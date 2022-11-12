You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27
COP27
COP27

Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27

Special The announcement came on the second day of the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. (Twitter/SGI)
The announcement came on the second day of the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. (Twitter/SGI)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j88td

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27

Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27
  • ‘Either get ahead of climate change or be buried by it,’ warns Kingdom’s climate envoy
  • UAE minister hails Saudi efforts during forum
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman at COP27 inaugurated three new projects and a greenhouse gas credit scheme to launch next year, further enhancing the Kingdom’s action on climate change.

The announcement came on the second day of the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort town.

The forum addressed climate challenges in the Kingdom as well as the plans and achievements of 39 Saudi stakeholders committed to achieving the Saudi Green Initiative goals and Vision 2030.




Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the COP27. (SPA)

As part of its commitment to the Middle East Green Initiative, the Kingdom is launching the Circular Carbon Economy Knowledge Hub. The platform will facilitate regional collaboration in circular carbon economy technologies, and share the information, best practices and learnings to support the region-wide implementation of NDCs, helping achieve ambitious targets.

“Saudi Arabia is working with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia to establish a regional center to advance emissions reduction. This center will provide opportunities for regional collaboration to accelerate emissions reduction and facilitate the implementation of the CCE. It will also be a powerful platform to represent regional voices, influencing global narratives and developing a road map to lower emissions,” the Ministry of Energy said.

The Kingdom is also working with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to host the next MENA Climate Week in 2023, set to take place in the run-up to COP28 in the UAE. The event will bring together key regional and global stakeholders to explore challenges and opportunities, as well as showcase innovation and solutions.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s climate initiatives and approach to cross-border collaboration, Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi envoy for climate affairs, said: “We all inhabit this planet together. What happens in one part of the world affects other parts of the world — we can’t escape that. The issue of climate change doesn’t recognize borders or genders, or religion. We have to all chip in to do this. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest exporter of petroleum and so we also have a responsibility in that sense … we have to take a leading role.”

 

 

He added: “The objective is to plant up to 50 billion trees in the Middle East and his royal highness also announced the funding of $2.5 billion of support to activities of the initiative, to make sure we deal with desertification and deal with planting trees in order to reduce carbon in our environment. We’ve also launched funds that deal with food security and funds that deal with helping countries manage the transition using a circular carbon economy approach … we want to be an example to the world in terms of what can be done. We believe it can be done, we believe it will be done and we are determined to do so.

“You either get ahead (of climate change) or you are going to be buried by it. Saudi Arabia is committed to being ahead of it. When you look at many of the world problems, or potential problems, they have to do with climate change, whether there is not enough food or not enough water. These become sources of conflict and we need to get ahead of this, in order to eliminate them and to provide a better future for our children and grandchildren.”

During the forum, Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi signed the UNFCCC Sport For Climate Action Framework to make the the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee an official signatory.

 

 

Prince Fahad expressed his gratitude to the prominent efforts of the Saudi Green Initiative under the leadership of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman toward encouraging climate action and sustainability in Saudi Arabia.

“The climate crisis is a call of action for all of us to combat climate change through all levels. SOPC is working to expand the scope of climate actions in the Kingdom to be extended to the sport level, to contribute in finding solutions for the climate crisis in and through sport at the international, regional and national levels.”

He added: “It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the climate issues and address them through sport as well as join the forces of all sport organizations in the Kingdom to play a vital role that helps achieve the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.”

UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri, who spoke on the sidelines of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, said throughout her panel session that the need for climate action was reflected in the holding two consecutive COPs in the Middle East, sharing her hopes that the world will take the opportunity to catalyze real change.

 

 

“It will be the first global stock take. This is going to be very unique in the COP process — in a way it’s like a report card. We’ll be able to see where we are, compared to where we want to be. We need to be more ambitious. We know that the results of the ‘report card’ will not look good. But it is important to realize from now that this is an implementation COP. It’s really important that we scale up … having COP27 in here in Egypt, having COP28 in the UAE next year and having the Saudi Green Initiative — these are all opportunities that we can move forward.”

She highlighted the technological innovations that are driving regional climate action and presenting opportunities for collaboration: “It would be amazing if we could see regional carbon markets increasing our collective liquidity. We’re electrifying our industries and mobility as well in order to decarbonize, so having interconnected grids to help stabilize the grid and increase efficiency across the region. We’re all putting a lot of a lot of focus now on hydrogen, on CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) — with Saudi Arabia really putting a lot of effort in on this – and it’s amazing when you see what these technologies can actually do.”

Almheiri added: “There is hope. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are moving in the right direction … we need to move faster, but I really think that we should use this as an opportunity to catalyze efforts to put these technologies into place.”

Speaking ahead of next week’s G20 summit in Bali, Cheng Lin, head of the Center for International Cooperation at the Beijing Institute of Finance and Sustainability, discussed transitional finance and China’s role as co-chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group.

A key responsibility for the working group co-chairs in 2022 has been to develop a transitional finance framework.

“We need to have another framework to help mobilize in the scaling of more finance to support in the transition activities. And of course, it’s very challenging on traditional financial markets, not only in China but globally. So that’s a very strong demand for transition and we need to work on something that can be guiding all the financial settings, including jurisdictions. So, a framework is very much needed. We are very happy that the framework has been developed and delivered … we hope that the work can be endorsed by the G20 leaders this week in Bali,” Chen said.

On China’s approach to transitional finance, he added: “We already have up and running green financial markets since 2016. So, after more than six years of development, we have come up with a framework that can support a very well-running green financial market in terms of taxonomy, disclosure requirements, policy and incentive mechanisms, and a suite of green financial products, as well as capacity building. We have heard a lot about transition and taxonomy’s role. This is a very important part that is also leading many international departments, collaborations and also initiatives. I think we’ll also see some other progress in terms of taxonomy internationally and in the region — this is also targeted in the Saudi Green Initiative.

UK COP26 High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping challenged the narrative that the world has gone past the point of no return: “Don’t believe anybody who tells you 1.5 degrees Celsius is dead. Don’t believe anyone who has the lost confidence in the ability of us as unbelievable engineers and in the power of markets to drive exponential change. That’s what’s happening now in sector after sector after sector.”

 

 

He added: “We were at 0.01 percent sustainable aviation fuel in 2000 and now we’re collectively targeting 10 percent. That’s an 1000 times improvement by 2030. Those kind of growth curves are a result of costs coming down and are a very predictable economic process.

“None of the forecasts you are reading that say 1.5 degrees Celsius is dead are using that (economic) logic. They’re adding up today’s policies and saying that determines the future, as though people stop making policies. Engineering organizations and countries like Saudi with strong engineering skillsets in the political elite — they learn fast. I think the whole world is on that track now.”

Patricia Espinosa, former UNFCCC executive secretary as well as founding and managing partner of 1PointFive, said: “I do believe a lot has been achieved in terms providing the world with the tools in order to go into these very deep transformations. The process has produced the big frameworks but also the tools for all of us to be able to monitor what is going on.”

“When we look at the roles that conferences have, I would say that it has provided a very important impulse to leadership, not only in government, but also leadership in businesses and civil society. But a negotiation does not transform the world. What is critical is to provide a platform where leaders come together and react, and they create this momentum.”

On engagement in global solutions, Espinosa said: “I think that this is precisely the point of a conference like this. A conference where everybody comes at the highest level of government as we have been witnessing. And just the presence of the heads of state and government already indicates that they want to be on board.”

 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) climate change Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030 Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Editor’s Choice

Related

Special Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

How Saudi Arabia is translating its climate-change ambitions into action

How Saudi Arabia is translating its climate-change ambitions into action
Updated 13 November 2022
Rawan Radwan

How Saudi Arabia is translating its climate-change ambitions into action

How Saudi Arabia is translating its climate-change ambitions into action
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives in 2021
  • Projects include establishing more parks and planting millions of trees to help cool urban environments 
Updated 13 November 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Flying into the Saudi capital Riyadh, visitors cannot help but notice the patchwork of green spaces that have popped up across the city. Less than a decade ago, the scene from above would have more closely resembled the fictional Star Wars planet of Tatooine.

Although its territory is largely covered by desert, Saudi Arabia has worked hard in recent years to protect and restore its biodiversity, and has opted for a more sustainable future by turning whole swathes of its landscape into havens of green.

Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the twin Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which feature the largest afforestation projects in the world, to capture carbon from the air, improve soil quality, and enhance quality of life.

The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum is taking place in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh from Nov. 11 to 12 to coincide with the UN climate summit, COP27.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that just as we played a leading role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will work to lead the coming green era,” the crown prince said during the initiatives’ launch.

A warming climate is already taking its toll on the Kingdom and the wider Middle East, with less rainfall to water crops and refill groundwater aquifers, creeping desertification and soil degradation, and dust storms growing in scale and frequency.

The two initiatives are designed to help the Kingdom and wider region adapt to and mitigate for the effects of climate variation and to adopt technologies and practices that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental pollutants.

Circular farms like these are spread across parts of the Kingdom. (AFP file photo)

By the end of 2021, around 60 community-based projects and private sector collaborations had already been launched under the initiatives to help improve public health, boost quality of life, and promote sustainable lifestyles. At the heart of it all is the city of Riyadh.

The growing metropolis is set to more than double its population in the coming decades thanks to an $800-billion project aimed at transforming it into an economic, social and cultural hub for the region. Such a transformation will of course come with environmental challenges. 

In 2019, the Green Riyadh Project, the world’s largest integrated urban reforestation project, announced an intention to plant 7.5 million trees across the capital, to increase green space from 1.7 to 28 square meters per capita, and to increase total green space to 9 percent.

The project aims to reduce ambient temperatures by an average of 8-15 degrees Celsius in afforested locations across the city, to improve air quality by 3-6 percent, and to improve the overall aesthetic of the urban center.

Given Riyadh’s location and high density, it will need time, hard work, and investment to become a sustainable city that fulfills the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, Abdullah Aldakheelallah, an architect and urban researcher, told Arab News.

Community engagement is a key goal of Saudi green efforts. (AN archives)

“Urban areas must not only incorporate green spaces. They must also provide basic amenities, entertainment spaces through eco-friendly practices, afforestation on roads and in neighborhoods, the construction of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways,” said Aldakheelallah.

“Projects in the Kingdom should adapt and adjust themselves to the strategic keys of the Quality of Life Program in their unique way to add to the improvement of urban cities as a whole.

“Green pockets of land will help nourish a city, it can promote outdoor recreational activities, improve the health of citizens and help reduce the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon, where surfaces absorb heat and retain the heat for longer hours.”

SGI objectives: 

Net-zero emissions by 2060. 

*Boost use of renewables to 50% by 2030.  Contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. 

Plant 10 billion trees and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land. 

Raise protected areas to more than 30% of total land. 

Another benefit of the urban afforestation project is that it will curb the effects of “unmanaged surfaces,” such as uninhabited land, roundabouts, and other empty spaces that tend to retain heat longer, said Aldakheelallah.

“Some 20 percent of Riyadh is made up of unmanaged surfaces. By shading such areas, their goal is to decrease the exposure of solar radiation to unmanaged surfaces, and decrease temperatures in the city during daylight. Studies predict that by doing so, you can decrease temperatures by 4-5 degrees during the day,” he added.

Beyond increasing tree cover, Aldakheelallah says the design and retrofitting of buildings can also have a significant impact on local temperatures.

“Roofs play a crucial role in the energy balance of buildings and the surrounding environment,” he said. “The total height-to-floor area ratio and width of the roof are key determining factors for reducing direct radiation exposure.

“Unfortunately, modern ways of building homes have given way to reducing the size and width of roofs, which has had adverse impacts.”

To create and sustain its new green spaces, Riyadh must guarantee plentiful and sustainably sourced freshwater — a limited resource in a country that lacks its own rivers and receives precious little rainfall.

Deep groundwater aquifers and desalination plants are the Kingdom’s primary water resources. In major Saudi cities, desalinated water consumption is extremely high, especially in Riyadh, where its share stood at 63-64 percent in 2020.

Local planting initiatives have been launched around the Kingdom, including in the Eastern Province. (AN archives)

Much of the capital’s drinking water came from desalination plants in Makkah, Jeddah and Taif — a practice which, until more plants are powered by renewable sources of energy, continues to contribute to the Kingdom’s carbon emissions.

Dr. Mark Tester, associate director at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Center for Desert Agriculture, says Riyadh needs to better integrate its wastewater management if it wants to irrigate its green spaces sustainably.

“Wastewater is a massive resource, especially in a country which has so little water,” Tester told Arab News. “You need to be able to, for example, separate greywater from blackwater and then use the greywater directly.

“This saves enormous amounts of money and greatly reduces the CO2 emissions from pumping and treating the wastewater. You can use the greywater locally and with minimal treatment and this gives you an opportunity to green the environment.”

Blackwater, also referred to as sewage or brown water, is the wastewater from bathrooms, which can carry disease and bacteria, both of which can be harmful.

Greywater, by contrast, is the wastewater that comes from sinks, washing machines, bathtubs and showers. It contains lower levels of contamination, making it easier to treat and process.

Recycled greywater is commonly used in irrigation and constructed wetlands. In fact, greywater that contains food particles can even nourish plants. Using treated greywater in Riyadh could lead to improved planning, regulations, and building codes, could irrigate tens of millions of trees, and significantly improve health and well-being.

Indeed, at the very heart of the greening strategy is the happiness and well-being of Saudi residents and foreign visitors, allowing them to experience the psychological benefits of the great outdoors in a safe and manageable climate.

“Green spaces should be prioritized where they can be safely and conveniently accessed and enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age, gender, or physical ability, for example, in a neighborhood park as opposed to a street median or traffic roundabout,” Huda Shaka, a sustainable cities adviser, told Arab News.

“Such spaces can improve the physical and mental health of the urban population as well as provide opportunities for improving biodiversity, air quality, and access to food.”

 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Middle East Green Initiative Editor’s Choice

Related

Special How the Saudi Green Initiative seeks to turn the desert green photos
Saudi Arabia
How the Saudi Green Initiative seeks to turn the desert green
Special Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches 3 climate projects, carbon credit scheme at COP27

Ras Al-Khaimah to host UAE’s first casino with Wynn Marjan property

Ras Al-Khaimah to host UAE’s first casino with Wynn Marjan property
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Ras Al-Khaimah to host UAE’s first casino with Wynn Marjan property

Ras Al-Khaimah to host UAE’s first casino with Wynn Marjan property
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Ras Al-Khaimah will host the UAE’s first casino when the Wynn Marjan opens in the emirate, it was reported on Thursday.

The emirate is currently writing gaming laws for the casino, which is set to be double the size of the Wynn flagship hotel in Las Vegas, using Singaporean and US regulations as its foundation, according to Hotelier.

The casino is set to open in 2026 and will be around 18,500 square meters in size, which would make it one of the 10 biggest casinos in the world.

Reports said the resort will be located on Dream Island, an unused area on Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island.

Development plans for the Wynn Marjan resort. (Screenshot/File Photo)

“We certainly don’t want to underbuild the casino,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings.

“The casino component, where at least for some period of time we will be operating on our own,...is shaping up to be somewhat larger than Wynn Las Vegas, but with numerous pockets of energy and compression.”

He said earlier this year that Wynn would not enter a market without gaming legislation but stated that “no further enabling legislation is required” and added that the project has “a very high return opportunity.”

Billings also praised the connectivity of the UAE to the rest of the world.

“The UAE is already a substantial destination for not only the region but for Europe, for British, for Germans, for folks from all over the place. So, this is a significant customer acquisition opportunity and a really material extension of our brand.

“When we open that property, 95 percent of the world’s population will be within an eight-hour flight of a Wynn Resorts property,” he said.

Topics: Middle East UAE Ras Al-Khaimah Wynn Resorts casino

Related

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah makes Time magazine’s list of world’s best places
Lifestyle
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah makes Time magazine’s list of world’s best places
‘Mafia links’ halted Trump plan to build Sydney casino
World
‘Mafia links’ halted Trump plan to build Sydney casino

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals
Updated 12 November 2022
Reem Walid

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals

ACWA Power to save 9.5m tons of carbon yearly, chairman reveals
Updated 12 November 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power intends to save up to 9.5 million tons of carbon per year by 2025, the company’s Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan revealed during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. 

In doing so, the Saudi-based developer, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of power generation and desalinated water production plants will decommission its Shuaibah Independent Water and Power Project plant, located 120 km south of Jeddah. 

With a capacity of 900 MW of power, the plant uses 63,000 barrels of Arabian light crude per day to burn it and convert it to the desalination, according to Abunayyan. 

This comes in line with the Saudi Green Initiative objective to reach a situation where oil is no longer used in the domestic energy mix by 2030. 

The conversion project of the plant to an energy efficient desalination plant will allow 46 percent of the new plant be powered by renewables. 

“We want to be one of the main pillars of the green initiatives led by our leader, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Abunayyan said. 

Talking about the Red Sea Project, the chairman said ACWA Power is supplying the project with everything that has to do with infrastructure, adding that it is set to become the biggest storage in the world with 1.3 GW of storage capacity. 

“The biggest storage today installed and operated by batteries is 200 MW. This is almost six times, whatever had been installed, here (at the Red Sea Project) and we will have this plant 100 percent standalone and the whole project will be green,” the chairman explained. 

ACWA Power intends to supply green hydrogen to the world. Accordingly, the firm has many projects in its pipeline dispersed around the world from Oman to Egypt to Thailand and even Morocco, the chairman disclosed. 

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference

Related

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   
Business & Economy
Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   
Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   
Updated 12 November 2022
REEM WALID 

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   
Updated 12 November 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The circular carbon economy is the only way to tackle climate change, said Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, as he outlined the Kingdom’s green initiatives during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.  

The circular carbon economy is based on the remove, reduce, re-use, and recycle loop, the minister explained. 

When it comes to the “remove” factor, he said the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, has launched a carbon capture and storage hub with a storage capacity of up to nine million tons of carbon dioxide per year.  

With adequate talent and technology, the minister stressed Aramco has demonstrated that carbon can coexist within the transition to net zero underground.

The “reduce” factor is evident in the Red Sea Project whereas it is completely powered by as much as 400 megawatts worth of solar energy, said Alswaha, adding that this is considered one of the largest storage implementations of 1.4 gigawatts per hour. As part of the project, he added that geospatial data was leveraged to map the projects into pixels. When it comes to ecotourism, the Red Sea Project is projected to preserve as much as 99 percent of the environment with zero waste landfill, Alswaha disclosed. 

As for the “recycle” factor, Saudi chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s partnership with American technology firm Microsoft has contributed to the fact that 20 percent of every single Microsoft product nowadays is made up of recycled plastic from the ocean powered by SABIC, he revealed. 

“If you want a nation that is driving big action with a bold ambition under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative with the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Alswaha said. 

Talking about the role of the growing digital economy, he said the world should not only move to economic, social, and governance but also to digital ESG in the sense that digital governance can go hand in hand. 

This comes as he said one cannot today decouple the digital world from the physical world.  

As a result, Saudi MCIT has partnered with Aramco in February to launch Prosperity7 Ventures, a one-billion-dollar venture capital fund and one of the largest climate tech funds. 

“We genuinely believe we're building the right models under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative to drive global consensus and collaboration,” the minister highlighted. 

Still, Alswaha stressed that there is no doubt that collective action plays a vital role in tackling climate change. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference saudi it

Related

COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   
Business & Economy
Saudi IT minister calls for collective action to deal with cyber threats   

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister
Updated 12 November 2022
Jana Salloum and Dana Abdelaziz 

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister
Updated 12 November 2022
Jana Salloum and Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Tourism has a vital role in sustainability, said Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Egypt, she explained that although today tourism represents only 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is growing. 

“The number of travelers is expected to double by 2030, which only means that the environmental impact is growing further,” she added. 

The Princess spoke about Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and said that action must be taken in the 10 destinations being developed across 13 different regions. 

“Not only by preserving and maintaining the destinations we are developing, but also taking it a step further and creating regenerative tourism,” Princess Haifa explained.  

On the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, the vice minister said, “we are taking data-led actions, not just theoretical options.” 

She explained that Saudi Arabia had completed the first-of-its-kind methodology to define sustainability in tourism with a clear baseline.  

 “We have taken action in Saudi Arabia, and although it is important that we are acting locally, we maintain our commitment to the global community,” she said. 

This approach is evident in the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, an initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, last year. 

The STGC aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to global greenhouse gases and move toward net-zero emissions. 

This year at COP27, the Kingdom has announced through the STGC the launch of the tourism panel for climate change, Princess Haifa added.  

She said that most destinations in Saudi Arabia have announced that they have surpassed their 2019 numbers in terms of visitors. 

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference sustainability

Related

COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Special Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum

Latest updates

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea
Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea
What We Are Reading Today: Cinema Speculation
What We Are Reading Today: Cinema Speculation
UK PM in new controversy over Cabinet picks
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 26, 2022. (REUTERS)
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Mideast security in phone call
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Mideast security in phone call

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.