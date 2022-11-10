Lebanon’s army trains to stop bank heists after armed robbery string

LONDON: The Lebanese Army has conducted training to prepare for bank robberies and hostage scenarios following a series of incidents in which depositors stormed banks to demand their frozen savings.
A video of the training, posted earlier this week on the official Lebanese Army Twitter account, shows a group of soldiers recreating a “security incident” at a bank branch.
The purpose of the exercise was to simulate “dealing with a security incident inside a bank and arresting the perpetrators,” the post said.
US and British trainers assisted with the exercise, the army said in the tweet.
The news was confirmed later on Wednesday by authorities. In a statement, officials said: “Units carried out exercises that mimicked arresting terrorists after they forcibly entered a number of banks in the context of a terrorist plot … with the aim of misleading security forces.”
The video shows a group of six soldiers brandishing assault rifles while detaining a man outside a building.
The training came as part of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition, a defense industry event held every two years in Jordan.
The video of the training exercise has triggered intense debate among the Lebanese public.
“They are trying to scare the depositors, to make them think twice. The army is not responsible for such things, it’s the police’s job to go inside. The (army) is being given special orders,” Dina Abu Zour, a lawyer from the Depositor’s Union, said.
Lebanese Army spokesperson Georges Khoury said that the training exercises had “no relation to any recent actions in banks.”
He added: “This was just a training activity, training for special forces against any terrorist activity, like kidnappings, for example.”
Over the last few years, Lebanon has experienced a deep economic crisis, with the currency plummeting against the US dollar, causing many people’s savings to plunge in value.
As a result, most Lebanese are unable to access their bank savings due to capital controls.
In recent months, more than a dozen depositors, some of whom were armed, have held up banks, although only a few have faced charges, with authorities avoiding heavy penalties over fears of a widespread backlash.
The government, however, has adopted a harsher tone as the phenomenon of bank raids has continued.
Four movies from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland will be screened in Saudi cinemas as part of Nordic Cultural Week 2022
Danish Ambassador Liselotte Plesner: We are trying to strengthen the ties between us and the Kingdom through films and culture
Updated 10 November 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Scandinavian culture is coming to Riyadh with the launch of a week-long festival of some of the region’s latest films.
Four movies from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland are to be screened in Saudi cinemas next week for this year’s Nordic Week. A cookery class is also being planned to let Saudis try some of the region’s best food.
The Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh hosted the launch of the week with guests at a get-together on Nov. 10.
Liselotte Plesner, the Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that such events were needed to strengthen the ties between Scandinavian countries and the Kingdom.
“This used to be an annual event before COVID-19, and we’re glad it’s back,” he said. “We’ll have films from each country next week to showcase. Nordic countries are not well known in this region, so we are trying to strengthen the ties between us and the Kingdom through films and culture.”
Thomas Lid Ball, Norway’s ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News that the embassy event “was part of our annual culture festival that we are having in the Nordic countries: Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
“Next week we are screening four movies, one from each country, and we are going to have a cooking event.”
The films to be screened are “Held for Ransom,” “Bikes vs. Cars,” “Hope,” and “One Last Deal.”
“One Last Deal” is a Finnish film about an elderly art dealer who hunts for information about the past of an unsigned painting that threatens his already troubled career.
“Hope,” from Norway, tells the story of an estranged couple who are brought back together after a cancer diagnosis, and learn how to trust each other again.
“Held for Ransom” is the story of Danish photographer Daniel Rye, who was captured by Daesh in Syria in 2013 and held hostage for 398 days.
“Bikes vs. Cars” focuses on pedal power and tensions between cyclists, drivers, and our reliance on fossil fuels.
UN chief Guterres laughs off 'wrong speech' moment at COP27
The UN Secretary General started reading a speech aimed at a group of young people
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realising, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line.
Speaking in the main plenary hall of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference on Wednesday, Guterres was due to give the opening address at a session with former US Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.
“The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account,” Guterres began before pausing in confusion and shuffling through his written speech.
Laughing to himself, he said: “I think that I was given the wrong speech.”
The delegates assembled in the hall then applauded as the correct document was brought to him.
Guterres explained that he was due to speak to a group of young people after his address, and had begun reading the speech aimed at them instead.
“I never liked being defined, never liked being fixed, because I’m always changing,” she says in the video.
The campaign advertises the house’s new fragrance Prada Paradoxe, which was created by perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Antoine Maisondieu.
The move comes as Prada announced the release of a collection of garments inspired by the abaya. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the garments will go toward a Qatar Museums’ fund to support the country’s creative industry.
Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed discusses critically acclaimed ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’
The filmmaker’s work was the first-ever Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ is also the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release
Updated 10 November 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Khadar Ayderus Ahmed was at his nephew’s funeral when the idea came to him. In the wake of that tragedy, the Finnish-Somali director had spent a torturous week between hospitals and cemeteries, searching for imams in Finland who could put his young loved one to rest.
As they said their final goodbyes, Ahmed’s brother reminded him of how different things had been back in Somalia when they were children, where gravediggers sit day and night outside the hospital, ready to do the job at a moment’s notice. It’s an image that wouldn’t leave his head that night as he went to sleep, and it’s an image that he quickly turned into a script entitled “The Gravedigger’s Wife.”
“That character wouldn’t leave me alone,” Ahmed tells Arab News. “At home, at work, that character was in my head, helping me to tell his story. I couldn’t get him out until I locked myself in a room, didn’t talk to anyone, and came back out two weeks later with the first draft complete.”
10 years later, Ahmed’s passion project, filmed entirely in Djibouti, has made history. The film, which has received rave reviews since its debut at Cannes, just became the first Somali-language feature to get a global theatrical release, having already become the first Somali film submitted to the Academy Awards.
It’s a humbling moment for Ahmed, who wonders quietly to himself how a refugee in Finland because the first Somali to break that ground, despite a two million-strong Somali diaspora scattered across the globe, most in countries with seemingly far more opportunities for aspiring storytellers than the small Nordic nation in which he and his family settled when he was 16.
“I think that in a way, everything happened for a reason. It’s such a blessing,” Ahmed says.
He believes he owes his voice as a filmmaker both to his home country and his adopted one.
“I grew up in a storytelling nation, full of oral storytellers and poets. As I heard so many tell their tales, I started making up my own for my friends, creating intricate fantasies in my head. The first movies I was introduced to were Bollywood films that showed on TV with no subtitles or dubbing. I would sit there for seven hours a day having no understanding of what was being said but taking in so much from the visuals, creating the story in my head and telling it back to my friends later,” says Ahmed.
Being 16 years old is hard enough, managing the often-overwhelming transition into manhood. Doing that as a refugee in a foreign nation, going from “Africa, where everything is colorful, loud, and crazy to a small city in the North Atlantic that was so distant, so quiet, so cold and so white, was a huge culture shock,” says Ahmed.
“I felt a real emptiness moving from Africa to Europe, I had left everything behind. I didn’t know what to do, so I sought refuge in movies. I would go early in the morning where there were only a few other older people there, look up at a huge screen and immerse myself in a different world for an hour and a half. That was my way of filling the void,” he continues.
Ahmed knew he wanted to be a storyteller, but for years he thought that meant becoming a writer. And while he succeeded at getting the films he wrote made, he wasn’t satisfied with how Finnish directors were interpreting his work.
“It made me feel really bad. I was witnessing my scripts getting destroyed right before my eyes. You don’t know if someone is going to understand, and that was especially clear to me with ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife.’ A white Finnish director could never tell this story as a Somali would, because it would be from an outsider’s perspective. I knew then that I had to direct my own film,” he explains.
For the next several years, Ahmed cut his teeth as a director, helming a number of shorts before he was finally able to make “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” a script he had completed in 2012. While had had amassed a team of trusted collaborators who were willing to follow him all the way from Finland to the Horn of Africa, he and the team arrived in Djibouti only a month before the start of filming, and with only two cast members confirmed. As the country has no filmmaking infrastructure to speak of, there was no casting director he could call.
“I had no choice but to just go out into the streets and chase after people — literally. Luckily, I had a good friend, Fardouza (Moussa Egueh) with me, a local who ended up playing the doctor in the film. I couldn’t just walk up to a woman in the streets, so she would go up to them on my behalf. The men I would approach myself,” says Ahmed.
“We found pretty much (the whole cast) on the streets or in the mall. One girl was a cashier at the supermarket close to the hotel in which we were staying. I couldn’t give some of them the script because some read and write only in French. I had to stay so confident, and lean on the experience of my crew, to get all these people to believe in, understand, and execute our vision,” he continues.
This somewhat ramshackle method of casting actually paid dividends. Ahmed says he also drew inspiration from his group of first-time actors. In one of the film’s best moments, one gravedigger tells the others a joke, a fable about a group of rats wondering how they might protect themselves from a local cat. The clever rat says they could put a bell on the cat, and the other rats agree. Then, the “stupidest” rat ruins it all by asking, who’s going to put the bell on the cat? It’s a story that entirely came from the actor himself on set — and Ahmed marvels at how well it suits the film’s themes.
“Ultimately, this film is about the lengths that one man will go to to save the one he loves — in this case a gravedigger saving his wife, even if he knows it means sacrificing his own safety to do so. And while that could be heavy, dark and depressing, I wanted it to feel like a fable, and be full of humor, irony and heart — just like that joke,” says Ahmed.
As “The Gravedigger’s Wife” resonates with audiences across the world, Ahmed is satisfied that he has found his voice as a storyteller, both on the page and behind the camera, and is ready to debut his next film — a short entitled “Night Stop” — in competition at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah next month, before he embarks on his next feature, a comedy set in Africa.
“In everything, I will continue to tackle heavy themes and difficult subjects, but I want my films to continue to have a little bit of everything — humor, intimacy, love, adventure and action,” he says. “It’s what we go through on a daily basis, and that should be represented all at once on screen, just as it is in life.”
Recipes for Success: French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard talks edible art, lessons learned
The French director of culinary at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain has been likened to Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock due to his edible abstract art
His cooking career has taken him to more than 20 countries and he was a finalist in the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix
Updated 10 November 2022
Hams Saleh
MANAMA: It’s hard to believe that someone can be equally talented as a chef and as an artist. But French celebrity chef Yann Bernard Lejard proves it’s possible.
Lejard, the director of culinary, food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain not only creates eye-catching presentations for his meals, but he also decorates his plates with edible artworks. Yes, edible paintings.
Lejard’s abstract art is often compared to the that of Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, among others. His cooking career first took off in his homeland has so far taken him to more than 20 countries, including Singapore, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, India, the US, Ireland, and Spain. He has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants and a slew of luxury hotels. He was also a finalist for the prestigious Swiss Taittinger Culinary Grand Prix in 2003.
“I started from the worst restaurant you can imagine in the south of France, where they put the fish straight in the deep fryer for the tourists, and went on to the best restaurants in Europe,” he tells Arab News.
Despite his success as a chef, however, Lejard became frustrated that he had had to sideline his love of art for the sake of his cooking career.
“I was not happy,” he says. “Even though I love food — it’s my passion to understand the ingredients, the sauce, the authenticity — I understood that, for me, cooking was not enough. My life was not this. My life was more. I was looking for an answer, because it was very boring.”
That boredom was alleviated by his move to the Middle East. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, as the executive chef for the award-winning Glow restaurant where he became the first chef in the Kingdom to be ranked by the UK food publication FOUR Magazine.
“When I first arrived in Saudi Arabia, I changed my way of thinking,” he says. “I found some kind of peace in the Middle East. I felt that I had to try to erase all I had learned.”
He continues: “I was guided by a way of work, so I decided to remove everything. It was a long process, but I started to find joy in working. I found a purpose. The Middle East opened me to different cultures.”
He moved to Bahrain in 2014. “I found the place I was really looking for. Ritz-Carlton is a brand that I really associate with. I feel very committed and very loyal,” he explains.
Here, Lejard offers some culinary advice and discusses the importance of resilience.
Q: When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: Not listening. And I was in some very good places where I should have listened, because I was in front of very important professionals. In many restaurants, I would work one, two or three days and then move to another one, because I was not happy with the way they worked. But, it was in my head. It took so many years for me to find my conception of cooking. I need to have very strong, professional people around me to be able to work. I’m always thinking about different ways to do things. I want to do what other people are not doing.
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Be resilient. Never give up.
Q: What’s the secret to a successful restaurant?
A: The most important thing is that you have to touch the emotion. You need guests to feel good — to feel comfortable. They need to feel genuine care.
Q: What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A: I have a very strict diet. I am nearly vegetarian. So I’d say tomato with olive oil, soy sauce and coriander.
Q: What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
A: Simplicity is difficult. In every dish there is a trick. In every dish there is a specific way to do it and there are the love and emotions that you put into it. Everyone can have the same recipe, but not everyone will have the same end result. I can’t make ratatouille like my grandmother. It’s the food that brings warmth to your heart and reminds you of your childhood.
Q: As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A: I understood, after many years, that alone you are nothing. You need people around you. I try as much as I can not to play with the emotions of the people around me. Even if I do it sometimes, I see that I made a mistake. I like to have a quiet working atmosphere where everybody has respect for each other.
Q: When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
A: Absolutely not. I’m very cool when I’m not working. (Obviously), I don’t want to be disappointed. But I don’t like to judge.
Q: What request or behavior by customers most frustrates you?
It’s all about the emotions. Something I don't like is if someone hurts my emotions. I am very sensitive, but I’m working on it. Before, I used to care a lot about the feedback on the quality and mistakes. In cooking you have to be extremely consistent. When you’re cooking with passion, you put a part of you into it. A mistake can happen, and this can hurt my feelings and my emotions. Now, I just move forward.