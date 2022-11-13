Iran dissidents praise ‘groundbreaking’ Macron talks, urge action

You are here

French President Emmanuel Macros is shown with Iranian dissidents in Paris in this picture posted on social media. (Twitter: @Sima_Sabet)
AFP

PARIS: Iranian women dissidents who met President Emmanuel Macron praised the talks on Saturday as a historic move from Paris, while urging France to lead concrete action against the Islamic republic.

Macron had on Friday held a previously unpublicized meeting with four prominent women campaigners as anti-regime protests sweep Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police.

The four included US-based activist Masih Alinejad who for years has led a campaign encouraging Iranian women to remove their obligatory headscarves.

She held a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the Elysee Palace, before being joined by the three other campaigners, participants told AFP.

They were Shima Babaei, who has campaigned for justice for her father who has disappeared in Iran, Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of Washington-based rights group Abdorrahman Boroumand Center and Roya Piraei whose mother Minoo Majidi was killed by security forces at the start of the protest crackdown.

“The meeting was very important. In 43 years (since the 1979 Islamic Revolution) not one Iranian dissident had a meeting with official status with a French president,” Boroumand told AFP.
“It was groundbreaking,” she added.

“What matters most in this historic meeting is the psychological impact of acknowledging the legitimacy of the ongoing struggle inside Iran. We need now to push the government to action.”

The four presented a list of demands for the French government including recalling its ambassador from Tehran, reducing diplomatic relations to a minimum and sanctioning officials responsible for the crackdown on protesters, according to the document obtained by AFP.

After the meeting, Macron on Friday told a conference in Paris of his “respect and admiration in the context of the revolution they are leading.”

Alinejad commented to AFP: “President Macron recognized the Iranian revolution and that’s a truly historical decision. It’s time to stand on the right side of history and for universal values.”

“I’m sure it was not easy but he has clearly taken a brave and principled stance.”

Macron last month said France “stands by” the protesters in Iran and expressed his “admiration” for women and youths demonstrating in the country.

The Iranian foreign ministry retorted that his comments were “meddlesome” and served to encourage “violent people and lawbreakers.”

France Inter radio will broadcast an interview with Macron on the Iran issue on Monday.

Alinejad and other activists were previously bitterly critical of Macron’s decision to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September as he sought to revive the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Babaei, who is campaigning to learn the whereabouts of her father Ebrahim who has been missing in Iran since late last year, said she told Macron that the Islamic republic “has occupied my country” just like Russia has done to Ukraine.

“So do the same to the Islamic republic as you did to (President Vladimir) Putin. Recognize the revolution of the Iranian people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Piraei has now left Iran after a photo went viral of her with cropped hair and bare-headed standing by her mother’s grave in Iran. She held the hair she had cut off in a symbol of solidarity with the protests.

Babaei tweeted a photo of the four women locked in a tight embrace at the Elysee Palace.

“This is the moment when we defeated the propaganda of the Islamic republic and became the voice of the Iranian people in the Elysee Palace,” she said.
 

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign

Lebanon launches first phase of cholera vaccine campaign
  • Campaign will target all refugees and host communities.
  • WHO is covering the full cost of doses
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

BEIRUT: The Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon launched a cholera vaccination campaign on Saturday aimed at reaching 70 percent of the target population over the next three weeks.

The World Health Organization assisted the ministry in obtaining a critical shipment of 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine. 

The campaign will target all refugees and host communities over the age of one with a weekly target of administering 200,000 doses. 

“These vaccines will be a key tool to boost our response as the cholera outbreak is fast spreading in the country. The arrival of these vaccines in the country is timely and thanks to our collective efforts with the Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon, UN agencies and our partners on the ground,” WHO Representative in Lebanon Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar said. 

WHO is covering the full cost of doses from the International Coordination Group, which manages the global supply of cholera vaccines. In addition, WHO is providing technical guidance on target area selection, micro plan development and training of the implementing partners in charge of vaccine deployment. 

It will also assist the Ministry of Public Health in completing a second ICG application for the additional two million doses of oral cholera vaccine required for the campaign’s phase two. 

“Cholera vaccines are a critical tool to protect people and limit the spread of the outbreak, but they are not the only tool we have to combat cholera. We can prevent cholera effectively by improving access to safe water, proper sanitation and hygiene practices. Let’s also ensure people have access to these interventions,” Dr. Abubakar said.

The cholera outbreak in Lebanon is the first in more than 30 years, a result of the country’s economic deterioration as well as its lack of access to clean water and adequate sanitation services. 

As of Monday, 2,722 suspected cholera cases and 18 associated deaths were reported across the country, with 25 percent of cases being children under the age of five.

 

Topics: Cholera outbreak Lebanon

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects

Kuwaiti artificial island to attract 400 development projects
  • Saji Island will feature food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and a viewing screen
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: More than 400 local development projects will be launched on Kuwait’s Saji Island, the acting director general of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development has said.

Adel Al-Hasawi told Kuwait News Agency that the artificial island, located south of Jaber Causeway, is versatile and will be divided into four areas: Al-Bandera, Al-Safar, the Marina and the Service Area.

The Marina will allocate water taxis to transport visitors to and from the island from the city of Salmiya, as well as organize tours. The Service Area will include a parking lot, gas station and buses to facilitate movement.

Al-Hasawi said that the national fund, which is overseeing the project, is looking to attract a variety of businesses to the island, which will feature food trucks, booths, exhibition areas and a large viewing screen.

The announcement came after Kuwait Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah led an inspection tour of the site.

 

Topics: Kuwait

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad
Updated 13 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad

Lebanese MPs accuse Hezbollah of undermining state, using weapons at home and abroad
  • Nasrallah’s speech deepens parliament division over next Lebanese president
Updated 13 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Several reformist MPs strongly rejected Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s statements against those who participated in the Oct. 17, 2019 protests, accusing them of being sponsored by the US and the US Embassy in Lebanon.

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh said on Saturday: “The one undermining the state is the one who uses his weapons at home and in the region.

“He is the one who left the borders loose, and he is the one who disrupted the constitutional deadlines, such as the presidential elections and the formation of governments. He is the one who protects the corrupt.

“What undermined the state is them covering your weapons while you cover their corruption. All of the corrupt are working for the benefit of foreign agendas and projects.”

The MP stressed that Oct. 17 would remain a historic day marking a cross-sectarian national uprising.

In his Friday speech, Nasrallah accused the Lebanese who took to the streets of treason.

He boasted that Hezbollah was behind suppressing these protests and confronting what he said was the chaos planted by the US in Lebanon.

Independent MP Abdel Rahman Bizri told Arab News: “The Lebanese, from different sects and affiliations, took to the streets on Oct. 17 to remind the world that the state is theirs, not the politicians.”

Commenting on Nasrallah’s speech, Bizri added: “We had hoped for internal understanding on the next president by finding common ground around a candidate who may not be supported by everyone but does represent everyone. This would have been better than waiting for a decision by foreign parties. We have already tested such decisions regionally and internationally, and we have suffered the results.

“We, as MPs, feel as though we have failed to elect a president, and we are embarrassed in front of the people who elected us.

“The independent MPs will convene early next week with MPs from other blocs to possibly crystallize a common vision and perhaps bring about a surprise.”

Reformist MP Halima Al-Qaaqour said that Nasrallah’s accusations against the Oct. 17 protesters did not justify his behavior.

Al-Qaaqour said that Nasrallah has criticized protesters and protected former President Michel Aoun and the regime, both during the revolution and to this day.

“Corruption and bankruptcy were made by you and your partners,” she said, referring to Nasrallah, “but the Oct. 17 revolution was a sincere moment that broke your oppression and forced you to hear the voice of the people.

“We will carry on, and we will continue to be strong, no matter how many accusations you throw our way.”

Taqaddom, a party that was co-founded by MP Mark Daou during the Oct. 17 revolution, hit out at Nasrallah’s attack on the uprising of the Lebanese people against him and the regime, which the party said is based on corruption, smuggling and sectarianism.

At the present time, Hezbollah appears unwilling to compromise politically to reach a consensus in parliament over the future president.

A political source following up on the presidential elections said the dialogue proposed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was no longer enough to break the current stalemate.

Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc is still casting a blank vote in the presidential election sessions.

At the same time, the Free Patriotic Movement — an ally of Hezbollah — rejects the candidacy of former Minister Suleiman Frangieh, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Nasrallah also mentioned the Lebanese army in his speech, especially since many believe army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun could be a potential presidential candidate. 

“The US publicly states that it supports the Lebanese army, which it considers qualified to confront the resistance, but we trust the army and its command, which rejects any confrontation with us,” he said.

“We want a president that does not stab the resistance in the back,” Nasrallah said. 

“We want a president who rests assured that the resistance has his back, a courageous president who...prioritizes the national interest over his fear, a president who can neither be sold nor bought.”

Nasrallah said that the presidency “is directly linked to national security, and we cannot fill the vacuum with just anyone.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid

Qatar, Kuwait commit to Afghanistan aid
  • Gulf states pledged combined $40m to Afghan people in March fundraiser
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to provide aid to Afghanistan at a UN General Assembly session on Thursday.

UN Permanent Representative of Qatar Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that her country had made long-term diplomatic and political efforts to facilitate negotiations between local and international parties to end the war in Afghanistan, Qatar News Agency reported.

Qatar’s efforts resulted in the joint declaration between the US and Taliban in February 2020.

Sheikha Alia also noted the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan, during which Qatar pledged $25 million to the Afghan people as part of its humanitarian response plan.

She said that Qatar has made peace and development a priority of its post-war engagement in Afghanistan, particularly the issue of empowering women and girls, citing Qatar’s Education Above All Foundation, which helped 250 Afghan students, half of whom are women, resume their education.

Qatar will “always work” for Afghanistan’s stability and prosperity, she added, urging collective action to prevent Afghanistan from becoming an example of the international community’s failure.

Meanwhile, UN Permanent Representative of Kuwait Bader Al-Daihani said that his country will continue to support Afghanistan through coordination and close collaboration with international relief organizations, particularly with the arrival of winter and its implications on food security in the country, Kuwait News Agency reported.

“Since August last year, over the course of weeks, Kuwait has worked and cooperated with various countries to carry out evacuation operations for approximately 15,000 people of 32 different nationalities across its territory, in order to facilitate the transit of all people and ensure their arrival to their final destinations, due to the humanitarian crisis,” Al-Daihani said.

Kuwait has provided $92 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans, he added.

Al-Daihani said that the most recent Kuwaiti aid to the country was announced at a high-level meeting in March, when the Gulf state contributed $10 million in addition to $5 million provided by UN specialized agencies and the Red Cross.

 

Topics: Afghanistan foreign aid

Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime

Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
Updated 12 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime

Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
  • UN approves resolution asking ICJ to ‘urgently’ weigh in on Israel’s ‘prolonged occupation’
Updated 12 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian leadership is focusing on increased diplomatic efforts to limit the actions of Israel’s radical right-wing government whose agenda includes further weakening the Palestinian Authority. 

Palestinian sources said that Hady Amr, US deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs at the US Department of State, will arrive in Ramallah on Monday to meet Palestinian officials. He may meet President Mahmoud Abbas.

The president also received a call on Friday from key EU official Josep Borrell during which the latter assured him of the EU’s support for the two-state solution.

Abbas will chair a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee on Tuesday to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu's new assignment to form a new government in Israel with the participation of Israeli extremist right-wing parties.

The meeting will also discuss and develop mechanisms to implement the decisions of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s National and Central councils to stop all relations with the Israeli occupying state.

Senior Palestinian officials and Fatah leaders who spoke to Arab News confirmed that the current threat posed by the new right-wing extremist Israeli government against the PA is unprecedented.

They said the PA must adopt effective policies to counter what they saw as an “existential threat.”

Ahmed Majdalani, the PA’s minister of social development, told Arab News that the incoming Israeli government represented a severe threat to regional security and stability and the two-state solution.

He voiced concerns over a government in which Bezalel Smotrich could take over the ministry of defense or finance and Itamar Ben-Gvir the ministry of internal security.

These ministries directly impact Palestinians and will thus impact Palestinian-Israeli relations, Majdalani told Arab News.

He indicated that there would be fresh efforts to intensify political and diplomatic action to isolate the new Israeli regime.

“We will also strengthen our movement in the UN,” he said.

Majdalani said that the Palestinian government was currently evaluating the tangible steps it would take in light of the right-wing government, which is expected to seek to gradually annex Palestinian territories and perpetuate the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He added: “We are concerned, and we are studying and discussing the matter seriously.

“The matter worries us, as it worries the neighboring countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel. It is embarrassing to the countries that have recently established normalization relations with Israel.” 

The PA suffered several setbacks during Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s term in office.

He froze the money collected by Israel on its behalf, expanded settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, ended support for the two-state solution, enhanced the division between the West Bank and Gaza Strip and refused to resume political talks with the PA.

Minister Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the obstruction of the political horizon and the rise of the Israeli extremist right have shown the Palestinian leadership the urgency of strengthening the international presence of the PA.

Officials of the Palestinian government and the office of the Palestinian president confirmed their concern over the policies of the upcoming Israeli government and the measures it might take to undermine what remains of the PA and its security services.

Ahmed Ghuneim, a prominent Fatah leader in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the PA must expose, at the international level, the practices of the extreme right-wing Israeli government against the Palestinians.

He said the PA should call on the Arab countries that have normalized their relations with Israel in recent years to retract those decisions and to prioritize forming a national government that restores unity between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In their remarks to Arab News, high-ranking officials acknowledged that any measures the PA might take to stand in the way of the extremist right-wing Israeli government’s policies may not achieve the hoped-for success. It would be easy, they said, for Israel to thwart said measures, as the PA does not have control over the land.

Nasser Al-Kidwa, the former representative of Palestine at the UN, told Arab News that it was necessary to make changes within the current Palestinian leadership that would enable it to counter the policies of the upcoming Israeli government.

Al-Kidwa indicated that the current leadership might not have the ability to confront the danger threatening Palestinians.

Despite the recent developments, the PA is continuing its diplomatic efforts at the UN. The UN’s Special Committee on Decolonization adopted a draft resolution on Friday, in which the PA requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s prolonged occupation.

The PA welcomed the unanimous vote of the UN General Assembly’s committee on Friday.

“The vote signals to all concerned that the Palestinian issue is still on the international community’s agenda and that Israel should not go far in its racist policies against the Palestinian people,” Melhem told Arab News.

The resolution approved at UN headquarters in New York asks that the ICJ “urgently” weigh in on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory,” which it says are violating Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Topics: Palestinian Authority Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

