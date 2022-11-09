You are here

ToYou joins forces with Saudi payments infrastructure giant Geidea

ToYou joins forces with Saudi payments infrastructure giant Geidea
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

ToYou joins forces with Saudi payments infrastructure giant Geidea

ToYou joins forces with Saudi payments infrastructure giant Geidea
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

ToYou’s customer journey just got better. The delivery super app has joined forces with Saudi payments giant Geidea, in a move that offers enhanced solutions and infrastructure that take payments to the next level for stakeholders across the digital ecosystem. 

The formidable partnership counts as the latest addition to ToYou’s stellar lineup of strategic collaborations. The super app has experienced super-charged success over the past three years, with partnership a cornerstone of its mission to push the boundaries of customer experience and drive innovation for consumers and partners across the board. 

Geidea is a company of firsts: The first certified point of sale terminal in the Kingdom, the first company to be licensed as a payment institution, and the first and only non-bank institution to process end-to-end payment solutions. With a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, the company is realizing its vision to make payments and commerce technology accessible, affordable, and intuitive, by empowering merchants with the tools to build their businesses. Geidea processes more than five million transactions daily and accounts for 75 percent of Saudi’s POS market.

By delivering enhanced payments solutions and payment infrastructure, Geidea adds significant value to the ToYou ecosystem, and there is no saying how far the collaboration could go. “Our decision to partner with Geidea is an exciting milestone in a journey that is just getting started,” said Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO of ToYou. “By combining our talent, solutions, and passion for solving problems through innovation, I believe we can be an unstoppable force in the digital economy — and the first to benefit will be our customers.”

Geidea Group Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Laurent Dhaeyer is just as bullish about the potential ahead. “ToYou is a trailblazer on Saudi Arabia’s delivery landscape and Geidea’s best-in-class technologies will help it to stay well and truly ahead of the game. Today’s consumers are discerning and tech-savvy and when it comes to digital demands, there’s nothing we can’t deliver together.”

 

Noor Riyadh festival to light up Kingdom's arts & culture scene

Charles Sandison, The Garden of Light, 2022. Image courtesy the artist. Photo © Noor Riyadh 2022, a Riyadh Art program
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Noor Riyadh festival to light up Kingdom’s arts & culture scene

Charles Sandison, The Garden of Light, 2022. Image courtesy the artist. Photo © Noor Riyadh 2022, a Riyadh Art program
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Noor Riyadh, one of the most exciting and ambitious festivals of light and art in the world, is all set to illuminate Saudi Arabia’s arts and culture scene with more than 190 artworks and over 500 activities.

To be held under the theme “We Dream of New Horizons,” the citywide artworks will light up Riyadh from November 3 to 19 across 40 locations and five main hubs:: The Diplomatic Quarter, King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, JAX District — a new creative zone in the capital city — and King Abdullah Park. In addition, the exhibition “From Spark to Spirit,” to be held at the JAX 03, will open on November 3 and run until February4, 2023.

Part of the Riyadh Art program, Noor Riyadh 2022 features inspirational work from more than 130 artists from 40 countries. The festival aims at nurturing local talent and inspiring youth to drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy. Therefore, more than a third of artists taking part in Noor Riyadh are from Saudi Arabia.

Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Riyadh Art program director, said: “Noor Riyadh is a big part of the plans to creatively transform the Kingdom’s capital into a vibrant, cosmopolitan global city through arts and culture. Supported by Riyadh Art, Noor Riyadh’s parent body, the ambition is to turn the city into ‘a gallery without walls,’ featuring public artworks and diverse community activities, aimed at artists and the people of the city.”

This year, Noor Riyadh is larger in scale and scope, increasing not only the number of participating artists and artworks, but also the list of community activities.

Monumental and site-specific artworks

Among the highlights of Noor Riyadh are the selection of artworks that will be presented for the duration of the festival. At least 90 artworks are new commissions, meaning they have been specifically created for this edition. These unique artworks include The Garden of Light by Charles Sandison, a video projection in the Diplomatic Quarter hub that investigates the virtual horizon created between history and the digital world. On view just around the corner is Amplexus by Grimanesa Amorós, a light sculpture that radiates light through the air, enveloping and embracing the architecture, space and the viewer.

Another fascinating piece is Daan Roosegaarde’s Waterlicht installation that turns water into light. The work at Salam Park encompasses a dream landscape about the power and poetry of water with an ecological message.

Elsewhere at Salam Park, Cupid’s Koi Garden, the world’s first inflatable fountain, is a fantastical artwork by art company Eness that draws inspiration from formal civic fountains and classical statues.

At KAFD, Asaad Badawi’s Chasing the Sun showcases brightly colored fiberglass shapes that conjure planetary motions. On a similar theme of ingenuity, multidisciplinary artist Zahra Bundakji creates a sound portrait of women who have shaped and supported dance floors in Saudi Arabia, supported by the universal symbol of dance culture, the disco ball. The work, titled The Voice of Listening, will be on view at the JAX District.

Spectacular artist-led presentations

Spectacular is but one of many applicable superlatives for Pulse of Light, a nightly laser show being performed in central Riyadh that unites Kingdom Tower, Faisaliyah Tower and Majdoul Tower. Created by Yann Kersalé in collaboration with show designer Martin Arnaud, Pulse of Light is accompanied by music from Grammy award-winning artist Zedd.

Marc Brickman’s drone show at King Abdullah Park will also be truly spectacular. For this year’s edition of Noor Riyadh, Brickman, artist in residence at the Empire State Building, brings two aerial light installations — the first titled “The order of chaos: Chaos in order,” featuring a swarm of 2,000 drones. The second drone show, “K A L E I D O S C O P E,” explores the absurdity of human constriction through technology, and features an interactive element in its choreography.

Public program

The comprehensive public program of more than 500 events at Noor Riyadh ranges from tours to talks, workshops, family activities, volunteering programs, and live music.

Full details of the Noor Riyadh experiences that are ready to be showcased across the city will be released in due course. The festival is curated by Hervé Mikaeloff, Dorothy Di Stefano and Jumana Ghouth. The exhibition From Spark to Spirit, which will explore the history of light art as a medium, is curated by Neville Wakefield from the UK and Gaida Al-Mogren from Saudi Arabia.

Online charity auction

Noor Riyadh also has a charity auction bringing together four major Saudi artists — Ahmed Mater, Moath Alofi, Rashed Al-Shashai and Saad Al-Howede — in collaboration with the charities Aleradah Org, Saudi Alzheimer’s Disease Association, Alnahda, and International Rehabilitation Team. All are working together to produce pieces that will be displayed and eventually put up for auction to benefit the charities’ art programs. The artworks will go on sale through the Saudi-based art market platform Atrum from Nov. 14-15.

Tickets and attendance at Noor Riyadh

Most of the outdoor citywide artworks for Noor Riyadh are non-ticketed and open to all. However, some artworks require prior booking. Special activities such as workshops and talks may be ticketed with a nominal charge. Noor Riyadh aims to donate all the funds raised through ticket sales to charitable causes. The full program and ticketing details will be available soon on Noor Riyadh’s app and website www.noorriyadh.sa.

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B

New Geidea point-of-sales solutions to revolutionize F&B
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Geidea, a Saudi fintech company, has announced the launch of its flagship integrated point-of-sales solution with the aim to revolutionize payment and business processes for food and beverage operations across the Kingdom.

Geidea will cater to Saudi Arabia’s thriving F&B sector with more than 52,000 restaurants and cafes. The sector has also been disrupted by the increasing number of food aggregators that F&B providers more business but at a greater cost.

Additionally, Geidea will also tap into a fast-growing number of large events, concerts, trade fairs and entertainment experiences that complement the nation’s F&B sector. The entertainment sector is one of several forces driving the social and economic changes opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. A 2021 study from the US-based Research and Markets said Saudi Arabia’s entertainment market was expected to grow from its 2020 size of $23.77 million to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030 — an annual growth rate of 47.65 percent.

The new generation, fully integrated, cloud-based POS systems deliver a solution to these growing sectors and the challenges they face. Available for full dining, cafes, quick service, food trucks and cloud kitchens, the affordable, integrated POS solution helps run all aspects of the business, including restaurant operations, payment integrations, customer understanding and staff management. The fully integrated system is compatible with all of Geidea’s payment solutions.

Abdullah Al-Showaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to more than 35 million consumers and 52,000 restaurants and cafes. It has the largest share of the food delivery market and the fastest growth rate for food delivery revenue among all countries in the Middle East. As part of Geidea’s continued investment in the country, our best-in-class payment technologies will provide F and Bs across the Kingdom with a comprehensive all-in-one solution that addresses payment, commerce and business requirements — all the way from loyalty programs to online ordering.

“The new solution replaces legacy point of sale and antiquated cash register platforms, which have become obsolete, from their lack of payment methods to their inability to analyze customer behavior and trends. With our new product, we are not only revolutionizing payments in this space but also supporting the growth of the F and B sector, which is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic growth strategy.”

Laurent Dhaeyer, group chief strategy and growth officer at Geidea, said: “Within the context of today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, traditional legacy systems haven’t managed to keep up. We are delighted, therefore, to introduce a full suite of business applications that have been designed to improve the way our merchants — even the smaller ones among them — run and grow their businesses in a way that allows them to take advantage of the opportunities available to them in the digital economy. As such, we anticipate that our comprehensive suite of point-of-sale solutions has the potential to unlock vast SME business success in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality

AstraZeneca, Alfaisal University team up to reduce lung cancer mortality
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Alfaisal University have signed a memorandum of understanding that sets out a new national program to reduce lung cancer-related mortality across Saudi Arabia. Under the endorsement of the Saudi National Institute of Health, the two entities have come together to develop the “United Against Lung Cancer” initiative to improve the lung cancer patient journey across Saudi Arabia.

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide. The incidence of the disease in Saudi Arabia is also rising, with cases often being diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment is less effective.

Professor Fars Alanazi, CEO of the Saudi National Institution of Health, said: “Over the past few decades, the incidence and mortality related to lung cancer has increased considerably among the Saudi population. On behalf of the Saudi National Institute of Health, one of the health sector transformation program’s initiatives as part of Vision 2030, we are proud to endorse this initiative that puts lung cancer at the top of our national health agenda and drives real action.”

Through this initiative, AstraZeneca and Alfaisal University will collaborate together to reduce lung cancer mortality rates by focusing on three key objectives: optimizing lung cancer diagnosis, maximizing identification of early stage non-small cell lung cancer patients and educating the public about the symptoms and risks of lung cancer.

Sameh El-Fangary, country president for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said: “At AstraZeneca, our aim is to improve the quality of lives of patients by redefining the patient journey, from point of diagnosis through to surviving and thriving. Our collaboration with Alfaisal University and endorsement by the Saudi NIH is the start of a promising new patient journey for people affected by lung cancer. This initiative will support us in uncovering unique insights on how we can improve the traditional approach to cancer care, and further help us establish new standards of screening, diagnostics and treatment.”

Professor Khaled M. Al-Kattan, dean, College of Medicine at Alfaisal University and consultant thoracic and lung transplant surgeon at King Faisal Hospital, added: “When it comes to lung cancer, early detection is key in improving patient outcomes and survival rates. Through our partnership with AstraZeneca, we hope to improve the patient journey by assessing the current referral and screening systems for lung cancer. With a combination of a pilot screening study and public awareness and educational activities, our overall aim is to increase access to diagnostic tools that support early cancer detection.”

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market

SABB goes digital to boost velocity of trade in booming Saudi market
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has launched a new digital trade solutions package aimed at enhancing letter of credit and guarantee procedures for enterprises’ international business operations by cooperating with blockchain-based digital platform Contour and local fintech Bwatech.

This makes SABB the first bank in the Kingdom to provide the ability to exchange commercial documents digitally, facilitate the procedures for letters of credit using a decentralized technology, and reduce dependency on paper documents and the time required for document settlement in commercial transactions. 

The Contour platform also improves transaction security as the data that is shared on the network enjoys a high degree of protection and privacy, which reduces the risk of fraud.

The Bwatech platform boosts the automation of bank guarantees. This service aims to replace paper-based procedures with advanced technical methods by linking banks issuing these guarantees with their beneficiaries to expedite the implementation of the issuance and subsequent procedures.

“We are extremely proud of the key role that SABB plays in the expansion and development of global trade, while contributing to our Kingdom’s economic and commercial development under Vision 2030,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, SABB’s CEO of corporate and institutional banking. “We are committed to making further progress in executing the bank’s digital transformation plans, in this instance to remove obstacles in trade finance, improve national trade flows and accelerate the pace of trade for companies operating in the Kingdom. 

“To achieve this, SABB is happy to leverage the latest technologies such as blockchain and is flexible enough to work with leading fintechs. This will contribute to the Vision 2030 goals of making the Kingdom a regional trade hub.”

SABB was the first bank in the Kingdom to complete an international trade transaction via blockchain technology. 

It is committed to accelerating the digitization of trade by continuously providing innovative products and services, strengthening its strategic partnerships with government institutions and supporting projects to achieve sustainable development and promote economic growth to meet the Vision 2030 objectives.

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods

Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company has announced successful completion of its strategic partnership transaction with US-based Tyson Foods, Inc., strengthening Tanmiah’s position regionally and extending its global reach as a major poultry producer. The deal was signed on July 5 this year.

As per the partnership agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah will be jointly investing in the expansion of the processing capacity to 100,000 metric tons annually in Supreme Foods Processing Company and primary processing capacity of Agricultural Development Company to more than a million birds per day. The deal also envisages the possibility of establishing a global halal business.

Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. This partnership will unlock significant opportunities for Tanmiah to leverage Tyson Foods’ world-class technology and expertise across its value chain.

Tanmiah is a leading manufacturer of fresh and frozen poultry products in the Middle East with production and distribution network in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with a global leader in food production, which will bolster our ambitious regional and global expansion plans. This collaboration is very significant for the poultry market in Saudi Arabia as it supports domestic self-sufficiency in line with Vision 2030 of the Kingdom,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah.

“We are excited about this partnership that should help us expand our customer base in the Middle East. The partnership enables Tanmiah and Tyson Foods to work toward a common goal of efficient and sustainable food production for the region, and beyond,” said TAN Sun, president of Tyson Foods Asia Pacific.

