You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions
Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $93.88 a barrel at 0500 GMT, extending a 1.1 percent rise in the previous session. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wq2pe

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices picked up on Friday after a milder than expected US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow down rate hikes, boosting chances of a soft landing for the world’s biggest economy.

Prices were set to show a decline for the week after COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China jumped, raising fears of weaker fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $93.88 a barrel at 0500 GMT, extending a 1.1 percent rise in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $86.69 a barrel, after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session. 

US to allow some Russian energy transactions until May 

The US will allow some energy-related transactions with several Russian entities, including Sberbank, VTB Bank and Alfa-Bank, to continue until May 14, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. 

The Treasury said in a notice on its website that it was extending a general license set to expire next month. Russia’s central bank is also on the list of entities. 

The move comes weeks before the Group of Seven countries’ Dec. 5 price cap on Russian oil. 

Trafigura names new heads of crude, US gasoline 

Global commodities and energy trader Trafigura has made a few management changes in its crude and gasoline trading business in the US, sources familiar with the matter said. 

Daniel Yuen is moving from Singapore to Trafigura’s main office in Geneva to become head of the crude business in Europe, replacing Conor McFadden. McFadden, in turn, is moving to Houston, Texas, to head up US gasoline trading. A spokesperson for Trafigura declined to comment on the development. 

Equinor delays Wisting oil discovery investment by up to four years 

  Norway’s Equinor said on Thursday the company and its partners in the Wisting oil discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea had postponed the investment decision for the project. It said, in a statement, it was now aiming for an investment decision, scheduled previously for December this year, by the end of 2026. 

(With input from Reuters)  

 

Topics: oil updates

Related

TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
Business & Economy
TASI continues to lose ground tracking oil prices: Closing bell 
Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls for the fourth day; Saudi Aramco to ship full oil contract volumes to Asia in December 

PIF-owned SITE aims to become global cybersecurity company, executive says 

PIF-owned SITE aims to become global cybersecurity company, executive says 
Updated 10 November 2022
Reina Takla
Dana Abdelaziz

PIF-owned SITE aims to become global cybersecurity company, executive says 

PIF-owned SITE aims to become global cybersecurity company, executive says 
Updated 10 November 2022
Reina Takla Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Saudi Information Technology Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, is aiming to become a global pioneer in the cybersecurity space, according to the firm’s chief product development officer.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Hesham Altaleb said the company is looking to expand in Saudi Arabia and address many other sectors, as technology becomes an integral and unavoidable component of everyday life.

He said: “We have had international customers that are requesting to realize the value proposition that we offer at SITE and requesting our services,” before adding: “There are no specific domains or geographies that we are currently operating with.”

Reflecting on the growing need for cybersecurity services, Altaleb noted how reliant people are on technology.

“We are requesting medical consultations through our phones, we are doing entertainment, we are playing games, we are monitoring all other aspects of our lives and doing education as well,” he said.

This growth requires organizations to help customers get protected against either state-sponsored attacks, cybercriminals, hacktivists, or other types of amateur actions.

For that reason, movement between information technology and cybersecurity go hand in hand. 

“The more we put in the internet and the more we put in the technology, the more (we need) cybersecurity, resilience, and protection,” he explained. 

Altaleb said that SITE has been partnering with many organizations nationally and internationally to help bridge the offering.

In terms of the company’s growth, Altaleb said: “We've had actually double-digit growth in the past five years.”

SITE now includes around 700 employees, with 30 percent of that female, but Altaleb described it as a “very tough challenge” to bring those talents in domains such as cyber security or cloud architecture and security. 

On his outlook, Altaleb said: “We’re projecting strong growth.”

“The ICT sector is growing, as well we see more adoption of technology and therefore, we see it’s an imperative growth,” he added. 

Launched in 2017, the wholly-owned PIF company addresses the immediate needs of the cybersecurity challenges that the digital transformation the Kingdom is witnessing. 

The company works on business lines including cyber security services solutions, cyber security resilience, and cloud services solutions. 

Topics: GCF2022 Saudi Information Technology Co

Related

Exclusive Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Business & Economy
Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 
Business & Economy
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief 

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El-Sheikh

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El-Sheikh
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El-Sheikh

Saudi Green Initiative Forum’s 2nd edition to kick off in Sharm El-Sheikh
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum will kick off on Friday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

Inaugurated in Oct. 2021, the SGI is a roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, with this year’s two-day event focused on demonstrating  how Saudi Arabia’s climate commitments have moved “from ambition to action.”

The forum will bring together an elite lineup of government ministers, climate experts, and thought leaders, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Energy, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

It will discuss best practices and showcase the progress that has been made since SGI was inaugurated in 2021. 

An SGI Gallery will be open to the public until Nov. 18 to showcase the breadth and speed of Saudi Arabia’s climate action, a statement said. 

Following the Middle East Green Initiative held on Nov. 7, a gala dinner is set to take place on Thursday evening to build on the commitments made during the MGI Summit.

During the dinner, ministers from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East will join counterparts from Saudi Arabia to further the progress of the Clean Fuels for Cooking Initiative, a program initially announced by the Crown Prince at the inaugural MGI Summit in 2021.

This happens as part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to collaborating for a greener future for all.

This is evident in bringing the country’s flagship climate events to COP27. 

In addition to the continued discussion on targets set under the Middle East Green Initiative and SGI there is also a reiteration of the Kingdom’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.
Updated 10 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.

stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.
Updated 10 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has signed a binding offer to sell its entire 49 percent stake in Contact Center Co. to its subsidiary Solutions by stc for cash consideration.

On a cash-free and debt-free basis, the 100 percent enterprise value is SR450 million, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the acquisition is expected to be positive, as solutions will become a 100% owned subsidiary of Contact Center Co.

Topics: Saudi telecommunications networks

Related

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Media
STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn
Business & Economy
Telecom giant stc reports higher profits of $2.5bn

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October
Updated 10 November 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October
Updated 10 November 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 15.33 percent increase in container throughput volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During October, container throughput volume reached a total of 694,517 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,210 TEUs, during the same period in 2021 the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release. 

It noted that the exported container throughput in October witnessed a rise of 17.75 percent to reach 202,030 TEUs against 171,579 TEUs recorded in October 2021. 

Similarly, imported container throughput reached 214,174 TEUs in October, a rise of 23.02 percent compared to the same period last year. 

In a bid to strengthen national food security, food volumes climbed up at a 12.35 percent yearly growth rate to 2.3 million tons from 2.1 million tons.

The statement added the increase was an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Last month, Mawani signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.

The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement. 

The signature underpins a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents. 

Topics: Cargo Ships Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Business & Economy
Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3
Business & Economy
Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement

Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Updated 11 November 2022
Reina Takla Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority and UNICEF have signed an initial agreement to cooperate on child protection in cyberspace, according to a statement. 

Signed at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, the agreement recognizes the two parties as strategic partners in ensuring that children can take advantage of all the opportunities of cyberspace while mitigating and responding to risks and harm.

“UNICEF is delighted to partner with the National Cybersecurity Authority,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, director of the programme group at UNICEF. 

“Our shared objective of ensuring that every child is protected from risks associated with digital technologies will help co-design and co-implement impactful contributions to a safer internet for children.”   

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, a child protection specialist at UN Children’s Fund said that Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council has been partnering with UNICEF’s Gulf area office to develop a national online child safety framework.

Afrooz Kaviani Johnson added that the framework aims to develop a coherent national strategy for ensuring that important role players play their part in keeping children safe online.

In its final phases of consultation and finalization, the framework constitutes a multisectoral, multi-year plan that's been informed by consultations with children, young people, different ministries, and various policymakers. 

“Hopefully soon we'll see the validation of that framework and the high-level commitment and then implementation can start immediately,” she added.  

Afrooz Kaviani Johnson speaking to Arab News (AN)

Johnson noted that the fund is currently in discussions with the Saudi National Cyber Security Authority about a global initiative to improve children's safety online. 

“So that's really drawing on the good practices that are already underway within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and looking at how we can provide support for other governments and other role players to ensure that children are kept safe.”

The UN specialist affirmed the importance of thinking about children when rethinking the global cyber order. 

“Children constitute one in three internet users globally, and actually, it's estimated that for children in the global north, about 80 percent of them will have a digital footprint before they're two years old,” she said. 

Speaking about the threats that children may encounter, she said that online child sexual abuse and exploitation are one of the greatest risks.

“UNICEF’s research in some parts of Asia and Africa revealed that up to 20 percent of children had an experience of online child sexual abuse in the past year,” Kaviani Johnson said.

The specialist noted that parents, caregivers, and community members are the important first line of protection around children.  

That is why it is important that parents should be aware of what their children are doing online, and that they engage in open communication with their children. 

“But if we really want to empower children to utilize the space in the best possible way, it's important that we're there and we're able to help them navigate that space,” she said. 

This would happen by being involved in the process. 

Parents should be helping children to navigate the digital world, just as they teach children how to navigate other parts of the physical world, she explained. 

Topics: GCF2022 Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority UNICEF

Related

Special Cyber threats faced by children should be a ‘wake-up call’ for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Business & Economy
Cyber threats faced by children should be a ‘wake-up call’ for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions
Oil Updates — Crude steadies; US to allow some Russian energy-related transactions
Soccer-Former FIFA head Blatter says Iran should be barred from World Cup
Soccer-Former FIFA head Blatter says Iran should be barred from World Cup
Survivors of Daesh’s genocide in Iraq come together to create Yazidi Cultural Archives
Survivors of Daesh’s genocide in Iraq come together to create Yazidi Cultural Archives
Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list 
‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 
‘Nothing is right, nothing is wrong’ — ‘The White Lotus’ returns 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.