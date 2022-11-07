ToYou boosts payment infrastructure with M2P Fintech partnership

Saudi super app ToYou is partnering with India-based financial infrastructure specialist M2P Fintech, in a move that is expected to kickstart an exciting paradigm shift in Saudi Arabia’s online delivery space.
The latest collaboration forms part of ToYou’s portfolio of strategic partnerships and fuels the super app’s mission to provide world-class customer experience and drive innovation for consumers and partners across the delivery landscape and wider digital economy.
M2P Fintech is a business with a global footprint. It specializes in building financial infrastructure and offers a wide range of solutions across payments, lending and banking. M2P also delivers cutting-edge APIs and embeds financial technology in core business offerings, acting as a tech layer between banks, companies, and financial institutions.
M2P Fintech is part of a financial technology market witnessing exponential growth and investment. According to a report from Strategy&, fintech investment in MENA reached $448 million last year, with 108 related transactions taking place.
“The partnership with M2P Fintech will add significant value to ToYou’s offering and paves the way for an exciting future of collaboration,” said Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO of ToYou. “M2P is an industry leader, and its solutions will support us as we continue to enhance our own leading position in Saudi Arabia’s delivery space. ToYou is not just about meeting customer and partner expectations, it’s about exceeding them, and this latest collaboration represents another milestone on that journey.”Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan, business head of M2P MENA, said: “Saudi Arabia is a very interesting market and we are seeing a lot of focus on how businesses are leveraging technology to enable differentiated checkout experiences that make the process of transacting on any platform a lot more convenient. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 of increased inclusion and digital payment infrastructure leading to a cashless society, M2P is very pleased to be partnering with ToYou for extending digital payment options for ToYou’s customers.”