhabi’s history, Qasr Al-Hosn, an 18th-century stone building in the heart of city. It is also home to the House of Artisans, which celebrates Emirati heritage and enduring tradition of craftsmanship. Within the same day, you can discover inspiration at Louvre Abu Dhabi, through stunning architecture, art collections and artifacts.

Back-to-nature moments that restore body and soul

From stargazing and glamping at Jebel Haﬁt Desert Park to walking the shaded oasis pathways in the garden city of Al-Ain, visitors can also enjoy the sun-kissed beaches of Saadiyat Island, take in wildlife safaris on Sir Bani Yas Island and escape to the tranquil desert serenity of the Empty Quarter.

Excitement for everyone, all year round

Abu Dhabi’s sandscapes offer endless opportunities for dune buggies and sand surﬁng, while the thrills of the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, will create memories to last a lifetime. Minutes away and reachable by foot, discover the world-famous Yas Marina F1 Circuit and indoor adventures at CLYMB and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

A calendar of events for everyone to enjoy

Abu Dhabi is a global hub for events, with an action-packed calendar that has something for everyone to enjoy. Recently hosting the ﬁrst-ever NBA games in the region, as well as sold-out UFC and WBA boxing title ﬁghts, Abu Dhabi also enchanted families and younger visitors with the Middle East debut of the internationally renowned Broadway show, Disney’s The Lion King musical, as well as the captivating Disney on Ice.

Looking ahead, music lovers have so much to get excited about, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, Blackpink, Sting and John Legend, with Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Maﬁa headlining concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — the conclusion of the F1 season.

With so many experiences that inspire, excite and restore, there is something for everyone in Abu Dhabi and so much waiting to be discovered, at your own pace.

Start planning your trip now at: visitabudhabi.ae

Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative

Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative

Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Petro Rabigh has launched an initiative to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and the UN’s sustainable development goals. The first phase of the initiative targeted the plantation of 1,000 saplings along the Kharar Bay in Rabigh governorate, covering an area of more than 70,000 square meters. Company employees and their family members took part in planting the saplings. 

Othman bin Ali Al-Ghamdi, Petro Rabigh’s president and CEO, said the mangrove trees plantation initiative is part of the company’s commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in order to mitigate pollution and support the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The campaign aims to increase plant diversity, improve climate conditions, lower temperatures, and educate company personnel and their families as well as raise environmental awareness. He said that Petro Rabigh is collaborating with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and utilizing several scientific studies and researches to carry out this initiative.

“The company, as part of its keen interest in nature conservation, signed last March a 20-year term partnership and strategic cooperation agreement with Gulf Cryo, covering the extraction of 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually from the mono-ethylene glycol plant, located in the Petro Rabigh Industrial Complex, with the aim of contributing to a sustainable economy and the replacement of fossil fuel-burning plants. This agreement is aligned with the Kingdom’s carbon circular economy concept, the ambitious Vision 2030 program, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the UN’s sustainable development goals,” Al-Ghamdi said.

Mohammed Farsi, the company’s vice president of engineering and support, said planting mangrove trees has both a biological and cultural significance, and it contributes to achieving several objectives, including educating society about plant preservation and providing a healthy and natural environment. “The Kingdom is on its way to achieve a qualitative leap in environmental protection and landscaping, unmatched by any other country in the Middle East. As a result of such pioneering and ambitious initiatives, desertification will be reduced, biological diversity will be enhanced, and a cleaner, more sustainable future will improve human well-being and the quality of life,” he said.

Farsi said the Petro Rabigh initiative is part of the company’s social responsibility to expand the plant landscape in the coastal environment. “Mangrove trees are among the most important natural resources in the Kingdom, which we are seeking to intensify and multiply through plantation projects to achieve Saudi Green Initiative goals. Mangrove trees have many advantages, such as protecting the coasts from rising water levels, reducing the effects of climate change by storing substantial amounts of carbon in soil, providing wildlife with a habitat, absorbing toxins, storing carbon over the long term, and delaying the effects of climate change. We have launched this initiative to contribute to a greener future that helps in improving the quality of life and in protecting the generations to come,” he added.

Saddik & Mohamed Attar launches Tudor in Jeddah, Riyadh

Saddik & Mohamed Attar launches Tudor in Jeddah, Riyadh
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Saddik & Mohamed Attar launches Tudor in Jeddah, Riyadh

Saddik & Mohamed Attar launches Tudor in Jeddah, Riyadh
  • The origins of Tudor date back to 1926, when ‘The Tudor’ was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf.
  • He officially set up the Montres Tudor SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point.
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Saddik and Mohamed Attar Co. recently opened the first-ever Tudor Boutique in Saudi Arabia’s top two cities.

Two boutique openings in Riyadh and Jeddah and one launch event created a buzz about the #BornToDare Swiss brand.

Each activation included an interactive experience with the invited VIP guests to ensure complete brand knowledge.

On Oct. 11, the Tudor Boutique in Riyadh Park welcomed more than 40 guests to take a look at its timepieces.

The small boutique opening ensured that guests were able to network with each other while shopping for Tudor watches.

On Oct. 12, Tudor opened an intimate store at the Red Sea Mall — Jeddah’s most prominent shopping center — in the presence of 60 guests, VIP clients and members of the media.

At both boutique openings, guests enjoyed warm hospitality complete with Tudor-inspired daring giveaways for each attendee.

The grand opening in Jeddah was at the five-star Nobu Restaurant.

The event spearheaded by the Saddik and Mohamed Attar Co. team featured an all-encompassing experience for guests — from mini-Japanese canapes and immersive photo walls to entertainment by two international violinists exclusively performing from Greece.

More than 150 special guests attended the Tudor launch event, which took place right before the sunset with the beautiful Red Sea horizon in the backdrop.

The in-house Nobu DJ entertained the guests with his music-mixing skills. It was followed by a violin interactive show and finally a performance by Saddik Omar Attar on the piano.

The entire event was produced and executed by the Saddik and Mohamed Attar team alongside their events agency, Seven.

Both teams joined synergies to make a trailblazing event for Tudor as part of the luxury watch industry in Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the fun-packed program, guests left the venue inspired to dare and seek adventure with their own exclusively branded Tudor items.

“I’m grateful to everyone who made this significant event come to life,” said Omar Attar. “The talented team at Saddik and Mohamed Attar, with their professionalism, produced a world-class event by all standards. The Tudor team and Seven, thank you for making this event possible.”

Tudor is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money.

The origins of Tudor date back to 1926, when “The Tudor” was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf.

He officially set up the Montres Tudor SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point.

Because of their robustness and affordability, throughout their history Tudor watches have been chosen by the boldest adventurers on land, in the air, underwater and on ice.

Today, the Tudor collection includes emblematic models such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and Royal.

Since 2015, Tudor has also offered models with mechanical manufacture calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

Decoder

SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition

SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition

SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Aiming to consolidate its position in Saudi Arabia, SingleView is participating in Seamless 2022, which is taking place on Nov. 2-3 in Riyadh.

The event is showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in payments, fintech, retail and e-commerce.

SingleView aims to establish itself as the leading company in the field of financial technologies. The company offers a unique financial accounts aggregation solution for key business users to support in planning, processing, and strategizing organizational finances that are spread across multiple banks through a single window.

As a golden sponsor of the event, SingleView aims to improve the experience of companies and facilities in cash management through artificial intelligence with diversified options to suit different organizations.

“Our participation in Seamless 2022 comes as part of our continuous efforts to ensure our presence in the Saudi market, which is one of the most important markets in the Middle East. We, at SingleView, are keen to create awareness about the role we play in this field, locally and internationally. Moreover, we aim to provide our clients in the local market with state-of-the-art payment and financial technologies from around the world, in order to contribute to the ambitious Vision 2030,” said Abdulrahman Al-Oraifi, CEO of SingleView.

Seamless is one of the biggest financial and digital technologies conference in the Middle East, featuring more than 250 brands, providing access to technical updates and emerging trends and the chance to evaluate alternative solutions.

Visitors to the SingleView pavilion will be able to get acquainted with its platform and various financial services, which include the cash management service linking bank accounts and aggregating them on one website to facilitate the process of managing funds and banking operations, maintaining efficiency, high levels of performance and superior data security.

One of the most important features of the SingleView platform is that it allows reconciliation of cash balances recorded in the facility’s system with bank balances, providing a comprehensive view of the company’s cash position enabling the financial manager to follow up on all credit and debit banking operations in all banks. Moreover, the platform provides easy managing tools for all transactions and bank transfers through a single screen, which can be scheduled as desired by the client. This comes in addition to the easy linking process with accounting and human resource systems, as well as many other financial technology solutions.

Masar successfully concludes participation in FII

Masar’s booth at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative. (Supplied)
Masar’s booth at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Masar successfully concludes participation in FII

Masar’s booth at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of Masar — the SR100 billion destination — successfully concluded its participation in the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference as a strategic partner.

The conference was held from Oct.25-27 in Riyadh under the theme “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order.”

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund visited the Masar Destination’s booth and  commended the achievements,  affirming the importance of the destination and its promising future. 

The booth also attracted several local, regional, and international business leaders, who were keen on learning and getting acquainted with the destination and the diverse investment opportunities it offers. 

Visitors were impressed with the three-dimensional model on display in the lobby of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, showing the urban development landmarks that Masar will initiate in the heart of the Holy City of Makkah. 

On the sidelines of the conference and in the presence of Saleh Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and the Holy Sites, Masar Destination announced the signing of agreements with international companies to develop and operate hotel projects comprising  7 hotel towers worth $2 billion.

This initiative is a step forward in enriching the quality of life in Makkah in accordance with the global destination industry standards.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al-Qura Company for Development and construction, was part of a panel discussion titled “Destination KSA,” where he  presented an overview on the current developments in  Masar destination.

A discussion panel titled "Holistic Tourism”, powered by Masar, also took place during which the participants discussed the promising future of tourism and hospitality sectors.

In July, Masar signed a strategic partnership contract with the Future Investment Initiative Institute driven by its eagerness to contribute effectively to the work of the institute and its endeavor to have a positive impact on humanity through its four values: Artificial intelligence and robotics, education, health, and sustainability.

Latest updates

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq’s capital
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq’s capital
Gadirova gold seals Britain’s best-ever gymnastics worlds medal haul
Gadirova gold seals Britain’s best-ever gymnastics worlds medal haul
Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A
Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A
PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead
PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back — Bloomberg News
Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.