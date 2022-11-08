Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia’s Sberbank sues Glencore; India’s fuel demand rises    

You are here

Brent crude fell 31 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $97.61 a barrel by 0434 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $91.43 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan 

Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in top crude importer China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 70 cents, or 0.71 percent, at $97.22 a barrel by 03.45 p.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 95 cents, or 1.03 percent lower at $90.84. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since August on Monday amid reports that leaders in China, the world’s top crude importer, were weighing an exit from the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. 

 

Russia’s Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 million over oil supplies 

Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore for around €‎117 million ($116 million) over unpaid oil supplies, the bank said on Monday and court records from the database of Moscow’s Arbitration Court showed. 

The court’s database showed Sberbank was seeking to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd. over two agreements, worth roughly €‎58 million each. 

One related to oil blend supplies to the border of Ukraine and Hungary in March, and the other to supplies to the border of Ukraine and Slovakia in the same month. 

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Sberbank confirmed it had filed the lawsuit against Glencore. 

“This is a forced measure, since the bank’s repeated attempts to settle the matter out of court have been unsuccessful,” the bank’s press service said. 

Algeria’s Sonatrach, Eni start production at HDLE/HDLS oil field 

Sonatrach and Italy’s Eni have started production at the HDLE/HDLS oil field in the Berkine Basin at 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the Algerian company said in a statement on Monday. 

The oil field is expected to increase output to 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with new drilling in 2023, the statement added. 

India’s October fuel demand rises 3.4 percent year-on-year 

India’s fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October to 18.37 million tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Monday. 

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8 percent at 2.99 million tons. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas sales decreased 3.3 percent to 2.40 million tons, while naphtha sales fell 24 percent to 0.96 million tons. 

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.5 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.9 percent in October. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia Algeria

Jana Salloum
Farida El-Gazzar
Nirmal Narayanan

Jana Salloum Farida El-Gazzar Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Policies to fight global warming must be coordinated with non-governmental organizations, Egypt’s president has insisted at the latest meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Climate Change Initiative. 

Speaking at a gathering of the group on the sidelines of the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the scientific community was playing a key role in the initiative — something that marked it out from other organizations. 

His words were echoed by other leaders from the region, who spoke of the impact climate change is already having on their countries. 

El-Sisi said: “Despite the primary responsibility of states and governments in this regard, other non-governmental parties must play complementary and supportive roles based on their responsibility and work towards the principles of cooperation and participation.” 

“What distinguishes the initiative in which we are meeting today from other initiatives and efforts is the scientific component that it encompasses, which is indispensable if we seek to align our climate change efforts with the best available science,” he added. 

The EMME-CCI was launched in 2019 after being instigated by Cyprus, and El-Sisi said the region has witnessed severe climatic events in recent years, from forest fires to floods and torrential rains, which resulted in many human and financial losses. 

“We have faith in the countries that can undertake this initiative within the framework of coordinating policies directed at climate change,” he said. 

“This is a region that, as you know, is one of the most affected regions of the world by the consequences of climate change and its devastating effects at all levels,” he added. 

During the meeting, Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid said the time has come to take action and implement. 

“I think we have enough information, knowledge, technology, all aspects of climate change, climate on its own, to tackle these problems,” he said. 

He highlighted the huge need from all countries to support an execution plan to provide solutions. 

“It will take time to implement and secure the required finance - there are direct and indirect factors affecting climate, such as increase in population, it affects directly the climate changing,” said Rashid. 

He said that the main factors affecting climate changing are the industrial pollution, and that operational procedures are very important and must have agreed upon procedures to assure cooperation. 

“How we work on improving our systems, especially irrigation systems, we can't go to old times of wasting water,” he said. 

“We must get new systems with new technologies of new irrigation system to limit water waste in the future,” he added 

Cypriot Minister of Agriculture Nicos Kouyialis said that the Middle East region has been classified by the scientific community as a global climate change hotspot, and coordinated action is necessary. 

“Action based on sound scientific knowledge is necessary to address climate change issues in the Middle East region,” he said. 

“I have no doubt that we will act with urgency, collaborate and coordinate, to ensure a better environment for the future,” added Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. 

 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he hopes to have sufficient energy transfer not only for the region, but for export into Europe. 

“One of the important issues that directly relates to us, and that we aspire to further cooperation in this regard as well — we spoke with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about energy projects to ensure a more efficient energy transfer, not only for use in the region, but for export to the European market,” said Mitsotakis. 

Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Jordan’s prime minister, pointed to the repercussions on the environment, food and population due to climate change. 

“They are increasing daily and foretelling a catastrophe in the future. That is why we must start an initiative to confront these consequences of climate change - Jordan pledges to abide by and take all measures for comprehensive solutions and to ensure green growth while implementing our national ambitions,” he said. 

Topics: COP27

SARAH GLUBB

SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia has announced 66 new initiatives as part of its environmental plan at the UN global climate change summit taking place in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, officials said.  

The Kingdom has developed the initiatives according to four main pillars: the circular carbon economy; raising vegetation cover and reducing degraded lands; protecting wildlife habitats and biodiversity; and promoting sustainability, Albaraa Aldhahri, project manager at the Saudi Green Initiative’s environmental track, told Arab News.  

The SGI, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, launched the second edition of the forum at COP27, with a large pavilion dedicated to the Kingdom’s pioneering climate efforts.  

Several national entities were involved in the event, including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combatting Desertification, the National Center for Wildlife, Saudi Aramco, and SABIC, all under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy.  

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (announced) the SGI to position Saudi Arabia at the vanguard of the fight against the climate change,” Aldhahri said, adding: “This initiative aims to improve the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and also to protect the next generations.”  

He said the Kingdom’s moves to achieve the three targets of the SGI will start by reducing emissions by 278 million tons per annum by 2030.  

“The second target (is) to plant 10 billion trees in the coming decades, also to increase the protected areas of the terrestrial and coastal areas by more than 30 percent of the total area of Saudi Arabia,” Aldhahri added.  

The protecting wildlife, habitats and biodiversity pillar will contribute to the target of increasing the protected areas by more than 50 percent by 2030, he said, while the promoting sustainability pillar is integrated in the other two pillars to achieve the SGI targets, where the energy ministry is the main participant at the summit.  

“If we are talking about the environmental track and the approved initiatives under these pillars, we’ll say that we have 39 approved initiatives under the raising the vegetation cover and reducing the degraded lands, we have 18 approved initiatives under protecting wildlife habitats and biodiversity, and nine approved initiatives under the promoting sustainability,” Aldhahri said.  

 Al-Hanouf Al-Abdulkarim, an engineer from the energy ecosystem within the Kingdom, said one of the main aims was to reduce emissions through the circular carbon economy with different initiatives and projects to meet the ambitious SGI targets.  

“Today we can showcase a lot of these projects through capturing CO2, the production of hydrogen and some other polymer-based materials, and a lot of the renewable energy sources like the polymer-based panels,” that are in display, she said.  

 Al-Abdulkarim added that their main aim was to showcase the initiatives and ambitions of the Kingdom, but was “unfortunately” only able to present a few as there are too many.  

“We have some of our polymer-based materials that are used from hydrocarbons and polymers, as well we have one of our hydrogen production plants breaking out ammonia into hydrogen, and were have ‘Archie’, one of our applications initiated and launched in the Kingdom with the help of Aramco,” she said. 

‘Archie’ is an interactive tool that tracks every drop of oil produced throughout the whole world from its source to its destination market and estimates the life cycle carbon intensity at any point in the oil supply chain. It aims to increase both the traceability and the transparency of end-to-end carbon intensity of every part of the oil supply chain, enabling investors, policymakers, companies, and consumers to make more informed decisions.  

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Nafie, from the Ministry of Energy’s Liquid Displacement Program, said the circular carbon economy initiative aimed to achieve the optimal energy mix in the Kingdom, with 50 percent gas and 50 percent renewables.  

“The Kingdom launched the liquid displacement program, which aimed to displace one million barrels per day across different sectors — utility sector, generation and desalination, industry sector and agriculture sector, by availing new energy sources, expansion of the master gas system, and the electric power grid.” 

He said one million barrels represents 95 percent of the liquid used in the Kingdom, and by 2030, the country will avail a new source and will displace this quantity of liquid.  

“The main objective of this initiative is to reduce carbon emissions, avail new power sources, and enhance the Kingdom’s economy,” he added.  

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

SARAH GLUBB

SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting 30 percent of its terrestrial and marine area by 2030, reiterated a top official at the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.  

The Kingdom currently has 16 percent terrestrial and 5.5 percent marine protected areas.   

The roadmap details were revealed to Arab News by the top official of Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife, which is also participating in the Saudi Green Initiative, an ambitious program launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.  

“Our commitment in the country is to reach 30 percent terrestrial and 30 percent marine and protected areas,” said Ahmad Alboug, general manager of the terrestrial wildlife conservation department at NCW.

“So, our strategy and roadmap are to reach 22 percent in the terrestrial by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030,” he added.  

Alboug revealed that the Kingdom has similar plans for the marine areas and is hoping to reach 24 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.  

“When we are talking about the size of the protected areas compared to the size of the country, we have seen before the Saudi Vision 2030, only about 4 percent of the terrestrial land was protected, and from 2016 up to date, we reached to 16 plus percent and our target is to reach 30 percent,” he revealed.  

For the marine protected areas, he said they were at 2.5 percent before the Saudi Vision that was announced in 2016. “Right now, we are talking about 5.5 percent, and we are (aiming to) reach 30 percent by 2030,” Alboug added.  

This is one of three initiatives launched by the center, the wildlife official said, with the second initiative related to the conservation and rehabilitation of affected habitats in marine and coastal areas.  

The third initiative is “related to the captive breeding of endangered indigenous species and reintroducing them back to the wild to get sustainable populations in their natural habitats.”   

“So far, we have different captive breeding programs for different species of angulates, like the Arabian oryx, Nubian ibex, two species of Arabian gazelles and sand gazelles,” he explained.  

Alboug said the breeding programs include the houbara bustard and the black ostrich.  

“We are hoping in the future to get what we are planning for,” he said, adding that they already have the strategy to reach what they are working for captive breeding programs.   

“And, we already have the plan for the extra species to be in the programs, so we hope we can do much better than what we did already in the past,” Alboug concluded

Topics: COP27 National Center for Wildlife (NCW)

Reuters

Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The presidents of the UAE and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop one of the world’s largest onshore wind projects in Egypt, according to an official statement on the Gulf nation’s state news agency.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UAE’s renewable energy firm Masdar alongside its joint venture with Egypt’s main renewable energy developer Infinity and Hassan Allam Utilities, the statement on news agency WAM said.

Masdar, invested in a portfolio of renewable energy assets with a combined value of more than $20 billion and a total capacity of more than 15 GW, said the new project would be its biggest yet.

“With this agreement to develop our largest ever project, Masdar is proud to bolster our contribution to Egypt’s renewable energy goals,” Masdar’s CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi said.

Tuesday’s agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing COP27 climate summit in Egypt’s coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The UAE is hosting the COP28 conference next year.

When completed, the wind farm would be part of Egypt’s Green Corridor initiative, a grid dedicated to renewable energy projects that is aimed at ensuring renewable energy makes up 42 percent of the country’s energy mix by 2035.

The wind project would save Egypt an estimated $5 billion in annual natural gas costs, the statement said. Egypt’s total installed power capacity was around 59.5 GW in 2019/2020, the country’s renewable energy authority said in an annual report.

“The project will enable the country to save vast amounts of natural gas; thereby attaining economic growth, reduce carbon emissions and provide greater access to sustainable energy sources,” Mohamed Mansour, the chairman of Infinity Power, the Masdar and Infinity joint venture, said in the statement.

In April, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Egyptian state-backed organizations to cooperate on the development of 4 GW green hydrogen production plants in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean coast.

In the first phase of that project, a green hydrogen manufacturing facility will be developed and operational by 2026, able to produce 100,000 tons of e-methanol annually for bunkering in the Suez Canal, the statement said.

The electrolyzer facilities could be extended to up to 4 GW by 2030 to produce 2.3 million tons of green ammonia for export as well as supply green hydrogen for local industries, it said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Alaa Swilam Editing by David Goodman and Frank Jack Daniel)

Topics: COP27 Egypt UAE Wind Power

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi master developer Emaar Economic City’s losses for the first nine months of 2022 deepened by 15 percent to SR627 million ($167 million) from SR545 million during the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. 

The Public Investment Fund-backed developer reported the losses due to high provisions and revenue tanking 12 percent to SR227 million between January and September from SR258 million in the year-ago period. 

In response to the results, the group’s shares declined 1.83 percent to reach SR9.11 at the start of Tuesday’s trading session. 

The company's general and administrative expenses increased by SR41 million during the current period, with its other income also declining by SR41 million. 

Emaar EC said its accumulated losses amounted to SR4 billion or nearly 36 percent of capital by September end. 

Total shareholders’ equity, excluding minority interests, dropped to SR7.271 billion from SR8.141 billion during the period under review. 

During the third quarter of 2022, the company’s net loss increased by 27 percent to reach SR219 million from SR173 million in the third quarter of 2021. 

The group suffered a gross loss of SR24 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 when it lost SR5 million. 

The filing said that finance charges increased by SR20 million due to an increase in the average Saudi Arabian interbank offered rate and credit spread. 

The third-quarter results indicated a decrease in equity accounted investees by SR8 million due to the completion of Port Development Co.’s bulk berth terminal, the filing added. 

Emaar is a public Saudi joint-stock company incorporated under the Ministerial Resolution No. 2533 corresponding to September 2006G.  

The company specializes in land and real estate development in private economic zones. As part of this endeavor, the company develops, promotes, markets, and sells land parcels through development services or proprietary sales. 

It is also involved in leasing, building and residential modernization, besides building facilities on third-party land parcels and establishing economic zones and sea ports to achieve the company’s goals. 

The company is undertaking the modernization of King Abdullah Economic City, which is situated 90 kilometers north of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast. 

The “Economic Cities Authority,” established by the Royal Decree, oversees economic cities to ensure they meet their objectives, such as localization of the national capital and foreign investment attraction and Kingdom development objectives. 

The King Abdullah Economic City project is one of the largest economic projects in the Middle East managed by the private sector. The company’s headquarters are located in the business center of King Abdullah Economic City. 

Topics: PIF Emaar developer Tadawul

