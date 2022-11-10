China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

You are here

Pressure is growing on the central Chinese government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus. (AP)
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

  • China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks
  • The economic costs of COVID-19 in China are being felt in most sectors
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks and rectify any extra “layers” of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.
China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world’s second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.
China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks but pressure is growing on the central government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus.
Thousands of government officials have been punished for various perceived failings in the nearly three years of the pandemic.
“All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Xinhua reported.
It cited improvements in the implementation of measures in some major cities such as Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.
When infections were found in certain buildings in Zhengzhou only the surrounding areas were being closed and the entire community was not being “controlled indiscriminately,” Xinhua reported.
The economic costs of COVID-19 in China, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, are being felt in most sectors.
Haima Automobile said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 since October.
This month, Apple supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn was rocked by discontent over stringent COVID-19 measures, with many workers fleeing the site.
In Guangzhou, a southern city of about 19 million where cases hit more than 2,000 for a third straight day on Thursday, officials have launched mass testing, for the time being resisting a city-wide lockdown.
But some residents suspect a lockdown like the one endured by the financial hub of Shanghai for months this year may be coming.
Mason Long, who works for a Guangzhou gaming company, said a full lockdown could happen, with most of the city’s 11 districts already have under some form of new COVID-19 restriction.
“Panyu district just announced that it’s restricting travel in and out, so that’s three districts to announce that,” Long said.
“The rest of us in other districts are super worried this will be applied to the entire city and we’ll be facing a Shanghai-style lockdown. I personally think it could.”
Many people have already moved to other cities, or are planning to do so, he said.

Updated 10 November 2022
AP

  • Avoids possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine
  • The G20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next
AP

JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday,
Avoids possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.
“The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
Widodo, who is hosting the G20 and Pandjaitan, said that “we hope that the good communication between the two leaders can reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”
The G20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next, and it remained unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit began Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, followed by the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
Biden will attend ASEAN and the G20 while Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to APEC.
Biden had ruled out meeting with Putin if he had attended the summit, and said the only conversation he could have possibly had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to free Americans imprisoned in Russia.
Biden administration officials said they had been coordinating with global counterparts to isolate Putin if he had decided to participate either in person or virtually. They have discussed boycotts or other displays of condemnation.
Putin’s decision not to attend the G20 comes as Russia’s forces in Ukraine have suffered significant setbacks. Russia’s military said it will withdraw from Kherson, which is the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured and a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson along with a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.
He said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war, now in its ninth month. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” Milley added.

Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

WASHINGTON: America’s top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

But Milley’s remarks offer the highest U.S. estimate of casualties to date in the nearly nine-month-old conflict, and came as Ukraine and Russia face a potential winter lull in fighting that experts say could offer an opportunity for some kind of negotiations.

Asked about prospects for diplomacy in Ukraine, Milley noted that the early refusal to negotiate in World War One compounded human suffering and led to millions more casualties.

“So when there’s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved ... seize the moment,” Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia announced its troops would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, in a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning point in the war.

Some experts say the latest setback for Moscow could allow Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength while others argue that Russia might use negotiations to buy time to reset and refit its forces for a renewed spring offensive.

Milley said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal from Kherson. But he cautioned that it could take time to complete.

“It won’t take them a day or two, this is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river,” Milley said, estimating that Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnipro river in that area.

The United States and its NATO allies have stopped short of direct intervention in Ukraine, but are arming, advising and enabling its military to defend Kyiv against Russia’s invading armies.

Milley said the conflict so far had turned anywhere from 15 million to 30 million Ukrainians into refugees, and killed probably 40,000 Ukrainian civilians.

“You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering,” Milley said.

Despite the high casualty numbers, US officials say that Moscow has been unable to achieve its objectives in Ukraine and have raised questions about how long Russia will be able to sustain an invasion that has also decimated much of its mechanized ground forces and sapped artillery stockpiles.

Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed a “good day for democracy” after a surprisingly strong performance in midterm elections with Republicans inching toward a slim majority in only one chamber of Congress.
Biden acknowledged voters’ frustration but said the “overwhelming majority” of Americans supported his economic agenda after Tuesday’s election in which Republicans hammered him over stubbornly high inflation and some questioned the legitimacy of his election two years ago.
“It was a good day I think for democracy. And I think it was a good day for America,” Biden told a White House news conference.
“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”
It was also an underwhelming night for Donald Trump, who was counting on a big Republican showing to boost another White House run.
“While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory — 219 WINS and 16 Losses,” Trump said in a reference to candidates he personally endorsed.
“Who has ever done better than that?” the 76-year-old former president said on his Truth Social platform.
In addition to seeing several of his high-profile candidates lose, Trump also saw his main rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Ron DeSantis, notch up a thumping victory to remain governor of Florida.
Republicans appear to be on track to reclaim the 435-member House for the first time since 2018, but by a mere handful of seats.
“It is clear that we are going to take the House back,” said top Republican Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to be the chamber’s next speaker and put on a brave face after falling well short of picking up the 60 seats he once predicted.
An election drubbing would have surely raised questions on whether Biden should run again in 2024 but instead he did better than his two Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, who both took a hammering in their first midterms.
Asked about his plans at Wednesday’s press conference, Biden said it was still his “intention to run again” — but that he would decide for sure “early next year.”
America’s oldest-ever president who turns 80 this month, Biden hailed the “historic numbers” of young people who voted and pointed to support for the right to abortion, which was rescinded in June by a Supreme Court transformed by Trump appointees.
“Voters spoke clearly about their concerns,” Biden said. “There’s still a lot of people hurting.”
“They sent a clear and unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose in this country.”
With three key races yet to be called after Tuesday’s vote, the Senate remained in play but it was leaning Democratic and control may hinge on a runoff election in the southern state of Georgia in December.
While the night saw wins by more than 100 Republicans embracing Trump’s “Big Lie” that Biden stole the 2020 election, several hand-picked acolytes of the former president came up short.
“Many of the candidates he endorsed underperformed and cost their party a chance at picking up seats that should have been winnable,” said Jon Rogowski, a political science professor at the University of Chicago.
“Not only did voters reject many of Trump’s candidates, but they also rejected his policies,” Rogowski said, citing abortion as an example.
In ballot initiatives in five states, voters supported abortion rights in a rejection of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned a constitutional right to the procedure.
Republicans needed just one extra seat to wrest control of the evenly divided Senate.
But by Wednesday the only seat to change hands went to the Democrats, with John Fetterman, a champion of progressive economic policies, triumphing in Pennsylvania over Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, bluntly conceded to NBC that the election is “definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure.”
A Republican-held House could still derail Biden’s agenda, launching investigations, scuttling his ambitions on climate change and scrutinizing the billions of US dollars to help Ukraine fight Russia.
Democrats need two more wins to hold the Senate. Republicans need two to flip it.
Wisconsin’s incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson was declared the winner on Wednesday, but counting the remaining votes in Senate races in Arizona and Nevada could take days.
Georgia is to hold a runoff on December 6 after neither candidate crossed the 50 percent threshold needed for victory in the Senate race there.
On a night of close contests, one of the most decisive wins was for Florida’s DeSantis, who has railed against Covid-19 mitigation measures and transgender rights and emerged as the main 2024 party rival to Trump.
“I have only begun to fight,” the 44-year-old DeSantis told a noisy victory party.
Trump, who faces criminal probes over taking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, has not yet formally entered the 2024 presidential fray but has announced plans to make a major announcement on November 15.

Updated 10 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

  • Democrat Sami Scheetz, 26, defeated his Republican rival by a 30-point margin to become one of the youngest members of the state legislature
  • ‘I feel amazing and grateful because this is the community I grew up in and where my family live; I feel honored to represent them,’ he told Arab News
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the US midterm elections this week, voters in Iowa for the first time in history elected an Arab American to represent them in the state’s General Assembly.

Democrat Sami Scheetz, a 26-year-old grassroots community organizer from the city of Cedar Rapids, defeated his Republican rival in Tuesday’s poll by a 30-point margin. He will be one of the youngest members of the Iowa state legislature.

His victory, in a state controlled by a republican majority at both state and national levels, will be seen as significant to efforts to promote Democratic Party agendas in the state.

After his victory was confirmed, Scheetz told Arab News that he is very proud and honored by the trust the community has placed in him to represent them in the Iowa State House.

“I feel amazing and grateful because this is the community I grew up in and where my family live,” he said.

“I feel honored to represent them and to be given the opportunity to work for them and fight for their causes and for every working family in my district.”

He added that his parents supported him throughout the campaign and are extremely proud of his achievement. His mother, Hala, emigrated to the US from Damascus, Syria, more than 35 years ago. His father, Raphael, is a native-born Iowan with German heritage.

“I am looking forward to working with Republicans and Democrats to build a more inclusive Iowa, with an economy that works for all people,” he said in a statement issued by his campaign.

Scheetz will represent the 78th District, which has a diverse electorate that includes large Latino, Arab American and African American communities, in addition to its white population. It also hosts large numbers of recent immigrants and refugees. Scheetz, who is fluent in Arabic and Spanish, vowed to represent all residents of the district equally and work to improve living standards.

He campaigned in particular on the issues of healthcare, education and workers’ rights. He told Arab News that the focus of his political and legislative agendas while in office will include protecting families and making sure that women continue to have a choice on the issue of abortion, especially in a heavily

Republican state such as Iowa. A recent Supreme Court ruling resulted in access to abortion being limited in many Republican-controlled states.

Scheetz, whose official swearing in will take place in January in the state capital, Des Moines, said he will also work to improve the education system and advocate for the introduction of universal healthcare to ensure everyone has proper, affordable access to medical treatment.

Scheetz predicted that Iowa could move toward Democratic control, given the rapid growth of its Latino community of Mexican Americans, who tend to be more progressive in their political views and traditionally support the Democratic Party. For that to happen, however, he said the party needs to work harder to convince the people of Iowa that it is committed to addressing the issues that matter most to them.

Statewide, Iowa has a sizable Arab American community that began to establish itself more than a century ago. Cedar Rapids is home to the Mother Mosque of America, which opened in 1934 and was the first mosque to be built in US.

The US midterm elections are held two years into each four-year presidential term. Traditionally, the party of the incumbent president tends to lose seats in the US Congress in the midterms, often by wide margins, a trend that has been observed since at least 1978.

This week, however, the Democrats performed better than many pundits expected; many had predicted the Republicans would easily take control of both houses of the US Congress relatively comfortably.

Though the full final results were still too close to call on Wednesday, the Republicans were expected to take control the House of Representatives but with a relatively slim majority that could complicate their ability advance their legislative agenda. The race for control of the Senate was even closer and could go either way.

Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

  • Majeed, an Iraqi national who moved to Nottingham in the UK in 2013 but was deported two years later, is being tracked by officers
  • Majeed’s accomplice, Nzar Jabar Mohamad, was given a 10-year prison sentence
Arab News

LONDON: A manhunt has been launched by British and Belgian police to find a crime boss who attempted to smuggle more than 100 migrants across the English Channel.

Barzan Kamal Majeed, given the nickname “Scorpion” due to his WhatsApp avatar, failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing in Bruges last month, and has been given 10 years in prison and fined almost €1 million ($1.002 million) in absentia.

Majeed, an Iraqi national who moved to Nottingham in the UK in 2013 but was deported two years later, is being tracked by officers from the British National Crime Agency and Belgian police.

Dutch and French investigators also assisted in the initial investigation into Majeed’s criminal gang and their people-smuggling operation, which found 31 separate attempts to smuggle migrants into the UK between July 2018 and Nov. 2019 using small boats, lorries and shipping containers.

Majeed’s accomplice, Nzar Jabar Mohamad, was given a 10-year prison sentence at a British court in Oct. 2021 after admitting attempting to bring 21 migrants into the UK.

Other members of the gang were also tried this year in Belgium, and convicted and jailed for a total of 32 years.

Martin Clarke, from the NCA, said: “These convictions represent the destruction of the UK and international arms of this organized crime group, which preyed on the desperation of migrants seeking to cross the Channel.

“The information we gathered following Mohamad’s arrest was crucial to the success of the Belgian investigation.

“It shows that organized immigration crime networks usually cross international boundaries, meaning international cooperation is essential to tackling them.

“I would appeal to anyone, anywhere, who has information about where Majeed might be to contact us or the Belgian authorities immediately.

“Although he was sentenced in his absence, true justice will only be achieved when he is back on Belgian soil to serve his jail term.”

