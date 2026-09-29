RIYADH: Abdulrahman Al-Shehri’s Rising Peaks earned their first win, while Ilyas Elmaliki’s Ultra Chmicha and Fwaz’s FWZ retained their perfect records on Matchday Four of Kings League MENA Split One at Cool Arena in Riyadh on Monday evening.

Saudi Arabia’s Rising Peaks, led by Team President Abdulrahman Al-Shehri overcame fellow newcomers Bakhira FC in a shootout after a 3-3 draw in regular play.

Having started the matchday at the bottom of the table, Rising Peaks held their nerve in the shootout, scoring three penalties to Bakhira FC’s one to claim their first win of the season.

Egypt’s Turbo, led by Team President Tarboun, secured a 6-4 victory over Qatar’s ABO FC, led by AboFlah, in the second match of Matchday 4.

The match finished with a marathon 17-minute Matchball Mode. This is the decisive period at the end of league matches, when the team in the lead has to score one goal more to win, and the chasing team has to come back and score one more than the leading team.

It was a match in which ABO squandered golden opportunities, missing their President Penalty and three shootouts including two during Matchball Mode. Following Matchday Four, both teams now have two wins and two losses from their four matches.

Saudi Arabia’s defending champions DR7, led by Team President Drb7h, continued to bounce back from their poor start to Split One with their second victory in a row on Matchday Four.

DR7 triumphed 5-4 over Jordan’s Red Zone, led by Team President Maherco, coming back from 4-3 down going into Matchball Mode.

DR7 opened the scoring early in the match, before Red Zone responded through Mohamed Abdelfattah, who scored a double goal under the Star Player Secret Card. Both teams also converted their President Penalties, with DR7’s taken by Bo3omar, while Red Zone also converted their opportunity.

Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha continued their winning streak on Matchday Four, overcoming Jordan’s 3BS in a dramatic encounter that was decided by shootout.

Moussa Sao scored a hat trick for 3BS to join DR7’s Igo Caninde and Red Zone’s Abdelfattah joint top of the Split One scoring charts on six goals each.

Both Ultra Chmicha and 3BS missed their President Penalties before the match went to a decisive shootout, in which Elmaliki’s team showed their mettle to win 2-1.

Kuwait’s FWZ remained unbeaten in Kings League MENA Split One with a 4-2 victory over Saudi Arabia’s RA2. Cristian Hernandez scored a double goal in the first half for FWZ to help them toward a fourth victory in a row.

Both teams missed their President Penalty opportunities before the game entered Matchball Mode and FWZ snatched the win with a goal by Mohamed Bencherif in the 44th minute.

The action continues at Cool Arena on Friday, Oct. 2, as Kings League MENA Split One enters Matchday Five.