You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
GCF2022
GCF2022

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
India's national cybersecurity coordinator Lt General Rajesh Pant. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6k6me

Updated 27 sec ago
Reina Tekla and Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Updated 27 sec ago
Reina Tekla and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India will soon sign a memorandum of understanding to elevate cooperation in cybersecurity, as talks are steadily progressing between officials of the two countries, according to a top Indian official.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Nov. 9, India's national cybersecurity coordinator Lt General Rajesh Pant, said that he will meet Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Authority to discuss the MoU further.

“We will have some working groups in capacity building. There will be cooperation between the two national sides. There could be also cooperation in threat intelligence,” detailed Pant about the MoU. 

During the talk, Pant also said that the Global Cybersecurity Index, a multi-stakeholder initiative that ensures countries’ global cybersecurity commitment, is expected to change the style of its ranking system soon, and could adopt a block system where nations will be placed in different groups. 

“In the GCI Index, what I am told is that there is a fight going on. It is a typical classroom where somebody will come first and third. This time I am told they are planning to have blocks. For example, if you score 80 to 100, you will come to class A, and if you score 60 to 80, you will be B. So, people are generally happy, that they are not being ranked 1,2,3, but A, B and C,” said Pant. 

He noted that the decision to adopt a block-ranking system is not in the public domain yet, and added that discussions to use this new method are progressing steadily. 

Citing India’s growth in the Global Cybersecurity Index, Pant noted that the nation climbed from the 47th spot to the 10th place in 2021. 

Pant said that people needed to be armed with knowledge to resist the threats cybercrime poses.

“In cyberspace, how do you show your force? The solution to avoid conflicts is to create resilience. People have to be resilient in terms of technology, and they should have good cyber hygiene and they should be trained. There should be also a good cyber crisis management plan in place,” said Pant. 

Pant also said that international collaboration is  necessary to ensure a safe online future: “Today, no nation can protect itself, as protection in cyberspace demands threat intelligence. This threat intelligence should come from all around the world, and we need that information. That, you can only get if people from all around the world give it you.”

 

Topics: GCF2022

Related

Special Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Business & Economy
Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   
Business & Economy
Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to sell 10 percent of its stake in the Kingdom's stock exchange operator Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. through an accelerated book-building offering.

Topics: PIF Tadawul Stock Market

Related

Update PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: More than a third of teenagers experience unwanted sexual contact while using the internet, according to new survey setting out the dangers facing youngsters online. 

The 2022 Child Online Safety Index, compiled by the Singapore-based educational organization DQ Institute, also shows that as many as 13 percent of children between the ages of 8 and 12 undergo risky contact with strangers — including offline meetings.

The institute’s CEO Yuhyun Park said the research — based on data from 330,000 children and adolescents across 100 countries — showed social media companies need to do more to protect youngsters using their services. 

“The 2022 Child Online Safety Index should serve as a wake-up call to everyone about the safety of the world’s children online. The cyber risks for children have always been present even before the pandemic but the pandemic has provided an opportunity to recognize the pressing need to address the issue,” she said.

According to the research, half of the children and adolescents across the surveyed countries are affected by cyberbullying. Up to 40 percent experience cyber threats, 25 percent are exposed to both violent and sexual content, 16 percent are at risk of gaming disorder, and 8 percent are at risk of social media disorder.

Additionally, 40 percent of the children and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 experience unwanted sexual contact. 

“The companies providing social media and gaming and all this entertainment, which is fantastic for children, have a huge responsibility for what's going on,” Park told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

Research from the firm showed as many as three in four children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 worldwide encountered at least one cyber bullying experience in the 12 months to September 2022.

“This issue of cyber risk is not just something about the bad behavior of certain groups of students or children, this is an issue for everyone. What we found as a very interesting trend is that it is not a one country issue, there is a very consistent pattern of this high cyber risk across the nations, across the cultures, across the languages,” Park said.

In terms of safety, England was ranked as the best country for child safety around the world followed by Japan.

East Asian countries ranked higher scores for child online safety as opposed to South Asia, South East Asia, Latin American, and Middle Eastern and African countries ranked relatively lower.

Moreover, while cyber risks among children plunged between 2 and 10 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021, it climbed again between 5 and 15 percent as of 2022.

The figures indicate that there existed some sort of awareness of children being exposed to threats online which consequently accounted for a surge in reporting regarding the matter.

Park said that her institute works as a global engineering thinktank helping to set standards for several digital skills including literacy, digital readiness, and digital intelligence as a whole.

One of the main challenges is that individuals face difficulty in understanding what digital literacy actually is, which consequently brings about confusion, inconsistency, and inefficiency in terms of education, according to Park.

To counter this, the educational institution along with the World Economic Forum has set a common language to facilitate understanding about digital literacy and digital skills, the founder stressed.

“Currently the biggest problem of today's world in digital literacy is that people don't have a common understanding of digital literacy. So, when you talk about math, you know, you start from one plus one and everybody has the same understanding of math. But digital literacy, since it is a new topic, people understand very differently. That creates a lot of confusion and inconsistency, inefficiency in education,” Park said.

Topics: GCF2022

Related

Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   
Business & Economy
Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   
Global cyber rules needed as digital traffic crosses all boundaries, top expert 
Business & Economy
Global cyber rules needed as digital traffic crosses all boundaries, top expert 

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
  Rayana Alqubali 

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
  Rayana Alqubali 

RIYADH: As many as 2.7 billion people are still not connected to the Internet despite the world seeing massive development in the areas of technology, said a top official of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, an industry body of telecom operators. 

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Bocar Alpha, CEO and Board Member at SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said 46 percent of the world's population still needs an internet connection. 

He added: “We have to bring the 2.7 billion people online by 2030. Tomorrow if we bring them online, we may have to bring 27 billion devices into the network. It costs money.”   

Alpha stressed that the catalyst for the technology is to accelerate the implementation of the 5G network. 

“We went from the telecom operator perspective into a massive deployment in all countries and 5G is a reality that has been deployed, and the objective is connecting everyone, everything and everywhere,” he said.  

The CEO also pointed out that 5G technology was adopted and implemented by most Gulf countries a few years ago, adding that "the 5G is an environment that will enable any new technological development.”  

“If 2G is a small fish, 3G is a much bigger fish, 4G is a shark and the 5G is the ocean. That’s the environment where we will be able to have 2, 3, 4G together and an enabler for all the digital technologies,” Alpha said.  

The 5G also is an environment that will support the infrastructure development, he said.  

“It’s meant primarily for airports, smart cities, welcoming the other industries and of course, if you want to move as a consumer from 4G to 5G, feel free you can do, you will have a better download speed,” the CEO said.  

He also explained that the market is right now in the transition stage, from 5.5 to 6G, with other technological innovations that will be supported on the platform. 

“Saudi Arabia has made a great step forward last year by bringing a revolution in our region, in terms of the spectrum auction process, I think we can congratulate them,” he said.   

Alpha added: “In general we need to engage in a discussion with regulators with our government to ensure that there is no value creation destruction.”  

He also stressed that there is a need to consider the sustainability of the investment. 

Topics: GCF2022 Global Cybersecurity Forum Internet 5G

Related

Special GCF2022: Inclusion of women in cybersecurity workforce is the need of the hour
Business & Economy
GCF2022: Inclusion of women in cybersecurity workforce is the need of the hour
Special GCF 2022 to focus on reconsidering global cyber arrangements
Saudi Arabia
GCF 2022 to focus on reconsidering global cyber arrangements

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. has reported a slight drop in its first nine months profit of 2022 to SR13 billion ($3.5 billion).

In response to the profit decline, the company’s shares lost 4.35 percent to end the session at SR25.3 on Thursday, extending losses from earlier in the day.

Profits went down 10 percent from SR15 billion in the same period last year, despite a 4 percent jump in sales, the state-owned utility giant said in a filing.

Pushed by growing demand for electric power, SEC made SR56 billion in sales during the nine-month period, up from SR54 billion in 2021.

The lower net income was attributed to higher operations and maintenance costs as well as higher booked receivable provisions due to increased average aging.

Topics: Saudi Electricity Co.

Related

Saudi Electricity secures $568m funding for interconnection project with Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity secures $568m funding for interconnection project with Egypt
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $409m financing contracts to boost food security 
Business & Economy
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $409m financing contracts to boost food security 

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Centres Co. announced a higher first-half profit of SR374 million ($99 million), boosted by a 13 percent increase in revenue. 

Its profits jumped 72 percent from SR217 billion in the same period last year, with sales exceeding SR1.14 billion year-over-year, the retail operator said in a filing. 

Sales growth was driven by higher net rental revenues, as a result of sustained declines in the weighted average rental discount rate, higher occupancy, and secondarily by higher revenue from media sales and utilities, it said. 

This came despite incurring an impairment loss on investment properties during the first half period following a fire at Mall of Dhahran. 

The impairment loss on investment properties reached SR25 million, the company which trades in the name of Almarkez said a previous time in a bourse filing.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI retail

Related

Update Saudi Arabian Centres shares rise following $258m mall development deal
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Centres shares rise following $258m mall development deal
Saudi Arabian Centres, Riyad Capital to launch $1.65bn investment fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Centres, Riyad Capital to launch $1.65bn investment fund

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
American Express and Marriott Bonvoy launch Saudi Arabia’s first hospitality credit card
American Express and Marriott Bonvoy launch Saudi Arabia’s first hospitality credit card
How GE Aviation is creating a road map for the future of flight
How GE Aviation is creating a road map for the future of flight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.