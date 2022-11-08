You are here

  • Home
  • New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B
Geidea’s all-in-one solution for the F&B sector addresses payment, commerce and business requirements — all the way from loyalty programs to online ordering.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvwd2

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Geidea, a Saudi fintech company, has announced the launch of its flagship integrated point-of-sales solution with the aim to revolutionize payment and business processes for food and beverage operations across the Kingdom.

Geidea will cater to Saudi Arabia’s thriving F&B sector with more than 52,000 restaurants and cafes. The sector has also been disrupted by the increasing number of food aggregators that F&B providers more business but at a greater cost.

Additionally, Geidea will also tap into a fast-growing number of large events, concerts, trade fairs and entertainment experiences that complement the nation’s F&B sector. The entertainment sector is one of several forces driving the social and economic changes opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. A 2021 study from the US-based Research and Markets said Saudi Arabia’s entertainment market was expected to grow from its 2020 size of $23.77 million to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030 — an annual growth rate of 47.65 percent.

The new generation, fully integrated, cloud-based POS systems deliver a solution to these growing sectors and the challenges they face. Available for full dining, cafes, quick service, food trucks and cloud kitchens, the affordable, integrated POS solution helps run all aspects of the business, including restaurant operations, payment integrations, customer understanding and staff management. The fully integrated system is compatible with all of Geidea’s payment solutions.

Abdullah Al-Showaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to more than 35 million consumers and 52,000 restaurants and cafes. It has the largest share of the food delivery market and the fastest growth rate for food delivery revenue among all countries in the Middle East. As part of Geidea’s continued investment in the country, our best-in-class payment technologies will provide F and Bs across the Kingdom with a comprehensive all-in-one solution that addresses payment, commerce and business requirements — all the way from loyalty programs to online ordering.

“The new solution replaces legacy point of sale and antiquated cash register platforms, which have become obsolete, from their lack of payment methods to their inability to analyze customer behavior and trends. With our new product, we are not only revolutionizing payments in this space but also supporting the growth of the F and B sector, which is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic growth strategy.”

Laurent Dhaeyer, group chief strategy and growth officer at Geidea, said: “Within the context of today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, traditional legacy systems haven’t managed to keep up. We are delighted, therefore, to introduce a full suite of business applications that have been designed to improve the way our merchants — even the smaller ones among them — run and grow their businesses in a way that allows them to take advantage of the opportunities available to them in the digital economy. As such, we anticipate that our comprehensive suite of point-of-sale solutions has the potential to unlock vast SME business success in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Alfaisal University have signed a memorandum of understanding that sets out a new national program to reduce lung cancer-related mortality across Saudi Arabia. Under the endorsement of the Saudi National Institute of Health, the two entities have come together to develop the “United Against Lung Cancer” initiative to improve the lung cancer patient journey across Saudi Arabia.

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide. The incidence of the disease in Saudi Arabia is also rising, with cases often being diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment is less effective.

Professor Fars Alanazi, CEO of the Saudi National Institution of Health, said: “Over the past few decades, the incidence and mortality related to lung cancer has increased considerably among the Saudi population. On behalf of the Saudi National Institute of Health, one of the health sector transformation program’s initiatives as part of Vision 2030, we are proud to endorse this initiative that puts lung cancer at the top of our national health agenda and drives real action.”

Through this initiative, AstraZeneca and Alfaisal University will collaborate together to reduce lung cancer mortality rates by focusing on three key objectives: optimizing lung cancer diagnosis, maximizing identification of early stage non-small cell lung cancer patients and educating the public about the symptoms and risks of lung cancer.

Sameh El-Fangary, country president for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said: “At AstraZeneca, our aim is to improve the quality of lives of patients by redefining the patient journey, from point of diagnosis through to surviving and thriving. Our collaboration with Alfaisal University and endorsement by the Saudi NIH is the start of a promising new patient journey for people affected by lung cancer. This initiative will support us in uncovering unique insights on how we can improve the traditional approach to cancer care, and further help us establish new standards of screening, diagnostics and treatment.”

Professor Khaled M. Al-Kattan, dean, College of Medicine at Alfaisal University and consultant thoracic and lung transplant surgeon at King Faisal Hospital, added: “When it comes to lung cancer, early detection is key in improving patient outcomes and survival rates. Through our partnership with AstraZeneca, we hope to improve the patient journey by assessing the current referral and screening systems for lung cancer. With a combination of a pilot screening study and public awareness and educational activities, our overall aim is to increase access to diagnostic tools that support early cancer detection.”

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has launched a new digital trade solutions package aimed at enhancing letter of credit and guarantee procedures for enterprises’ international business operations by cooperating with blockchain-based digital platform Contour and local fintech Bwatech.

This makes SABB the first bank in the Kingdom to provide the ability to exchange commercial documents digitally, facilitate the procedures for letters of credit using a decentralized technology, and reduce dependency on paper documents and the time required for document settlement in commercial transactions. 

The Contour platform also improves transaction security as the data that is shared on the network enjoys a high degree of protection and privacy, which reduces the risk of fraud.

The Bwatech platform boosts the automation of bank guarantees. This service aims to replace paper-based procedures with advanced technical methods by linking banks issuing these guarantees with their beneficiaries to expedite the implementation of the issuance and subsequent procedures.

“We are extremely proud of the key role that SABB plays in the expansion and development of global trade, while contributing to our Kingdom’s economic and commercial development under Vision 2030,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, SABB’s CEO of corporate and institutional banking. “We are committed to making further progress in executing the bank’s digital transformation plans, in this instance to remove obstacles in trade finance, improve national trade flows and accelerate the pace of trade for companies operating in the Kingdom. 

“To achieve this, SABB is happy to leverage the latest technologies such as blockchain and is flexible enough to work with leading fintechs. This will contribute to the Vision 2030 goals of making the Kingdom a regional trade hub.”

SABB was the first bank in the Kingdom to complete an international trade transaction via blockchain technology. 

It is committed to accelerating the digitization of trade by continuously providing innovative products and services, strengthening its strategic partnerships with government institutions and supporting projects to achieve sustainable development and promote economic growth to meet the Vision 2030 objectives.

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company has announced successful completion of its strategic partnership transaction with US-based Tyson Foods, Inc., strengthening Tanmiah’s position regionally and extending its global reach as a major poultry producer. The deal was signed on July 5 this year.

As per the partnership agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah will be jointly investing in the expansion of the processing capacity to 100,000 metric tons annually in Supreme Foods Processing Company and primary processing capacity of Agricultural Development Company to more than a million birds per day. The deal also envisages the possibility of establishing a global halal business.

Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. This partnership will unlock significant opportunities for Tanmiah to leverage Tyson Foods’ world-class technology and expertise across its value chain.

Tanmiah is a leading manufacturer of fresh and frozen poultry products in the Middle East with production and distribution network in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with a global leader in food production, which will bolster our ambitious regional and global expansion plans. This collaboration is very significant for the poultry market in Saudi Arabia as it supports domestic self-sufficiency in line with Vision 2030 of the Kingdom,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah.

“We are excited about this partnership that should help us expand our customer base in the Middle East. The partnership enables Tanmiah and Tyson Foods to work toward a common goal of efficient and sustainable food production for the region, and beyond,” said TAN Sun, president of Tyson Foods Asia Pacific.

ToYou boosts payment infrastructure with M2P Fintech partnership

ToYou boosts payment infrastructure with M2P Fintech partnership
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

ToYou boosts payment infrastructure with M2P Fintech partnership

ToYou boosts payment infrastructure with M2P Fintech partnership
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi super app ToYou is partnering with India-based financial infrastructure specialist M2P Fintech, in a move that is expected to kickstart an exciting paradigm shift in Saudi Arabia’s online delivery space.

The latest collaboration forms part of ToYou’s portfolio of strategic partnerships and fuels the super app’s mission to provide world-class customer experience and drive innovation for consumers and partners across the delivery landscape and wider digital economy.

M2P Fintech is a business with a global footprint. It specializes in building financial infrastructure and offers a wide range of solutions across payments, lending and banking. M2P also delivers cutting-edge APIs and embeds financial technology in core business offerings, acting as a tech layer between banks, companies, and financial institutions.

M2P Fintech is part of a financial technology market witnessing exponential growth and investment. According to a report from Strategy&, fintech investment in MENA reached $448 million last year, with 108 related transactions taking place.

“The partnership with M2P Fintech will add significant value to ToYou’s offering and paves the way for an exciting future of collaboration,” said Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO of ToYou. “M2P is an industry leader, and its solutions will support us as we continue to enhance our own leading position in Saudi Arabia’s delivery space. ToYou is not just about meeting customer and partner expectations, it’s about exceeding them, and this latest collaboration represents another milestone on that journey.”Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan, business head of M2P MENA, said: “Saudi Arabia is a very interesting market and we are seeing a lot of focus on how businesses are leveraging technology to enable differentiated checkout experiences that make the process of transacting on any platform a lot more convenient. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 of increased inclusion and digital payment infrastructure leading to a cashless society, M2P is very pleased to be partnering with ToYou for extending digital payment options for ToYou’s customers.”

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah

European Medical Centre brings value-based healthcare to Jeddah
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

The European Medical Centre invited several officials and dignitaries, including doctors and media representatives, to an inspection tour of its headquarters in Jeddah’s Al-Rawda district, where the group saw for themselves the center’s achievements and the latest medical devices it is home to.

The EMC is one of the latest medical complexes opening doors in Jeddah adopting value-based healthcare concepts with continuous improvement of outcomes.

The center also invited a number of patients who were treated at the hands of its doctors, which includes a group of senior doctors and surgeons with international expertise in various fields such as spine surgery, orthopedics, joints, sports injuries, neurology, cardiology, and family medicine.

The EMC adopts the principles of value-based healthcare. Therefore, it focuses on continuous improvement of the patient experience through follow-up and data analysis based on its core values of excellence in providing services to satisfy the patient through a “human-centered health service.” This system focuses on telemedicine, where technology plays an important role in supporting the realization of the digital health vision and implementing this effective strategy in creating the appropriate conditions to connect the ecosystem to the digital health program.

In this context, the center provides exceptional care through qualified medical professionals and the latest advanced technologies, to patients of all ages who suffer from conditions related to joint pain and the musculoskeletal system. The EMC also focuses on treating sports injuries and performing surgeries through endoscopic procedures. The EMC is a fully integrated facility that houses, along with its clinics, a radiology department, a laboratory, a physiotherapy department, emergency room and a fast-track urgent care.

“We guarantee that every patient will receive an integrated personal treatment plan, tailored to his/her specific needs from our medical team in order to achieve the best outcomes. Furthermore, each of our departments performs all necessary clinical examinations, and our services are provided in accordance with the highest international standards,” the center said in a statement.

The EMC has been keen to attract senior Saudi doctors to join its medical staff in the context of exchanging experiences and localizing medical services in the Kingdom.

Latest updates

Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says
Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
Saudi Arabia planning expansions of 12 industrial sectors
Mohannad Al Sheikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia speaks during “Innovation for a sustainable tomorrow” conference in Riyadh.
Prince Khalid chairs GCC defense ministers meeting in Riyadh
Prince Khalid chairs GCC defense ministers meeting in Riyadh
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Elephant in The Brain’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.