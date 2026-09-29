JEDDAH: Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district has turned into a major gathering point for football fans during Arabian Gulf Cup 27, attracting supporters from Saudi Arabia and other participating countries.

Hundreds of fans have been flocking to the historic district in recent days, filling its narrow streets and historic squares with cheers, drums and trumpets as they celebrate their national teams.

As visitors approach Al-Balad, cheers can be heard echoing through its narrow streets. Saudi fans mingle with supporters from Iraq, the UAE, Yemen, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, while national flags adorn shops, restaurants and other parts of the historic neighborhood.

The lively atmosphere has transformed the area into a football festival, with crowds gathering every night to celebrate the tournament. The number of visitors increases on break days with no matches, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Saudi football fan Nasser Assiri, who visited Al-Balad on Monday night, told Arab News that the historic district had become a lively meeting place for supporters from across the Gulf.

“The area comes to life, particularly at night. It is completely different; it is filled with people and fans. We are all having fun and enjoying the cheering from the Kuwaitis, Bahrainis and the rest,” he said.

Ahmed Al-Alawi, an Omani fan visiting Jeddah for the first time with three friends, said he had enjoyed the atmosphere in Al-Balad despite his disappointment with his national team’s performance in the tournament.

“We are here to support our national team. Unfortunately, our players did not meet our expectations. It is so sad to see this level from our players. We are travelling back to Oman after the final match against Kuwait with great disappointment,” he told Arab News.

Al-Alawi said the Gulf Cup always offered a wonderful atmosphere, marked by excitement, fierce competition and sporting challenges.

“We have been spending most of our nights here in Al-Balad because it is the best place to see all the fans, enjoy the football festival and go shopping,” he said.

Kuwaiti fan Naser Al-Shihan, proudly wearing his national team’s jersey and holding a small Kuwaiti flag, also expressed disappointment with his team’s results.

“We lost two matches against hosts Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” he said, reflecting on Kuwait’s campaign in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Iraqi fan Adel Al-Qassim praised his national team’s performance in the tournament, expressing optimism about its chances of winning the title.

“We have four points from two matches, but we are still hoping for a better performance, particularly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. It is an important match for us as we seek to reach the semi-finals,” he told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has already secured a place in the semi-finals and will be looking to maintain its strong run, while Iraq hopes to secure qualification for the next round.

Commenting on the atmosphere in Jeddah’s historic district, Al-Qassim said he had enjoyed the mix of football, culture and entertainment.

“The atmosphere here in Jeddah has been great. We have really enjoyed the football festival, as well as the culture, art and food in Al-Balad,” he said.