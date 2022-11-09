You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees
COP27
COP27

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees

Ahmad Alanazi, general manager of the afforestation program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification. (AN Photo)
Ahmad Alanazi, general manager of the afforestation program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3jym

Updated 09 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees
  • According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land
Updated 09 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB DANIEL FOUNTAIN

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom over the coming decades is receiving backing and assistance from international bodies and institutions, Ahmad Alanazi, the head of Saudi afforestation efforts, told Arab News.

The project is one of more than 60 initiatives that form part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

The crown prince said the Kingdom would also work with other Arab states on the world’s largest reforestation program as part of the Middle East Green Initiative to plant an additional 40 billion trees.

Speaking at the ongoing COP27 Summit and ahead of an SGI event that begins on Friday, Alanazi told Arab News that hundreds of experts are helping the Kingdom reach its goal.

“We have a study to set up for a master plan for the 10 billion trees that will, by the end of the study, contain all the requirements,” said Alanazi, general manager of the afforestation program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

“We have a consortium of local and international companies and also (Saudi) universities such as KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) and also King Faisal University. There are a lot of international companies within this project.

“Also, we have cooperation with international organizations … so we’re talking about more than 100 experts working with us and 10 entities that are helping us.”

According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land, restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality and reduce sandstorms. The Kingdom has already planted 8.4 million trees, according to government figures.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Related

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
Updated 09 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
  • Wael Bushah, who heads the Kingdom’s environmental strategy, tells Arab News how he is working to educate the public about the key role they can play
  • The initiative goes beyond simply encouraging people to recycle or dispose of waste properly, it also teaches them how to care for plants, birds and other wildlife, he said
Updated 09 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB DANIEL FOUNTAIN

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Protecting the environment from the effects of climate change will require shifts in behavior and attitudes in Saudi Arabia, according to the man leading the Kingdom’s environmental strategy.

Wael Bushah, general manager of environmental awareness at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh that raising awareness among Saudi society of the ways in which they can play a role will be key.

“We know that having our environment, protecting it, sustaining it, is a benefit for all of us, for the community, for everyone,” he said.

“So, (with) our environmental-awareness initiative, we are doing a lot of campaigns, either on social media or on the ground, to make sure that we send the right message to the people, to teach them, to raise their knowledge, to change their behavior and engage in dealing with with the environment.”

Bushah said the initiative goes beyond simply encouraging people to recycle or dispose of their waste properly, it also teaches them how to care for and protect plants, birds and other wildlife. It targets both young and old through a variety of media and the use of plays, films and educational programs, he added.

“Our target audience is everyone in the community,” he said. “We have a special program for kids, we have a special program for students in schools and universities, we (also) have them for the public, also for the community, people at home.

“We would like to take care of everyone in the community, so that they can fulfill the needs of the environment by protecting it and making it sustainable for all of us.”

Guides have been produced as part of the initiative to teach people things they might not necessarily know about the environment in the Kingdom and how best to protect it, Bushah said. They were also distributed in four languages — Arabic, English, French and Malay — to Hajj pilgrims this year, he added.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia presents 66 initiatives to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt   video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia presents 66 initiatives to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt  
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
Updated 09 November 2022
Deema A-Khudair
Jana Salloum
Waffa Wael
Nirmal Narayanan
Nour El-Shaeri

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
Updated 09 November 2022
Deema A-Khudair Jana Salloum Waffa Wael Nirmal Narayanan Nour El-Shaeri

JEDDAH: Global cybercrime damages, which are predicted to amount to $10.5 trillion by 2025, will have a detrimental effect to companies' top lines, leading business and financial figures have warned.

The panelists of “The Rising Tide” discussion at the Global Cybersecurity Forum concluded that companies are experiencing exacerbated operational costs because of increases in real-time losses due to theft, network downtime and rising insurance premiums.

“Cybercrime is becoming a global issue that affects individuals, organizations and even nations. The latest estimates of cybercrime-led damages are about $10.5 trillion by 2025,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh acting CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Speaking at the event, Al-Fageeh highlighted that the warnings are getting louder and could soon get into a crisis mode as the menace could directly affect companies' toplines.

“At an organizational level, it affects revenue and costs. For example, revenue in organizations has been reduced by 5 to 10 percent due to cyberattacks,” said Al-Fageeh.

“The downtime to resolve cyberattacks can take up to 45 days. In addition, costs are becoming unpredictable as insurance costs are increasing significantly,” he added.

Khaled Al-Dhaher the deputy governor for control and technology at Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority warned companies to invest in technology wisely.

Al-Dhaher said investment in firewalls and security middleware, with the proper governance approach and capability, could go a long way in detecting and troubleshooting this growing menace.  

“It will create the right impact for the cybersecurity strategy. There has to be a continuous investment in innovation to address these evolving landscapes, and it is critical to have some threat intelligence,” said Al-Dhaher.  

Echoing Al-Fageeh’s thoughts, Al-Dhaher reiterated that companies cannot fight in isolation, and collaboration is necessary.

“A collaboration between different entities is a must because this is a war against criminals trying to damage us,” he added.

One of the worst-affected industries in cyberspace is the financial sector, especially the crypto community, which has been at the receiving end of cybersecurity problems.  

According to speakers at the event, there is an increasing need for innovation in the financial sector, which has recently introduced user-friendly measures such as open banking.  

“There is no doubt that innovation is critical to enabling and continuing trust in this sector. Artificial intelligence can help predict, protect and minimize the impact,” pointed out Al-Dhaher.

Saudi Arabia has recognized the threat, and is gearing up to combat cybercrime. 

According to Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of global management consulting firm Kearney, the Kingdom has made huge progress in its commitment to combating cyberattacks, with Saudi Arabia ranking second on the Global Cybersecurity Index among nations committed to cybersecurity.  

“I’m inspired by the fact that in just two short years, the Kingdom has become number two, and I think that comes from urgency and proactivity,” he added.  

According to Liu, cybersecurity is one of the top three risks facing countries and companies and the urgency to counter it needs to be increased.  

Overall, the event was a wake-up call for companies to invest wisely and collaborate with government entities in combating the menace that could uproot businesses and economies.

The panel’s members were SABIC's acting CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh; Khaled Al-Dhaher, SAMA's Deputy Governor for Control and Technology, Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, and Alex Liu,Kearney's managing partner and chairman, Kearney.

Topics: GCF2022

Related

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Business & Economy
World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president
Business & Economy
Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi conglomerate Kingdom Holding Co. announced a massive profit jump for the first nine months of 2022.

Riyadh-based KHC saw its first-half profit skyrocket by 996 percent to SR6.7 billion ($2 billion), from SR612 million in the same period last year.

Its revenue doubled to SR1.9 billion during the same period, thanks to higher hotel and property sales, according to a bourse filing.

For the third quarter of the year, it recorded a 226 percent surge to SR355 million, compared to SR109 million it made in the same period last year.

During 2022 KHC closed an SR12.8 billion multisector investment program, following the sale of shares to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sold part of his stake in KHC to the PIF in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.

 

Topics: Kingdom Holding

Related

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Business & Economy
Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Update Kingdom Holding shares climb on massive first-half profit surge to $1.7bn
Business & Economy
Kingdom Holding shares climb on massive first-half profit surge to $1.7bn

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

International agreements are needed to thwart the growing risk of cyberattacks, according to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as he warned the energy sector is increasingly vulnerable to such dangers.

Speaking on the first day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz said governments and companies faced a “collective danger”, although he insisted the Kingdom is ready for any such attack.

The minister called for global collaboration to help defeat the hackers, and said: “We need to have international agreements to mitigate cyberattacks just like the world is doing against terrorism.”

He went on to say that the motives behind these attacks could be “anything — whether political, ideological, etc”, and added: “We cannot afford to be attacked without being ready.”

The comments came as Fahad Al-Jutaily, CEO of cybersecurity firm sirar by stc, warned an attack is being launched somewhere on the planet every 11 seconds. 

Speaking about Saudi Arabia’s readiness for any cyberattack, Prince bin Salman said: “I cannot proclaim victory before the victory.”

However, he stressed the importance of not being in a race with one another, competing on which country has the right capabilities to defend itself.

“This forum makes the point that cyber-attack is a collective danger that has to be attempted collectively,” he explained. 

The evolution of cybersecurity is one of the key pillars of the forum, which sees international leaders from different sectors coming together under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event will host over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convene more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Topics: GCF2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Business & Economy
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO

Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president

Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president
Updated 09 November 2022
Jana Salloum
Dana Abdelaziz

Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president

Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president
Updated 09 November 2022
Jana Salloum Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Exchanging information is important to protect citizens from cybercrimes, Interpol’s president Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi said.

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, on Nov. 9, he said: “When we have a base to exchange information, even when there are no diplomatic relations between countries, it is important to protect citizens.”

Al-Raisi noted that in 2015, cybercrimes cost around $3 trillion in losses, in 2021, they reached $6 trillion and they are expected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025. 

“This number is more than natural disasters that occur in a year, in addition to profits made by all drug dealers around the world,” he said. 

As the whole world is becoming a village through the vast space of the internet, a large field for all criminal operations in cyber-attacks has emerged. 

Launched in 1923, the International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, is an international organization that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

Al-Raisi, the first Arab to head the organization, said: “My past experience with smart transformation has led me to have my first strategy in the organization (Interpol) and to prioritize cybercrime,” he noted. 

This has led to making the 195 member states have systems and capabilities of competencies that can not only respond to a cyber-attack but also be proactive against it, he added. 

Also speaking at the forum, Interpol’s cybercrime director of global policing organization Craig Jones said organizations such as his are more suited to tackle commodity-based crimes, including drugs and human trafficking, because they fit into the police model of a particular jurisdiction.

“The legislation is different country to country. We see the European Union, you have 27 member countries with joint laws, joint inputs, joint political initiatives, to deal and combat cybercrime,” he said. 

“But once you spread that out across the globe, there are different priorities. Some countries don't even have the requisite laws. So, if it appears criminals are operating from one country, another country then tries to come in and identify these criminals and look to prosecute them and extradite them,” he added. 

In terms of law enforcement, he highlighted the role of Interpol across its 195 member countries.   

“What we're seeking to do is to reduce the global impact of cybercrime and protect communities for a safer world and the model we're following as policing model,” he said. 

“We’re looking from a global to local perspective. How can Interpol support and coordinate activities and operations, and we do it with people, process and technology,” he added. 

Marco Gercke, director of the Cybercrime Research Institute, said financial interest is often a driving factor, and criminals are taking advantage of increased digitalization. 

“They're realizing that they can make a lot of money by getting involved in this. The business models have changed. But it's quite lucrative and it's rather easy to set up. You don't need to be an organized crime business that is in the market for a long period of time to get involved in cybercrime,” he said. 

“And we have to be smart on the other side, through having the appropriate laws in place and having self-defense measures as companies, as countries in place changing our behavior, how we use devices and how we protect ourselves, to respond to this increasing threat,” he added. 

Cybersecurity’s evolution, economic impact, and accessibility are the key pillars of GSF 2022 being held Riyadh on Nov. 9 and 10.

In its third edition, the annual forum will be hearing the contributions of global leaders from different sectors to contribute to the safeguarding of global cyberspace under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event hosts over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convenes more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Topics: GCF2022 Interpol

Related

World needs over 8m cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 
Business & Economy
World needs over 8m cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 

Latest updates

Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event
TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event
Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Surveying the cybersecurity scene
Surveying the cybersecurity scene
Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.